Fahringer doubles up at Charm City Cross

Williams is second, Nolan third on Day 2

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:53:10
2Carla Williams (USA) 0:00:30
3Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:00:41
4Emily Werner (USA) 0:00:49
5Jane Rossi (USA) 0:00:54
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:01:24
7Britt Mason (USA) 0:01:32
8Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:01:36
9Kaia Schmid (USA) 0:01:41
10Taylor Kuyk-white (USA) 0:01:54
11Emily Curley (USA) 0:01:59
12Stacey Barbossa (USA) 0:02:14
13Meghan Owens (USA)
14Allison Arensman (USA) 0:02:17
15Leslie Lupien (USA) 0:02:36
16Regina Legge (USA) 0:03:10
17Rachel Rubino (USA) 0:03:45
18Emily Payonk (USA) 0:03:57
19Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) 0:04:04
20Daniela Mehech (USA) 0:04:47
21Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) 0:05:34
22Rachel Geiter (USA) 0:05:50
23Erin Faccone (USA) 0:05:58
24Caitlin Thompson (USA) 0:06:22
25Alix Norris (USA) 0:06:39
26Shane Ferro (USA) 0:07:09
27Lauren Festa (USA) 0:07:35
28Kelli Montgomery (USA) 0:07:52
29Erin Gordon (USA) 0:08:16
30Katherine Santos (USA)
31Jenna Latour-nichols (USA)
32Holly Neckermann (USA)
33Karen Talleymead (USA)
34Brittlee Bowman (USA)
35Tori Riemersma (USA)
36Sara Melikian (USA)
DNFKathryn Cumming (USA)
DNSTraci Judge (USA)

