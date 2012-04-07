Trending

Track Worlds: Laura Trott wins gold in women's omnium

Dominant performance from 19-year-old Briton

Great Britain's Laura Trott wins gold in the Women's Omnium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Laura Trott (GBR) was all smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Women's Omnium podium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Great Britain's Laura Trott continued her remarkable run of form over the last couple of years by taking gold in the women's omnium at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne today. It was the 19-year-old's second gold of the championships, having been part of the British team that took gold and lowered the world record in the women's team pursuit on Thursday.

Trott led the overall standings overnight, having performed consistently across the three session one events. And she never looked in any danger on the final day after securing third place in the initial individual pursuit. A 13th place finish in the scratch race was slightly disappointing but victory in the final event - the time trial - won her the gold medal and the kudos of wearing the rainbow jersey as world champion.

"I think I'm setting myself up well for London," Trott told BBC Sport. "To come here and win the omnium is massive for me. Me and my coach have been doing a lot of work, watching back the races that I haven't done so well in, and it's paid off."

Session One report

Australia's Annette Edmondson made the perfect start in the women's omnium, taking out the flying 200m sprint in 14.377 ahead of Great Britain's Laura Trott (14.391) and China's Huang Li (14.427).

Lisa Brennauer of Germany narrowly took out the points race with 23 points ahead of Jarmila Machacovo (CZE, 22pts) and Angie Gonzalez Garcia (VEN, 21pts). The trio took a lap with Japan's Kanako Kase who finished fourth.

In the elimination, Great Britain's Laura Trott had too much left in the final showdown with Russian Evgenia Romanyuta.

After the first three events, Edmondson and Trott sit at the top of the overall standings with 11 points.

Results

Women's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)28pts
2Annette Edmondson (Australia)31
3Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)36
4Tara Whitten (Canada)39
5Li Huang (People's Republic of China)53
6Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)56
7Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)61
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)62
9Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)63
10Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)64
11Lisa Brennauer (Germany)68
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)69
13Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)71
14Kanako Kase (Japan)79
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)79
16Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)84
17Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)87
18Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)94
19Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)94
20Pascale Jeuland (France)103
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)109
22Min Hye Lee (Korea)116
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)150

Session 1 Results

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:14.377
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:14.391
3Li Huang (People's Republic of China)0:00:14.427
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:00:14.433
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:14.543
6Tara Whitten (Canada)0:00:14.550
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:14.608
8Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)0:00:14.649
9Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:14.715
10Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:14.724
11Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)0:00:14.748
12Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:14.772
13Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:00:14.774
14Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:14.883
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:00:14.931
16Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:00:14.940
17Pascale Jeuland (France)0:00:14.983
18Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:00:14.991
19Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)0:00:15.030
20Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:00:15.050
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:00:15.064
22Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:15.148
23Kanako Kase (Japan)0:00:15.179
24Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:00:15.715

Women's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Germany)23pts
2Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)22
3Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)21
4Kanako Kase (Japan)20
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)13
6Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)10
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)10
8Laura Trott (Great Britain)9
9Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)6
10Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)6
11Tara Whitten (Canada)5
12Li Huang (People's Republic of China)5
13Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)5
14Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)3
15Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
16Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)1
17Pascale Jeuland (France)1
18Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
19Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
20Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
22Min Hye Lee (Korea)
DNFAusrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
DNFDiana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)

Women's Omnium Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
4Tara Whitten (Canada)
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)
6Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
7Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
8Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
9Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
10Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
11Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
12Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
13Pascale Jeuland (France)
14Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
16Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
17Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
18Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
19Min Hye Lee (Korea)
20Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
21Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
22Kanako Kase (Japan)
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
DNSAusrine Trebaite (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium standings after 3 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)11pts
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)11
3Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)21
4Tara Whitten (Canada)21
5Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)24
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)24
7Lisa Brennauer (Germany)26
8Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)28
9Li Huang (People's Republic of China)33
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)36
11Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)36
12Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)36
13Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)37
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)40
15Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)41
16Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)43
17Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)44
18Pascale Jeuland (France)47
19Kanako Kase (Japan)49
20Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)53
21Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)58
22Min Hye Lee (Korea)59
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)90
DNFAusrine Trebaite (Lithuania)

Session 2 Results

Women's Omnium Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Canada)0:03:30.011
2Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:03:31.651
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:31.789
4Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:32.454
5Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:03:36.049
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:37.528
7Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)0:03:38.111
8Li Huang (People's Republic of China)0:03:38.894
9Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:38.938
10Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:40.621
11Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:03:41.749
12Kanako Kase (Japan)0:03:42.145
13Pascale Jeuland (France)0:03:42.514
14Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:03:42.593
15Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:03:43.073
16Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:03:43.594
17Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:03:43.882
18Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:03:48.501
19Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:03:48.701
20Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:49.255
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:03:49.534
22Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)0:03:58.037
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)0:04:07.710

Women's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
2Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
3Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
4Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
5Kanako Kase (Japan)
6Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
8Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
9Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
11Tara Whitten (Canada)
12Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
13Laura Trott (Great Britain)
14Annette Edmondson (Australia)
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
16Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
17Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
18Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
19Min Hye Lee (Korea)
20Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
21Pascale Jeuland (France)
22Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
23Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)

Women's Omnium Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:35.173
2Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:35.180
3Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.933
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:00:36.171
5Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:36.281
6Tara Whitten (Canada)0:00:36.291
7Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:00:36.381
8Li Huang (People's Republic of China)0:00:36.387
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:36.395
10Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:36.414
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:36.423
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:36.436
13Kanako Kase (Japan)0:00:36.516
14Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)0:00:36.763
15Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:00:36.857
16Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:00:36.885
17Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:00:36.963
18Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:00:37.085
19Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)0:00:37.098
20Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)0:00:37.694
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:00:37.880
22Pascale Jeuland (France)0:00:38.837
23Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:00:39.367

 

