Sauser & Bundi victorious in third stage

Schneitter & Telser continue winning ways in women's race

Image 1 of 21

Two riders during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek

Two riders during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 2 of 21

An old VW en route

An old VW en route
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 3 of 21

There was plenty of climbing.

There was plenty of climbing.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 4 of 21

Adrien Niyonshuti leads Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi home in the sprint for stage 3

Adrien Niyonshuti leads Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi home in the sprint for stage 3
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 5 of 21

The scenery during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek

The scenery during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 6 of 21

The Barnards finish stage 3.

The Barnards finish stage 3.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 7 of 21

Yolandi de Villiers enjoys some ice after the searing heat of stage 3.

Yolandi de Villiers enjoys some ice after the searing heat of stage 3.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 8 of 21

Ischen Stopforth in action during stage 3.

Ischen Stopforth in action during stage 3.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 9 of 21

DCM is well represented at the Cape Pioneer Trek

DCM is well represented at the Cape Pioneer Trek
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 10 of 21

A racer cruises along during stage 3

A racer cruises along during stage 3
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 11 of 21

Plenty of sunshine

Plenty of sunshine
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 12 of 21

Riders roll through stage 3

Riders roll through stage 3
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 13 of 21

Caution: Danger ahead

Caution: Danger ahead
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 14 of 21

One of the two stage winners, Christoph Sauser

One of the two stage winners, Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 15 of 21

Silvio Bundi would go on to win the stage with Teammate Christoph Sauser

Silvio Bundi would go on to win the stage with Teammate Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 16 of 21

Racers pass by

Racers pass by
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 17 of 21

A racer carries his bike over some rocks.

A racer carries his bike over some rocks.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 18 of 21

Adrien Niyonshuti, Thomas Zahnd and Max Knox

Adrien Niyonshuti, Thomas Zahnd and Max Knox
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 19 of 21

Max Knox and Kevin Evans go head to head over the King of the Mountains

Max Knox and Kevin Evans go head to head over the King of the Mountains
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 20 of 21

The leaders make their way over a steel bridge near the Saasveld Campus

The leaders make their way over a steel bridge near the Saasveld Campus
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 21 of 21

Christoph Sauser takes a second to snap a photo going over the treacherous Kammanassie Climb.

Christoph Sauser takes a second to snap a photo going over the treacherous Kammanassie Climb.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM) proved during the third stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek that it will take a super human effort from Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) to take the coveted yellow jersey from them.

Judging by the way they rode during the third stage, which is considered to be one of the toughest of the entire race, it is starting to look as if Knox and Zahnd will be hard to overtake on the overall classification.

Evans admitted as much. "The only thing left for us to do is to play the waiting game. The only chance that we have of winning the tour is if Max and Thomas make a really stupid mistake or if they have some serious setback as far mechanical problems are concerned," Evans said.

The third stage was a classic case of Evans and Niyonshuti winning the battle but losing the war. Niyonshuti attacked 50 meters from the line and managed to outsprint everybody. Unfortunately for the rider from Rwanda Evans was caught napping and that enabled Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Specialized-Songo.info) who were racing shoulder to shoulder to win the stage over 110km in four hours, 50 minutes and 34 seconds.

Evans crossed the line in fourth place which meant that the MTN-Energade team had to be satisfied with a second place finish. Knox and Zahnd finished third without losing time.

After three stages, the DCM-team has an overall lead of five minutes and 35 seconds on Evans and Niyonshuti. They are the only two teams who still are in contention for an overall victory. Brandon Stewart and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (DCM), who is currently the third placed team, is now 37 minutes behind.

What was sort of ironic during the third stage was when a journalist in the media vehicle wondered out aloud on how long the 34-year-old Sauser, a double world champion and Olympic medalist, will still be competitive.

"Is he not getting a little bit old", was the question asked?

Well Sauser let his legs do the talking.

On the Kammanassie Nature Reserve's old Voortrekker-trail, which is a really murderous technical climb of 1000m, where most mountain bikers can't help uttering three and four letter words that are not usually used in civilized conversations, Sauser seemed more interested in improving his photographic skills than necessarily in being part of an eight-man breakaway.

Near the top, while Niyonshuti was sprinting flat out to win the King of the Mountain-prime, Sauser was using only one hand to steer his mountain bike through the treacherous loose rocks. With his other hand he was holding a small digital camera. He seemed oblivious to what his rivals were doing. His only concern was to get a good picture of the helicopter hovering above them and the stunning view behind it.

Sauser only laughed when asked about his photographic obsession during what is considered to be the tour's second toughest stage.

"Yes it was really important for me to get a good picture of the helicopter. In South African racing, it is always special to have a helicopter hovering above you. I am going to use the picture on my website."

This nonchalant performance by Switzerland's top mountain biker made the journalist admit that he might have underestimated Sauser's abilities.

Sauser's was slightly concerned about the slower riders. "A lot of riders are really going to battle in the hot and very windy conditions. As far as I am concerned everybody who finishes this tough third stage is a winner."

Mixed category

The words blood, sweat and tears definitely became a reality for many a rider during the third stage. First there was the challenge to work your way upwards through the never ending loose rocks, bumps and holes to get to the top of the old Voortrekker-trail in the Kammanassie Nature Reserve. There was no respite racing downhill either. It was just as technical and challenging.

Things certainly did not ease up during the remainder of the stage from George to De Rust in the Southern Cape. In the last 40 kilometers, the riders' endurance was severely tested by a dry headwind while the temperature soared to a number somewhere in the mid thirties (degrees Celsius)

However, the harsh weather conditions and tough technical sections did not deter the mixed teams to keep on battling full on for the privilege to wear the coveted red jersey.

In the end, during a day where deals were offered and refused, water bottles lost leading to a near unbearable thirst and of course untimely punctures it was again Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers (Cycle Lab) who proved that once the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

For the second day in a row they were the stage winners and in the process they gained another five minutes on the overall leaders in the mixed category, Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo). They are now fourth, 30 minutes behind.

De Villiers and Labuschagne's winning time was five hours, 21 minutes and 14 seconds.

According to Labuschagne, they tried making a deal with the Swiss-team, Patrick Griessen and Ariane Luthi, during the last 30 kilometers. "We asked them to work with us so as to try and make up as much time as possible on the other teams. The deal we offered them was that if we work together they should allow us to win the stage and in return they will get to wear the red jersey.

"When the Swiss-team turned the deal down, I dropped back to Yolandi and told her what happened. We then bided our time before I used a 'slingshot' to catapult Yolandi into the lead. From then on we made the racing really hard. The Swiss tried chasing us down for about a kilometer before giving up.

"As luck would have it Damien Booth and Cornell van Heerden joined up with us. That made things a lot easier because we could take turns setting the pace up front."

Griessen and Luthi finished second in a time of 5:23.49.

Luthi said afterwards their problems started when she lost her water bottle. "In effect, it meant that for the last 60 minutes of the race we had no water. You certainly don't want to be in such a situation if you have to race against a dry headwind in hot conditions. I am just glad that we did not lose too much time."

Actually Luthi deserve a special mention. She has only been cycling seriously for the last 12 months. She used to be a swimmer.

The Barnards finished third in a time of 5:27:11 in doing so they ensured that they still have a four minute and 2 second lead on the Swiss team and are nearly 16 minutes ahead of Marcel Deacon and Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub).

According to Kobus Barnard the turning point in their race came when he punctured on the decent of the treacherous Kammanassie.

"Up until then we were all riding together. Although it did not take long to repair the puncture we could not manage to catch up with the leaders again. That meant we were out on our own for the last 30 kilometers. That made for some real tough going."

Stopforth admitted that there was not much she enjoyed during the third stage. "I consider myself to be a hard woman that can handle a lot. Today was the first time that I literally cried during a race."

Veterans' category

Andrew McLean and Bruce Diesel (Cycle Lab) who race as veterans (over 40) impressed everybody when they latched on to the pro-elite breakaway group on the Kammannasie-climb and managed to stay with them until the finish. Taking their fair share of turns in front to set the tempo.

After yesterday's heroic performance McLean and Diesel are leading the veterans category by more than 90 minutes.

Afterwards Janse van Rensburg, a roadie turned mountain biker, did not hold back when asked what he thought about the route through the Kammannasie. "Sometimes I really battle to understand how mountain bikers think. Why would anybody want to race on a route where you cannot ride your bike. It is definitely not any fun. "

Stage 3 Full results

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing6:10:15
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:15:55
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants0:50:59
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies1:33:03
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies2:04:47

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info4:50:34
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:00:01
3Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 30:00:02
4Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com0:13:21
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 20:23:09
6Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:27:44
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport0:28:32
8Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 10:36:39
9Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen0:40:44
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 20:49:46
11Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys0:58:49
12Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers0:59:50
13Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off1:15:11
14Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks1:16:48
15Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S1:22:36
16Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 121:27:28
17Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar1:29:27
18Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii1:48:21
19Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso1:49:15
20Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct1:50:04
21Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep1:50:22
22Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.1:52:10
23Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot1:54:28
24Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control2:04:15
25Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N2:05:03
26S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat2:13:36
27Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas2:16:11
28Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk2:30:07
29Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You2:30:29
30Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security2:31:07
31Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:37:11
32J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer2:37:16
33Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies2:37:23
34Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit2:50:08
35Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa2:58:31
36Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl3:02:04
37Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice3:03:50
38Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem3:05:04
39Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol3:08:11
40Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S3:11:40
41J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High3:16:03
42Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro3:19:45
43Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight3:42:38
44Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts3:47:51
45Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool3:54:37
46Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos4:47:35
47Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme5:04:47
48Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M5:13:46
49Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad
50Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed5:21:14
2Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:02:35
3Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:05:57
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:19:01
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge0:56:52
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom1:01:56
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za1:38:44
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne1:50:24
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed2:24:27
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:29:55
11Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks2:30:35
12Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed2:40:44
13Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed2:58:55
14William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak3:14:21
15Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals3:27:01
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers4:01:35

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets4:50:46
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing0:30:30
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles1:01:54
4Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift1:16:39
5Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:17:46
6Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem1:19:02
7Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers1:20:35
8Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks1:22:18
9Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft1:29:07
10Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam1:51:58
11Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers1:53:42
12John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:55:40
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes2:12:32
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team2:31:19
15Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight3:16:50
16Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 13:35:00
17Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks3:37:58
18Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders3:42:59
19Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 13:44:48
20Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards3:51:15
21Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers3:56:06
22Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave3:58:11
23David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine4:02:12
24Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low4:05:01
25Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage4:30:37
26Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:42:44
27Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws
28Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde
29Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D5:37:36
2Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 30:39:06
3Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek0:59:27
4Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:29:14
5Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1082:29:44
6Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge3:33:06

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)6:35:16
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)0:32:13

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)5:34:50
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:15:01
3Christopher De Wet (RSA)0:43:54
4Shaun Ellis (RSA)1:10:55
5Christo Groenewald (RSA)1:12:56
6Andreas Pankratz (RSA)2:54:13
7Malan Jonck (RSA)2:54:48
8Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)2:55:07
9Chris Viljoen (RSA)2:56:08
10Mark Kingon (RSA)3:28:48
11M J Vermeulen (RSA)3:55:23
12Ryno Stander (RSA)3:55:24

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Du Toit (RSA)7:42:48
2Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)0:00:25
3Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)
4Willem Butler (RSA)0:00:46
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)1:05:25

General classification after stage 3

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing19:23:10
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:55:56
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants3:37:43
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies4:10:46
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 314:58:17
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:05:35
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 20:37:37
4Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 11:06:04
5Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com1:25:42
6Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info1:38:28
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport2:05:05
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen2:26:02
9Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 12:40:40
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 22:49:13
11Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys3:51:24
12Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers3:55:39
13Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S4:32:37
14Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks4:39:00
15Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 124:53:22
16Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep5:19:18
17Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off5:24:17
18Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct5:50:49
19Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control6:20:06
20Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar6:22:04
21Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot6:25:49
22Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso6:31:20
23Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii6:42:57
24S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat7:07:26
25Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N7:09:49
26Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas7:42:47
27Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.7:47:06
28Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies7:55:55
29Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security8:07:54
30Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa8:12:13
31J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer8:27:16
32Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You8:32:41
33Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice
34Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem
35Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk
36Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl
37Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol
38Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S
39Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro
40Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight
41J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High
42Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
43Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit
44Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool
45Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts
46Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme
47Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos
48Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M
49Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2
50Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1
2Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:04:02
3Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:15:51
4Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:29:27
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge2:04:17
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom3:13:46
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za4:35:41
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne4:58:04
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed6:27:56
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed
12Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks
13Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed
14William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak
15Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets15:56:54
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing1:28:57
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles2:59:21
4Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem3:38:51
5Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers3:43:21
6Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift3:49:34
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion3:50:22
8Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers4:01:21
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks4:12:08
10Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft4:52:35
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates5:19:29
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam6:00:14
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes6:52:17
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team7:48:16
15Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders
16Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1
17Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight
18Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks
19Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1
20Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave
21Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards
22Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers
23David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine
24Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low
25Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage
26Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
27Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde
28Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A
29Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D18:01:30
2Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 31:16:20
3Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek2:25:28
4Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners3:54:18
5Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108
6Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)21:18:46
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)2:26:23

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)17:06:29
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:57:16
3Shaun Ellis (RSA)4:59:32
4Christo Groenewald (RSA)6:34:43
5Christopher De Wet (RSA)
6Andreas Pankratz (RSA)
7Chris Viljoen (RSA)
8Malan Jonck (RSA)
9Mark Kingon (RSA)
10Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)
11M J Vermeulen (RSA)
12Ryno Stander (RSA)

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)24:01:01
2Willem Butler (RSA)0:31:06
3Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:34:44
4Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)0:45:05
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)3:23:36

 

