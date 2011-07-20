Image 1 of 30 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 Rolling through the thick Oregon forests today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) rolls in for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 The women's podium for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) takes over the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) biding his time in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) working their way up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 The men's field hits the switchbacks of the McKenzie Pass climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Things begin to open up on the way to McKenzie Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) leading the break on the way to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 The field hits the McKenzie Pass climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 The field nears the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 What's left of the break starts to come apart on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Terra Whitten (TIBCO) spent the day in yellow after her prologue win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Todays men's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb and putting some distance on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 A huge crash in the men's field split things up early on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 The men's field slows to regroup after the huge crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job) begin to get a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) launches from the field to bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Riders on the way through the lava fields of McKenzie Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Realcyclist.com comes to the front to set tempo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 The Trek-Livestrong team puts riders on the front to get things set up for the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) on the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) gets to the front to launch his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 The women head towards the finishing climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 The women's field chases on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Peanut Butter & Co played it well going into the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) launches her attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) setting tempo on the front of the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) climbed into his first season victory at the Mackenzie Pass Road Race, stage one of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Colombian native out-climbed his teammate Francisco Mancebo who placed second and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) in third.

"I went away too early last year and learned my lesson, so I attacked with one kilometre to go today," Grajales said. "It feels awesome to win. I've always been so close to winning this race and finally, I am really happy. Also today is Independence Day in Colombia, so it means a lot for me to win a race today."

Grajales will wear the yellow leader's jersey into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Howes earned himself the lead in the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition and his teammate Lachlan Morton is currently wearing the Best Young Rider's jersey. Carlos Alzate (Exergy) is leading the Sprint competition.

"We also have Mancebo and we have worked really well together all year," Grajales said. "Maybe this is my time, I hope so. We will be happy whether it is Mancebo or me, everyone is working for the team."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field rolled off the starting line prepared to contest the first mountain stage at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Stage one took the riders on a 118 kilometre trek over Mackenzie Pass, which only recently opened after a mid-summer snow fall forced the department of transportation to shut the pass to cars. The race culminated at the top of Three Creeks Snow Park. The riders were offered one KOM ascent over Mackenzie pass along with one intermediate sprint at the base of the final climb.

The peloton was not greeted with ease during the opening stage when a high-speed crash at the front of the peloton on the initial descent caused some 30 riders to fall into the gravel on the right side of the road.

Devon Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) made his move on the on the descent and held a 30-second gap heading into the base of Mackenzie Pass. Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) was the first rider to initiate a solo chase on the climb, he was later followed by his teammate Howes and Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job-CDale/CXWorld). The peloton started the climb nearly one and half minutes behind the breakaway groups.

"It was a pretty short stage so we just did whatever we wanted," Howes said. "We were pretty aggressive all day. We just wanted to go out there and race."

The peloton gradually worked its way across to rejoin the breakaway riders one-by-one. Mancebo made a strong effort on the ascent. His move was countered by Nate English (Yahoo!), Glen Chadwick (PureBlack Racing) and Grajales.

The trio were joined by a large chase group of roughly 15 riders that worked their way together over the top of the ascent. They were closely followed by roughly a second chase group of 15 riders.

A newly formed breakaway emerged on the descent that included Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), Carlos Alzate (Exergy) and Richard Hendley (Raleigh). The men gained just over one minute on the field at the base of the final climb.

RealCyclist.com set a quick pace at the front of the peloton with its overall contenders Grajales and Mancbeo sitting in good position to make his move on the climb up to Three Creeks Snow Park.

"I wasn't surprised that there was a pretty big group that came up the climb together," Howes said. "The climbs were long but there were not selective, they were windy, they were pretty. The finishing climb was tactical. We had Morton go for it and Grajales snuck away toward the end. I managed to botch the final corner and got third."

McGrath scores victory on Mackenzie Pass and moves into yellow

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) won a sprint victory from a four-woman breakaway to secure the Cascade Cycling Classic's stage one victory atop Mackenzie Pass. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) placed a close second and Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo-Empower Coaching) in third.

"I was dead and I knew that I only had one last attack or sprint and I wanted to save it until the end," McGrath said. "I'm stoked to win this stage because it was a goal coming into the Cascade Classic. I was third here a couple of years ago and it feels good to get the win. My teammates kept me out of the wind all day so that I could sit on and save my legs and it was important to pay them back for all their work."

McGrath is confident that her team will maintain control of the yellow leader's jersey as the race heads into the stage two Skyliner Time Trial. Dvorak is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition and her teammate Rushlee Buchanan is leading the Best Young Rider competition. Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top) is leading the Sprint competition.

"We have a super strong team and we also have some other cards to play," McGrath said. "Today set us up in good position to be able to race our bike all week."

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women were offered 118 kilometre stage that included one QOM atop Mackenzie Pass, one intermediate sprint and a grueling finish atop Three Creeks Snow Park.

A breakaway of eleven riders escaped the field that included McGrath, Dvorak and Donovan along with Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching System-Specialized), Anne Samplonius and Jade Wilcoxson (Now-Novartis for MS), Alison Starnes and Alisha Welsch (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), Joelle Numainville and Carmen Small (Tibco-To the Top).

Bike NZ did the majority of the work to reduce the time margin from 3:50 minutes to a manageable 1:50 minutes at the base of the climb.

Dvorak jumped at the base of the final climb and gained a small lead ahead of her breakaway companions. Her efforts caused some of the riders to fall off pace.

"Anne Samplonius and I were trying to get away from Peanut Butter because they had the numbers," Dvorak said. "I ramped it up a little bit with 10 kilometres to go and at five kilometres to go and took a digger and got a gap until one kilometre to go. Cath Cheatley told me to attack coming into the last turn but McGrath beat me to it."

She was joined by chasers McGrath, Donovan and LaSasso with one kilometre to go. Too tired to attack at the top of the climb, the four riders targeted the finish line with a sprint.

"I knew I was feeling good so I just kept bringing her back," McGrath said. "We worked steadily and caught her. I stayed patient until 200 metres to go and won the sprint."

Results

Stage 1 - Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 2:45:56 2 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 3 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 4 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:07 5 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 6 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 7 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 9 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 10 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 11 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:19 12 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:00:25 13 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 14 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:33 15 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 16 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:45 17 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:47 18 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 19 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 20 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:51 21 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:00:52 22 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 23 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:59 24 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 25 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 26 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 27 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 28 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 29 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 30 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:07 31 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:01:22 32 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 34 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 35 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:01:25 36 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 37 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:01:49 38 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 39 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 40 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 41 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 42 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 43 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 44 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 45 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 46 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 47 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 48 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 49 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 50 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 51 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 52 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 53 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 54 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 55 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 56 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 57 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 58 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:02:02 59 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 60 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 61 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:02:25 62 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:32 63 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 64 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:34 65 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:02:41 66 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 67 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 68 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 69 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:47 70 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 71 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 72 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:02 73 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:16 74 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:19 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 76 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 77 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:23 78 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:03:25 79 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:47 80 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 81 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:04:24 82 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:04:32 83 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 84 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:52 85 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:58 86 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 87 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 88 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 89 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 90 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 91 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:05:46 92 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 93 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 94 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:05:49 95 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:52 96 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:06:00 97 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 98 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 99 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:07:22 100 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:26 101 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 102 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 103 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 104 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:47 105 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:09:14 106 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 107 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 108 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 109 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 110 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 111 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 112 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 113 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 114 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 115 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 116 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 117 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 118 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 119 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 120 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:26 121 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 122 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 123 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:10:51 124 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:11:56 125 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:43 126 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:12:49 127 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:22 128 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 129 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:14:20 130 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:14:55 131 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:15:36 132 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:15:52 133 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:16:15 134 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 135 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 136 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 137 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 138 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 139 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 140 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 141 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling) 142 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 143 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 144 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 145 Winston David (Globalbike) 146 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 147 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 148 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 149 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 150 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 151 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 152 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 153 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 154 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 155 Charles Bryer 156 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 157 Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team) 158 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 159 Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 160 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 161 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 162 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 163 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 164 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 165 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 166 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 167 Zac Davies 168 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 169 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:17:16 170 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:18:10 171 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:19:26 172 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 0:20:44 173 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:25:05 174 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 175 Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:25:18 176 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:25:21 177 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:25:29 178 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:26:01 179 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 180 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:27:35 181 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:26 182 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:29:50 183 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:26 184 Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:35:00 185 Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:36:12 186 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:36:52 187 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 0:37:32 188 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:38:07 189 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:39:47 190 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:54:07 191 Norm Bryner 1:14:59 DNF Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling) DNF Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling) DNF Brad Winn (Team S&M) DNF Jon Hornbeck DNF John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) DNF Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong) DNF Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) DNF Brian T Laird (Form Fitness) DNF Adam Carr (Form Fitness) DNF Adam M Thuss (Trek Red Truck)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 3 pts 2 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 2 3 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1

KOM - 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 7 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 4 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 3 5 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 2

KOM - 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 4 3 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 3 4 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 2 5 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 2:46:03 2 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 3 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 4 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:12 5 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 6 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:38 7 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:00 8 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:15 9 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:01:42 10 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 11 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 12 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 13 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 14 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 15 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:25 16 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:27 17 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:02:34 18 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:40 19 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 20 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 21 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:55 22 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:04:25 23 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 24 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:45 25 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:04:51 26 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:05:39 27 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 28 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 29 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:05:42 30 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:45 31 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:19 32 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 33 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:40 34 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:09:07 35 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 36 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:19 37 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:36 38 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:15 39 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:14:48 40 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:15:29 41 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:16:08 42 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 43 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 44 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 45 Charles Bryer 46 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 47 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 48 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 49 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 50 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 51 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 52 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 53 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:24:58 54 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:25:14 55 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:25:22 56 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:25:54 57 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:27:28 58 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:19 59 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:19 60 Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:34:53 61 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:38:00 DNF Jon Hornbeck DNF Dale J Parker (Trek-Livestrong)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Livestrong 8:18:21 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:24 4 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:01:21 5 Team Raleigh 0:02:16 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:07 7 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:03:12 8 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:46 9 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 10 Team Exergy 0:04:05 11 Pureblack Racing 0:04:21 12 Team Rio Grande 0:04:54 13 California Giant Strawberries 0:07:05 14 Team H&R Block 0:07:12 15 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:07:13 16 Jamis Sutter Home 0:10:13 17 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:13:27 18 Cashcall Mortgage 0:13:54 19 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:17:44 20 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:22:52 21 Full Circle Cycling 0:23:04 22 Elbowz Racing 0:24:25 23 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:35:29 24 Wonderful Pistachios Pro 0:43:13 25 NOW-MS Society 0:52:48

Elite men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 2:49:29 2 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 3 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:12 4 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:18 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 6 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 7 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:25 8 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:28 10 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:00:33 11 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:38 12 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:40 13 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:41 14 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:44 15 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:00:47 16 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:57 17 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:02 18 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:01:05 20 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:06 21 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:09 22 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:10 23 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:01:11 24 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:12 25 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:15 26 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:19 27 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:22 28 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:01:25 29 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 30 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:01:26 31 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:32 32 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:01:40 33 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:01:45 34 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:49 35 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:01:51 36 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:53 37 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 38 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 39 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:57 40 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:00 41 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:03 42 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:02:04 43 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:05 44 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 45 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 46 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:02:06 47 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 48 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:07 49 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 50 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 51 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:02:08 52 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:09 53 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 54 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:10 55 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 56 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:02:11 57 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:02:12 58 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 59 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:13 60 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 61 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:34 62 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:02:35 63 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:40 64 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:51 65 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 66 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:59 67 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:03:01 68 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 69 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:02 70 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:14 71 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:03:16 72 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:21 73 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:27 74 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:31 75 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 76 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:32 77 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:34 78 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:03:40 79 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:59 80 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:04:04 81 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:04:34 82 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:04:47 83 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:05:02 84 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:08 85 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:09 86 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:05:12 87 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:14 88 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:05:15 89 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:05:19 90 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:05:22 91 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:56 92 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:06:03 93 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:05 94 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:06:06 95 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:06:08 96 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:06:10 97 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:06:13 98 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:06:17 99 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:07:34 100 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:36 101 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:38 102 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 103 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:40 104 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:56 105 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:09:16 106 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:26 107 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:09:30 108 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 109 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:09:31 110 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:09:32 111 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 112 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:09:33 113 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 114 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:09:35 115 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 0:09:36 116 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:09:38 117 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 118 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:09:42 119 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:10:21 120 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:10:38 121 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:51 122 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 123 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:11:14 124 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:12:33 125 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:53 126 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:13:08 127 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:37 128 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:13:50 129 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:14:38 130 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:15:14 131 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:16:00 132 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:16:03 133 Zac Davies 0:16:23 134 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:16:26 135 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:16:30 136 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 137 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 138 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:16:31 139 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 140 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:16:32 141 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:16:33 142 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:16:35 143 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 144 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 145 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:16:36 146 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 147 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 148 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:16:38 149 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 150 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 151 Winston David (Globalbike) 152 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 153 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:16:39 154 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 155 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:16:40 156 Charles Bryer 157 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 158 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:16:41 159 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:16:42

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 3 pts 2 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 2 3 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 10 pts 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 3 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 5 4 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 4 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 6 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 3 7 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 2 8 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 2 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 2:49:47 2 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:07 3 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 4 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:22 5 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 6 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:39 7 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:04 8 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:31 9 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:01:37 10 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:39 11 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:01:46 12 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:01:49 13 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:01:51 14 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:01:55 15 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:22 16 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:33 17 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 18 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:43 19 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:44 20 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:56 21 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:03 22 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:04:29 23 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:04:44 24 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:05:01 25 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:05:04 26 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:38 27 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:05:45 28 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:47 29 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:50 30 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:05:55 31 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:07:18 32 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:20 33 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:07:38 34 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:09:13 35 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:09:15 36 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:33 37 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:35 38 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:19 39 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:14:56 40 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:15:45 41 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:16:08 42 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:16:12 43 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:16:17 44 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 45 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:16:18 46 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:16:20 47 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 48 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:16:21 49 Charles Bryer 0:16:22 50 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:16:27 51 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:16:28 52 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:17:42 53 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:25:17 54 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:25:24 55 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:25:29 56 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:26:03 57 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:27:50 58 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:37 59 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:35 60 Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:35:10 61 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:38:18

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Livestrong 8:18:21 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:00:24 4 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:01:21 5 Team Raleigh 0:02:16 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:07 7 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:03:12 8 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:46 9 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 10 Team Exergy 0:04:05 11 Pureblack Racing 0:04:21 12 Team Rio Grande 0:04:54 13 California Giant Strawberries 0:07:05 14 Team H&R Block 0:07:12 15 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:07:13 16 Jamis Sutter Home 0:10:13 17 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:13:27 18 Cashcall Mortgage 0:13:54 19 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:17:44 20 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:22:52 21 Full Circle Cycling 0:23:04 22 Elbowz Racing 0:24:25 23 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:35:29 24 Wonderful Pistachios Pro 0:43:13 25 NOW-MS Society 0:52:48

Elite women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 3:24:44 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:02 4 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:13 6 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:00:33 7 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 8 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:46 11 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:06 12 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 13 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:01:08 14 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:01:09 15 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 16 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:12 17 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 18 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:01:15 19 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 20 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 21 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:01:36 22 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:01:58 23 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 24 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:05 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 26 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:02:49 27 Nik Vogler 0:03:46 28 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 29 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:04:07 30 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 31 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 32 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 33 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 34 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 35 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 36 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 37 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 38 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 39 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 40 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 41 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 42 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 43 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 44 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 45 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 46 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:05:07 47 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:05:29 48 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:05:57 49 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 50 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:06:54 51 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:20 52 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:08:51 53 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:11:53 54 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 55 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 56 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 57 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 58 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 59 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 60 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 61 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:11:59 62 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:12:54 63 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:13:37 64 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:13:56 65 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:14:15 66 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 67 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:14:43 68 Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:16:37 69 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:16:53 70 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:17:05 71 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 72 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:17:07 73 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 74 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 75 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 76 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 77 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 78 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 79 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:17:11 80 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 81 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:17:42 82 Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care) 0:18:51 83 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:19:04 84 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:19:06 85 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:19:27 86 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:20:46 87 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:21:11 88 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:23:33 89 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 90 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 91 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:23:53 92 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:24:28 93 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:25:16 94 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:26:39 95 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:27:56 96 Louise Smyth (Team LaS'port) 0:31:33 97 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:31:59 98 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 99 Jennifer Burtner (Olympia Orthopaedic Associate) 0:35:38 100 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:39:00 101 Catherine Dickson (Jobing.Com Women'S Racing) 0:40:27 102 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:40:58 DNF Addyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS) DNF Megan M Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide) DNF Carly Rivezzo

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 2 3 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 7 pts 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 5 3 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 4 4 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 3 5 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 2

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 5 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 3 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 3 4 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 2 5 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 2 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 6 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 7 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 8 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 9 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 11 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 12 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) DNF Addyson Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis For MS) DNF Carly Rivezzo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12 10:15:51 2 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:00:03 3 Team TIBCO/To the Top 0:00:19 4 NOW and Novartis For MS 0:01:25 5 Missing Link Coaching/Specialized 0:04:30 6 Primal/MapMyRide 0:05:29 7 BikeNZ 0:08:12 8 BMC Total Care 0:08:33 9 Webcor/Alto Velo 0:10:42 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:20:59 11 Metromint Cycling 0:21:41 12 Cycling BC 0:23:35 13 VanderKitten Focus 0:23:43 14 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:36:12

Elite women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 3:28:40 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:17 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:22 4 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:00:23 5 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:00:32 6 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 7 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:34 8 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:42 9 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:45 10 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:00:49 11 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:11 12 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:19 13 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 14 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:20 15 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 16 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:01:23 17 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:01:24 18 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:25 19 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:01:29 20 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:01:35 21 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:01:38 22 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:02:01 23 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:14 24 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:02:24 25 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:02:26 26 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:03:15 27 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:03:51 28 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:04:11 29 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:15 30 Nik Vogler 31 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 32 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 33 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:04:16 34 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:04:22 35 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:25 36 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 37 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:04:26 38 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:27 39 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:04:29 40 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:35 41 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:36 42 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 43 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 44 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:41 45 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 46 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:05:31 47 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:06:00 48 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:06:13 49 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:06:31 50 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:07:23 51 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:07:55 52 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:08:58 53 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:12:11 54 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:12:14 55 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:12:16 56 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:12:17 57 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:12:19 58 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 59 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:12:21 60 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:12:22 61 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:12:31 62 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:13:22 63 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:14:18 64 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:14:25 65 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:14:29 66 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:14:54 67 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:15:00 68 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:17:06 69 Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:15 70 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:17:16 71 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:17:23 72 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:17:26 73 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:17:27 74 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:30 75 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:17:35 76 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:17:39 77 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:17:43 78 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:17:45 79 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 80 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:17:52 81 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:18:16 82 Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care) 0:19:18 83 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:19:33 84 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:19:37 85 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:19:59 86 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:11 87 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:21:27 88 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:23:43 89 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:24:01 90 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:24:18 91 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:24:31 92 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:24:59 93 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:25:33 94 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:27:07 95 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:28:20

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 2 3 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 11 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 7 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 5 4 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 5 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 5 6 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 2 7 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3:29:59 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:00:04 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:55 4 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:06 5 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:10:52 6 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:12:03 7 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:13:10 8 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:15:47 9 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:16:11 10 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:57 11 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:20:08 12 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:22:59