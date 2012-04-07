Trending

Meyer takes dramatic victory for third points race world title

Swift 1 point back for silver, De Ketele takes bronze

Image 1 of 4

Cameron meyer (AUS) pushing the pace in the points race

Cameron meyer (AUS) pushing the pace in the points race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 4

Cameron Meyer (AUS) had no trouble smilling for the cameras

Cameron Meyer (AUS) had no trouble smilling for the cameras
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 4

Cameron Meyer (AUS) celebrates

Cameron Meyer (AUS) celebrates
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 4

Cameron Meyer (AUS) takes a great win

Cameron Meyer (AUS) takes a great win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Points Race Final
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)33pts
2Ben Swift (Great Britain)32
3Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)30
4Aaron Gate (New Zealand)28
5Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)24
6Angelo Ciccone (Italy)19
7Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)10
8Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)6
9Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)6
10Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)4
11Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)3
12Andreas Graf (Austria)2
13Luis Sepulveda (Chile)1
14Peter Schep (Netherlands)1
15Jakob Steigmiller (Germany)1
16Vivien Brisse (France)-9
17Yousif Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)-20
DNFSeungwoo Choi (Korea)
DNFHariff Salleh (Malaysia)
DNFIvan Savitsky (Russian Federation)

Latest on Cyclingnews