Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 34 Tom Zirbel (Jamis) cruising along back in the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 34 Cesar Grajalas (Realcyclist.com) held on to second in GC after todays crate. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 34 Fans at a wine bar enjoying the view of the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 34 Riders slow and bunch up to get through the tight third turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 34 The mens break goes clear of the the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 34 The field starts to bunch up once the break gets out of site. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 34 Fans watch from anywhere available as riders get through the last turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 34 Big crowds in the last turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 34 Standing room only as the race goes through the finish straight. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 34 Kelly Benefits comes to the front to set things up for the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 34 One lap to go for the men. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 34 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) goes into the last stage holding onto the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 34 Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) fought her way up into the break today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 34 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) driving the break before taking the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 34 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) taking it easy back in the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 34 Luis Amaran (Jamis) went in every break until one got up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 34 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development) getting away from the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 34 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) leans through a turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 34 The womens field rolling through downtown. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 34 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) leading the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 34 The women's break comes through with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 34 TIBCO leads the field with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 34 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the win out of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 34 Chris Horner was on hand to say hi to the crowds. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 34 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) happy after her win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 34 The men wait to get to the start line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 34 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) starts the day in the sprint leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 34 The women's podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 34 The men get ready to start the crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 34 The men getting through the first turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 34 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds on to the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 34 Pure Black Racing riders back in the bunch with a teammate up in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 34 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) cruises in the break before taking second in the sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) took a convincing sprint victory from a mid-race breakaway to secure the fourth stage criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Hall out-paced Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) in third.

"If it wasn’t for Kristin [Sanders] I may not have made it," Hall said. "It was great team work. We are very happy with our performances this week and I am looking forward to tomorrow, more team work and another shot at a stage win."

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) maintained her overall race lead heading into the final stage, a circuit race that includes a tough climb up Archie Briggs each lap. She is leading the race ahead of Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12)

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women were treated to a 50-minute, flat, four-corner criterium at the stage four of the Cascade Cycling Classic. After two mountain stages and a challenging time trial, the criterium promised a day for the sprinters in the field.

Only 28-seconds separated the top five in the overall classification with Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) leading the way, followed by Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top), Kristin McGrath and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top).

The race started fast with teams Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 taking to the front of the peloton and setting a fast-pace. Now-Novartis for MS, BikeNZ and Tibco-To the Top joined in the pace-setting with in the opening laps.

Small breakaways formed during the first half of the race, however, sprints for primes were an incentive for riders and teams to drive the pace, making it difficult for a breakaway to stick.

A breakaway of eight riders emerged mid-way through the race that included Hall, Miller and Samplonius along with Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), Erika Graves (Now-Novartis for MS), Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Pascale Schneider (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12).

"I did not role with the break," Miller said. "We wanted to keep it together because we were confident in a stage win. We didn’t want a break and I was hoping the field was going to come back together."

With most of the teams represented in the breakaway, it was able to extend its lead to more than 30 seconds. Tibco-To the Top did the majority of the work in the peloton to bring the breakaway back into a manageable margin, approximately 16 seconds with three laps to go.

Samplonius attacked her breakaway companions with one lap to go. She almost made it to the line, but was passed with roughly 20 metres to go by Hall and Miller.

"I don’t have a sprint so my only move was to try and attack the break and go," Samplonius said. "I worked the break hard at first but there were a lot of people sitting in. I waited and when I thought the pack was coming, I had to go. I tried to hold it off. It was hard coming up this final stretch because it was a long way."

Mancebo maintains overall race lead with one stage to go

Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) lapped the peloton with five other riders and wove his way through a chaotic field sprint in order to win the stage four criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic. The US Under 23 National Criterium Champion out-paced his breakaway companions Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) in second and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third.

"To win with this jersey on was a blessing," Bush said. "We’ve been working hard all year and today it was a team win."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) will wear the yellow jersey into the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte circuit race on Sunday. Bush moved into the lead of the event’s Sprint competition. His teammates Lachlan Morton is leading the Best Young Rider and Alex Howes is leading the the King of the Mountain categories.

The Pro-Cat 1 men were treated to a 75-minute, flat, four-corner criterium at the stage four of the Cascade Cycling Classic. After two mountain stages and a challenging time trial, the criterium promised a day for the sprinters in the field. Although there were 200 men that registered for the race during the prologue, only the top roughly 160 riders in the overall classification could start criterium.

An early breakaway of three emerged that included Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home). Three additional riders formed a chase group that included Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

The two groups united to form a breakaway of six riders with Amaran the highest placed in the overall classification just over two and half minutes back. Bush picked up enough points during the breakaway to move into the lead of the event’s Sprint competition.

"I moved up a lot in the overall, probably fourth place," Amaran said. "I think a podium at this race is possible but tomorrow’s stage is difficult.

Our main objective today was to win the stage with one of our sprinters but I ended up in the breakaway."

"Everyone worked really well together, which is rare," Bush said. "When I saw the field on the same straightaway I knew we would lap them."

V Australia lined up its riders to try and reduce the time margin. The team registered a series of strong sprinters in pursuit of the criterium stage win including, Jonathan Cantwell and Bernard Sulzberger. RealCyclist.com kicked in two riders to help in the chase. However, when the breakaway came close to lapping the field RealCyclist.com did the majority of the work at the front of the field.

The six riders were roughly 100 metres off the back of the field when Anthony made his move to try and bridge the gap. He did not make it alone and rejoined his breakaway companions to contribute to the group effort that successfully lapped the field with ten laps to go.

"I wanted to get to the back of the field because sometimes when you do that your team can drill it and make it more difficult for the others too get across," Anthony said. "We had a strong team and wanted to utilize them, even though that didn’t work."

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth took control of the front of the field for the remaining six laps of the race with its rider Anthony sitting protected and prepared to sprint for the stage win against his five rivals. Bissell put forth a strong effort to try rival the Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth train. However, it was Bush who took the stage win ahead of Anthony in second and Amaran in third.

"My team was ready to go once I got up to the top ten," Anthony said. "The did an awesome lead-out. I took it from the last corner and Rob was about five guys behind me. It was a tough position and it was a bit too far to go but I couldn’t sit up. It was tough to lose that way because the team rode awesome."

Carlos Alzate (Exergy) was the first rider to cross the line in the field sprint and subsequently placed seventh on the day.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 1:16:01 2 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 4 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:36 7 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:35 8 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 9 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 10 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 11 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 12 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 13 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 14 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 15 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 16 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 17 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 18 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 19 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 20 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 21 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 22 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 23 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 24 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 25 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 26 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 28 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 29 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 30 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 31 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 32 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 33 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 34 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 35 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 36 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 37 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 38 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 39 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 40 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 41 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 42 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 43 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 44 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 45 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 46 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 47 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 48 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 49 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 50 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 51 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 52 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 53 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 54 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 55 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 56 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 57 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 58 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 59 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 60 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 61 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 62 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 63 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 64 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 65 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 66 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 67 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 68 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 69 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 71 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 72 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 73 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 74 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 75 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 76 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 77 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 78 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 79 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 80 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 81 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 82 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 83 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 84 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 85 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 86 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 87 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 88 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 89 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 90 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 91 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 92 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 93 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 94 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 95 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 96 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 97 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 98 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 99 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 100 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 101 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 102 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 103 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 104 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 105 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 106 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 107 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 108 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 109 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 110 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 111 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 112 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 113 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 114 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 115 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 116 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:03 117 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 118 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:02:04 119 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 120 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:02:06 121 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 122 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 123 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 124 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 125 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 126 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 127 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 128 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 129 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:11 130 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 131 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 132 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:19 133 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:02:20 134 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 135 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:02:28 136 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:35 137 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:45 138 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:53 139 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 140 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 141 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:12 142 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:16 143 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:03:18 144 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 145 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 146 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:03:31 147 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:17 148 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:37 149 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:05:48

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chipotle Development Team 3:50:14 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:59 3 Pureblack Racing 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 5 Jamis Sutter Home 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:02:34 7 Cashcall Mortgage 8 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 9 Team Exergy 10 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 11 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 12 Team Raleigh 13 Full Circle Cycling 14 California Giant Strawberries 15 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 16 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 17 Team H&R Block 18 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 19 Team Rio Grande 20 Elbowz Racing 21 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 22 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:03:05 23 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:33

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 7:40:35 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:00 5 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:14 6 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:22 7 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 8 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:40 9 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:44 10 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:47 11 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:06 12 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:10 13 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:15 14 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:17 15 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:02:48 16 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:53 17 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:55 18 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:02 19 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:09 20 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:03:17 21 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:22 22 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:03:35 23 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:54 24 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:04:02 25 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:08 26 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 27 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:15 28 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:30 29 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 30 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:31 31 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:04:43 32 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:47 33 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:54 34 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:57 35 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:59 36 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:03 37 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:05:05 38 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:07 39 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:17 40 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:05:21 41 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:33 42 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:05:48 43 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:05:51 44 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:05:53 45 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:05:58 46 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:01 47 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:06:07 48 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:06:09 49 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:06:11 50 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:13 51 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:18 52 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:06:24 53 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:26 54 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:28 55 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:45 56 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:06:51 57 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:06:56 58 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:07:05 59 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:07:28 60 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:34 61 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:07:37 62 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:07:42 63 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:50 64 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:08:02 65 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:08:11 66 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:08:12 67 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 68 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:08:17 69 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:08:19 70 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:08:25 71 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:08:30 72 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:08:33 73 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:08:49 74 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:08:56 75 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:12 76 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:14 77 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:09:35 78 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:09:46 79 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:49 80 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:09:53 81 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:10:21 82 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 83 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:10:25 84 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:10:28 85 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:10:40 86 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:10:47 87 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:10:59 88 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:11:04 89 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:11:35 90 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:11:37 91 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 92 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:11:47 93 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:11:49 94 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:12:03 95 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:26 96 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:12:42 97 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:46 98 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:25 99 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:13:29 100 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:13:43 101 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:13:57 102 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:14:10 103 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:14:26 104 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:15:16 105 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:15:22 106 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:15:27 107 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 108 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:15:35 109 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:15:38 110 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:15:42 111 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:15:51 112 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:15:52 113 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:16:18 114 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:16:26 115 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:17:06 116 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:17:27 117 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:17:40 118 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:18:28 119 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:18:55 120 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:18:56 121 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:19:56 122 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:20:36 123 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:21:09 124 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:21:36 125 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:22:20 126 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:22:23 127 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 128 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:22:34 129 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:22:51 130 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:23:10 131 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:23:23 132 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:23:25 133 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:23:34 134 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:23:55 135 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:23:56 136 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:24:29 137 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:24:36 138 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:24:38 139 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:24:56 140 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:24:57 141 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:25:13 142 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:25:16 143 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:26:20 144 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:26:27 145 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:26:28 146 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:27:06 147 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:27:31 148 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:28:00 149 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:28:45

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 22:53:17 2 Chipotle Development Team 0:01:15 3 Trek-Livestrong 0:03:29 4 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:04:59 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:05:41 6 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:07:15 7 Team Exergy 0:09:00 8 Pureblack Racing 0:09:22 9 Team Raleigh 0:11:21 10 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:11:29 11 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:12:13 12 Team Rio Grande 0:12:53 13 Jamis Sutter Home 0:13:14 14 California Giant Strawberries 0:15:15 15 Team H&R Block 0:16:34 16 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:20:03 17 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:21:33 18 Cashcall Mortgage 0:24:23 19 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:31:24 20 Elbowz Racing 0:35:01 21 Full Circle Cycling 0:35:31 22 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:36:11 23 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:53:27

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:51:42 2 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 4 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 6 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 7 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:13 8 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:00:15 9 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 10 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 11 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 12 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 13 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 14 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 15 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 16 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 17 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 18 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 19 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 20 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 21 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 23 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 24 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 25 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 26 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 27 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 28 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 30 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 31 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 32 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 33 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 35 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 36 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 37 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 38 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 39 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 40 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 41 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 42 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 43 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 44 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 45 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 46 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 47 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 48 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 49 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 50 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 51 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 52 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 53 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 54 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 55 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 56 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 57 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 58 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 59 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 60 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 61 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 62 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 63 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 64 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 65 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 66 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:20 67 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:58 68 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:13 69 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:02:26 70 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 71 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 72 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 73 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:03:01 74 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:03:25 75 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 76 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 77 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 78 Nik Vogler 0:03:40 79 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 80 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 81 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 82 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:05:09 83 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 84 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 2:35:34 2 Team TIBCO/To the Top 0:00:02 3 NOW and Novartis For MS 4 Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12 5 VanderKitten Focus 6 Primal/MapMyRide 7 Metromint Cycling 0:00:17 8 Cycling BC 9 BMC Total Care 10 Missing Link Coaching/Speciali 11 BikeNZ 12 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 13 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:00 14 Webcor/Alto Velo 0:02:28

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 7:54:45 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:13 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:19 4 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:20 5 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:28 6 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:07 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:14 8 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:01:29 9 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:34 10 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 11 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:41 12 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:02:06 13 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:40 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:41 15 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:02:55 16 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:09 17 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:12 18 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:04:23 19 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:59 20 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:02 21 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:05:43 22 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:05:52 23 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:06:00 24 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:06:22 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:06:37 26 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:16 27 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:07:28 28 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:41 29 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:07:50 30 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:08:01 31 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:08:13 32 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:08:35 33 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:09:04 34 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:09:29 35 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:09:38 36 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:09:50 37 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:14 38 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:10:27 39 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:10:41 40 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:11:07 41 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:11:19 42 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:11:31 43 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:11:38 44 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:12:22 45 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 46 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:12:26 47 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:12:29 48 Nik Vogler 0:12:35 49 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:12:58 50 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:13:54 51 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:17:03 52 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:17:36 53 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:18:03 54 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:18:56 55 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:19:07 56 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:19:24 57 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:19:43 58 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:20:03 59 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:20:57 60 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:23:54 61 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:24:00 62 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:24:01 63 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:24:41 64 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:26:01 65 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:26:14 66 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:26:42 67 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:27:06 68 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:27:20 69 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:27:34 70 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:27:44 71 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:28:01 72 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:28:05 73 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:28:09 74 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:28:31 75 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:29:09 76 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:30:35 77 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:30:40 78 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:31:30 79 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:31:36 80 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:33:24 81 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:34:16 82 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:35:48 83 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:36:01 84 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:38:09