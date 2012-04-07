Image 1 of 14 Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) made it through in the repecharge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 14 Perkins and Hoy battle it out for bronze in the Sprint (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 14 Jason Kenny (GBR) made a bold move in the second sprint final but was relegated giving the win to Gregory Bauge (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 14 The reluctant winner Gregory Bauge (FRA) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 14 Japan vs China in this heat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 14 Robert Foerstemann (Germany) gives it some. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 14 Australian sprinter Matthew Glaetzer in pre race zone. Maybe Led Zeppelin? (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 14 Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) gets in the zone. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 14 Jason Kenny (Britain) powers off the bank. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 14 Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) makes his precence felt. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 14 Scott Sunderland (Austalia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 14 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) looked menacing. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 14 Gregory Bauge (France) was the fastest qualifier for the sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 14 Aussie vs Aussie. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

France's Gregory Bauge won the men's sprint at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne this evening, regaining the world title he was stripped of earlier this year for missing dope tests.

Bauge defeated Great Britain's Jason Kenny - who was awarded the 2011 title that Bauge was stripped of - in the final. The Frenchman powered to victory in the opening race of the final before Kenny appeared to have bitten back in the second race only to be disqualified for moving off the sprinting line.



Despite having to be content with silver, Kenny's defeat of his Team GB colleague Chris Hoy in the semi-final earlier in the day has put himself in pole position to claim Team GB's solitary individual sprint place on the 2012 Olympic team ahead of his illustrious teammate, who is the defending champion.

Hoy salvaged some pride from what has been a disappointing championships for him by defeating Australia's Shane Perkins in the bronze medal race.

Medal Races

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.493 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:11.627 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:10.573 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 0:00:10.348 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Semi-Finals

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.416 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.189 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.441 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.403 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Quarter-finals

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 10.561 2 Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 10.46 2 Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 10.281 2 Robert Foerstemann (Germany)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Foerstemann (Germany) 10.35 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 10.401 2 Robert Foerstemann (Germany)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 10.331 2 Kevin Sireau (France)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 10.228 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 10.597 2 Kevin Sireau (France)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 10.251 2 Mickael Bourgain (France)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Bourgain (France) 10.458 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 10.464 2 Mickael Bourgain (France) Rel

1/8 Finals Repechages

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 10.579 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 3 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Boetticher (Germany) 10.694 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

1/8 Finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 10.346 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Foerstemann (Germany) 10.704 2 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 10.423 2 Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Bourgain (France) 10.293 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 10.357 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 10.548 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

1/16 Finals

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 10.876 2 Charlie Conord (France)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Foerstemann (Germany) 11.008 2 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Sireau (France) 10.56 2 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 11.054 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 10.404 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 10.406 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 10.632 2 Michael Blatchford (United States Of America)

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 10.311 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickael Bourgain (France) 11.854 2 Rene Enders (Germany)

Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Boetticher (Germany) 10.492 2 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan) 10.66 2 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)

Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 10.501 2 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)