During a day where mountain bikers learned the hard way that sheep are certainly no pushover when it comes to sharing a dirt road, it was Brandon Stewart and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (DCM) who had the strongest legs that enabled them to win the fifth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek in the Klein Karoo.

What makes their stage victory special is the fact that both teammates were involved in their own little adventure.

Mountain bikers are always warned to be on the lookout for animals when they are racing. So it is no surprise that the organizers of the race made it clear to the riders that ostriches are very highly strung and therefore should be avoided at all cost during the race.

Ironically after five days of racing, during which the mountain bikers have raced past thousands of ostriches, a few elands, kudus, black wildebeest and even one white rhino, it was a flock of sheep that brought the pro-elite riders to a complete halt during today's stage. The standoff between man and "beast" happened about halfway into the stage.

Unknown to the riders a herdsman was driving a flock of sheep on to the road to another feeding camp.

Stewart who was driving the breakaway consisting of eight riders - Janse van Rensburg; Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM); Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade); Matthys and Gerrie Beukes (Mtbdestination.com) - got a rude awakening just as they raced at full speed around a sharp bend.

It is unclear who got the biggest fright: the riders or the sheep? It certainly took all Stewart's mountain biking skills not crash headlong into the flock of the sheep. He stopped his bike a mere millimeter in front of mesmerised sheep. Actually he was totally surrounded by tomorrow's "chops".

After the riders recovered from their initial shock it led to quite a few good humoured jokes amongst them.

"Trust Brandon to try and take advantage of one of the 'girls'," Evans said jokingly.

According to Stewart the sheep incident was quite funny. "I just knew if I rode straight towards them and slid a bit that the sound of the bike's skidding tyres and dust would scare them off a bit so we could pass."

None of the riders can remember when last, and if it all, they ever rode straight into a herd of animals during a race.

Van Rensburg's little adventure happened as he started his descent of the legendary Swartberg-pass. He was so focused on taking the right lines at high speed that he did not become aware of television motorbike that was following him.

When he did take notice, van Rensburg thought he had to make way for the motorbike so it could pass him. In doing so he gave the spectators on route quite a scare because to them it looked like he was going to go off the road and disappear from sight, easily dropping 20 to 30 meters. Luckily, he hit a stone wall just before the drop-off and managed to regain control his bike in time.

Van Rensburg afterwards was surprised when he was asked about his little adventure. "It is funny I can't really remember what happened. I definitely did not feel like I was in any danger. I think the incident might have looked worse than it actually was."

Stewart and van Rensburg's winning time for the 110km stage from Prince Albert to Calitzdorp was four hours and 45 seconds.

Evans and Niyonshuti just lost out in the sprint with Knox and Zahnd finishing third.

According to Evans he feels a little bit guilty about what happened in the final sprint. "I am little bit concerned about Adrien's hectic racing schedule. The Cape Pioneer Trek is the last race of the season for most of us while Adrien still has to compete in a two-day race in Rwanda as well as the African Road Championship also in Rwanda and then in addition to that six day Tour of Rwanda.

"Therefore I thought there was no need for us to contest the sprint to the line, but as we raced around the last corner Adrien accelerated hard and in doing so he caught me completely off guard so I could not follow his wheel.

"I now realize that it is important to Adrien to win a stage, so I owe it to him to come up with a really big effort in the last stage tomorrow."

There seems to be no end to the Beukes-brothers comeback "revenge". During the first stage, they lost nearly 60 minutes due to mechanical problems. However they refused to give up. From stage two they won back a few minutes each day and now they are third overall.

Knox and Zahnd will go into the last stage with an 18-minute lead on Evans and Niyonshuti.

Stage 5 Results

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 5:11:16 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:17:49 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 0:54:34 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 1:19:10 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 1:43:33

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 4:00:45 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 3 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 0:00:07 4 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:02:15 5 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:11:55 6 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 0:11:56 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 0:27:49 8 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 0:38:55 9 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 0:38:57 10 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 0:49:13 11 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 0:51:15 12 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 0:55:27 13 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 1:08:52 14 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 1:09:06 15 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 1:09:25 16 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 1:09:35 17 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 1:13:12 18 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 1:20:20 19 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 1:24:18 20 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 1:25:15 21 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 1:25:16 22 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 1:31:49 23 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 1:55:55 24 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 2:04:36 25 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 2:04:41 26 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 2:07:56 27 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 2:13:19 28 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 2:21:05 29 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 2:24:45 30 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 2:29:06 31 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 2:30:22 32 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 2:30:57 33 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 2:33:16 34 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 2:37:35 35 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 2:43:25 36 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 2:54:01 37 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:10:54 38 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:44:45 39 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 3:45:41 40 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 3:59:06 41 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 4:16:46 42 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 4:48:19 43 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 44 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 4:30:17 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:02:19 3 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:09:33 4 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 0:25:29 5 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:25:57 6 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 0:55:42 7 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 1:13:19 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 1:23:49 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:47:57 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 1:56:15 11 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 2:14:16 12 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 2:15:16 13 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:24:34 14 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 2:34:13 15 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 2:36:57 16 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 2:44:57

