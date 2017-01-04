Valverde, Greipel, Majka to line-up at Mallorca Challenge

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Germany) on the circuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rafal Majka (Poland) smiles with his bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Pelucchi moved from IAM Cycling to Bora-hansgrohe for 2017 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) tops the podium at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde, Andre Greipel, Rafal Majka and Matteo Pelucchi will all ride at this month’s Mallorca Challenge, the organisers have confirmed. The four riders will represent three of the four WorldTour teams that have been invited to take part in the four-day event.

Valverde will represent Movistar once again as he looks to add to his four previous victories in Mallorca. Rafal Majka and Matteo Pelucchi will be making their debuts for Bora-hansgrohe, while Andre Greipel will provide plenty firepower for Lotto-Soudal in the sprints. Team Sky will also be back again, although they are yet to confirm which of their riders will race.

A total of 20 teams have been confirmed for the event, including six Pro Continental, seven Continental squads and three national teams. From the Pro Continental ranks are Cofidis, Novo Nordisk, Fortuneo Vital Concept, Gazprom Rusvelo and Roompot Oranje Peloton, while Davide Arroyo will lead Spanish side Caja Rural.

Euskadi Basque Country, Burgos BH, Team Inteja, Nice Pro Cycling Team, Amore&Vita, Christina Jewlery and Bolivia te espera. European Madison and omnium champion Alberto Torres will head Team Inteja, while his partner in the Madison Sebastian Mora is set to line-up in a Spanish team made up of track riders. Great Britain and Germany will also field national sides.

The Mallorca Challenge will take place between January 26 and 29 and is a series of one-day races beginning with the Trofeo Porreres – Felanitx - Ses Salines – Campos.

The organisers hope that with the cancellation of the Tour of Qatar, more big names will head to Mallorca to start their season.