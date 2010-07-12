Simes takes home the Capitol Cup
Lea narrowly misses out
Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) outpaced Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation) in a two-man dash to the line to win the Capitol Cup Criterium, round six of the USA Crits Series held in Washington D.C. on Sunday. His teammate Frank Travieso won the bunch sprint for third place.
“Lea attacked over the last hill and I followed him so it was just the two of us in the last few laps,” Simes said. “Bobby had to take the front and lead it out because I had teammates back in the field. I was able to sit on and come around him with 200 metres to go. I’ve won a few small races this year but this is my first big one.”
Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable) is currently leading the USA Crits Series.
The professional men’s field was treated to a challenging 1.3-kilometre circuit that included seven corners with the start-finish line located on the famed Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC.
“It was a long race today,” Simes said. “The course wasn’t too technical though. It was pretty hot, in the 90s, and everyone was feeling that. The race was really aggressive and there were a lot of breaks. But they were being brought back quickly. At the end riders started to crack.”
After an aggressive race, a breakaway containing six riders snapped off the front with six-laps to go and included both Simes and Lea. Lea attacked over the circuit’s short hill with three laps to go and Simes was the only one able to follow. The pair maintained a slim 10-second margin ahead of the field for the remaining two laps.
“It was a long, hot race today,” Lea said. “I actually thought it might come down to a bunch kick because it was so close. I was happy that Jackie came along with me because I knew he was strong and that his team wasn’t going to chase.”
Lea lead the duo around the final lap, Simes was absolved of having to contribute to the work load because he had a strong Jamis-Sutter Home squad capable of winning the field sprint behind. Simes attacked Lea with 200 meters to go to win the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|1:47:05
|2
|Bobby Lea (USA) Start Cycling-Bahati Composite-
|0:00:01
|3
|Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:00:05
|4
|Yosvany Falcon (USA) Start Cycling-Bahati Composite-
|5
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|6
|Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis
|7
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start Cycling-Bahati Composite-
|8
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelley Benefits Strategies
|9
|Nick Bennette (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|0:00:06
|10
|Diego Garavito (Col) Aerocat
|11
|Andy Guptill (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|12
|Edwin Bull (USA) Vandessel Factory Team
|13
|Lisan Quintero (USA) Crca/Foundation
|14
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis
|15
|Thomas Brown (USA) Mountain Khakis
|16
|Clayton Barrows (USA) Axa Equitable
|17
|Roberto Torres Aguiar (PRc) Champion System Racing
|18
|Brian Toone (USA) Cycle Life Composite
|19
|Jamie Kimberley (USA) Kbs/Lsv
|20
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Kbs/Lsv
|0:00:07
|21
|Chris Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pb Geargrinder
|22
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis
|23
|Gavriel Epstein (USA) Crca/Foundation
|24
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|25
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/Home
|26
|Jay Moglia (USA) Cycle Life Composite
|27
|Alexander Bremer (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|28
|Tony Taylor (USA) Zephyr Cycling Team
|29
|David Gutterplan (USA) Mountain Khakis
|30
|Keck Baker (USA) Battley Harley Davidson
|31
|Todd Hesel (USA) Kbs/Lsv
|32
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/Home
|33
|Daniel Zmolik (USA) Axa Equitable
|34
|John Delong (USA) Cycle Life Composite
|0:00:08
|35
|Nate Wilson (USA) Kbs/Lsv
|36
|Austin Roach (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|37
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pb Geargrinder
|38
|Michael Margarite (USA) Axa Equitable
|39
|Dennis Aleman (Arg) Start Cycling-Bahati Composite-
|0:00:09
|40
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Vandessel Factory Team
|41
|Andrew Armstrong (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|0:00:10
|42
|John Loehner (USA) Axa Equitable
|0:00:11
|43
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Kbs/Lsv
|0:00:13
|44
|Gabe Lloyd (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|45
|Jason Meidhof (USA) Cycle Life Composite
|0:00:14
|46
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelley Benefits Strategies
|47
|Guy East (USA) Kelley Benefits Strategies
|48
|Mason Hymes (USA) Battley Harley Davidson
|0:00:15
|49
|Nick Bax (USA) Cycle Life Composite
|0:00:18
|50
|Tim Rugg (USA) Battley Harley Davidson
|0:00:33
|51
|Jake Hollenbach (USA) Axa Equitable
|0:00:46
|52
|Ryan Fleming (USA) Metlife P/B Grosolar
|0:00:47
|53
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
