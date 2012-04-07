Trending

Hepburn edges Bobridge for world championship gold

Gough beats Dennis to earn bronze

Image 1 of 6

Jack Bobridge (AUS) qualified second fastest for the finals tonight.

Jack Bobridge (AUS) qualified second fastest for the finals tonight.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 6

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during qualifying

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during qualifying
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 6

Rohan Dennis (AUS) made it to the finals.

Rohan Dennis (AUS) made it to the finals.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 6

What colour medal will Michael Hepburn (AUS) receive tonight?

What colour medal will Michael Hepburn (AUS) receive tonight?
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 6

Michael Hepburn (AUS) salutes the crowd

Michael Hepburn (AUS) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 6

Michael Hepburn (AUS) on his way to Individual Pursuit victory

Michael Hepburn (AUS) on his way to Individual Pursuit victory
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:13.224
2Jack Bobridge (Australia)0:04:14.783
3Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:04:16.051
4Westley Gough (New Zealand)0:04:17.001
5Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)0:04:17.265
6Peter Latham (New Zealand)0:04:18.152
7Dominique Cornu (Belgium)0:04:19.479
8Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spain)0:04:23.334
9Kevin Labeque (France)0:04:23.859
10Ingmar De Poortere (Belgium)0:04:25.931
11Valery Kaykov (Russian Federation)0:04:26.333
12Levi Heimans (Netherlands)0:04:26.569
13Casper Folsach (Denmark)0:04:26.762
14Sunjae Jang (Korea)0:04:26.946
15Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)0:04:28.094
16Stefan Schaefer (Germany)0:04:31.763
17Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)0:04:33.444
18Dias Omirzakov (Kazakhstan)0:04:35.253
19Edison Bravo (Chile)0:04:35.716
20Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:04:35.977
21King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:37.450
DNSCarlos Daniel Linares Zambrano (Venezuela)

Individual Pursuit Finals - Gold medal round
1Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:15.839
2Jack Bobridge (Australia)0:04:16.313

Individual Pursuit Finals - Bronze medal round
3Westley Gough (New Zealand)0:04:16.945
4Rohan Dennis (Australia)0:04:18.594

Latest on Cyclingnews