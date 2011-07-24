Trending

Hall and Bush take dominant wins on eventful day in Bend

Overall leaders, Hughes and Mancebo see out day comfortably

Image 1 of 34

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Jamis) cruising along back in the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 34

Cesar Grajalas (Realcyclist.com) held on to second in GC after todays crate.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 34

Fans at a wine bar enjoying the view of the race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 34

Riders slow and bunch up to get through the tight third turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 34

The mens break goes clear of the the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 34

The field starts to bunch up once the break gets out of site.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 34

Fans watch from anywhere available as riders get through the last turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 34

Big crowds in the last turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 34

Standing room only as the race goes through the finish straight.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 34

Kelly Benefits comes to the front to set things up for the finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 34

One lap to go for the men.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 34

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) goes into the last stage holding onto the KOM jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 34

Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) fought her way up into the break today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 34

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) driving the break before taking the win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 34

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) taking it easy back in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 34

Luis Amaran (Jamis) went in every break until one got up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 34

Robert Bush (Chipotle Development) getting away from the rest of the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 34

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) leans through a turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 34

The womens field rolling through downtown.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 34

Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) leading the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 34

The women's break comes through with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 34

TIBCO leads the field with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 34

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the win out of the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 34

Chris Horner was on hand to say hi to the crowds.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 34

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) happy after her win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 34

The men wait to get to the start line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 34

Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) starts the day in the sprint leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 34

The women's podium.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 34

The men get ready to start the crit.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 34

The men getting through the first turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 34

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds on to the yellow jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 34

Pure Black Racing riders back in the bunch with a teammate up in the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 34

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) cruises in the break before taking second in the sprint.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo) took a convincing sprint victory from a mid-race breakaway to secure the fourth stage criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Hall out-paced Meredith Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) in third.

"If it wasn’t for Kristin [Sanders] I may not have made it," Hall said. "It was great team work. We are very happy with our performances this week and I am looking forward to tomorrow, more team work and another shot at a stage win."

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) maintained her overall race lead heading into the final stage, a circuit race that includes a tough climb up Archie Briggs each lap. She is leading the race ahead of Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) and Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12)

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women were treated to a 50-minute, flat, four-corner criterium at the stage four of the Cascade Cycling Classic. After two mountain stages and a challenging time trial, the criterium promised a day for the sprinters in the field.

Only 28-seconds separated the top five in the overall classification with Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) leading the way, followed by Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top), Kristin McGrath and Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top).

The race started fast with teams Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 taking to the front of the peloton and setting a fast-pace. Now-Novartis for MS, BikeNZ and Tibco-To the Top joined in the pace-setting with in the opening laps.

Small breakaways formed during the first half of the race, however, sprints for primes were an incentive for riders and teams to drive the pace, making it difficult for a breakaway to stick.

A breakaway of eight riders emerged mid-way through the race that included Hall, Miller and Samplonius along with Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), Erika Graves (Now-Novartis for MS), Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno D’Asolo), Pascale Schneider (Vanderkitten-Focus) and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12).

"I did not role with the break," Miller said. "We wanted to keep it together because we were confident in a stage win. We didn’t want a break and I was hoping the field was going to come back together."

With most of the teams represented in the breakaway, it was able to extend its lead to more than 30 seconds. Tibco-To the Top did the majority of the work in the peloton to bring the breakaway back into a manageable margin, approximately 16 seconds with three laps to go.

Samplonius attacked her breakaway companions with one lap to go. She almost made it to the line, but was passed with roughly 20 metres to go by Hall and Miller.

"I don’t have a sprint so my only move was to try and attack the break and go," Samplonius said. "I worked the break hard at first but there were a lot of people sitting in. I waited and when I thought the pack was coming, I had to go. I tried to hold it off. It was hard coming up this final stretch because it was a long way."

Mancebo maintains overall race lead with one stage to go

Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) lapped the peloton with five other riders and wove his way through a chaotic field sprint in order to win the stage four criterium at the Cascade Cycling Classic. The US Under 23 National Criterium Champion out-paced his breakaway companions Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) in second and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third.

"To win with this jersey on was a blessing," Bush said. "We’ve been working hard all year and today it was a team win."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) will wear the yellow jersey into the fifth and final stage at the Awbrey Butte circuit race on Sunday. Bush moved into the lead of the event’s Sprint competition. His teammates Lachlan Morton is leading the Best Young Rider and Alex Howes is leading the the King of the Mountain categories.

The Pro-Cat 1 men were treated to a 75-minute, flat, four-corner criterium at the stage four of the Cascade Cycling Classic. After two mountain stages and a challenging time trial, the criterium promised a day for the sprinters in the field. Although there were 200 men that registered for the race during the prologue, only the top roughly 160 riders in the overall classification could start criterium.

An early breakaway of three emerged that included Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), Mike Northey (PureBlack Racing) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home). Three additional riders formed a chase group that included Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

The two groups united to form a breakaway of six riders with Amaran the highest placed in the overall classification just over two and half minutes back. Bush picked up enough points during the breakaway to move into the lead of the event’s Sprint competition.

"I moved up a lot in the overall, probably fourth place," Amaran said. "I think a podium at this race is possible but tomorrow’s stage is difficult.

Our main objective today was to win the stage with one of our sprinters but I ended up in the breakaway."

"Everyone worked really well together, which is rare," Bush said. "When I saw the field on the same straightaway I knew we would lap them."

V Australia lined up its riders to try and reduce the time margin. The team registered a series of strong sprinters in pursuit of the criterium stage win including, Jonathan Cantwell and Bernard Sulzberger. RealCyclist.com kicked in two riders to help in the chase. However, when the breakaway came close to lapping the field RealCyclist.com did the majority of the work at the front of the field.

The six riders were roughly 100 metres off the back of the field when Anthony made his move to try and bridge the gap. He did not make it alone and rejoined his breakaway companions to contribute to the group effort that successfully lapped the field with ten laps to go.

"I wanted to get to the back of the field because sometimes when you do that your team can drill it and make it more difficult for the others too get across," Anthony said. "We had a strong team and wanted to utilize them, even though that didn’t work."

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth took control of the front of the field for the remaining six laps of the race with its rider Anthony sitting protected and prepared to sprint for the stage win against his five rivals. Bissell put forth a strong effort to try rival the Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth train. However, it was Bush who took the stage win ahead of Anthony in second and Amaran in third.

"My team was ready to go once I got up to the top ten," Anthony said. "The did an awesome lead-out. I took it from the last corner and Rob was about five guys behind me. It was a tough position and it was a bit too far to go but I couldn’t sit up. It was tough to lose that way because the team rode awesome."

Carlos Alzate (Exergy) was the first rider to cross the line in the field sprint and subsequently placed seventh on the day.

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)1:16:01
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
4Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:36
7Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:35
8Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
9Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
10Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
11Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
12Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
13Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
14Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
15Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
16Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
17Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
18Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
19Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
20Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
21James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
22Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
23Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
24Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
25Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
26Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
28Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
29Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
30Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
31Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
32Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
33Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
34Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
35George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
36Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
37Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
38Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
39Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
40Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
41Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
42Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
43Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
44Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
45Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
46Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
47Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
48Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
49Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
50Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
51Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
52Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
53Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
54Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
55Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
56Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
57Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
58Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
59Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
60Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
61Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
62Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
63Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
64Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
65Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
66Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
67Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
68Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
69Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
71Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
72Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
73Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
74Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
75Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
76Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
77Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
78Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
79Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
80Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
81Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
82Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
83Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
84Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
85Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
86Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
87Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
88Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
89Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
90Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
91Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
92Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
93Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
94Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
95Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
96Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
97Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
98Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
99Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
100Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
101Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
102David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
103Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
104Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
105Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
106Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
107Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
108Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
109Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
110Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
111Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
112Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
113Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
114David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
115Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
116Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:03
117Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
118Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:02:04
119Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
120Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:02:06
121Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
122Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
123Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
124Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
125James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
126Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
127Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
128David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
129Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:11
130Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
131Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
132Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:19
133Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:02:20
134Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
135Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:02:28
136Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:35
137Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:45
138James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:53
139Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
140John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
141Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:12
142Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:16
143Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:03:18
144Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
145Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
146Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:03:31
147Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:17
148Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:04:37
149Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:05:48

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chipotle Development Team3:50:14
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:59
3Pureblack Racing
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
5Jamis Sutter Home
6Trek-Livestrong0:02:34
7Cashcall Mortgage
8Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
9Team Exergy
10V Australia Pro Cycling Team
11Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
12Team Raleigh
13Full Circle Cycling
14California Giant Strawberries
15Hagens Berman Cycling Team
16Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
17Team H&R Block
18Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
19Team Rio Grande
20Elbowz Racing
21Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
22FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:03:05
23Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:33

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)7:40:35
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:40
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:54
4Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:00
5Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:14
6Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:22
7Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:24
8Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:40
9Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:44
10Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:01:47
11Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:06
12Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:10
13Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:15
14Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:17
15Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:02:48
16George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:53
17Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:55
18Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:02
19Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:09
20Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:03:17
21Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:22
22Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:03:35
23Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:03:54
24Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:04:02
25Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:08
26Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
27Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:15
28Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:30
29Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
30Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:31
31Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:04:43
32Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:47
33Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:04:54
34Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:04:57
35Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:59
36Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:03
37Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:05:05
38Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:05:07
39Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:05:17
40Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:05:21
41Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:33
42Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:05:48
43Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:05:51
44Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:05:53
45Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:05:58
46Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:06:01
47Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:06:07
48Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:06:09
49Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:06:11
50Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:13
51Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:18
52Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:06:24
53Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:26
54Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:28
55Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:06:45
56Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:06:51
57Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:06:56
58Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:07:05
59David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:07:28
60Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:34
61Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:07:37
62Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:07:42
63Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:50
64Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:08:02
65David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:08:11
66Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:08:12
67Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
68Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:08:17
69Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:08:19
70Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:08:25
71Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:08:30
72Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:08:33
73Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:08:49
74Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:08:56
75Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:09:12
76Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:09:14
77Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:09:35
78Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:09:46
79Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:09:49
80John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:09:53
81James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:10:21
82Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
83Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:10:25
84Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:10:28
85Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:10:40
86Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:10:47
87Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:10:59
88Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:11:04
89Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:11:35
90Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:11:37
91Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
92Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:11:47
93Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:11:49
94Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:12:03
95Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:26
96Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:12:42
97Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:12:46
98Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:25
99Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:13:29
100Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:13:43
101Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:13:57
102Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:14:10
103Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:14:26
104Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:15:16
105Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:15:22
106Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:15:27
107Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
108Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:15:35
109Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:15:38
110Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:15:42
111James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:15:51
112Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:15:52
113Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:16:18
114Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:16:26
115Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:17:06
116Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:17:27
117Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:17:40
118Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:18:28
119Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:18:55
120Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:18:56
121Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:19:56
122Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:20:36
123Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:21:09
124Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:21:36
125Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:22:20
126Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:22:23
127Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
128Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:22:34
129Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:22:51
130Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:23:10
131Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:23:23
132Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:23:25
133Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:23:34
134Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:23:55
135Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:23:56
136Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:24:29
137Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:24:36
138Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:24:38
139David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:24:56
140Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:24:57
141Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:25:13
142Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:25:16
143Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:26:20
144Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:26:27
145Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:26:28
146Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:27:06
147James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:27:31
148Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:28:00
149Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:28:45

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling22:53:17
2Chipotle Development Team0:01:15
3Trek-Livestrong0:03:29
4Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:04:59
5Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:41
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:07:15
7Team Exergy0:09:00
8Pureblack Racing0:09:22
9Team Raleigh0:11:21
10Yahoo! Cycling Team0:11:29
11V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:12:13
12Team Rio Grande0:12:53
13Jamis Sutter Home0:13:14
14California Giant Strawberries0:15:15
15Team H&R Block0:16:34
16Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:20:03
17Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:21:33
18Cashcall Mortgage0:24:23
19Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:31:24
20Elbowz Racing0:35:01
21Full Circle Cycling0:35:31
22Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:36:11
23FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:53:27

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:51:42
2Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
4Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
6Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
7Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:13
8Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:00:15
9Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
10Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
11Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
12Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
13Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
14Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
15Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
16Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
17Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
18Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
19Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
20Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
21Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
23Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
24Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
25Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
26Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
27Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
28Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
30Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
31Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
32Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
33Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
34Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
35Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
36Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
37Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
38Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
39Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
40Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
41Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
42Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
43Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
44Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
45Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
46Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
47Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
48Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
49Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
50Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
51Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
52Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
53Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
54Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
55Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
56Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
57Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
58Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
59Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
60Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
61Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
62Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
63Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
64Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
65Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
66Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:20
67Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:58
68Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:13
69Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:02:26
70Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
71Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
72Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
73Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:03:01
74Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:03:25
75Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
76Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
77Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
78Nik Vogler0:03:40
79Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
80Allison Beall (Team Rep)
81Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
82Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:05:09
83Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
84Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo2:35:34
2Team TIBCO/To the Top0:00:02
3NOW and Novartis For MS
4Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
5VanderKitten Focus
6Primal/MapMyRide
7Metromint Cycling0:00:17
8Cycling BC
9BMC Total Care
10Missing Link Coaching/Speciali
11BikeNZ
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching
13Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:00
14Webcor/Alto Velo0:02:28

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)7:54:45
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:19
4Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:20
5Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:28
6Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:07
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:14
8Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:01:29
9Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:34
10Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
11Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:41
12Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:02:06
13Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:40
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:41
15Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:02:55
16Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:09
17Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:12
18Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:04:23
19Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:59
20Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:02
21Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:05:43
22Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:05:52
23Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:06:00
24Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:06:22
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:06:37
26Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:16
27Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:07:28
28Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:41
29Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:07:50
30Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:08:01
31Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:08:13
32Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:08:35
33Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:09:04
34Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:09:29
35Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:09:38
36Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:09:50
37Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:14
38Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:10:27
39Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:10:41
40Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:07
41Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:11:19
42Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:11:31
43Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:11:38
44Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:12:22
45Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
46Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:12:26
47Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:12:29
48Nik Vogler0:12:35
49Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:58
50Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:13:54
51Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:17:03
52Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:17:36
53Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:18:03
54Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:18:56
55Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:19:07
56Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:19:24
57Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:19:43
58Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:20:03
59Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:20:57
60Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:23:54
61Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:24:00
62Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:24:01
63Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:24:41
64Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:26:01
65Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:26:14
66Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:26:42
67Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:27:06
68Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:27:20
69Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:27:34
70Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:27:44
71Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:28:01
72Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:28:05
73Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:28:09
74Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:28:31
75Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:29:09
76Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:30:35
77Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:30:40
78Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:31:30
79Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:31:36
80Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:33:24
81Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:34:16
82Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:35:48
83Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:36:01
84Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:38:09

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO/To the Top23:33:36
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:02:10
3NOW and Novartis For MS0:04:36
4Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty120:06:30
5BikeNZ0:14:07
6Missing Link Coaching/Speciali0:15:12
7Primal/MapMyRide0:17:38
8BMC Total Care0:21:13
9Webcor/Alto Velo0:29:24
10Cycling BC0:30:51
11VanderKitten Focus0:34:44
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:36:58
13Metromint Cycling0:37:02
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder1:01:14

