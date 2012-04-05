Image 1 of 3 Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation) on her way to winning the points race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Anastasia Chulkova is a proud Russian. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 The women's points race was a close encounter. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russian Anastasia Chulkova has won the women's points race, to claim Russia's first gold medal of the 2012 track cycling world

championships.

In an absorbing race, Chulkova rode with great composure, controlling the latter half of the event, upstaging her rivals with a dominant performance.

Pre-race favourites Georgia Bronzini of Italy and Tatsiana Sharakova of Belarus started strongly, claiming early points. Jarmila Machacova of Czechoslovakia rode aggressively in the early stages, and looked likely to improve on her silver medal at the 2011 world championships.

However the crucial move of the race came at the half way point, when Canadian Jasmin Glaesser broke away from the field. Glaesser was joined by Chulkova, Caroline Ryan of Ireland and Hong Kong rider Jamie Wong Wan Yiu. The group immediately settled into a strong rhythm, placing significant pressure on the field.

Yet the main bunch struggled for coherency in the chase of the four riders, and the race rapidly slipped from the grasp of Bronzini, Sharakova and Machacova.

The leading group lapped the field with 37 laps remaining, though Chulkova continued to work hard, closing down a dangerous attack that came from Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro of Spain. Throughout the race, Chulkova continued to make the right moves, at the right time.

With Chulkova and Glaesser locked at 28 points leading into the final sprint, Chulkova worked through the top half of the field in the final lap, to claim a crucial 3 points and the world title. Glaesser had to settle for the silver medal, while a courageous ride from Ryan saw her win Ireland's first medal of the championships.