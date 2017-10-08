Trending

Charm City Cross C2: Elite men's victory for Hyde

Petrov and Werner complete podium

Image 1 of 4

Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing), Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team) on the podium

Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing), Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)
Image 2 of 4

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) corners

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) corners
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)
Image 3 of 4

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing)
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)
Image 4 of 4

Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team)

Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team)
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:59:56
2Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:07
3Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:00:14
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing0:00:21
5James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:25
6Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld0:01:57
7Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:11
8Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld0:02:12
9Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:02:31
10Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:02:40
11Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins0:02:53
12Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:03:12
13Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:03:15
14Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next0:03:25
15Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
16Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC0:03:48
17Scott McGill (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:09
18Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:17
19Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:04:22
20Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:04:50
21Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC0:04:59
22Bjorn Selander (USA)0:05:09
23Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:05:30
24Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching0:05:54
25Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:06:30
26Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:06:57
27Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
28Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
29Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
30Jesse Stauffer (USA) East Ridge Outfitters
31William Sheftall (USA) Spirited Cyclist
32Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
33Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
34Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
35Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
36Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
37Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
38Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
39Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
40Ryan Grenier (USA) The Fast Forward
41Scott Myers (USA)
42Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
43Patrick Miller (USA) The Fast Forward
44George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
45Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
46Jon Fields (USA) Macho Queens/Blue Wheel Bicycle
47Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Inc.
DNFJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
DNFAlex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
DNFJordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport
DNFAndrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
DNFJordan Villella (USA) Cycle Smart
DNFChristian Sundquist (USA)
DNFBrendan McCormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
DNSYorben Van Tichelt (Bel) ERA - Circus
DNSHector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis
DNSColin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
DNSGregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike
DNSThomas Borner (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews