Track Worlds: Bauge regains world crown

Silver for Kenny, bronze for Hoy in individual sprint

Image 1 of 14

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) made it through in the repecharge.

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) made it through in the repecharge.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 14

Perkins and Hoy battle it out for bronze in the Sprint

Perkins and Hoy battle it out for bronze in the Sprint
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 14

Jason Kenny (GBR) made a bold move in the second sprint final but was relegated giving the win to Gregory Bauge

Jason Kenny (GBR) made a bold move in the second sprint final but was relegated giving the win to Gregory Bauge
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 14

The reluctant winner Gregory Bauge (FRA)

The reluctant winner Gregory Bauge (FRA)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 14

Japan vs China in this heat.

Japan vs China in this heat.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 14

Robert Foerstemann (Germany) gives it some.

Robert Foerstemann (Germany) gives it some.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 14

Australian sprinter Matthew Glaetzer in pre race zone. Maybe Led Zeppelin?

Australian sprinter Matthew Glaetzer in pre race zone. Maybe Led Zeppelin?
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 14

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) gets in the zone.

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) gets in the zone.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 14

Jason Kenny (Britain) powers off the bank.

Jason Kenny (Britain) powers off the bank.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 14

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) makes his precence felt.

Sir Chris Hoy (Britain) makes his precence felt.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 14

Scott Sunderland (Austalia)

Scott Sunderland (Austalia)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 14

Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) looked menacing.

Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) looked menacing.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 14

Gregory Bauge (France) was the fastest qualifier for the sprint.

Gregory Bauge (France) was the fastest qualifier for the sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 14

Aussie vs Aussie.

Aussie vs Aussie.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

France's Gregory Bauge won the men's sprint at the 2012 Track World Championships in Melbourne this evening, regaining the world title he was stripped of earlier this year for missing dope tests.

Bauge defeated Great Britain's Jason Kenny - who was awarded the 2011 title that Bauge was stripped of - in the final. The Frenchman powered to victory in the opening race of the final before Kenny appeared to have bitten back in the second race only to be disqualified for moving off the sprinting line.

Despite having to be content with silver, Kenny's defeat of his Team GB colleague Chris Hoy in the semi-final earlier in the day has put himself in pole position to claim Team GB's solitary individual sprint place on the 2012 Olympic team ahead of his illustrious teammate, who is the defending champion.

Hoy salvaged some pride from what has been a disappointing championships for him by defeating Australia's Shane Perkins in the bronze medal race.

Medal Races

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:10.493
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:11.627
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)0:00:10.573
2Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)0:00:10.348
2Shane Perkins (Australia)

Semi-Finals

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:10.416
2Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:10.189
2Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.441
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.403
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Quarter-finals

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)10.561
2Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)10.46
2Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)10.281
2Robert Foerstemann (Germany)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Foerstemann (Germany)10.35
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)10.401
2Robert Foerstemann (Germany)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)10.331
2Kevin Sireau (France)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)10.228
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)10.597
2Kevin Sireau (France)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)10.251
2Mickael Bourgain (France)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Bourgain (France)10.458
2Shane Perkins (Australia)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)10.464
2Mickael Bourgain (France)Rel

1/8 Finals Repechages

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)10.579
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Boetticher (Germany)10.694
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

 

1/8 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)10.346
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Foerstemann (Germany)10.704
2Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)10.423
2Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Bourgain (France)10.293
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)10.357
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)10.548
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

1/16 Finals

 

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)10.876
2Charlie Conord (France)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Foerstemann (Germany)11.008
2Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Sireau (France)10.56
2Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)11.054
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)10.404
2Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)10.406
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)10.632
2Michael Blatchford (United States Of America)

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Perkins (Australia)10.311
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Bourgain (France)11.854
2Rene Enders (Germany)

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Boetticher (Germany)10.492
2Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)10.66
2Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)10.501
2Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)

 

Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)9.854
2Robert Foerstemann (Germany)9.873
3Kevin Sireau (France)9.893
4Chris Hoy (Great Britain)9.902
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)9.902
6Jason Kenny (Great Britain)9.953
7Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)9.963
8Shane Perkins (Australia)9.965
9Mickael Bourgain (France)9.966
10Stefan Boetticher (Germany)9.983
11Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)10.003
12Matthew Archibald (New Zealand)10.034
13Scott Sunderland (Australia)10.040
14Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)10.061
15Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)10.077
16Rene Enders (Germany)10.077
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)10.101
18Michael Blatchford (United States Of America)10.118
19Sam Webster (New Zealand)10.122
20Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)10.159
21Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)10.163
22Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)10.163
23Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)10.167
24Charlie Conord (France)10.169
25Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)10.178
26Damian Zielinski (Poland)10.192

 

