Track Worlds: Bauge regains world crown
Silver for Kenny, bronze for Hoy in individual sprint
France's Gregory Bauge won the men's sprint at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne this evening, regaining the world title he was stripped of earlier this year for missing dope tests.
Bauge defeated Great Britain's Jason Kenny - who was awarded the 2011 title that Bauge was stripped of - in the final. The Frenchman powered to victory in the opening race of the final before Kenny appeared to have bitten back in the second race only to be disqualified for moving off the sprinting line.
Despite having to be content with silver, Kenny's defeat of his Team GB colleague Chris Hoy in the semi-final earlier in the day has put himself in pole position to claim Team GB's solitary individual sprint place on the 2012 Olympic team ahead of his illustrious teammate, who is the defending champion.
Hoy salvaged some pride from what has been a disappointing championships for him by defeating Australia's Shane Perkins in the bronze medal race.
Medal Races
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:10.493
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:11.627
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.573
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.348
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
Semi-Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:10.416
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:10.189
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.441
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.403
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
Quarter-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|10.561
|2
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|10.46
|2
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|10.281
|2
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|10.35
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|10.401
|2
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|10.331
|2
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|10.228
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|10.597
|2
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|10.251
|2
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|10.458
|2
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|10.464
|2
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|Rel
1/8 Finals Repechages
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|10.579
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|3
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|10.694
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|3
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
1/8 Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|10.346
|2
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|10.704
|2
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|10.423
|2
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|10.293
|2
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|10.357
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|10.548
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
1/16 Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|10.876
|2
|Charlie Conord (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|11.008
|2
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|10.56
|2
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|11.054
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|10.404
|2
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|10.406
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|10.632
|2
|Michael Blatchford (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|10.311
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|11.854
|2
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|10.492
|2
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
|10.66
|2
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|10.501
|2
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|9.854
|2
|Robert Foerstemann (Germany)
|9.873
|3
|Kevin Sireau (France)
|9.893
|4
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|9.902
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|9.902
|6
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|9.953
|7
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|9.963
|8
|Shane Perkins (Australia)
|9.965
|9
|Mickael Bourgain (France)
|9.966
|10
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|9.983
|11
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
|10.003
|12
|Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)
|10.034
|13
|Scott Sunderland (Australia)
|10.040
|14
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|10.061
|15
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|10.077
|16
|Rene Enders (Germany)
|10.077
|17
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|10.101
|18
|Michael Blatchford (United States Of America)
|10.118
|19
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|10.122
|20
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|10.159
|21
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|10.163
|22
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)
|10.163
|23
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|10.167
|24
|Charlie Conord (France)
|10.169
|25
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|10.178
|26
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|10.192
