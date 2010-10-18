Image 1 of 39 Stage 1 winners Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM) (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 2 of 39 The start (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 3 of 39 Thomas Zahnd at the start. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 4 of 39 The peloton (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 5 of 39 You never know what wildlife you'll see out on course. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 6 of 39 It was dusty out there. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 7 of 39 Racers are cheered on (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 8 of 39 Two teammates during stage 1 (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 9 of 39 Which way should we go? (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 10 of 39 A plow en route (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 11 of 39 A racer during stage 1 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 12 of 39 There was plenty of scenery to look at during stage 1. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 13 of 39 Riders make their way through the Attakwas Pass during stage One of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek 2010 from Oudtshoorn to Mossel Bay, South Africa (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 14 of 39 Riders make their way through the Attakwas Pass during stage 1 of the Cape Pioneer Trek 2010 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 15 of 39 A rider during stage 1 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 16 of 39 A racer on a road section (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 17 of 39 Two teammates on a road section (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 18 of 39 Two racers cross a stream. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 19 of 39 The media vehicle. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 20 of 39 The calm before the storm. Organizer Henco Rademeyer looks on before the start. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 21 of 39 The Attakwas climb. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 22 of 39 A curious spectator at the start of the Cape Pioneer Trek. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 23 of 39 A DCM racer says hello to a springbok. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 24 of 39 Former world champion Christoph Sauser in action at the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 25 of 39 A bike prior to the start. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 26 of 39 Kevin Evans leads the assault up the Attakwas. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 27 of 39 Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd at the start of stage 1. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 28 of 39 (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 29 of 39 Racers were closely watched by the media chopper. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 30 of 39 Stage winner Max Knox (DCM) (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 31 of 39 A springbok inspects the start. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 32 of 39 A springbok checks out a racer's equipment. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 33 of 39 Spectators await the riders at the finish. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 34 of 39 Scenery during stage 1 (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 35 of 39 Racers negotiate the Attakwas climb. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 36 of 39 Racers got plenty of sunshine on stage 1 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 37 of 39 Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Energade) leads the two DCM teams. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 38 of 39 Kevin Evans (MTN) leads the assault up the Attakwas. (Image credit: MTN Energade Team) Image 39 of 39 The leaders negotiate a water crossing. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

Over the last four days it has been a case of different day, different province, different mountain bike tour and even different teammate. The only constant seems to be Max Knox of DCM’s desire to “kill off” his rivals one by one with his cool and calculating hard riding.

Within 24 hours of having won all three stages of the Three Towers Mountain bike tour in the Lowveld with Brandon Stewart as his teammate, Knox also managed to win the first stage of the Cape Pioneer, which started at the Chandelier Nature Reserve just outside Oudtshoorn and finished at Milkwood Primary in Mosselbaai. His teammate this time round is Thomas Zahnd from Switzerland.

Knox and Zahnd’s winning time for the stage over 135km was 5 hours 43 minutes. Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) finished second, 3 minutes and 09 seconds behind.

Stewart (DCM) riding with Jacques Janse van Rensburg was yesterday equally impressive finishing third (4 minutes 23 seconds behind).

What is remarkable about Knox and Stewart’s performance is the fact that they only arrived on Sunday night at nine o’clock in Oudtshoorn. That was a mere 10 and half hours before the tour was due to start.

Despite their exhausting race against time from Nelspruit to Oudtshoorn the two DCM riders were not scared to immediately make the racing the moment the starter's gun went off.

Within the first 30 kilometers of racing they manage to split the field leaving only five teams to battle it out. As predicted beforehand the stage was won and lost on the legendary rough climb going through the Attakwas.

By the time they were through the Attakwas only Knox/Zahnd, Evans/Niyonshuti and Stewart/Janse van Rensburg were away on their own.

The deciding moment came about 10 kilometers from the finish when Knox put the proverbial hammer down.

“I just wanted to test the other riders to see how strong they were. Suddenly Thomas and I were out in front all by ourselves. From then on we just ensured that we kept riding at a nice consistent tempo.”

Despite of their convincing stage-victory Knox is very realistic about their overall chances.

“No tour is ever won or lost on the first day. There is still a lot of hard riding left and with mountain biking being so unpredictable it would be really unwise to already start talking about an overall victory.”

A completely honest Zahnd admitted afterwards that he had to learn to spell the word suffer backwards during the first stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer.

“I really battled to keep up with Max. Coming from Europe I am not used to ride in such hot conditions, but I am confident that my body will adapt to the African weather.

“I got a big scare about halfway into the race when a stick got stuck in my front wheel. The moment it happened I flew over the handlebars of my bike and hit the ground at a high speed. Luckily I did not break any bones but certainly was not a good racing experience.

“I must admit the scenery along the whole route was to say the least impressive, it made all my suffering worthwhile.”

Unfortunately for Janse van Rensburg he had to stop about five kilometers from the finish due to vomiting and severe stomach cramps.

“It was so frustrating because I was feeling really good up until then. I thought by drinking the right medication that my problem would be something of the past, but obviously it is not. What was positive for me is the fact that I could manage to ride with the leaders through Attakwas. It proved to me that my technical skills have certainly approved,” Janse van Rensburg said.Over the last four days, it has been a case of different day, different province, different mountain bike tour and even different teammate.

The only constant seems to be Max Knox of DCM's desire to "kill off" his rivals one by one with his cool and calculating hard riding.

Within 24 hours of having won all three stages of the Three Towers Mountain bike tour in the Lowveld with Brandon Stewart as his teammate, Knox also managed to win the first stage of the Cape Pioneer which started at the Chandelier Nature Reserve just outside Oudtshoorn and finished at Milkwood Primary in Mosselbaai. His teammate this time round is Thomas Zahnd from Switzerland.

Knox and Zahnd's winning time for the stage over 135km was five hours and 43 minutes. Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) finished second, three minutes and nine seconds behind. Stewart (DCM), riding with Jacques Janse van Rensburg, was equally impressive, finishing third (four minutes and 23 seconds behind).

Knox and Stewart's performance only arrived on Sunday night, the evening before the race, at nine o'clock in Oudtshoorn. That was a mere 10 and half hours before the Cape Pioneer Trek was due to start.

Within the first 30 kilometers of racing they manage to split the field, leaving only five teams to battle it out. As predicted beforehand, the stage was won and lost on the legendary rough climb going through the Attakwas.

By the time they were through the Attakwas only Knox & Zahnd, Evans & Niyonshuti and Stewart & van Rensburg were away on their own.

The deciding moment came about 10 kilometers from the finish when Knox put the proverbial hammer down.

"I just wanted to test the other riders to see how strong they were. Suddenly, Thomas and I were out in front all by ourselves. From then on we just ensured that we kept riding at a nice consistent tempo."

Despite of their convincing stage-victory Knox is very realistic about their overall chances. "No tour is ever won or lost on the first day. There is still a lot of hard riding left and with mountain biking being so unpredictable it would be really unwise to already start talking about an overall victory."

A completely honest Zahnd admitted afterwards that he had to learn to spell the word suffer backwards during the first stage of the Cape Pioneer. "I really battled to keep up with Max. Coming from Europe I am not used to riding in such hot conditions, but I am confident that my body will adapt to the African weather.

"I got a big scare about halfway into the race when a stick got stuck in my front wheel. The moment it happened, I flew over the handlebars of my bike and hit the ground at a high speed. Luckily I did not break any bones but certainly was not a good racing experience.

"I must admit the scenery along the whole route was to say the least impressive, it made all my suffering worthwhile."

Unfortunately for van Rensburg, he had to stop about five kilometers from the finish due to vomiting and severe stomach cramps.

"It was so frustrating because I was feeling really good up until then. I thought by drinking the right medication that my problem would be something of the past, but obviously it is not. What was positive for me is the fact that I could manage to ride with the leaders through Attakwas. It proved to me that my technical skills have certainly approved," van Rensburg said.

Mixed category

The racing in the mixed category might just turn out to be one of the big highlights. Ischen Stopforth and Marcel Deacon won the first stage from Oudtshoorn to Mosselbay in six hours, 49 minutes and 36 seconds. Kobus and Fienie Barnard finished second in 6:52:31, and the Swiss Team of Patrick Griessen and Ariane Luthi were third in seven hours and two minutes.

But the battle is far from being won. Yolandi de Villiers and Johan Labuschagne, who despite finishing fifth, 45 minutes behind Stopforth/Deacon, refused to accept defeat.

"I know we are one of the stronger teams, we just had some really bad luck. Quite early on during the race Johan had the unfortunate privilege to have his bike's tyre cut open by a sharp rock," said de Villiers.

"Because it was such a big cut, we immediately realized that we were in serious trouble. We did not have a spare tyre with us. There was no way to fix such a big cut on route.

"It meant that Johan was forced to stop every few kilometers to fix a puncture. I just kept on riding at a slow consistent pace hoping that he would catch up with me. It became so bad that near the end of the race, I had to wait nearly 45 minutes at the side of the road before Johan eventually reached me. I can't tell you how frustrating it was for both of us," De Villiers said.

"We are going to go 'guns blazing' right to the end. I know that we are capable of making up 10 minutes in each of the remaining stages that is of course barring another serious mechanical setback."

Women's category

One of the remarkable stories of the day was the ride of Nathalie Schaeffer and Renate Teller from the Ride for Hearing Team who are the current leaders in the category for women. They won the first stage in seven hours, 33 minutes and 48 seconds.

What makes them true DCM Cape Pioneer heroes is the fact that Telser is deaf but keeps on challenging life full on. Scheiffer won the women's World Cup-race in Switzerland.

Robyn Adendorf and Sarah van Heerden finished second among the women in the stage. Their time was 7:56:46.

Stage 1 Full results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 5:43:21 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:03:09 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 0:04:23 4 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:29:44 5 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:57:30 6 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 1:01:44 7 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 1:04:57 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 1:05:27 9 Clinton Barrow & Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Team DCM 4 1:15:38 10 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 1:18:30 11 Erik Kleinhans & Oliver Munnik (RSA) GT Mr. Price 1:28:22 12 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:28:23 13 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 1:31:22 14 Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys 1:39:46 15 Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2 1:40:18 16 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 1:57:11 17 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 2:04:32 18 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 2:07:30 19 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 2:12:36 20 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 2:20:41 21 Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad 2:28:11 22 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 2:32:42 23 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 2:39:32 24 Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off 2:44:42 25 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 2:52:31 26 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 2:53:59 27 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 2:54:52 28 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 2:54:55 29 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 3:03:59 30 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 3:04:18 31 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 3:08:35 32 Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital 3:12:46 33 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 3:19:21 34 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 3:29:55 35 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 3:33:39 36 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 3:33:42 37 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 3:34:32 38 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 3:38:18 39 Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight 3:38:53 40 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:44:52 41 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 3:52:14 42 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 3:52:28 43 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 3:52:34 44 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 3:54:54 45 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 3:57:55 DNF Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos DNF Dennis Nathrass & Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) Ride Mag DNF Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts DNF Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M DNF Niel van Vuuren & Malan Jonck (RSA) FNB Private Clients DNF Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool DNF Ben Swanepoel & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost / Mr. Price / Specialized DNF Christo Groenwald & Conrad Koegelenberg (RSA) Liberty Medical Scheme DNF Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme DNF Chris Viljoen & Jacques Claassen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain DNF Ralton Roebert & Andreas Pankratz (RSA) The Bolt & Nut DNF Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl DNF Ryno Stander & Esias Vosloo (RSA) Stander Bende DNF Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles DNF J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 7:33:48 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:22:58 3 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 1:26:55 4 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 1:48:07 5 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 2:05:03

