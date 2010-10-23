Trending

Stewart, van Rensburg dodge sheep to win penultimate stage

Knox, Zahnd continue as overall race leaders

A helicopter helped with race coverage.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
You don't want to overshoot this corner.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Brandon Stewart sets the tempo with Kevin Evans paying close attention

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
A rider near the edge.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The leaders climb.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Ride For Hearing) are the women's leaders

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Rounding a bend.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Two teammates

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers pass by

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers on some singletrack

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
The peloton

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
The road was a windy one.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Expansive views during stage 5

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers needed to not let themselves get distracted by the scenery on the descents.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
A Team DCM racer.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
A herd of sheep.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Watch out for the sheep!

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Racer got an unusual suprise in the form of sheep on course.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Racing past some ruins.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The leaders passed some road kill.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Riding toward the finish.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The lead group

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The leaders are lined up

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Off in a cloud of dust.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Racer tents.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
A road section of stage 5.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
A long and winding road

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Race favorites marked each other.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The lead group en route to the top of the major pass.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The leaders.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The views were spectacular.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
An elated Max Knox discusses the day with fellow teammate and race leader Thomas Zahnd

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Brandon Stewart nearly crashes into a flock of sheep.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The lead group close to the summit of the Swartberg Pass

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The picturesque Swartberg pass

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

During a day where mountain bikers learned the hard way that sheep are certainly no pushover when it comes to sharing a dirt road, it was Brandon Stewart and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (DCM) who had the strongest legs that enabled them to win the fifth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek in the Klein Karoo.

What makes their stage victory special is the fact that both teammates were involved in their own little adventure.

Mountain bikers are always warned to be on the lookout for animals when they are racing. So it is no surprise that the organizers of the race made it clear to the riders that ostriches are very highly strung and therefore should be avoided at all cost during the race.

Ironically after five days of racing, during which the mountain bikers have raced past thousands of ostriches, a few elands, kudus, black wildebeest and even one white rhino, it was a flock of sheep that brought the pro-elite riders to a complete halt during today's stage. The standoff between man and "beast" happened about halfway into the stage.

Unknown to the riders a herdsman was driving a flock of sheep on to the road to another feeding camp.

Stewart who was driving the breakaway consisting of eight riders - Janse van Rensburg; Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM); Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade); Matthys and Gerrie Beukes (Mtbdestination.com) - got a rude awakening just as they raced at full speed around a sharp bend.

It is unclear who got the biggest fright: the riders or the sheep? It certainly took all Stewart's mountain biking skills not crash headlong into the flock of the sheep. He stopped his bike a mere millimeter in front of mesmerised sheep. Actually he was totally surrounded by tomorrow's "chops".

After the riders recovered from their initial shock it led to quite a few good humoured jokes amongst them.

"Trust Brandon to try and take advantage of one of the 'girls'," Evans said jokingly.

According to Stewart the sheep incident was quite funny. "I just knew if I rode straight towards them and slid a bit that the sound of the bike's skidding tyres and dust would scare them off a bit so we could pass."

None of the riders can remember when last, and if it all, they ever rode straight into a herd of animals during a race.

Van Rensburg's little adventure happened as he started his descent of the legendary Swartberg-pass. He was so focused on taking the right lines at high speed that he did not become aware of television motorbike that was following him.

When he did take notice, van Rensburg thought he had to make way for the motorbike so it could pass him. In doing so he gave the spectators on route quite a scare because to them it looked like he was going to go off the road and disappear from sight, easily dropping 20 to 30 meters. Luckily, he hit a stone wall just before the drop-off and managed to regain control his bike in time.

Van Rensburg afterwards was surprised when he was asked about his little adventure. "It is funny I can't really remember what happened. I definitely did not feel like I was in any danger. I think the incident might have looked worse than it actually was."

Stewart and van Rensburg's winning time for the 110km stage from Prince Albert to Calitzdorp was four hours and 45 seconds.

Evans and Niyonshuti just lost out in the sprint with Knox and Zahnd finishing third.

According to Evans he feels a little bit guilty about what happened in the final sprint. "I am little bit concerned about Adrien's hectic racing schedule. The Cape Pioneer Trek is the last race of the season for most of us while Adrien still has to compete in a two-day race in Rwanda as well as the African Road Championship also in Rwanda and then in addition to that six day Tour of Rwanda.

"Therefore I thought there was no need for us to contest the sprint to the line, but as we raced around the last corner Adrien accelerated hard and in doing so he caught me completely off guard so I could not follow his wheel.

"I now realize that it is important to Adrien to win a stage, so I owe it to him to come up with a really big effort in the last stage tomorrow."

There seems to be no end to the Beukes-brothers comeback "revenge". During the first stage, they lost nearly 60 minutes due to mechanical problems. However they refused to give up. From stage two they won back a few minutes each day and now they are third overall.

Knox and Zahnd will go into the last stage with an 18-minute lead on Evans and Niyonshuti.

