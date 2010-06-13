Trending

Honkisz just too quick as he claims another stage

Polish rider retains overall lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team3:04:48
2Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
3Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
4Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
5Igor Boev (Rus)
6Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
7Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
8Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
9Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Piotr Noga (Pol)
11Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
12Kamil Migdol (Pol)
13Igor Frolov (Rus)
14Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
15Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
16Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
17Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
19Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
20Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
21Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
22Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
23Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
24Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
25Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
26Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
27Michal Malejka (Pol)
28Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
29Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
30Damian Szramka (Pol)
31Colin Walczak (Ita)
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
33Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
34Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
35Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
36Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
37Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
38Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
39Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
40Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
41Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
42Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
44Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
45Denis Berezkin (Rus)
46Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
47Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
48Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
49Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
50Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
51Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
52Pawel Czapla (Pol)
53Roman Katyrin (Rus)
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
55Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
56Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
57Pawel Bernas (Pol)
58Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
59Anton Vorobev (Rus)
60Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
61Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
62Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
63Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
64Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
65Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
66Patryk Jatczak (Pol)0:06:04
67Adam Dudziak (Pol)0:06:37
68Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
69Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
70Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
71Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
72Kamil Gradek (Pol)
73Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
74Damian Fornalski (Pol)
75Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
76Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
77Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:09:21
78Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:17
DNFGleb Novoselov (Rus)
DNSAnthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team6:18:41
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:22
3Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:39
4Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:46
5Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:00:49
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:51
7Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:58
8Colin Walczak (Ita)0:01:00
9Kamil Migdol (Pol)
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:12
11Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:03:29
12Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:45
13Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team0:03:46
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol)0:03:55
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:04:05
16Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team0:04:06
17Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:04:07
18Igor Frolov (Rus)0:04:12
19Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team0:04:20
20Wojciech Migdal (Pol)0:04:21
21Damian Szramka (Pol)0:04:25
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
23Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:26
24Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)0:04:29
26Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:04:31
27Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
28Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:04:33
29Anton Vorobev (Rus)
30Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)0:04:43
31Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:04:44
32Piotr Noga (Pol)0:04:47
33Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:54
34Mieszko Bulik (Pol)0:04:58
35Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:05:18
36Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:05:24
37Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:05:31
38Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)0:05:46
39Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:09:08
40Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:09:22
41Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:09:38
42Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:10:21
43Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:11:24
44Patryk Jatczak (Pol)0:12:05
45Pawel Bernas (Pol)0:12:13
46Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)0:12:39
47Pawel Brylowski (Pol)0:12:46
48Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:12:50
49Pawel Czapla (Pol)0:13:08
50Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
51Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:13:11
52Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
53Corne Van Kessel NET Telenet - Fidea
54Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:13:17
55Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
56Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:13:18
57Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)0:13:29
58Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)0:13:36
59Andrej Zimany (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:13:38
60Michal Malejka (Pol)0:13:44
61Igor Boev (Rus)0:14:01
62Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:14:07
63Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
64Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)0:14:14
65Pawel Krzywania (Pol)0:14:19
66Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)0:14:34
67Wojciech Wrega (Pol)0:15:27
68Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:07
69Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)0:19:13
70Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team0:19:18
71Kamil Gradek (Pol)0:19:28
72Adam Dudziak (Pol)0:19:44
73Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:19:51
74Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)0:19:57
75Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)0:20:24
76Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:20:29
77Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:21:51
78Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:23:03

Latest on Cyclingnews