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 6:49:36 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:02:55 3 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:12:24 4 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 0:39:53 5 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:44:39 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 1:15:25 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 1:41:59 8 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen (RSA) Peptosport 1:45:57 9 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 1:48:42 10 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 2:13:02 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:46:52 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:47:42 DNF Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals DNF William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak DNF Riaan Boshoff & Elmien Stander (RSA) Team Merlin DNF Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks DNF Tess de Wet & Christopher De Wet (RSA) Circle Cycles DNF Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers DNF Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 6:11:29 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 0:47:06 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 1:26:26 4 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 1:28:03 5 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 1:36:51 6 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:37:53 7 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 1:50:08 8 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 1:50:41 9 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:51:29 10 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 1:58:37 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 2:11:14 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 2:26:53 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 2:50:04 14 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 3:12:16 15 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 3:13:26 16 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 3:15:23 DNF Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks DNF Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards DNF Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low DNF Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 DNF Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight DNF Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 DNF Dirk Joost & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell DNF Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell DNF Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws DNF David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine DNF Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave DNF Clete Brannan & Robert Vogel (USA) Team Oregon - U S A DNF Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers DNF Mark Kingon & Scott Wilson (RSA) The Heboths DNF Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage

Masters 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 7:12:19 2 Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3 0:12:22 3 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 0:33:36 4 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:11:34 5 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 2:26:35 DNF Paul Morris & Fran Ferreira (RSA) Zero Rush DNF Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge DNF Seamus Oneil & Sandy Kelly (Bot) 29ers rule ok DNF Jack Stroucken & Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Stroucken

General classification after stage 1

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 5:43:21 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:03:09 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 0:04:23 4 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:29:44 5 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:57:30 6 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 1:01:44 7 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 1:04:57 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 1:05:27 9 Clinton Barrow & Pieter Seyffert (RSA) Team DCM 4 1:15:38 10 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 1:18:30 11 Erik Kleinhans & Oliver Munnik (RSA) GT Mr. Price 1:28:22 12 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:28:23 13 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 1:31:22 14 Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys 1:39:46 15 Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2 1:40:18 16 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 1:57:11 17 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 2:04:32 18 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 2:07:30 19 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 2:12:36 20 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 2:20:41 21 Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad 2:28:11 22 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 2:32:42 23 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 2:39:32 24 Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off 2:44:42 25 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 2:52:31 26 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 2:53:59 27 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 2:54:52 28 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 2:54:55 29 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 3:03:59 30 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 3:04:18 31 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 3:08:35 32 Shaun Ellis & Billy Stelling (RSA) Cadence Capital 3:12:46 33 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 3:19:21 34 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 3:29:55 35 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 3:33:39 36 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 3:33:42 37 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 3:34:32 38 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 3:38:18 39 Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight 3:38:53 40 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:44:52 41 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 3:52:14 42 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 3:52:28 43 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 3:52:34 44 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 3:54:54 45 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 3:57:55

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 7:33:48 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:22:58 3 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 1:26:55 4 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 1:48:07 5 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 2:05:03

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 6:49:36 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:02:55 3 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:12:24 4 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 0:39:53 5 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:44:39 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 1:15:25 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 1:41:59 8 Gerhard Ebersohn & Christine Jansen (RSA) Peptosport 1:45:57 9 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 1:48:42 10 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 2:13:02 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:46:52 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:47:42

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 6:11:29 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 0:47:06 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 1:26:26 4 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 1:28:03 5 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 1:36:51 6 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:37:53 7 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 1:50:08 8 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 1:50:41 9 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:51:29 10 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 1:58:37 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 2:11:14 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 2:26:53 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 2:50:04 14 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 3:12:16 15 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 3:13:26 16 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 3:15:23