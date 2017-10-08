Charm City Cross C2: Elite men's victory for Hyde
Petrov and Werner complete podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:59:56
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing
|0:00:21
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:25
|6
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld
|0:01:57
|7
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:11
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld
|0:02:12
|9
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:02:31
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:02:40
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins
|0:02:53
|12
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:03:12
|13
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:03:15
|14
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next
|0:03:25
|15
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|16
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:03:48
|17
|Scott McGill (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:09
|18
|Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:17
|19
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:04:22
|20
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:04:50
|21
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|0:04:59
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:05:09
|23
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:05:30
|24
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching
|0:05:54
|25
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:06:30
|26
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:06:57
|27
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|28
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|29
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|30
|Jesse Stauffer (USA) East Ridge Outfitters
|31
|William Sheftall (USA) Spirited Cyclist
|32
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|33
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|34
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|35
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|36
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|37
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
|38
|Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
|39
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|40
|Ryan Grenier (USA) The Fast Forward
|41
|Scott Myers (USA)
|42
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
|43
|Patrick Miller (USA) The Fast Forward
|44
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|45
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|46
|Jon Fields (USA) Macho Queens/Blue Wheel Bicycle
|47
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Inc.
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|DNF
|Jordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport
|DNF
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
|DNF
|Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle Smart
|DNF
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|DNS
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) ERA - Circus
|DNS
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|DNS
|Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
|DNS
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike
|DNS
|Thomas Borner (USA)