Stage 5 Results

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing5:11:16
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:17:49
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants0:54:34
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies1:19:10
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies1:43:33

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 24:00:45
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans
3Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 30:00:07
4Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com0:02:15
5Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:11:55
6Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info0:11:56
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport0:27:49
8Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 10:38:55
9Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen0:38:57
10Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S0:49:13
11Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 20:51:15
12Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers0:55:27
13Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso1:08:52
14Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 121:09:06
15Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice1:09:25
16Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks1:09:35
17Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct1:13:12
18Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.1:20:20
19Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control1:24:18
20Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N1:25:15
21Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas1:25:16
22Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii1:31:49
23Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot1:55:55
24Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:04:36
25Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security2:04:41
26Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk2:07:56
27Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa2:13:19
28S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat2:21:05
29Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl2:24:45
30Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro2:29:06
31Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies2:30:22
32Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem2:30:57
33Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S2:33:16
34J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High2:37:35
35Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit2:43:25
36J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer2:54:01
37Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts3:10:54
38Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol3:44:45
39Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool3:45:41
40Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You3:59:06
41Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos4:16:46
42Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M4:48:19
43Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar
44Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed4:30:17
2Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:02:19
3Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:09:33
4Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge0:25:29
5Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:25:57
6Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za0:55:42
7Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom1:13:19
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne1:23:49
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:47:57
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N1:56:15
11Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks2:14:16
12Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals2:15:16
13Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed2:24:34
14Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed2:34:13
15Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers2:36:57
16William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak2:44:57

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets4:12:42
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing0:19:52
3Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers0:27:10
4Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers0:37:41
5Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles0:38:55
6Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift0:43:22
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:56:34
8Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks0:57:03
9Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam1:08:23
10Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem1:09:24
11Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes1:19:53
12Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft1:26:02
13John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:28:01
14Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight1:53:17
15John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team2:03:39
16Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low2:10:20
17Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 12:18:24
18Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 12:42:10
19Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders3:00:13
20Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards3:12:17
21David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine3:13:13
22Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks3:23:35
23Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers3:36:13
24Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave4:00:49
25Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:21:49
26Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage4:39:51

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D4:50:10
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek0:19:49
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:04:31
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1082:02:26
5Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3

Individual females
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)5:21:05
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)

Individual males
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Marais (RSA)4:11:21
2Pieter Seyffert (RSA)0:01:21
3Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:28:32
4Henrik Van Tonder (RSA)0:40:50
5Paul Theron (RSA)0:53:13
6Christopher De Wet (RSA)0:58:51
7Christo Groenewald (RSA)1:14:40
8Anthony Priday (RSA)1:21:56
9Eric Marshall (RSA)1:33:47
10Robert Vogel (RSA)2:11:26
11Alan Dawson (RSA)2:15:47
12Chris Viljoen (RSA)2:27:23
13Andreas Pankratz (RSA)2:39:27
14Mark Kingon (RSA)2:43:33
15Malan Jonck (RSA)3:14:36
16Ryno Stander (RSA)3:37:35
17M J Vermeulen (RSA)
18Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)3:52:59
19Renato Sabbioni (RSA)

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Butler (RSA)6:26:39
2Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:54:14
3Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)0:54:15
4Robert Du Preez (RSA)1:08:53
5Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)

General classification after stage 5

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing31:02:08
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen1:17:25
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants4:46:20
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies6:12:24
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies8:20:14

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 323:40:41
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:17:56
3Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com1:48:21
4Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 11:49:46
5Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info1:50:40
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 21:55:34
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport3:15:35
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen3:54:03
9Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 14:07:01
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 24:39:23
11Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers5:50:03
12Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S6:36:57
13Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks7:14:41
14Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 128:01:07
15Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct8:45:50
16Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso9:23:16
17Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control9:38:51
18Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot10:01:39
19Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N10:10:40
20Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii10:24:17
21Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.11:06:10
22S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat11:42:11
23Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas12:00:30
24Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice12:20:47
25Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies12:22:26
26Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security12:28:05
27Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa12:37:14
28J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer13:36:48
29Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk14:09:09
30Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl14:22:51
31Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles15:10:58
32Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem15:17:45
33Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You15:22:21
34Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S15:48:11
35J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High16:04:55
36Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro16:29:26
37Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit16:29:40
38Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol17:07:09
39Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool18:46:41
40Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts21:25:17
41Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos24:08:55
42Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M25:34:36

Mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch27:22:53
2Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:04:31
3Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:24:53
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub1:07:59
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge3:23:06
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom5:12:03
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za6:47:30
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne7:57:59
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed9:54:41
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N10:31:07
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed11:53:29
12Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed13:21:47
13Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks13:24:13
14Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals14:13:22
15William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak14:29:34
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers

Veterans 80+ general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets25:03:40
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing2:07:10
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles4:16:06
4Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers5:04:00
5Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift5:28:22
6Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers5:36:14
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion5:41:32
8Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem5:46:02
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks6:18:39
10Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft7:54:31
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates8:01:16
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam8:32:04
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes9:27:59
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team12:31:04
15Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight14:35:29
16Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 115:39:48
17Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders16:12:39
18Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 116:23:27
19Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low17:18:30
20Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks17:21:23
21Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards17:29:13
22David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine17:52:09
23Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers18:28:37
24Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave18:44:13
25Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell23:20:29
26Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage

Masters 100+ duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D28:20:53
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek3:24:18
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners6:07:21
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 10811:30:17

Individual females general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)

Individual males general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)26:27:38
2Stuart Marais (RSA)1:13:44
3Erik Kleinhans (RSA)1:42:52
4Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA)2:54:55
5Paul Theron (RSA)5:20:44
6Christopher De Wet (RSA)9:14:28
7Christo Groenewald (RSA)9:21:24
8Eric Marshall (RSA)10:58:47
9Alan Dawson (RSA)13:01:06
10Anthony Priday (RSA)14:12:14
11Robert Vogel (RSA)14:12:50
12Chris Viljoen (RSA)14:18:20
13Andreas Pankratz (RSA)14:18:25
14Mark Kingon (RSA)15:39:49
15Malan Jonck (RSA)16:42:33
16Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)18:30:40
17M J Vermeulen (RSA)20:27:46
18Ryno Stander (RSA)

Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Butler (RSA)38:33:04
2Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)0:22:58
3Pieter Du Toit (RSA)1:11:02
4Robert Du Preez (RSA)5:34:41