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 4:12:42 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 0:19:52 3 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 0:27:10 4 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 0:37:41 5 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 0:38:55 6 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 0:43:22 7 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:56:34 8 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 0:57:03 9 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 1:08:23 10 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:09:24 11 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 1:19:53 12 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 1:26:02 13 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:28:01 14 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 1:53:17 15 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 2:03:39 16 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 2:10:20 17 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 2:18:24 18 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 2:42:10 19 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 3:00:13 20 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 3:12:17 21 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 3:13:13 22 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 3:23:35 23 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 3:36:13 24 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 4:00:49 25 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:21:49 26 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 4:39:51

Masters 100+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 4:50:10 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 0:19:49 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:04:31 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 2:02:26 5 Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3

Individual females # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 5:21:05 2 Fran Ferreira (RSA)

Individual males # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Marais (RSA) 4:11:21 2 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 0:01:21 3 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:28:32 4 Henrik Van Tonder (RSA) 0:40:50 5 Paul Theron (RSA) 0:53:13 6 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 0:58:51 7 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 1:14:40 8 Anthony Priday (RSA) 1:21:56 9 Eric Marshall (RSA) 1:33:47 10 Robert Vogel (RSA) 2:11:26 11 Alan Dawson (RSA) 2:15:47 12 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 2:27:23 13 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 2:39:27 14 Mark Kingon (RSA) 2:43:33 15 Malan Jonck (RSA) 3:14:36 16 Ryno Stander (RSA) 3:37:35 17 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 18 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 3:52:59 19 Renato Sabbioni (RSA)

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Butler (RSA) 6:26:39 2 Pieter Du Toit (RSA) 0:54:14 3 Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) 0:54:15 4 Robert Du Preez (RSA) 1:08:53 5 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)

General classification after stage 5

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 31:02:08 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 1:17:25 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 4:46:20 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 6:12:24 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 8:20:14

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 23:40:41 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:17:56 3 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 1:48:21 4 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 1:49:46 5 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:50:40 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 1:55:34 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 3:15:35 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 3:54:03 9 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 4:07:01 10 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 4:39:23 11 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 5:50:03 12 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 6:36:57 13 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 7:14:41 14 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 8:01:07 15 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 8:45:50 16 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 9:23:16 17 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 9:38:51 18 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 10:01:39 19 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 10:10:40 20 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 10:24:17 21 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 11:06:10 22 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 11:42:11 23 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 12:00:30 24 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 12:20:47 25 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 12:22:26 26 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 12:28:05 27 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 12:37:14 28 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 13:36:48 29 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 14:09:09 30 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 14:22:51 31 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 15:10:58 32 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 15:17:45 33 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 15:22:21 34 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 15:48:11 35 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 16:04:55 36 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 16:29:26 37 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 16:29:40 38 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 17:07:09 39 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 18:46:41 40 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 21:25:17 41 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 24:08:55 42 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 25:34:36

Mixed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 27:22:53 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:04:31 3 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:24:53 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 1:07:59 5 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 3:23:06 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 5:12:03 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 6:47:30 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 7:57:59 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 9:54:41 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 10:31:07 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 11:53:29 12 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 13:21:47 13 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 13:24:13 14 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 14:13:22 15 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 14:29:34 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers

Veterans 80+ general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 25:03:40 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 2:07:10 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 4:16:06 4 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 5:04:00 5 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 5:28:22 6 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 5:36:14 7 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 5:41:32 8 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 5:46:02 9 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 6:18:39 10 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 7:54:31 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 8:01:16 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 8:32:04 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 9:27:59 14 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 12:31:04 15 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 14:35:29 16 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 15:39:48 17 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 16:12:39 18 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 16:23:27 19 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 17:18:30 20 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 17:21:23 21 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 17:29:13 22 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 17:52:09 23 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 18:28:37 24 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 18:44:13 25 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 23:20:29 26 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage

Masters 100+ duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 28:20:53 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 3:24:18 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 6:07:21 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 11:30:17

Individual females general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)

Individual males general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 26:27:38 2 Stuart Marais (RSA) 1:13:44 3 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 1:42:52 4 Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) 2:54:55 5 Paul Theron (RSA) 5:20:44 6 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 9:14:28 7 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 9:21:24 8 Eric Marshall (RSA) 10:58:47 9 Alan Dawson (RSA) 13:01:06 10 Anthony Priday (RSA) 14:12:14 11 Robert Vogel (RSA) 14:12:50 12 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 14:18:20 13 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 14:18:25 14 Mark Kingon (RSA) 15:39:49 15 Malan Jonck (RSA) 16:42:33 16 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 18:30:40 17 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 20:27:46 18 Ryno Stander (RSA)