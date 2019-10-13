White wins Charm City Cross Day 2
Day 1 winner Werner is second, Hyde third
Elite Men: Baltimore - Baltimore
(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:59:57
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:46
|4
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:00:48
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:23
|6
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:01:40
|7
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:01:50
|8
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:02:04
|9
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:02:07
|10
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:35
|11
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:03:29
|12
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|0:03:40
|13
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:03:47
|14
|Greg Wittwer (USA)
|0:03:54
|15
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:04:12
|16
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:04:24
|17
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:04:59
|18
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:05:05
|19
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:05:08
|20
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|0:05:36
|21
|Michael Owens (USA)
|22
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|0:05:56
|23
|Stephen Hartzel (USA)
|0:06:21
|24
|Mike Festa (USA)
|0:06:25
|25
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:06:28
|26
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|27
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA)
|28
|Frederick Junge (USA)
|29
|Scott Birdsey (USA)
|30
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|31
|Jon Okenfuss (USA)
|32
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|33
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|34
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|35
|Shawn Geiger (USA)
|DNS
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|DNS
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|DNS
|Matthew Clements (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy