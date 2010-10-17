Image 1 of 10 Britons David Millar, left, and Alex Dowsett won the elite men's and espoir men's Chrono des Nations. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 2 of 10 Eventual third place finisher Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) starts his time trial. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 3 of 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen, left, and Philippe Gilbert shake hands prior to their starts. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 4 of 10 No rest for the weary as Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) starts the Chrono des Nations one day after his victory in the Giro di Lombardia. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 5 of 10 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) rolls out of the start house. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 6 of 10 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) on his record-breaking Chrono des Nations ride. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 7 of 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) powers his way to a second place finish. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 8 of 10 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) crosses the finish line at the Chrono des Nations. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 9 of 10 After a long season of racing, David Millar, left, and Philippe Gilbert kick back and enjoy a beer. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations) Image 10 of 10 Runner-up Edvald Boasson Hagen and winner David Millar share a laugh on the podium. (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Chrono des Nations)

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) stormed to a record breaking victory at Chrono des Nations. It capped an excellent end to his season, which included coming second to Fabian Cancellara at the Worlds in Geelong and becoming the Commonwealth Games champion in Delhi, India.

The Scot beat Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) who had raced the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday, and Dutchman Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), on his way to setting a course record.

“I enjoyed this race,” said a delighted Millar after the crossing the line.

“This is definitely a great way to finish the season. I can’t remember ever feeling that comfortable on a bike. I was in control the whole way. I’m surprised how strong I was. I wish it was always that easy.”

Millar had never raced the Chrono des Nations before but found himself at his ease on the 48.5km course.

“It was my perfect course”, he added. “If I was to design a course, it would be similar to that. I found it very interesting and never boring.”

Millar was way ahead of everyone at all the intermediate time checks. He broke the race’s record as he was the first man ever to complete the course under 59 minutes.

He did so despite a strong head win in the last ten kilometres. This was the section where the riders like Gustav Larsson and Markel Irizar, who both raced yesterday’s Tour of Lombardy suffered compared to Westra.

“I think the head wind section is where I made the third place, which I’m very happy with”, said the Dutchman who had not raced for five weeks because of sickness.

“I only raced Putte-Kappellen to find the race rhythm back”, he added.

Boasson Hagen was the other happy man. “I felt strong although the wind made the race extremely hard”, said the Norwegian. “I’m happy to finish my season this way but Millar’s time is really impressive.”