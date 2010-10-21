Image 1 of 21 Two riders during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 2 of 21 An old VW en route (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 3 of 21 There was plenty of climbing. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 4 of 21 Adrien Niyonshuti leads Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi home in the sprint for stage 3 (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 5 of 21 The scenery during stage 3 of the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 6 of 21 The Barnards finish stage 3. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 7 of 21 Yolandi de Villiers enjoys some ice after the searing heat of stage 3. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 8 of 21 Ischen Stopforth in action during stage 3. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 9 of 21 DCM is well represented at the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 10 of 21 A racer cruises along during stage 3 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 11 of 21 Plenty of sunshine (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 12 of 21 Riders roll through stage 3 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 13 of 21 Caution: Danger ahead (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 14 of 21 One of the two stage winners, Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 15 of 21 Silvio Bundi would go on to win the stage with Teammate Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 16 of 21 Racers pass by (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 17 of 21 A racer carries his bike over some rocks. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 18 of 21 Adrien Niyonshuti, Thomas Zahnd and Max Knox (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 19 of 21 Max Knox and Kevin Evans go head to head over the King of the Mountains (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 20 of 21 The leaders make their way over a steel bridge near the Saasveld Campus (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 21 of 21 Christoph Sauser takes a second to snap a photo going over the treacherous Kammanassie Climb. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM) proved during the third stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek that it will take a super human effort from Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) to take the coveted yellow jersey from them.

Judging by the way they rode during the third stage, which is considered to be one of the toughest of the entire race, it is starting to look as if Knox and Zahnd will be hard to overtake on the overall classification.

Evans admitted as much. "The only thing left for us to do is to play the waiting game. The only chance that we have of winning the tour is if Max and Thomas make a really stupid mistake or if they have some serious setback as far mechanical problems are concerned," Evans said.

The third stage was a classic case of Evans and Niyonshuti winning the battle but losing the war. Niyonshuti attacked 50 meters from the line and managed to outsprint everybody. Unfortunately for the rider from Rwanda Evans was caught napping and that enabled Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Specialized-Songo.info) who were racing shoulder to shoulder to win the stage over 110km in four hours, 50 minutes and 34 seconds.

Evans crossed the line in fourth place which meant that the MTN-Energade team had to be satisfied with a second place finish. Knox and Zahnd finished third without losing time.

After three stages, the DCM-team has an overall lead of five minutes and 35 seconds on Evans and Niyonshuti. They are the only two teams who still are in contention for an overall victory. Brandon Stewart and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (DCM), who is currently the third placed team, is now 37 minutes behind.

What was sort of ironic during the third stage was when a journalist in the media vehicle wondered out aloud on how long the 34-year-old Sauser, a double world champion and Olympic medalist, will still be competitive.

"Is he not getting a little bit old", was the question asked?

Well Sauser let his legs do the talking.

On the Kammanassie Nature Reserve's old Voortrekker-trail, which is a really murderous technical climb of 1000m, where most mountain bikers can't help uttering three and four letter words that are not usually used in civilized conversations, Sauser seemed more interested in improving his photographic skills than necessarily in being part of an eight-man breakaway.

Near the top, while Niyonshuti was sprinting flat out to win the King of the Mountain-prime, Sauser was using only one hand to steer his mountain bike through the treacherous loose rocks. With his other hand he was holding a small digital camera. He seemed oblivious to what his rivals were doing. His only concern was to get a good picture of the helicopter hovering above them and the stunning view behind it.

Sauser only laughed when asked about his photographic obsession during what is considered to be the tour's second toughest stage.

"Yes it was really important for me to get a good picture of the helicopter. In South African racing, it is always special to have a helicopter hovering above you. I am going to use the picture on my website."

This nonchalant performance by Switzerland's top mountain biker made the journalist admit that he might have underestimated Sauser's abilities.

Sauser's was slightly concerned about the slower riders. "A lot of riders are really going to battle in the hot and very windy conditions. As far as I am concerned everybody who finishes this tough third stage is a winner."

Mixed category

The words blood, sweat and tears definitely became a reality for many a rider during the third stage. First there was the challenge to work your way upwards through the never ending loose rocks, bumps and holes to get to the top of the old Voortrekker-trail in the Kammanassie Nature Reserve. There was no respite racing downhill either. It was just as technical and challenging.

Things certainly did not ease up during the remainder of the stage from George to De Rust in the Southern Cape. In the last 40 kilometers, the riders' endurance was severely tested by a dry headwind while the temperature soared to a number somewhere in the mid thirties (degrees Celsius)

However, the harsh weather conditions and tough technical sections did not deter the mixed teams to keep on battling full on for the privilege to wear the coveted red jersey.

In the end, during a day where deals were offered and refused, water bottles lost leading to a near unbearable thirst and of course untimely punctures it was again Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers (Cycle Lab) who proved that once the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

For the second day in a row they were the stage winners and in the process they gained another five minutes on the overall leaders in the mixed category, Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo). They are now fourth, 30 minutes behind.

De Villiers and Labuschagne's winning time was five hours, 21 minutes and 14 seconds.

According to Labuschagne, they tried making a deal with the Swiss-team, Patrick Griessen and Ariane Luthi, during the last 30 kilometers. "We asked them to work with us so as to try and make up as much time as possible on the other teams. The deal we offered them was that if we work together they should allow us to win the stage and in return they will get to wear the red jersey.

"When the Swiss-team turned the deal down, I dropped back to Yolandi and told her what happened. We then bided our time before I used a 'slingshot' to catapult Yolandi into the lead. From then on we made the racing really hard. The Swiss tried chasing us down for about a kilometer before giving up.

"As luck would have it Damien Booth and Cornell van Heerden joined up with us. That made things a lot easier because we could take turns setting the pace up front."

Griessen and Luthi finished second in a time of 5:23.49.

Luthi said afterwards their problems started when she lost her water bottle. "In effect, it meant that for the last 60 minutes of the race we had no water. You certainly don't want to be in such a situation if you have to race against a dry headwind in hot conditions. I am just glad that we did not lose too much time."

Actually Luthi deserve a special mention. She has only been cycling seriously for the last 12 months. She used to be a swimmer.

The Barnards finished third in a time of 5:27:11 in doing so they ensured that they still have a four minute and 2 second lead on the Swiss team and are nearly 16 minutes ahead of Marcel Deacon and Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub).

According to Kobus Barnard the turning point in their race came when he punctured on the decent of the treacherous Kammanassie.

"Up until then we were all riding together. Although it did not take long to repair the puncture we could not manage to catch up with the leaders again. That meant we were out on our own for the last 30 kilometers. That made for some real tough going."

Stopforth admitted that there was not much she enjoyed during the third stage. "I consider myself to be a hard woman that can handle a lot. Today was the first time that I literally cried during a race."

Veterans' category

Andrew McLean and Bruce Diesel (Cycle Lab) who race as veterans (over 40) impressed everybody when they latched on to the pro-elite breakaway group on the Kammannasie-climb and managed to stay with them until the finish. Taking their fair share of turns in front to set the tempo.

After yesterday's heroic performance McLean and Diesel are leading the veterans category by more than 90 minutes.

Afterwards Janse van Rensburg, a roadie turned mountain biker, did not hold back when asked what he thought about the route through the Kammannasie. "Sometimes I really battle to understand how mountain bikers think. Why would anybody want to race on a route where you cannot ride your bike. It is definitely not any fun. "

Stage 3 Full results

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 6:10:15 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:15:55 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 0:50:59 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 1:33:03 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 2:04:47

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 4:50:34 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:00:01 3 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 0:00:02 4 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:13:21 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 0:23:09 6 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:27:44 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 0:28:32 8 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 0:36:39 9 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 0:40:44 10 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 0:49:46 11 Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys 0:58:49 12 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 0:59:50 13 Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off 1:15:11 14 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 1:16:48 15 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 1:22:36 16 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 1:27:28 17 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 1:29:27 18 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 1:48:21 19 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 1:49:15 20 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 1:50:04 21 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 1:50:22 22 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 1:52:10 23 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 1:54:28 24 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 2:04:15 25 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 2:05:03 26 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 2:13:36 27 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 2:16:11 28 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 2:30:07 29 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 2:30:29 30 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 2:31:07 31 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 2:37:11 32 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 2:37:16 33 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 2:37:23 34 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 2:50:08 35 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 2:58:31 36 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 3:02:04 37 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 3:03:50 38 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 3:05:04 39 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:08:11 40 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 3:11:40 41 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 3:16:03 42 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 3:19:45 43 Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight 3:42:38 44 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:47:51 45 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 3:54:37 46 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 4:47:35 47 Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme 5:04:47 48 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 5:13:46 49 Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad 50 Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 5:21:14 2 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:02:35 3 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:05:57 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:19:01 5 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 0:56:52 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 1:01:56 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 1:38:44 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 1:50:24 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 2:24:27 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:29:55 11 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 2:30:35 12 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:40:44 13 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 2:58:55 14 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 3:14:21 15 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 3:27:01 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 4:01:35

