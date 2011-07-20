Grajales climbs into leader’s jersey on Mackenzie Pass
McGrath tops women's podium
Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) climbed into his first season victory at the Mackenzie Pass Road Race, stage one of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native out-climbed his teammate Francisco Mancebo who placed second and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) in third.
"I went away too early last year and learned my lesson, so I attacked with one kilometre to go today," Grajales said. "It feels awesome to win. I've always been so close to winning this race and finally, I am really happy. Also today is Independence Day in Colombia, so it means a lot for me to win a race today."
Grajales will wear the yellow leader's jersey into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Howes earned himself the lead in the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is currently wearing the Best Young Rider's jersey. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.
"We also have Mancebo and we have worked really well together all year," Grajales said. "Maybe this is my time, I hope so. We will be happy whether it is Mancebo or me, everyone is working for the team."
The Pro-Cat 1 men's field rolled off the starting line prepared to contest the first mountain stage at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Stage one took the riders on a 118 kilometre trek over Mackenzie Pass, which only recently opened after a mid-summer snow fall forced the department of transportation to shut the pass to cars. The race culminated at the top of Three Creeks Snow Park. The riders were offered one KOM ascent over Mackenzie pass along with one intermediate sprint at the base of the final climb.
The peloton was not greeted with ease during the opening stage when a high-speed crash at the front of the peloton on the initial descent caused some 30 riders to fall into the gravel on the right side of the road.
Devon Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) made his move on the on the descent and held a 30-second gap heading into the base of Mackenzie Pass. Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) was the first rider to initiate a solo chase on the climb, he was later followed by his teammate Howes and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job-CDale/CXWorld). The peloton started the climb nearly one and half minutes behind the breakaway groups.
"It was a pretty short stage so we just did whatever we wanted," Howes said. "We were pretty aggressive all day. We just wanted to go out there and race."
The peloton gradually worked its way across to rejoin the breakaway riders one-by-one. Mancebo made a strong effort on the ascent. His move was countered by Nate English (Yahoo!), Glen Chadwick (PureBlack Racing) and Grajales.
The trio were joined by a large chase group of roughly 15 riders that worked their way together over the top of the ascent. They were closely followed by roughly a second chase group of 15 riders.
A newly formed breakaway emerged on the descent that included Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), Carlos Alzate (Exergy) and Richard Hendley (Raleigh). The men gained just over one minute on the field at the base of the final climb.
RealCyclist.com set a quick pace at the front of the peloton with its overall contenders Grajales and Mancbeo sitting in good position to make his move on the climb up to Three Creeks Snow Park.
"I wasn't surprised that there was a pretty big group that came up the climb together," Howes said. "The climbs were long but there were not selective, they were windy, they were pretty. The finishing climb was tactical. We had Morton go for it and Grajales snuck away toward the end. I managed to botch the final corner and got third."
McGrath scores victory on Mackenzie Pass and moves into yellow
Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) won a sprint victory from a four-woman breakaway to secure the Cascade Cycling Classic's stage one victory atop Mackenzie Pass. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) placed a close second and Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo-Empower Coaching) in third.
"I was dead and I knew that I only had one last attack or sprint and I wanted to save it until the end," McGrath said. "I'm stoked to win this stage because it was a goal coming into the Cascade Classic. I was third here a couple of years ago and it feels good to get the win. My teammates kept me out of the wind all day so that I could sit on and save my legs and it was important to pay them back for all their work."
McGrath is confident that her team will maintain control of the yellow leader's jersey as the race heads into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition and her teammate Rushlee Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.
"We have a super strong team and we also have some other cards to play," McGrath said. "Today set us up in good position to be able to race our bike all week."
The Pro-Cat 1,2 women were offered 118 kilometre stage that included one QOM atop Mackenzie Pass, one intermediate sprint and a grueling finish atop Three Creeks Snow Park.
A breakaway of eleven riders escaped the field that included McGrath, Dvorak and Donovan along with Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Anne Samplonius and Jade Wilcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS), Alison Starnes and Alisha Welsch (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), Joelle Numainville and Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top).
Bike NZ did the majority of the work to reduce the time margin from 3:50 minutes to a manageable 1:50 minutes at the base of the climb.
Dvorak jumped at the base of the final climb and gained a small lead ahead of her breakaway companions. Her efforts caused some of the riders to fall off pace.
"Anne Samplonius and I were trying to get away from Peanut Butter because they had the numbers," Dvorak said. "I ramped it up a little bit with 10 kilometres to go and at five kilometres to go and took a digger and got a gap until one kilometre to go. Cath Cheatley told me to attack coming into the last turn but McGrath beat me to it."
She was joined by chasers McGrath, Donovan and LaSasso with one kilometre to go. Too tired to attack at the top of the climb, the four riders targeted the finish line with a sprint.
"I knew I was feeling good so I just kept bringing her back," McGrath said. "We worked steadily and caught her. I stayed patient until 200 metres to go and won the sprint."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|2:45:56
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|3
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|4
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:07
|5
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|6
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|7
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|8
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|11
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:19
|12
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:25
|13
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|14
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:33
|15
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|16
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:45
|17
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:47
|18
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|19
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|20
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|21
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:00:52
|22
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:57
|23
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|24
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|25
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|26
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|27
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|28
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|29
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|30
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:07
|31
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:01:22
|32
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|33
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|34
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|35
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|36
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|37
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:01:49
|38
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|39
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|40
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|41
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|42
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|43
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|44
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|45
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|46
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|47
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|48
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|49
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|50
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|51
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|52
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|53
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|55
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|56
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|57
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|58
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:02:02
|59
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|60
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|61
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:02:25
|62
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:02:32
|63
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|64
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:34
|65
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:02:41
|66
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|67
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|68
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|69
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:47
|70
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|71
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|72
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:02
|73
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:16
|74
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:19
|75
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|76
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|77
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:23
|78
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:03:25
|79
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:03:47
|80
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|81
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:04:24
|82
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:04:32
|83
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|84
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:04:52
|85
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:58
|86
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|87
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|88
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|89
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|90
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|91
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:05:46
|92
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|93
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|94
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:49
|95
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:52
|96
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:06:00
|97
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|98
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|99
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:07:22
|100
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:26
|101
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|102
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|103
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|104
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:47
|105
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:09:14
|106
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|107
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|108
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|109
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|110
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|111
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|112
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|113
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|114
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|115
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|116
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|117
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|118
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|119
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|120
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:10:26
|121
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|122
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|123
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:10:51
|124
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:11:56
|125
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:43
|126
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:12:49
|127
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:22
|128
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|129
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:14:20
|130
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:14:55
|131
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:15:36
|132
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:15:52
|133
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:16:15
|134
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|135
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|136
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|137
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|138
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|139
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|140
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|141
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)
|142
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|143
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|144
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|145
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|146
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|147
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|148
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|149
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|150
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|151
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|152
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|153
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|154
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|155
|Charles Bryer
|156
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|157
|Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)
|158
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|159
|Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|160
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|161
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|162
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|163
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|164
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|165
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|166
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|167
|Zac Davies
|168
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|169
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:17:16
|170
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|0:18:10
|171
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:19:26
|172
|Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
|0:20:44
|173
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:25:05
|174
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|175
|Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:25:18
|176
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:25:21
|177
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:25:29
|178
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:26:01
|179
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|180
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:27:35
|181
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:28:26
|182
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:29:50
|183
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:30:26
|184
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:35:00
|185
|Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:36:12
|186
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:36:52
|187
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:37:32
|188
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:38:07
|189
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:39:47
|190
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:54:07
|191
|Norm Bryner
|1:14:59
|DNF
|Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Brad Winn (Team S&M)
|DNF
|Jon Hornbeck
|DNF
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
|DNF
|Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Brian T Laird (Form Fitness)
|DNF
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|DNF
|Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|3
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|4
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|3
|5
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|3
|4
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|2
|5
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|2:46:03
|2
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|4
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:12
|5
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|6
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:38
|7
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:00
|8
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:15
|9
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:01:42
|10
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|11
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|12
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|13
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|14
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|15
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:25
|16
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:27
|17
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:02:34
|18
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:40
|19
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|20
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|21
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:55
|22
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:04:25
|23
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|24
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:04:45
|25
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:04:51
|26
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:05:39
|27
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|28
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|29
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:42
|30
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:45
|31
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:19
|32
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|33
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:40
|34
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:09:07
|35
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|36
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:10:19
|37
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:36
|38
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:15
|39
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:14:48
|40
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:15:29
|41
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:16:08
|42
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|43
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|44
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|45
|Charles Bryer
|46
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|47
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|48
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|49
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|50
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|51
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|52
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|53
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:24:58
|54
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:25:14
|55
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:25:22
|56
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:25:54
|57
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:27:28
|58
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:28:19
|59
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:30:19
|60
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:34:53
|61
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:38:00
|DNF
|Jon Hornbeck
|DNF
|Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Livestrong
|8:18:21
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|5
|Team Raleigh
|0:02:16
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:03:07
|7
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:12
|8
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|9
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|10
|Team Exergy
|0:04:05
|11
|Pureblack Racing
|0:04:21
|12
|Team Rio Grande
|0:04:54
|13
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:07:05
|14
|Team H&R Block
|0:07:12
|15
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:07:13
|16
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:10:13
|17
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:13:27
|18
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:13:54
|19
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|20
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|0:22:52
|21
|Full Circle Cycling
|0:23:04
|22
|Elbowz Racing
|0:24:25
|23
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:35:29
|24
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro
|0:43:13
|25
|NOW-MS Society
|0:52:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|2:49:29
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|3
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:12
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:18
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|6
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|7
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:25
|8
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|9
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:28
|10
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:33
|11
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:38
|12
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:40
|13
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|14
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:44
|15
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:00:47
|16
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:57
|17
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:02
|18
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|19
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|0:01:05
|20
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:06
|21
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|22
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:10
|23
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:01:11
|24
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:12
|25
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|26
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:19
|27
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:22
|28
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|0:01:25
|29
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|30
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:01:26
|31
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|32
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:01:40
|33
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:01:45
|34
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:49
|35
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|0:01:51
|36
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:53
|37
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:01:55
|38
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|39
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:57
|40
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:02:00
|41
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:03
|42
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:02:04
|43
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:05
|44
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|45
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|46
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:02:06
|47
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|48
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:02:07
|49
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|50
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|51
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:02:08
|52
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:09
|53
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|54
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:10
|55
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|56
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:02:11
|57
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:02:12
|58
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|59
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:13
|60
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|61
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:02:34
|62
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:02:35
|63
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:40
|64
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|65
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|66
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:59
|67
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:03:01
|68
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|69
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:02
|70
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:14
|71
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:03:16
|72
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:21
|73
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:27
|74
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:31
|75
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|76
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:32
|77
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:34
|78
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:03:40
|79
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:03:59
|80
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:04:04
|81
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:04:34
|82
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:04:47
|83
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:05:02
|84
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:05:08
|85
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:05:09
|86
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|0:05:12
|87
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:05:14
|88
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|0:05:15
|89
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:05:19
|90
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:05:22
|91
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:05:56
|92
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:06:03
|93
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:06:05
|94
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:06:06
|95
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:06:08
|96
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:06:10
|97
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:06:13
|98
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:06:17
|99
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:07:34
|100
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:07:36
|101
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:38
|102
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|103
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:40
|104
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:56
|105
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:09:16
|106
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:09:26
|107
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:09:30
|108
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|109
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:09:31
|110
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:09:32
|111
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|112
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:09:33
|113
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|114
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:09:35
|115
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:09:36
|116
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:09:38
|117
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|118
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:09:42
|119
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:10:21
|120
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:38
|121
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:10:51
|122
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|123
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:11:14
|124
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:12:33
|125
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:53
|126
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:13:08
|127
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:37
|128
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:13:50
|129
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:14:38
|130
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:15:14
|131
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:16:00
|132
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:16:03
|133
|Zac Davies
|0:16:23
|134
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:16:26
|135
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:16:30
|136
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|137
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|138
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:16:31
|139
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|140
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:16:32
|141
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:16:33
|142
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:16:35
|143
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|144
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|145
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:16:36
|146
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|147
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|148
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:16:38
|149
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|150
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|151
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|152
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|153
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:16:39
|154
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|155
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:16:40
|156
|Charles Bryer
|157
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|158
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:16:41
|159
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:16:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|3
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|5
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|4
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|6
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|3
|7
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|2
|8
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|2
|9
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|2:49:47
|2
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:07
|3
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|4
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:22
|5
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|6
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:39
|7
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:04
|8
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:31
|9
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:01:37
|10
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:39
|11
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:01:46
|12
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:01:49
|13
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:01:51
|14
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:55
|15
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:22
|16
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:33
|17
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|18
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:43
|19
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:44
|20
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:56
|21
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:03
|22
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:04:29
|23
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:04:44
|24
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:05:01
|25
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:05:04
|26
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:05:38
|27
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:05:45
|28
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:47
|29
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:05:50
|30
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:55
|31
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:07:18
|32
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:20
|33
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:07:38
|34
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:09:13
|35
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:09:15
|36
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:10:33
|37
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:35
|38
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:13:19
|39
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:14:56
|40
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:15:45
|41
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:16:08
|42
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:16:12
|43
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:16:17
|44
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|45
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:16:18
|46
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:16:20
|47
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|48
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:16:21
|49
|Charles Bryer
|0:16:22
|50
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:16:27
|51
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:16:28
|52
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:17:42
|53
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:25:17
|54
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:25:24
|55
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:25:29
|56
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:26:03
|57
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:27:50
|58
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:28:37
|59
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:30:35
|60
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:35:10
|61
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:38:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Livestrong
|8:18:21
|2
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|5
|Team Raleigh
|0:02:16
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:03:07
|7
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:12
|8
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|9
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|10
|Team Exergy
|0:04:05
|11
|Pureblack Racing
|0:04:21
|12
|Team Rio Grande
|0:04:54
|13
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:07:05
|14
|Team H&R Block
|0:07:12
|15
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:07:13
|16
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:10:13
|17
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:13:27
|18
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:13:54
|19
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|20
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|0:22:52
|21
|Full Circle Cycling
|0:23:04
|22
|Elbowz Racing
|0:24:25
|23
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:35:29
|24
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro
|0:43:13
|25
|NOW-MS Society
|0:52:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|3:24:44
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:02
|4
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|5
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:13
|6
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|0:00:33
|7
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|9
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|10
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:46
|11
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:06
|12
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|13
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:01:08
|14
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:01:09
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:12
|17
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|18
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:01:15
|19
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|20
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|21
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:01:36
|22
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:01:58
|23
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:05
|25
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|26
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:02:49
|27
|Nik Vogler
|0:03:46
|28
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|29
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:04:07
|30
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|31
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|32
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|33
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|34
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|35
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|36
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|37
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|38
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|39
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|40
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|41
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|42
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|43
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|44
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|45
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|46
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:05:07
|47
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:05:29
|48
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:05:57
|49
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|50
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:06:54
|51
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:07:20
|52
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:08:51
|53
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:11:53
|54
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|55
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|56
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|57
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|58
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|59
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|60
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|61
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:11:59
|62
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:12:54
|63
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:13:37
|64
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:13:56
|65
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:14:15
|66
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|67
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:14:43
|68
|Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:16:37
|69
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:16:53
|70
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:17:05
|71
|Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|72
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:17:07
|73
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|74
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|75
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|76
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|77
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|78
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|79
|Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:17:11
|80
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|81
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:17:42
|82
|Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)
|0:18:51
|83
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:19:04
|84
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:19:06
|85
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:19:27
|86
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:20:46
|87
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|0:21:11
|88
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:23:33
|89
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|90
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|91
|Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:23:53
|92
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:24:28
|93
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:25:16
|94
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:26:39
|95
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:27:56
|96
|Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port)
|0:31:33
|97
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:31:59
|98
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|99
|Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate)
|0:35:38
|100
|Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:39:00
|101
|Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing)
|0:40:27
|102
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:40:58
|DNF
|Addyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|DNF
|Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide)
|DNF
|Carly Rivezzo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|2
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|7
|pts
|2
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|5
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|4
|4
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|3
|5
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|4
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|3
|4
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|2
|5
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|2
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|4
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|5
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|6
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|7
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|8
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|9
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|11
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|12
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|DNF
|Addyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|DNF
|Carly Rivezzo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|10:15:51
|2
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:03
|3
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|0:00:19
|4
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:01:25
|5
|Missing Link Coaching/Specialized
|0:04:30
|6
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:05:29
|7
|BikeNZ
|0:08:12
|8
|BMC Total Care
|0:08:33
|9
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:10:42
|10
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:20:59
|11
|Metromint Cycling
|0:21:41
|12
|Cycling BC
|0:23:35
|13
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:23:43
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:36:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|3:28:40
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:17
|3
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:22
|4
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:23
|5
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|0:00:32
|6
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|7
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:34
|8
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:42
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:45
|10
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:00:49
|11
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:11
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:19
|13
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|14
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:20
|15
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|16
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:01:23
|17
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:01:24
|18
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:25
|19
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:01:29
|20
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:01:35
|21
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:01:38
|22
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:02:01
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:14
|24
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:02:24
|25
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:02:26
|26
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:03:15
|27
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|0:03:51
|28
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|0:04:11
|29
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:04:15
|30
|Nik Vogler
|31
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|32
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|33
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:04:16
|34
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:04:22
|35
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:25
|36
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|37
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|0:04:26
|38
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:27
|39
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:04:29
|40
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:35
|41
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:36
|42
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|43
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|44
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:41
|45
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|46
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:05:31
|47
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:06:00
|48
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:06:13
|49
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:06:31
|50
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:07:23
|51
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:07:55
|52
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:08:58
|53
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:12:11
|54
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:14
|55
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:12:16
|56
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:12:17
|57
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:12:19
|58
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|59
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:12:21
|60
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:12:22
|61
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:12:31
|62
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:13:22
|63
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:14:18
|64
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:14:25
|65
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:14:29
|66
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:14:54
|67
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:15:00
|68
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:17:06
|69
|Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:17:15
|70
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:17:16
|71
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:17:23
|72
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:17:26
|73
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:17:27
|74
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:17:30
|75
|Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:17:35
|76
|Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:17:39
|77
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:17:43
|78
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|0:17:45
|79
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|80
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:17:52
|81
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:18:16
|82
|Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)
|0:19:18
|83
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:19:33
|84
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:19:37
|85
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:19:59
|86
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:21:11
|87
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|0:21:27
|88
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:23:43
|89
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:24:01
|90
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:24:18
|91
|Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:24:31
|92
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:24:59
|93
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:25:33
|94
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:27:07
|95
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:28:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|2
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|11
|pts
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|7
|3
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|5
|4
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|5
|5
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|5
|6
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|2
|7
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|3:29:59
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:00:04
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:55
|4
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:06
|5
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:10:52
|6
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:12:03
|7
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:13:10
|8
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:15:47
|9
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:16:11
|10
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:16:57
|11
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|0:20:08
|12
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:22:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|10:15:51
|2
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:03
|3
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|0:00:19
|4
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:01:25
|5
|Missing Link Coaching/Specialized
|0:04:30
|6
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:05:29
|7
|BikeNZ
|0:08:12
|8
|BMC Total Care
|0:08:33
|9
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:10:42
|10
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:20:59
|11
|Metromint Cycling
|0:21:41
|12
|Cycling BC
|0:23:35
|13
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:23:43
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:36:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy