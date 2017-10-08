Trending

Keough doubles up with Charm City Cross C2 victory

Rochette second, White third in Balitmore

Image 1 of 2

Maghalie Rochette (CLIF), Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) and Emma White (Cannondale) on the podium

Maghalie Rochette (CLIF), Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) and Emma White (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)
Image 2 of 2

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) rides to the win

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) rides to the win
(Image credit: Ricoh Riott/Peloton Sports)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:44:13
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team0:00:03
3Emma White (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:38
4Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:01
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis0:01:26
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:02:11
7Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:20
8Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Womens Team0:02:30
9Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX0:02:44
10Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:03:04
11Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles0:03:19
12Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A King p/b BRC0:03:27
13Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:03:43
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:03:49
15Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:03:59
16Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers0:04:10
17Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:13
18Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:04:15
19Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:29
20Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:04:50
21Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:05:00
22Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo0:05:26
23Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:05:43
24Avanell Schmitz (USA) XXCX p/b Starlight Apparel0:05:53
25Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling0:06:03
26Julie Kuliecza (USA) All-City | Black Hand0:06:33
27Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:06:45
28Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH?NGER0:06:48
29Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:12
30Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
31Samantha Brode (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
32Dana Gilligan (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
33Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
34Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
35Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Team Laser Cats
36Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
37Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) 717 Cycling p/b RSI Panels
38Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton
DNFEllen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
DNFAllison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
DNFErin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
DNFLauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
DNSGray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews