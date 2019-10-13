Fahringer doubles up at Charm City Cross
Williams is second, Nolan third on Day 2
Elite Women: Baltimore - Baltimore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:53:10
|2
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:00:30
|3
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:00:41
|4
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:00:49
|5
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:00:54
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:24
|7
|Britt Mason (USA)
|0:01:32
|8
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:36
|9
|Kaia Schmid (USA)
|0:01:41
|10
|Taylor Kuyk-white (USA)
|0:01:54
|11
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:01:59
|12
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:02:14
|13
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|14
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:02:17
|15
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:02:36
|16
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:03:10
|17
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:03:45
|18
|Emily Payonk (USA)
|0:03:57
|19
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:04:04
|20
|Daniela Mehech (USA)
|0:04:47
|21
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:05:34
|22
|Rachel Geiter (USA)
|0:05:50
|23
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:05:58
|24
|Caitlin Thompson (USA)
|0:06:22
|25
|Alix Norris (USA)
|0:06:39
|26
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|0:07:09
|27
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|0:07:35
|28
|Kelli Montgomery (USA)
|0:07:52
|29
|Erin Gordon (USA)
|0:08:16
|30
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|31
|Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
|32
|Holly Neckermann (USA)
|33
|Karen Talleymead (USA)
|34
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|35
|Tori Riemersma (USA)
|36
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|DNF
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|DNS
|Traci Judge (USA)
