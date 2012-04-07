Meyer takes dramatic victory for third points race world title
Swift 1 point back for silver, De Ketele takes bronze
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|33
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (Great Britain)
|32
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|30
|4
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|28
|5
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|24
|6
|Angelo Ciccone (Italy)
|19
|7
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|10
|8
|Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)
|6
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|6
|10
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|4
|11
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|3
|12
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|2
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chile)
|1
|14
|Peter Schep (Netherlands)
|1
|15
|Jakob Steigmiller (Germany)
|1
|16
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|-9
|17
|Yousif Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)
|-20
|DNF
|Seungwoo Choi (Korea)
|DNF
|Hariff Salleh (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Ivan Savitsky (Russian Federation)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy