Keough doubles up with Charm City Cross C2 victory
Rochette second, White third in Balitmore
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:44:13
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:38
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:01
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis
|0:01:26
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:11
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:20
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Womens Team
|0:02:30
|9
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|0:02:44
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:03:04
|11
|Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:03:19
|12
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A King p/b BRC
|0:03:27
|13
|Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:03:49
|15
|Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:03:59
|16
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:04:10
|17
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:13
|18
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:04:15
|19
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:29
|20
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:04:50
|21
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:00
|22
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:05:26
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:43
|24
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) XXCX p/b Starlight Apparel
|0:05:53
|25
|Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling
|0:06:03
|26
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) All-City | Black Hand
|0:06:33
|27
|Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:06:45
|28
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH?NGER
|0:06:48
|29
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:12
|30
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|31
|Samantha Brode (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|32
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|33
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|34
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|35
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Team Laser Cats
|36
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
|37
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) 717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels
|38
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton
|DNF
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|DNF
|Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|DNS
|Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy