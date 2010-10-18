Knox, Zahnd win opening Cape Pioneer Trek stage
Three teams battle for first stage win of the race
The only constant seems to be Max Knox of DCM's desire to "kill off" his rivals one by one with his cool and calculating hard riding.
Within 24 hours of having won all three stages of the Three Towers Mountain bike tour in the Lowveld with Brandon Stewart as his teammate, Knox also managed to win the first stage of the Cape Pioneer which started at the Chandelier Nature Reserve just outside Oudtshoorn and finished at Milkwood Primary in Mosselbaai. His teammate this time round is Thomas Zahnd from Switzerland.
Knox and Zahnd's winning time for the stage over 135km was five hours and 43 minutes. Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) finished second, three minutes and nine seconds behind. Stewart (DCM), riding with Jacques Janse van Rensburg, was equally impressive, finishing third (four minutes and 23 seconds behind).
Knox and Stewart's performance only arrived on Sunday night, the evening before the race, at nine o'clock in Oudtshoorn. That was a mere 10 and half hours before the Cape Pioneer Trek was due to start.
Within the first 30 kilometers of racing they manage to split the field, leaving only five teams to battle it out. As predicted beforehand, the stage was won and lost on the legendary rough climb going through the Attakwas.
By the time they were through the Attakwas only Knox & Zahnd, Evans & Niyonshuti and Stewart & van Rensburg were away on their own.
The deciding moment came about 10 kilometers from the finish when Knox put the proverbial hammer down.
"I just wanted to test the other riders to see how strong they were. Suddenly, Thomas and I were out in front all by ourselves. From then on we just ensured that we kept riding at a nice consistent tempo."
Despite of their convincing stage-victory Knox is very realistic about their overall chances. "No tour is ever won or lost on the first day. There is still a lot of hard riding left and with mountain biking being so unpredictable it would be really unwise to already start talking about an overall victory."
A completely honest Zahnd admitted afterwards that he had to learn to spell the word suffer backwards during the first stage of the Cape Pioneer. "I really battled to keep up with Max. Coming from Europe I am not used to riding in such hot conditions, but I am confident that my body will adapt to the African weather.
"I got a big scare about halfway into the race when a stick got stuck in my front wheel. The moment it happened, I flew over the handlebars of my bike and hit the ground at a high speed. Luckily I did not break any bones but certainly was not a good racing experience.
"I must admit the scenery along the whole route was to say the least impressive, it made all my suffering worthwhile."
Unfortunately for van Rensburg, he had to stop about five kilometers from the finish due to vomiting and severe stomach cramps.
"It was so frustrating because I was feeling really good up until then. I thought by drinking the right medication that my problem would be something of the past, but obviously it is not. What was positive for me is the fact that I could manage to ride with the leaders through Attakwas. It proved to me that my technical skills have certainly approved," van Rensburg said.
Mixed category
The racing in the mixed category might just turn out to be one of the big highlights. Ischen Stopforth and Marcel Deacon won the first stage from Oudtshoorn to Mosselbay in six hours, 49 minutes and 36 seconds. Kobus and Fienie Barnard finished second in 6:52:31, and the Swiss Team of Patrick Griessen and Ariane Luthi were third in seven hours and two minutes.
But the battle is far from being won. Yolandi de Villiers and Johan Labuschagne, who despite finishing fifth, 45 minutes behind Stopforth/Deacon, refused to accept defeat.
"I know we are one of the stronger teams, we just had some really bad luck. Quite early on during the race Johan had the unfortunate privilege to have his bike's tyre cut open by a sharp rock," said de Villiers.
"Because it was such a big cut, we immediately realized that we were in serious trouble. We did not have a spare tyre with us. There was no way to fix such a big cut on route.
"It meant that Johan was forced to stop every few kilometers to fix a puncture. I just kept on riding at a slow consistent pace hoping that he would catch up with me. It became so bad that near the end of the race, I had to wait nearly 45 minutes at the side of the road before Johan eventually reached me. I can't tell you how frustrating it was for both of us," De Villiers said.
"We are going to go 'guns blazing' right to the end. I know that we are capable of making up 10 minutes in each of the remaining stages that is of course barring another serious mechanical setback."
Women's category
One of the remarkable stories of the day was the ride of Nathalie Schaeffer and Renate Teller from the Ride for Hearing Team who are the current leaders in the category for women. They won the first stage in seven hours, 33 minutes and 48 seconds.
What makes them true DCM Cape Pioneer heroes is the fact that Telser is deaf but keeps on challenging life full on. Scheiffer won the women's World Cup-race in Switzerland.
Robyn Adendorf and Sarah van Heerden finished second among the women in the stage. Their time was 7:56:46.
Stage 1 Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3
|5:43:21
|2
|Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans
|0:03:09
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2
|0:04:23
|4
|Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1
|0:29:44
|5
|Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com
|0:57:30
|6
|Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport
|1:01:44
|7
|Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2
|1:04:57
|8
|Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen
|1:05:27
|9
|Clinton Barrow & Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Team DCM 4
|1:15:38
|10
|Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1
|1:18:30
|11
|Erik Kleinhans & Oliver Munnik (RSA) GT Mr. Price
|1:28:22
|12
|Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info
|1:28:23
|13
|Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers
|1:31:22
|14
|Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys
|1:39:46
|15
|Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2
|1:40:18
|16
|Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S
|1:57:11
|17
|Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12
|2:04:32
|18
|Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep
|2:07:30
|19
|Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks
|2:12:36
|20
|Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct
|2:20:41
|21
|Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad
|2:28:11
|22
|Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control
|2:32:42
|23
|Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot
|2:39:32
|24
|Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off
|2:44:42
|25
|Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa
|2:52:31
|26
|Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N
|2:53:59
|27
|Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso
|2:54:52
|28
|Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii
|2:54:55
|29
|S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat
|3:03:59
|30
|Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas
|3:04:18
|31
|Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies
|3:08:35
|32
|Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital
|3:12:46
|33
|Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security
|3:19:21
|34
|J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer
|3:29:55
|35
|Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar
|3:33:39
|36
|Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk
|3:33:42
|37
|Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice
|3:34:32
|38
|Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You
|3:38:18
|39
|Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight
|3:38:53
|40
|Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol
|3:44:52
|41
|Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem
|3:52:14
|42
|Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit
|3:52:28
|43
|Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro
|3:52:34
|44
|Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.
|3:54:54
|45
|Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S
|3:57:55
|DNF
|Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos
|DNF
|Dennis Nathrass & Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) Ride Mag
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts
|DNF
|Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M
|DNF
|Niel van Vuuren & Malan Jonck (RSA) FNB Private Clients
|DNF
|Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool
|DNF
|Ben Swanepoel & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost / Mr. Price / Specialized
|DNF
|Christo Groenwald & Conrad Koegelenberg (RSA) Liberty Medical Scheme
|DNF
|Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme
|DNF
|Chris Viljoen & Jacques Claassen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|DNF
|Ralton Roebert & Andreas Pankratz (RSA) The Bolt & Nut
|DNF
|Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl
|DNF
|Ryno Stander & Esias Vosloo (RSA) Stander Bende
|DNF
|Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|DNF
|J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing
|7:33:48
|2
|Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen
|0:22:58
|3
|Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies
|1:26:55
|4
|Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies
|1:48:07
|5
|Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants
|2:05:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub
|6:49:36
|2
|Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1
|0:02:55
|3
|Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch
|0:12:24
|4
|Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge
|0:39:53
|5
|Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed
|0:44:39
|6
|Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom
|1:15:25
|7
|Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za
|1:41:59
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen (RSA) Peptosport
|1:45:57
|9
|Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne
|1:48:42
|10
|Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed
|2:13:02
|11
|Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed
|2:46:52
|12
|Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:47:42
|DNF
|Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals
|DNF
|William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak
|DNF
|Riaan Boshoff & Elmien Stander (RSA) Team Merlin
|DNF
|Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks
|DNF
|Tess de Wet & Christopher De Wet (RSA) Circle Cycles
|DNF
|Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers
|DNF
|Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets
|6:11:29
|2
|Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing
|0:47:06
|3
|Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles
|1:26:26
|4
|Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers
|1:28:03
|5
|Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers
|1:36:51
|6
|Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem
|1:37:53
|7
|Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift
|1:50:08
|8
|Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft
|1:50:41
|9
|Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:51:29
|10
|Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks
|1:58:37
|11
|John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|2:11:14
|12
|Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam
|2:26:53
|13
|Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes
|2:50:04
|14
|Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders
|3:12:16
|15
|John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team
|3:13:26
|16
|Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde
|3:15:23
|DNF
|Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks
|DNF
|Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards
|DNF
|Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low
|DNF
|Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1
|DNF
|Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight
|DNF
|Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1
|DNF
|Dirk Joost & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|DNF
|Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|DNF
|Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws
|DNF
|David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine
|DNF
|Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave
|DNF
|Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A
|DNF
|Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers
|DNF
|Mark Kingon & Scott Wilson (RSA) The Heboths
|DNF
|Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D
|7:12:19
|2
|Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3
|0:12:22
|3
|Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek
|0:33:36
|4
|Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:11:34
|5
|Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108
|2:26:35
|DNF
|Paul Morris & Fran Ferreira (RSA) Zero Rush
|DNF
|Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|DNF
|Seamus Oneil & Sandy Kelly (Bot) 29ers rule ok
|DNF
|Jack Stroucken & Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Stroucken
General classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3
|5:43:21
|2
|Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans
|0:03:09
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2
|0:04:23
|4
|Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1
|0:29:44
|5
|Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com
|0:57:30
|6
|Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport
|1:01:44
|7
|Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2
|1:04:57
|8
|Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen
|1:05:27
|9
|Clinton Barrow & Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Team DCM 4
|1:15:38
|10
|Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1
|1:18:30
|11
|Erik Kleinhans & Oliver Munnik (RSA) GT Mr. Price
|1:28:22
|12
|Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info
|1:28:23
|13
|Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers
|1:31:22
|14
|Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys
|1:39:46
|15
|Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2
|1:40:18
|16
|Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S
|1:57:11
|17
|Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12
|2:04:32
|18
|Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep
|2:07:30
|19
|Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks
|2:12:36
|20
|Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct
|2:20:41
|21
|Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad
|2:28:11
|22
|Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control
|2:32:42
|23
|Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot
|2:39:32
|24
|Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off
|2:44:42
|25
|Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa
|2:52:31
|26
|Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N
|2:53:59
|27
|Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso
|2:54:52
|28
|Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii
|2:54:55
|29
|S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat
|3:03:59
|30
|Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas
|3:04:18
|31
|Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies
|3:08:35
|32
|Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital
|3:12:46
|33
|Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security
|3:19:21
|34
|J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer
|3:29:55
|35
|Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar
|3:33:39
|36
|Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk
|3:33:42
|37
|Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice
|3:34:32
|38
|Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You
|3:38:18
|39
|Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight
|3:38:53
|40
|Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol
|3:44:52
|41
|Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem
|3:52:14
|42
|Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit
|3:52:28
|43
|Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro
|3:52:34
|44
|Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.
|3:54:54
|45
|Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S
|3:57:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing
|7:33:48
|2
|Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen
|0:22:58
|3
|Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies
|1:26:55
|4
|Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies
|1:48:07
|5
|Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants
|2:05:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub
|6:49:36
|2
|Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1
|0:02:55
|3
|Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch
|0:12:24
|4
|Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge
|0:39:53
|5
|Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed
|0:44:39
|6
|Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom
|1:15:25
|7
|Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za
|1:41:59
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen (RSA) Peptosport
|1:45:57
|9
|Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne
|1:48:42
|10
|Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed
|2:13:02
|11
|Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed
|2:46:52
|12
|Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:47:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets
|6:11:29
|2
|Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing
|0:47:06
|3
|Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles
|1:26:26
|4
|Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers
|1:28:03
|5
|Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers
|1:36:51
|6
|Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem
|1:37:53
|7
|Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift
|1:50:08
|8
|Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft
|1:50:41
|9
|Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:51:29
|10
|Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks
|1:58:37
|11
|John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|2:11:14
|12
|Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam
|2:26:53
|13
|Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes
|2:50:04
|14
|Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders
|3:12:16
|15
|John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team
|3:13:26
|16
|Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde
|3:15:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D
|7:12:19
|2
|Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3
|0:12:22
|3
|Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek
|0:33:36
|4
|Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:11:34
|5
|Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108
|2:26:35
