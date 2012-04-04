Australia upset France in shock gold medal ride-off
Great Britain, Germany disqualified in qualifying
Australia caused a huge upset by beating France to the men's team sprint gold, the host nation’s first world title in the event since 1996.
It was a controversial competition with Australia upgraded from the bronze medal ride-off they were expecting after Great Britain and Germany were both relegated for transitioning outside the designated area on the track. Prior to the ruling, France had been expecting to face Germany while Australia had been set to line up against Great Britain.
The Australian team of Shane Perkins, Scott Sunderland and former pole vaulter Matthew Glaetzer edged ahead of France with Glaetzer making the slightest of gains against Michael D’Almeida on the final lap to clock a time of 43.266, a win by just 0.001.
Perkins celebrated by doing several laps of the track with his son, Aidan.
"All of us cut a tenth [of a second] off our time from qualifying!"he said.</p>
"Then Matty [Glaetzer] with his last lap brought it home for us. It's fantastic. It just worked really well as a team.
"I've definitely got to be happy with that. Especially the home crowd, a lot of pressure, home championships - and with the kind of week I've had," Perkins added, having been clipped by a car while training on the road last Sunday.
"I couldn't ask for anything better."
Gregory Bauge, who's violation of the whereabouts requirements forced France to lose their 2011 world title in the event, said that he was still satisfied with the team's performance.
"This is our absolute best time," he was adamant. "We're happy. It is a little bitter but more importantly, in a few months. The Olympics is the most important [event]."
|1
|France
|0:00:43.247
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|2
|Australia
|0:00:43.512
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.742
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|4
|Japan
|0:00:44.039
|Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
|5
|China
|0:00:44.049
|Changsong Cheng (People's Republic of China)
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|6
|Russia
|0:00:44.215
|Sergei Kucherov (Russian Federation)
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.282
|Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|8
|Venezuela
|0:00:44.399
|Cesar Mervin Marcano Sanchez (Venezuela)
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
|9
|Poland
|0:00:44.819
|Maciej Bielecki (Poland)
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|10
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.179
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
|Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)
|11
|Canada
|0:00:45.192
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|Joseph Veloce (Canada)
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|12
|Malaysia
|0:00:45.529
|Mohd Fattah Amri Zaid (Malaysia)
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|13
|India
|0:00:51.042
|Amarjeet Singh (India)
|Bikram Singh O. (India)
|Amrit Singh (India)
|REL
|Germany
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|Stefan Nimke (Germany)
|REL
|Great Britain
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|REL
|United States
|Michael Blatchford (United States of America)
|Jimmy Watkins (United States of America)
|Kevin Mansker (United States of America)
|REL
|Greece
|Christos Tserentzoulias (Greece)
|Zafeirios Volikakis (Greece)
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|1
|Australia
|0:00:43.266
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|France
|0:00:43.267
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.812
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|4
|Japan
|0:00:43.896
|Kazuki Amagai (Japan)
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy