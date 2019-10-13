Trending

White wins Charm City Cross Day 2

Day 1 winner Werner is second, Hyde third

Curtis White
Curtis White
(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) 0:59:57
2Kerry Werner (USA)
3Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:00:46
4Lane Maher (USA) 0:00:48
5Travis Livermon (USA) 0:01:23
6Sam Noel (USA) 0:01:40
7Ben Frederick (USA) 0:01:50
8Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:02:04
9Alex Ryan (USA) 0:02:07
10Merwin Davis (USA) 0:02:35
11Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:03:29
12Jacob Leblanc (USA) 0:03:40
13Nathan Barton (USA) 0:03:47
14Greg Wittwer (USA) 0:03:54
15Christopher Niesen (USA) 0:04:12
16Jared Nieters (USA) 0:04:24
17Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:04:59
18Daniel Chabanov (USA) 0:05:05
19Patrick Collins (USA) 0:05:08
20Gregory Gunsalus (USA) 0:05:36
21Michael Owens (USA)
22Jerod Stoner (USA) 0:05:56
23Stephen Hartzel (USA) 0:06:21
24Mike Festa (USA) 0:06:25
25Trevor Raab (USA) 0:06:28
26Christopher Rabadi (USA)
27Samuel O'Keefe (USA)
28Frederick Junge (USA)
29Scott Birdsey (USA)
30Rhys Louis (USA)
31Jon Okenfuss (USA)
32Matthew Owens (USA)
33Christian Norvold (USA)
34Daniel Vaughn (USA)
35Shawn Geiger (USA)
DNSSpencer Petrov (USA)
DNSCameron Jette (Can)
DNSMatthew Clements (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews