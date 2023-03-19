Cholet - Pays de la Loire: New Zealander Pithie wins first race of career

Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) has staged a searing last minute attack to capture his first pro win in the Cholet-Pays-de-la-Loire.

Second in the Classic Loire-Atlantique on Saturday, Pithie was perfectly positioned in a chaotic, crash-marred finale where no team seemed able to take control of the brutally hilly, technical finishing circuit.

After a six rider break was brought back with in the last four kilometres thanks to a ferocious pursuit by Arkea-Samsic and AG2R Citröen, the 20-year-old first year pro made his move up the left hand side of the road.

It looked as if the New Zealander was set to be reeled within sight of the line. But a desperate last-minute effort allowed him to stay clear, just a few metres ahead of French counter-attackers Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and TotalEnergies Lorenzo Manzin.

