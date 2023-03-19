Cholet - Pays de la Loire: New Zealander Pithie wins first race of career
Perez and Manzin complete podium from bunch sprint
Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) has staged a searing last minute attack to capture his first pro win in the Cholet-Pays-de-la-Loire.
Second in the Classic Loire-Atlantique on Saturday, Pithie was perfectly positioned in a chaotic, crash-marred finale where no team seemed able to take control of the brutally hilly, technical finishing circuit.
After a six rider break was brought back with in the last four kilometres thanks to a ferocious pursuit by Arkea-Samsic and AG2R Citröen, the 20-year-old first year pro made his move up the left hand side of the road.
It looked as if the New Zealander was set to be reeled within sight of the line. But a desperate last-minute effort allowed him to stay clear, just a few metres ahead of French counter-attackers Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and TotalEnergies Lorenzo Manzin.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cholet - Pays de la Loire: New Zealander Pithie wins first race of careerPerez and Manzin complete podium from bunch sprint
-
Tour de Normandie Féminin: Kerbaol holds on for overall title at inaugural stage raceBossuyt wins stage 3 sprint in Caen
-
Van Anrooij takes victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Live coverageTrek-Segafredo take 1-2 as Dutch rider solos to the line in Cittiglio
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attackTrek-Segafredo goes one-two with Elisa Balsamo finishing ahead of Vittoria Guazzini