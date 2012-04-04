Trending

Australia upset France in shock gold medal ride-off

Great Britain, Germany disqualified in qualifying

Team sprint podium (l-r): France, 2nd; Australia, 1st; New Zealand, 3rd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Australia's second man, Scott Sunderland

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Sir Chris Hoy

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Aussie team sprint World Champions.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Shane Perkins celebrates the team's win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
No medals for Sir Chris Hoy tonight.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Kiwi women during team sprint heats.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Shane Perkins contemplates whilst on the rollers.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Australia in action during their gold-medal winning effort.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gregory Bauge heads out of the gate

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australia caused a huge upset by beating France to the men's team sprint gold, the host nation’s first world title in the event since 1996.

It was a controversial competition with Australia upgraded from the bronze medal ride-off they were expecting after Great Britain and Germany were both relegated for transitioning outside the designated area on the track. Prior to the ruling, France had been expecting to face Germany while Australia had been set to line up against Great Britain.

The Australian team of Shane Perkins, Scott Sunderland and former pole vaulter Matthew Glaetzer edged ahead of France with Glaetzer making the slightest of gains against Michael D’Almeida on the final lap to clock a time of 43.266, a win by just 0.001.

Perkins celebrated by doing several laps of the track with his son, Aidan.

"All of us cut a tenth [of a second] off our time from qualifying!"he said.</p>

"Then Matty [Glaetzer] with his last lap brought it home for us. It's fantastic. It just worked really well as a team.

"I've definitely got to be happy with that. Especially the home crowd, a lot of pressure, home championships - and with the kind of week I've had," Perkins added, having been clipped by a car while training on the road last Sunday.

"I couldn't ask for anything better."

Gregory Bauge, who's violation of the whereabouts requirements forced France to lose their 2011 world title in the event, said that he was still satisfied with the team's performance.

"This is our absolute best time," he was adamant. "We're happy. It is a little bitter but more importantly, in a few months. The Olympics is the most important [event]."

Team Sprint Qualifying
1France0:00:43.247
Gregory Bauge (France)
Kevin Sireau (France)
Michael D'Almeida (France)
2Australia0:00:43.512
Shane Perkins (Australia)
Scott Sunderland (Australia)
Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3New  Zealand0:00:43.742
Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Webster (New Zealand)
Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Japan0:00:44.039
Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
5China0:00:44.049
Changsong Cheng (People's Republic of China)
Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
6Russia0:00:44.215
Sergei Kucherov (Russian Federation)
Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)
7Netherlands0:00:44.282
Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
8Venezuela0:00:44.399
Cesar Mervin Marcano Sanchez (Venezuela)
Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
9Poland0:00:44.819
Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
Damian Zielinski (Poland)
Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
10Czech  Republic0:00:45.179
Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)
11Canada0:00:45.192
Hugo Barrette (Canada)
Joseph Veloce (Canada)
Travis Smith (Canada)
12Malaysia0:00:45.529
Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)
Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
13India0:00:51.042
Amarjeet Singh (India)
Bikram Singh O. (India)
Amrit Singh (India)
RELGermany
Rene Enders (Germany)
Maximilian Levy (Germany)
Stefan Nimke (Germany)
RELGreat  Britain
Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
RELUnited  States
Michael Blatchford (United States of America)
Jimmy Watkins (United States of America)
Kevin Mansker (United States of America)
RELGreece
Christos Tserentzoulias (Greece)
Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Team Sprint Finals - Gold medal round
1Australia0:00:43.266
Shane Perkins (Australia)
Scott Sunderland (Australia)
Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2France0:00:43.267
Gregory Bauge (France)
Kevin Sireau (France)
Michael D'Almeida (France)

Team Sprint Finals - Bronze medal round
3New  Zealand0:00:43.812
Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
Sam Webster (New Zealand)
Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Japan0:00:43.896
Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