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 4:50:46 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 0:30:30 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 1:01:54 4 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 1:16:39 5 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:17:46 6 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:19:02 7 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 1:20:35 8 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 1:22:18 9 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 1:29:07 10 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 1:51:58 11 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 1:53:42 12 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:55:40 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 2:12:32 14 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 2:31:19 15 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 3:16:50 16 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 3:35:00 17 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 3:37:58 18 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 3:42:59 19 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 3:44:48 20 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 3:51:15 21 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 3:56:06 22 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 3:58:11 23 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 4:02:12 24 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 4:05:01 25 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 4:30:37 26 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:42:44 27 Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws 28 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 29 Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A

Masters 100+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 5:37:36 2 Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3 0:39:06 3 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 0:59:27 4 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:29:14 5 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 2:29:44 6 Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 3:33:06

Individual female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 6:35:16 2 Fran Ferreira (RSA) 0:32:13

Individual male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 5:34:50 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:15:01 3 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 0:43:54 4 Shaun Ellis (RSA) 1:10:55 5 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 1:12:56 6 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 2:54:13 7 Malan Jonck (RSA) 2:54:48 8 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 2:55:07 9 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 2:56:08 10 Mark Kingon (RSA) 3:28:48 11 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 3:55:23 12 Ryno Stander (RSA) 3:55:24

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Du Toit (RSA) 7:42:48 2 Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) 0:00:25 3 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) 4 Willem Butler (RSA) 0:00:46 5 Robert Du Preez (RSA) 1:05:25

General classification after stage 3

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 19:23:10 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:55:56 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 3:37:43 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 4:10:46 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 14:58:17 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:05:35 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 0:37:37 4 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 1:06:04 5 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 1:25:42 6 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:38:28 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 2:05:05 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 2:26:02 9 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 2:40:40 10 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 2:49:13 11 Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys 3:51:24 12 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 3:55:39 13 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 4:32:37 14 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 4:39:00 15 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 4:53:22 16 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 5:19:18 17 Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off 5:24:17 18 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 5:50:49 19 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 6:20:06 20 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 6:22:04 21 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 6:25:49 22 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 6:31:20 23 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 6:42:57 24 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 7:07:26 25 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 7:09:49 26 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 7:42:47 27 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 7:47:06 28 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 7:55:55 29 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 8:07:54 30 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 8:12:13 31 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 8:27:16 32 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 8:32:41 33 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 34 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 35 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 36 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 37 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 38 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 39 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 40 Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight 41 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 42 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 43 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 44 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 45 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 46 Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme 47 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 48 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 49 Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2 50 Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 2 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:04:02 3 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:15:51 4 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:29:27 5 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 2:04:17 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 3:13:46 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 4:35:41 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 4:58:04 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 6:27:56 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 12 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 13 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 14 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 15 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 15:56:54 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 1:28:57 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 2:59:21 4 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 3:38:51 5 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 3:43:21 6 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 3:49:34 7 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 3:50:22 8 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 4:01:21 9 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 4:12:08 10 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 4:52:35 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 5:19:29 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 6:00:14 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 6:52:17 14 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 7:48:16 15 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 16 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 17 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 18 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 19 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 20 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 21 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 22 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 23 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 24 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 25 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 26 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 27 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 28 Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A 29 Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws

Masters 100+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 18:01:30 2 Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3 1:16:20 3 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 2:25:28 4 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 3:54:18 5 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 6 Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge

Individual female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 21:18:46 2 Fran Ferreira (RSA) 2:26:23

Individual male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 17:06:29 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:57:16 3 Shaun Ellis (RSA) 4:59:32 4 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 6:34:43 5 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 6 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 7 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 8 Malan Jonck (RSA) 9 Mark Kingon (RSA) 10 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 11 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 12 Ryno Stander (RSA)