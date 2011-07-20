Trending

Grajales climbs into leader’s jersey on Mackenzie Pass

McGrath tops women's podium

Image 1 of 30

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) takes the win.

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

Rolling through the thick Oregon forests today.

Rolling through the thick Oregon forests today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) rolls in for the win.

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) rolls in for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

The women's podium for the stage.

The women's podium for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) takes over the yellow jersey.

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) takes over the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time in the bunch.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) working their way up the road.

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) working their way up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

The men's field hits the switchbacks of the McKenzie Pass climb.

The men's field hits the switchbacks of the McKenzie Pass climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Things begin to open up on the way to McKenzie Pass.

Things begin to open up on the way to McKenzie Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) leading the break on the way to the KOM.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) leading the break on the way to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

The field hits the McKenzie Pass climb.

The field hits the McKenzie Pass climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

The field nears the KOM.

The field nears the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

What's left of the break starts to come apart on the last climb.

What's left of the break starts to come apart on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Terra Whitten (TIBCO) spent the day in yellow after her prologue win.

Terra Whitten (TIBCO) spent the day in yellow after her prologue win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

Todays men's podium.

Todays men's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb and putting some distance on the field.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb and putting some distance on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

A huge crash in the men's field split things up early on.

A huge crash in the men's field split things up early on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

The men's field slows to regroup after the huge crash.

The men's field slows to regroup after the huge crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) begin to get a gap on the field.

Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) begin to get a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) launches from the field to bridge up to the break.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) launches from the field to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Riders on the way through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass.

Riders on the way through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Realcyclist.com comes to the front to set tempo.

Realcyclist.com comes to the front to set tempo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

The Trek-Livestrong team puts riders on the front to get things set up for the climb.

The Trek-Livestrong team puts riders on the front to get things set up for the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) on the front on the climb.

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) on the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) gets to the front to launch his attack.

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) gets to the front to launch his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

The women head towards the finishing climb.

The women head towards the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

The women's field chases on the climb.

The women's field chases on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Peanut Butter & Co played it well going into the last climb.

Peanut Butter & Co played it well going into the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches her attack.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches her attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) setting tempo on the front of the women's field.

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) setting tempo on the front of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) climbed into his first season victory at the Mackenzie Pass Road Race, stage one of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native out-climbed his teammate Francisco Mancebo who placed second and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) in third.

"I went away too early last year and learned my lesson, so I attacked with one kilometre to go today," Grajales said. "It feels awesome to win. I've always been so close to winning this race and finally, I am really happy. Also today is Independence Day in Colombia, so it means a lot for me to win a race today."

Grajales will wear the yellow leader's jersey into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Howes earned himself the lead in the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is currently wearing the Best Young Rider's jersey. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.

"We also have Mancebo and we have worked really well together all year," Grajales said. "Maybe this is my time, I hope so. We will be happy whether it is Mancebo or me, everyone is working for the team."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field rolled off the starting line prepared to contest the first mountain stage at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Stage one took the riders on a 118 kilometre trek over Mackenzie Pass, which only recently opened after a mid-summer snow fall forced the department of transportation to shut the pass to cars. The race culminated at the top of Three Creeks Snow Park. The riders were offered one KOM ascent over Mackenzie pass along with one intermediate sprint at the base of the final climb.

The peloton was not greeted with ease during the opening stage when a high-speed crash at the front of the peloton on the initial descent caused some 30 riders to fall into the gravel on the right side of the road.

Devon Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) made his move on the on the descent and held a 30-second gap heading into the base of Mackenzie Pass. Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) was the first rider to initiate a solo chase on the climb, he was later followed by his teammate Howes and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job-CDale/CXWorld). The peloton started the climb nearly one and half minutes behind the breakaway groups.

"It was a pretty short stage so we just did whatever we wanted," Howes said. "We were pretty aggressive all day. We just wanted to go out there and race."

The peloton gradually worked its way across to rejoin the breakaway riders one-by-one. Mancebo made a strong effort on the ascent. His move was countered by Nate English (Yahoo!), Glen Chadwick (PureBlack Racing) and Grajales.

The trio were joined by a large chase group of roughly 15 riders that worked their way together over the top of the ascent. They were closely followed by roughly a second chase group of 15 riders.

A newly formed breakaway emerged on the descent that included Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), Carlos Alzate (Exergy) and Richard Hendley (Raleigh). The men gained just over one minute on the field at the base of the final climb.

RealCyclist.com set a quick pace at the front of the peloton with its overall contenders Grajales and Mancbeo sitting in good position to make his move on the climb up to Three Creeks Snow Park.

"I wasn't surprised that there was a pretty big group that came up the climb together," Howes said. "The climbs were long but there were not selective, they were windy, they were pretty. The finishing climb was tactical. We had Morton go for it and Grajales snuck away toward the end. I managed to botch the final corner and got third."

McGrath scores victory on Mackenzie Pass and moves into yellow

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) won a sprint victory from a four-woman breakaway to secure the Cascade Cycling Classic's stage one victory atop Mackenzie Pass. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) placed a close second and Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo-Empower Coaching) in third.

"I was dead and I knew that I only had one last attack or sprint and I wanted to save it until the end," McGrath said. "I'm stoked to win this stage because it was a goal coming into the Cascade Classic. I was third here a couple of years ago and it feels good to get the win. My teammates kept me out of the wind all day so that I could sit on and save my legs and it was important to pay them back for all their work."

McGrath is confident that her team will maintain control of the yellow leader's jersey as the race heads into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition and her teammate Rushlee Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.

"We have a super strong team and we also have some other cards to play," McGrath said. "Today set us up in good position to be able to race our bike all week."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women were offered 118 kilometre stage that included one QOM atop Mackenzie Pass, one intermediate sprint and a grueling finish atop Three Creeks Snow Park.

A breakaway of eleven riders escaped the field that included McGrath, Dvorak and Donovan along with Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Anne Samplonius and Jade Wilcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS), Alison Starnes and Alisha Welsch (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), Joelle Numainville and Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top).

Bike NZ did the majority of the work to reduce the time margin from 3:50 minutes to a manageable 1:50 minutes at the base of the climb.

Dvorak jumped at the base of the final climb and gained a small lead ahead of her breakaway companions. Her efforts caused some of the riders to fall off pace.

"Anne Samplonius and I were trying to get away from Peanut Butter because they had the numbers," Dvorak said. "I ramped it up a little bit with 10 kilometres to go and at five kilometres to go and took a digger and got a gap until one kilometre to go. Cath Cheatley told me to attack coming into the last turn but McGrath beat me to it."

She was joined by chasers McGrath, Donovan and LaSasso with one kilometre to go. Too tired to attack at the top of the climb, the four riders targeted the finish line with a sprint.

"I knew I was feeling good so I just kept bringing her back," McGrath said. "We worked steadily and caught her. I stayed patient until 200 metres to go and won the sprint."

Results

Stage 1 - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)2:45:56
2Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:05
3Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
4Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:07
5Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
6Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
7Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
9Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
10Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:10
11Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:19
12Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:00:25
13Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
14Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:33
15Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
16Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:45
17Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:47
18Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
19Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
20Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:51
21Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:00:52
22Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:57
23Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:00:59
24Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
25Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
26Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
27Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
28Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
29Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
30Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:07
31Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:01:22
32Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
34Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
35Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:01:25
36Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
37Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:01:49
38Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
39Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
40Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
41Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
42Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
43Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
44Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
45Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
46Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
47Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
48James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
49Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
50Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
51Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
52Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
53Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
54Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
55Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
56Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
57David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
58Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:02:02
59Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
60Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
61Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:02:25
62Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:02:32
63Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
64Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:34
65Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:02:41
66Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
67Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
68Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
69Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:47
70John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
71Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
72Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:02
73Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:16
74Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:19
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
76Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
77Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:23
78Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:03:25
79Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:47
80Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
81David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:04:24
82James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:04:32
83Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
84Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:52
85Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:58
86Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
87Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
88Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
89Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
90Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
91Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:05:46
92Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
93Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
94Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:05:49
95Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:52
96Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:06:00
97Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
98Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
99Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:07:22
100Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:26
101Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
102Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
103Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
104Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:47
105Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:09:14
106Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
107Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
108Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
109Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
110Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
111Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
112Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
113Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
114Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
115Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
116Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
117Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
118Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
119James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
120Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:26
121Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
122Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
123Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:10:51
124Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:11:56
125Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:12:43
126Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:12:49
127Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:22
128Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
129Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:14:20
130Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:14:55
131Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:15:36
132Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:15:52
133Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:16:15
134Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
135Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
136Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
137Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
138Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
139Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
140Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
141Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)
142Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
143Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
144Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
145Winston David (Globalbike)
146Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
147Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
148Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
149Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
150Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
151Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
152Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
153Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
154Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
155Charles Bryer
156Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
157Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)
158Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
159Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
160Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
161Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
162Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
163Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
164Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
165James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
166Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
167Zac Davies
168David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
169Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:17:16
170Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:18:10
171Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:19:26
172Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)0:20:44
173Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:25:05
174Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
175Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:25:18
176Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:25:21
177Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:25:29
178Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:26:01
179Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
180Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:27:35
181Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:28:26
182Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:29:50
183Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:26
184Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)0:35:00
185Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:36:12
186Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:36:52
187Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)0:37:32
188Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:38:07
189Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:39:47
190Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:54:07
191Norm Bryner1:14:59
DNFEric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFPatrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFBrad Winn (Team S&M)
DNFJon Hornbeck
DNFJohn Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
DNFDale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFAaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
DNFBrian T Laird (Form Fitness)
DNFAdam Carr (Form Fitness)
DNFAdam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)3pts
2Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)2
3Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1

KOM - 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)7pts
2Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)3
5Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)2

KOM - 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)4
3Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)3
4Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)2
5Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)2:46:03
2George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
3Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
4Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:12
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
6Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:38
7Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:00
8Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:15
9Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:01:42
10Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
11Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
12Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
13Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
14Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
15Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:25
16Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:27
17Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:02:34
18Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:40
19John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
20Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
21Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:55
22James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:04:25
23Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
24Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:45
25Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:04:51
26Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:05:39
27Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
28Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
29Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:05:42
30Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:45
31Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:19
32Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
33Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:40
34Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:09:07
35Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
36Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:19
37Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:12:36
38Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:15
39Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:14:48
40Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:15:29
41Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:16:08
42Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
43Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
44Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
45Charles Bryer
46Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
47Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
48Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
49Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
50Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
51Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
52James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
53Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:24:58
54Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:25:14
55Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:25:22
56Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:25:54
57Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:27:28
58Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:28:19
59Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:19
60Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)0:34:53
61Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:38:00
DNFJon Hornbeck
DNFDale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Livestrong8:18:21
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:24
4Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:01:21
5Team Raleigh0:02:16
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:07
7Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:03:12
8Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:46
9V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
10Team Exergy0:04:05
11Pureblack Racing0:04:21
12Team Rio Grande0:04:54
13California Giant Strawberries0:07:05
14Team H&R Block0:07:12
15Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:07:13
16Jamis Sutter Home0:10:13
17Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:13:27
18Cashcall Mortgage0:13:54
19Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:17:44
20Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:22:52
21Full Circle Cycling0:23:04
22Elbowz Racing0:24:25
23FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:35:29
24Wonderful Pistachios Pro0:43:13
25NOW-MS Society0:52:48

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)2:49:29
2Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:05
3Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:12
4Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:18
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
6Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:24
7Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:25
8George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:28
10Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:00:33
11Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:38
12Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:40
13Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:41
14Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:00:44
15Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:00:47
16Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:57
17Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:02
18Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:01:05
20Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:06
21Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:09
22Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:10
23Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:01:11
24Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:12
25Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
26Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:19
27Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:22
28Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:01:25
29Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
30Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:01:26
31Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:32
32Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:01:40
33Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:01:45
34Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:49
35Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:01:51
36Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:01:53
37Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:01:55
38Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
39Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:57
40Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:00
41Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:02:03
42Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:02:04
43Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:02:05
44Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
45Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
46Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:06
47Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
48Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:07
49Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
50James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
51Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:02:08
52Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:09
53Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
54Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:02:10
55Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
56Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:02:11
57David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:02:12
58Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
59Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:02:13
60Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
61Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:02:34
62Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:02:35
63Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:40
64Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:51
65Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
66Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:59
67Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:03:01
68Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
69Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:02
70John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:14
71Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:03:16
72Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:21
73Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:27
74Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:31
75Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
76Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:32
77Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:34
78Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:03:40
79Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:59
80Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:04:04
81David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:04:34
82Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:04:47
83James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:05:02
84Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:08
85Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:09
86Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:05:12
87Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:14
88Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:05:15
89Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:05:19
90Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:05:22
91Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:56
92Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:06:03
93Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:05
94Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:06:06
95Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:06:08
96Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:06:10
97Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:06:13
98Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:06:17
99Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:07:34
100Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:36
101Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:07:38
102Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
103Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:07:40
104Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:56
105Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:09:16
106Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:09:26
107Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:09:30
108Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
109Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:09:31
110Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:09:32
111Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
112Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:09:33
113Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
114Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:09:35
115Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)0:09:36
116Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:09:38
117James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
118Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:09:42
119Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:10:21
120Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:10:38
121Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:51
122Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
123Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:11:14
124Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:12:33
125Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:12:53
126Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:13:08
127Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:37
128Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:13:50
129Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:14:38
130Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:15:14
131Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:16:00
132Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:16:03
133Zac Davies0:16:23
134Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:16:26
135Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:16:30
136Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
137Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
138Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:16:31
139Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
140Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:16:32
141Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:16:33
142Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:16:35
143Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
144Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
145Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:16:36
146Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
147Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
148David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:16:38
149Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
150Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
151Winston David (Globalbike)
152Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
153Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:16:39
154Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
155Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:16:40
156Charles Bryer
157Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
158Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:16:41
159Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:16:42

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)3pts
2Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)2
3Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)10pts
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5
3Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)5
4Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)4
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
6Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)3
7Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)2
8Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)2
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)2:49:47
2Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:07
3George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
4Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:22
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:23
6Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:39
7Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:04
8Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:31
9Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:01:37
10Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:39
11Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:01:46
12Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:01:49
13Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:01:51
14Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:01:55
15Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:22
16Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:33
17Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
18Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:02:43
19Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:44
20John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:56
21Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:03
22Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:04:29
23James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:04:44
24Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:05:01
25Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:05:04
26Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:38
27Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:05:45
28Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:47
29Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:50
30Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:05:55
31Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:07:18
32Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:20
33Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:07:38
34Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:09:13
35Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:09:15
36Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:33
37Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:12:35
38Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:13:19
39Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:14:56
40Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:15:45
41Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:16:08
42Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:16:12
43Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:16:17
44Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
45Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:16:18
46Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:16:20
47Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
48Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:16:21
49Charles Bryer0:16:22
50Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:16:27
51Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:16:28
52James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:17:42
53Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:25:17
54Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:25:24
55Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:25:29
56Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:26:03
57Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:27:50
58Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:28:37
59Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:35
60Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)0:35:10
61Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:38:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Livestrong8:18:21
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Chipotle Development Team0:00:24
4Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:01:21
5Team Raleigh0:02:16
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:07
7Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:03:12
8Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:46
9V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
10Team Exergy0:04:05
11Pureblack Racing0:04:21
12Team Rio Grande0:04:54
13California Giant Strawberries0:07:05
14Team H&R Block0:07:12
15Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:07:13
16Jamis Sutter Home0:10:13
17Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:13:27
18Cashcall Mortgage0:13:54
19Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:17:44
20Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:22:52
21Full Circle Cycling0:23:04
22Elbowz Racing0:24:25
23FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:35:29
24Wonderful Pistachios Pro0:43:13
25NOW-MS Society0:52:48

Elite women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)3:24:44
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:02
4Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
6Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:00:33
7Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
8Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
10Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:46
11Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:06
12Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
13Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:01:08
14Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:09
15Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:12
17Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
18Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:01:15
19Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
20Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
21Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:01:36
22Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:01:58
23Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
24Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:05
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
26Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:02:49
27Nik Vogler0:03:46
28Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
29Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:04:07
30Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
31Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
32Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
33Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
34Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
35Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
36Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
37Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
38Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
39Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
40Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
41Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
42Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
43Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
44Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
45Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
46Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:05:07
47Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:29
48Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:05:57
49Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
50Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:06:54
51Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:07:20
52Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:08:51
53Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:11:53
54Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
55Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
56Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
57Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
58Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
59Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
60Allison Beall (Team Rep)
61Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:11:59
62Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:12:54
63Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:13:37
64Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:13:56
65Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:14:15
66Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
67Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:14:43
68Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:16:37
69Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:16:53
70Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:17:05
71Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
72Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:17:07
73Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
74Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
75Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
76Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
77Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
78Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
79Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:17:11
80Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
81Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:17:42
82Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)0:18:51
83Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:19:04
84Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:19:06
85Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:19:27
86Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:20:46
87Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:21:11
88Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:23:33
89Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
90Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
91Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:23:53
92Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:24:28
93Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:25:16
94Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:26:39
95Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:27:56
96Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port)0:31:33
97Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:31:59
98Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
99Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate)0:35:38
100Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:39:00
101Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing)0:40:27
102Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:40:58
DNFAddyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
DNFMegan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide)
DNFCarly Rivezzo

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3pts
2Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)2
3Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)7pts
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)5
3Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)4
4Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)3
5Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)2

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)5pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4
3Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)3
4Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)2
5Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
2Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
4Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
5Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
6Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
7Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
8Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
9Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
10Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
11Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
12Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
DNFAddyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS)
DNFCarly Rivezzo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty1210:15:51
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:00:03
3Team TIBCO/To the Top0:00:19
4NOW and Novartis For MS0:01:25
5Missing Link Coaching/Specialized0:04:30
6Primal/MapMyRide0:05:29
7BikeNZ0:08:12
8BMC Total Care0:08:33
9Webcor/Alto Velo0:10:42
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:20:59
11Metromint Cycling0:21:41
12Cycling BC0:23:35
13VanderKitten Focus0:23:43
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:36:12

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)3:28:40
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:17
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:22
4Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:23
5Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:00:32
6Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
7Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:34
8Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:42
9Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:45
10Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:00:49
11Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:11
12Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:19
13Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
14Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:20
15Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
16Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:01:23
17Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:01:24
18Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:25
19Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:01:29
20Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:35
21Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:01:38
22Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:02:01
23Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:14
24Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:02:24
25Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:02:26
26Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:03:15
27Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:03:51
28Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:04:11
29Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:15
30Nik Vogler
31Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
32Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
33Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:04:16
34Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:04:22
35Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:25
36Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
37Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:04:26
38Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:27
39Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:04:29
40Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:35
41Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:36
42Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
43Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
44Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:41
45Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
46Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:05:31
47Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:06:00
48Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:06:13
49Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:06:31
50Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:07:23
51Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:07:55
52Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:08:58
53Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:12:11
54Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:12:14
55Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:12:16
56Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:12:17
57Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:12:19
58Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
59Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:12:21
60Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:12:22
61Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:12:31
62Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:13:22
63Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:14:18
64Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:14:25
65Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:14:29
66Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:14:54
67Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:15:00
68Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:17:06
69Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:15
70Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:17:16
71Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:17:23
72Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:17:26
73Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:17:27
74Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:30
75Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:17:35
76Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:17:39
77Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:17:43
78Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:17:45
79Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
80Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:17:52
81Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:18:16
82Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)0:19:18
83Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:19:33
84Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:19:37
85Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:19:59
86Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:11
87Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:21:27
88Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:23:43
89Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:24:01
90Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:24:18
91Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:24:31
92Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:24:59
93Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:25:33
94Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:27:07
95Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:28:20

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3pts
2Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)2
3Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)11pts
2Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)7
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)5
4Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)5
5Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)5
6Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)2
7Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3:29:59
2Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:00:04
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:55
4Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:06
5Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:10:52
6Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:12:03
7Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:13:10
8Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:15:47
9Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:16:11
10Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:57
11Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:20:08
12Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:22:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty1210:15:51
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:00:03
3Team TIBCO/To the Top0:00:19
4NOW and Novartis For MS0:01:25
5Missing Link Coaching/Specialized0:04:30
6Primal/MapMyRide0:05:29
7BikeNZ0:08:12
8BMC Total Care0:08:33
9Webcor/Alto Velo0:10:42
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:20:59
11Metromint Cycling0:21:41
12Cycling BC0:23:35
13VanderKitten Focus0:23:43
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:36:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews