Track Worlds: Laura Trott wins gold in women's omnium
Dominant performance from 19-year-old Briton
Great Britain's Laura Trott continued her remarkable run of form over the last couple of years by taking gold in the women's omnium at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne today. It was the 19-year-old's second gold of the championships, having been part of the British team that took gold and lowered the world record in the women's team pursuit on Thursday.
Trott led the overall standings overnight, having performed consistently across the three session one events. And she never looked in any danger on the final day after securing third place in the initial individual pursuit. A 13th place finish in the scratch race was slightly disappointing but victory in the final event - the time trial - won her the gold medal and the kudos of wearing the rainbow jersey as world champion.
"I think I'm setting myself up well for London," Trott told BBC Sport. "To come here and win the omnium is massive for me. Me and my coach have been doing a lot of work, watching back the races that I haven't done so well in, and it's paid off."
Session One report
Australia's Annette Edmondson made the perfect start in the women's omnium, taking out the flying 200m sprint in 14.377 ahead of Great Britain's Laura Trott (14.391) and China's Huang Li (14.427).
Lisa Brennauer of Germany narrowly took out the points race with 23 points ahead of Jarmila Machacovo (CZE, 22pts) and Angie Gonzalez Garcia (VEN, 21pts). The trio took a lap with Japan's Kanako Kase who finished fourth.
In the elimination, Great Britain's Laura Trott had too much left in the final showdown with Russian Evgenia Romanyuta.
After the first three events, Edmondson and Trott sit at the top of the overall standings with 11 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|28
|pts
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|31
|3
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|36
|4
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|39
|5
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|53
|6
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|56
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|61
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|62
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|63
|10
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|64
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|68
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|69
|13
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|71
|14
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|79
|15
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|79
|16
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|84
|17
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|87
|18
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|94
|19
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|94
|20
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|103
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|109
|22
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|116
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|150
Session 1 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:14.377
|2
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.391
|3
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:14.427
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|0:00:14.433
|5
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:00:14.543
|6
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|0:00:14.550
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:14.608
|8
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:14.649
|9
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:14.715
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:14.724
|11
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|0:00:14.748
|12
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:14.772
|13
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|0:00:14.774
|14
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:14.883
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:00:14.931
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|0:00:14.940
|17
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|0:00:14.983
|18
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:00:14.991
|19
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|0:00:15.030
|20
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:00:15.050
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:00:15.064
|22
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:15.148
|23
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|0:00:15.179
|24
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:15.715
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|23
|pts
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|22
|3
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|21
|4
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|20
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|13
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|10
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|10
|8
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|9
|9
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|6
|10
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|6
|11
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|5
|12
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|5
|13
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|5
|14
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|3
|15
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|16
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|1
|17
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|1
|18
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|19
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|22
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|DNF
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|4
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|7
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|8
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|9
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|11
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|12
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|14
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|16
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|17
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|18
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|19
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|20
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|21
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|22
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|DNS
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|11
|pts
|2
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|11
|3
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|21
|4
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|21
|5
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|24
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|24
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|26
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|28
|9
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|33
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|36
|11
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|36
|12
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|36
|13
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|37
|14
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|40
|15
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|41
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|43
|17
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|44
|18
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|47
|19
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|49
|20
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|53
|21
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|58
|22
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|59
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|90
|DNF
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
Session 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|0:03:30.011
|2
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|0:03:31.651
|3
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:03:31.789
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:32.454
|5
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|0:03:36.049
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:37.528
|7
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|0:03:38.111
|8
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:38.894
|9
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:03:38.938
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:40.621
|11
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:03:41.749
|12
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|0:03:42.145
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|0:03:42.514
|14
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:03:42.593
|15
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:03:43.073
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|0:03:43.594
|17
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:03:43.882
|18
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:03:48.501
|19
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:03:48.701
|20
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:03:49.255
|21
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:49.534
|22
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:58.037
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|0:04:07.710
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|3
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|4
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|5
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|6
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|7
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|8
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|9
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|11
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|12
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|13
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|14
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|16
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|17
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|18
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|19
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|20
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|21
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|22
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|23
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.173
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:35.180
|3
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:35.933
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|0:00:36.171
|5
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:36.281
|6
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|0:00:36.291
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|0:00:36.381
|8
|Li Huang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:36.387
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:36.395
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:36.414
|11
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:00:36.423
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:36.436
|13
|Kanako Kase (Japan)
|0:00:36.516
|14
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Colombia)
|0:00:36.763
|15
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|0:00:36.857
|16
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:00:36.885
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:00:36.963
|18
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:00:37.085
|19
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:37.098
|20
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine)
|0:00:37.694
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:00:37.880
|22
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|0:00:38.837
|23
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:39.367
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy