Honkisz just too quick as he claims another stage
Polish rider retains overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:04:48
|2
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|3
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|4
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
|5
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|6
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|7
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|8
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|9
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|11
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|12
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|13
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|14
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|15
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
|16
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|19
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|20
|Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|21
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|22
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|23
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|24
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|25
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|26
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|27
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|28
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|29
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|30
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|31
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|33
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|34
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|35
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|36
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|37
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|38
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|39
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|40
|Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|41
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|42
|Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|44
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|45
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|46
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|47
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|48
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|49
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|50
|Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|51
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|52
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|53
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|55
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|56
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|57
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|58
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|59
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|60
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|61
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|62
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|63
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|64
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|65
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|66
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|0:06:04
|67
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|0:06:37
|68
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|69
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|70
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|71
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|72
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|73
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|74
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|75
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|76
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|77
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:09:21
|78
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|DNF
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|DNS
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|6:18:41
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:58
|8
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|0:01:00
|9
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:12
|11
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:03:29
|12
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:45
|13
|Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:03:46
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|0:03:55
|15
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:05
|16
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:04:06
|17
|Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:04:07
|18
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:04:12
|19
|Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:04:20
|20
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|0:04:21
|21
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|0:04:25
|22
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|23
|Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:04:26
|24
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|25
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|0:04:29
|26
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:31
|27
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|28
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:04:33
|29
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|30
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|0:04:43
|31
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:04:44
|32
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|0:04:47
|33
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:54
|34
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|0:04:58
|35
|Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:05:18
|36
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:05:24
|37
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:05:31
|38
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:05:46
|39
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:09:08
|40
|Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:09:22
|41
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:09:38
|42
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:10:21
|43
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:11:24
|44
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|0:12:05
|45
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|0:12:13
|46
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|0:12:39
|47
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|0:12:46
|48
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|49
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|0:13:08
|50
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|51
|Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:13:11
|52
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|53
|Corne Van Kessel NET Telenet - Fidea
|54
|Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:13:17
|55
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|56
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:13:18
|57
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|0:13:29
|58
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|0:13:36
|59
|Andrej Zimany (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:13:38
|60
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|0:13:44
|61
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:14:01
|62
|Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:14:07
|63
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|64
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|0:14:14
|65
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|0:14:19
|66
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|0:14:34
|67
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|0:15:27
|68
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|69
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|0:19:13
|70
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:19:18
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|0:19:28
|72
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|0:19:44
|73
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:19:51
|74
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|0:19:57
|75
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|0:20:24
|76
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:20:29
|77
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:21:51
|78
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:23:03
