Image 1 of 46 Orange jersey for the points leader, Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) flanked by Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis) and Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis). (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 2 of 46 The men's race podium (l-r): Bobby Lea (Start Cycling-Bahati Foundation), Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and Frank Trevieso ( Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita). (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 3 of 46 Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita) takes an easy win. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 4 of 46 The pack chases the two escapees to no avail. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 5 of 46 Bobby Lea (Start Cycling-Bahati Foundation) makes his move with Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita) and they take off. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 6 of 46 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) holds onto the US Crit Series leader (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 46 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable) was a big help to his team today. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 8 of 46 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis Pow) takes the heat in stride and that (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 9 of 46 Frank Travieso (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita) shows his winning sprint form. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 10 of 46 Things settle down for a calm lap and a chance to breathe in the beauty of DC... (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 11 of 46 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) couldn't find much support today. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 12 of 46 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable) covers a Kenda rider's move. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 13 of 46 The Capital view finish line is visible from the start line. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 14 of 46 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) takes an early chance to see if anybody will come with him, but he was left dangling up front for a few laps. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 15 of 46 The overall points podium (l-r): Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis), Clayton Barrows (Axa Equitable) and Neil Bezdek (Montain Khakis). (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 16 of 46 A quick turn and then... everyone up the hill starts the ride. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 17 of 46 The peloton stays together for the first laps. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 18 of 46 This sharp 180 turn is a trademark of the course. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 19 of 46 'Big Show' Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) stays tucked in the field as his team does the work today. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 20 of 46 AXA Equitable takes control of the field to protect their overall leader's jersey. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 21 of 46 The Marine Corps Honour Guard presents the riders to start today's race. (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 22 of 46 Feeding was again allowed as another heat wave gripped the east coast. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 23 of 46 Water is good, but opening a twist cap can be tricky. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 24 of 46 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) grimaces as he crests the hill. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 25 of 46 A group of seven get away late in the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 26 of 46 The architectural provided many scenic backdrops. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 27 of 46 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) and Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) escape the break with only a few laps remaining. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 28 of 46 The field fails to organize a solid effort and the break slips away. They will sprint to third. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 29 of 46 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) continue to work well together and extend their lead. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 30 of 46 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 31 of 46 Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes the field sprint and the final step on the podium. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 32 of 46 The men (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 33 of 46 Todd Hesel (KBS\LSV) at speed. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 34 of 46 This short hill proved to be the place to attack. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 35 of 46 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) at the start (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 36 of 46 With the Capital Cup wanting to attract the Giro, Michael Aisner is the right person to have in attendance, as he is no stranger to hosting grand events. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 37 of 46 The United States Marine Corps Color Guard. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 38 of 46 The field stretches from one corner to another. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 39 of 46 The field races towards the United States Capital. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 40 of 46 The District of Columbia provided to be a fine location for the US Crit Series. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 41 of 46 Phil Gamion (Kenda) leads the field down a short descent. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 42 of 46 With temperatures reaching the mid-90 (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 43 of 46 The field starts to develop gaps after almost an hour of racing. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 44 of 46 Dave Bozak (Cycle Life) dives into a corner. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 45 of 46 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis) announced that this will be his last season of racing. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 46 of 46 The under 25 leader of the US Crit Series, Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) outpaced Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) in a two-man dash to the line to win the Capitol Cup Criterium, round six of the USA Crits Series held in Washington D.C. on Sunday. His teammate Frank Travieso won the bunch sprint for third place.

“Lea attacked over the last hill and I followed him so it was just the two of us in the last few laps,” Simes said. “Bobby had to take the front and lead it out because I had teammates back in the field. I was able to sit on and come around him with 200 metres to go. I’ve won a few small races this year but this is my first big one.”

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) is currently leading the USA Crits Series.

The professional men’s field was treated to a challenging 1.3-kilometre circuit that included seven corners with the start-finish line located on the famed Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC.

“It was a long race today,” Simes said. “The course wasn’t too technical though. It was pretty hot, in the 90s, and everyone was feeling that. The race was really aggressive and there were a lot of breaks. But they were being brought back quickly. At the end riders started to crack.”

After an aggressive race, a breakaway containing six riders snapped off the front with six-laps to go and included both Simes and Lea. Lea attacked over the circuit’s short hill with three laps to go and Simes was the only one able to follow. The pair maintained a slim 10-second margin ahead of the field for the remaining two laps.

“It was a long, hot race today,” Lea said. “I actually thought it might come down to a bunch kick because it was so close. I was happy that Jackie came along with me because I knew he was strong and that his team wasn’t going to chase.”

Lea lead the duo around the final lap, Simes was absolved of having to contribute to the work load because he had a strong Jamis-Sutter Home squad capable of winning the field sprint behind. Simes attacked Lea with 200 meters to go to win the race.

Results