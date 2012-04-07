Image 1 of 3 Great Britain's Laura Trott wins gold in the Women's Omnium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Laura Trott (GBR) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 The Women's Omnium podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Great Britain's Laura Trott continued her remarkable run of form over the last couple of years by taking gold in the women's omnium at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne today. It was the 19-year-old's second gold of the championships, having been part of the British team that took gold and lowered the world record in the women's team pursuit on Thursday.

Trott led the overall standings overnight, having performed consistently across the three session one events. And she never looked in any danger on the final day after securing third place in the initial individual pursuit. A 13th place finish in the scratch race was slightly disappointing but victory in the final event - the time trial - won her the gold medal and the kudos of wearing the rainbow jersey as world champion.

"I think I'm setting myself up well for London," Trott told BBC Sport. "To come here and win the omnium is massive for me. Me and my coach have been doing a lot of work, watching back the races that I haven't done so well in, and it's paid off."

Session One report

Australia's Annette Edmondson made the perfect start in the women's omnium, taking out the flying 200m sprint in 14.377 ahead of Great Britain's Laura Trott (14.391) and China's Huang Li (14.427).

Lisa Brennauer of Germany narrowly took out the points race with 23 points ahead of Jarmila Machacovo (CZE, 22pts) and Angie Gonzalez Garcia (VEN, 21pts). The trio took a lap with Japan's Kanako Kase who finished fourth.

In the elimination, Great Britain's Laura Trott had too much left in the final showdown with Russian Evgenia Romanyuta.

After the first three events, Edmondson and Trott sit at the top of the overall standings with 11 points.

Results

Women's Omnium Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 28 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 31 3 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 36 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 39 5 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 53 6 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 56 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 61 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 62 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 63 10 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 64 11 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 68 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 69 13 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 71 14 Kanako Kase (Japan) 79 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 79 16 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 84 17 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 87 18 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 94 19 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 94 20 Pascale Jeuland (France) 103 21 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 109 22 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 116 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 150

Session 1 Results

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:00:14.377 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:14.391 3 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:14.427 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:00:14.433 5 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:14.543 6 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:00:14.550 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:14.608 8 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:14.649 9 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 0:00:14.715 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:14.724 11 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 0:00:14.748 12 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:14.772 13 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:14.774 14 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:14.883 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:00:14.931 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:00:14.940 17 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:00:14.983 18 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:00:14.991 19 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 0:00:15.030 20 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:00:15.050 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 0:00:15.064 22 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:15.148 23 Kanako Kase (Japan) 0:00:15.179 24 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:00:15.715

Women's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 23 pts 2 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 22 3 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 21 4 Kanako Kase (Japan) 20 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 13 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 10 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 10 8 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 9 9 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 6 10 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 6 11 Tara Whitten (Canada) 5 12 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 5 13 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 5 14 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 3 15 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 16 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 1 17 Pascale Jeuland (France) 1 18 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 19 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 20 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 22 Min Hye Lee (Korea) DNF Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) DNF Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)

Women's Omnium Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 2 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 7 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 8 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 9 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 10 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 11 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 12 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 13 Pascale Jeuland (France) 14 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 15 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 16 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 17 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 18 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 19 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 20 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 21 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 22 Kanako Kase (Japan) 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) DNS Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium standings after 3 rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 11 pts 2 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 11 3 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 21 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 21 5 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 24 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 24 7 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 26 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 28 9 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 33 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 36 11 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 36 12 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 36 13 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 37 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 40 15 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 41 16 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 43 17 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 44 18 Pascale Jeuland (France) 47 19 Kanako Kase (Japan) 49 20 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 53 21 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 58 22 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 59 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 90 DNF Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)

Session 2 Results

Women's Omnium Individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:03:30.011 2 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:03:31.651 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:31.789 4 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:32.454 5 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:03:36.049 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:37.528 7 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 0:03:38.111 8 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 0:03:38.894 9 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:38.938 10 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:40.621 11 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:03:41.749 12 Kanako Kase (Japan) 0:03:42.145 13 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:03:42.514 14 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:03:42.593 15 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:43.073 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:03:43.594 17 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 0:03:43.882 18 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:03:48.501 19 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:03:48.701 20 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:03:49.255 21 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:03:49.534 22 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 0:03:58.037 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia) 0:04:07.710

Women's Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 3 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 4 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 5 Kanako Kase (Japan) 6 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 8 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 9 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 11 Tara Whitten (Canada) 12 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 13 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 14 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 16 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) 17 Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China) 18 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 19 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 20 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 21 Pascale Jeuland (France) 22 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 23 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)