Millar takes the Chrono des Nations
Boasson Hagen takes second place
David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) stormed to a record breaking victory at Chrono des Nations. It capped an excellent end to his season, which included coming second to Fabian Cancellara at the Worlds in Geelong and becoming the Commonwealth Games champion in Delhi, India.
The Scot beat Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) who had raced the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday, and Dutchman Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), on his way to setting a course record.
“I enjoyed this race,” said a delighted Millar after the crossing the line.
“This is definitely a great way to finish the season. I can’t remember ever feeling that comfortable on a bike. I was in control the whole way. I’m surprised how strong I was. I wish it was always that easy.”
Millar had never raced the Chrono des Nations before but found himself at his ease on the 48.5km course.
“It was my perfect course”, he added. “If I was to design a course, it would be similar to that. I found it very interesting and never boring.”
Millar was way ahead of everyone at all the intermediate time checks. He broke the race’s record as he was the first man ever to complete the course under 59 minutes.
He did so despite a strong head win in the last ten kilometres. This was the section where the riders like Gustav Larsson and Markel Irizar, who both raced yesterday’s Tour of Lombardy suffered compared to Westra.
“I think the head wind section is where I made the third place, which I’m very happy with”, said the Dutchman who had not raced for five weeks because of sickness.
“I only raced Putte-Kappellen to find the race rhythm back”, he added.
Boasson Hagen was the other happy man. “I felt strong although the wind made the race extremely hard”, said the Norwegian. “I’m happy to finish my season this way but Millar’s time is really impressive.”
|1
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:58:53
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:10
|5
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:03:32
|6
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:36
|7
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:57
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:04
|9
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:21
|10
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:27
|11
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:35
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:38
|13
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo
|14
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:57
|16
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:00
|17
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:05:09
|18
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|19
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Finland National Team
|0:05:26
|20
|Reidar Borgersen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:05:38
|21
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:06:03
|22
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|0:06:05
|23
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:10
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:20
|25
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:24
|26
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:06:33
|27
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:06:55
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:05
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:33
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:37
|31
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:49
|32
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:12
|33
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:36
