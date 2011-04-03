Trending

Sauser and Stander secure overall victory

Lukas and Mathias Flückiger win the final stage

Image 1 of 14

Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage

Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 14

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the field during the final stage

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the field during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 14

Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized is congratulated by his Mum (Mandie)

Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized is congratulated by his Mum (Mandie)
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander viewed from afar

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander viewed from afar
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized are overall winners after the final stage of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized are overall winners after the final stage of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander finish hand in hand

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander finish hand in hand
(Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate the overall win during the final stage

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate the overall win during the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander let the champagne fly

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander let the champagne fly
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate th

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate th
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 14

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized at the finish

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized at the finish
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 14

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate
(Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS)
Image 12 of 14

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate the stage win during the final stage

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate the stage win during the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 14

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate their stage win

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate their stage win
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 14

Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage

Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

The 36ONE Songo Specialized team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser secured overall victory at this year’s Absa Cape Epic. With a 10 minute and 51 second lead time at the start this morning, Stander and Sauser finished the eighth day racing and 707km in an overall time of 28:44.44.. It is the first time in the history of the race that a South African, Stander, is part of the winning team.

In second place with an overall time of 28:51.52 were the German team of Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking), with the Bulls, Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, in third place overall in 29:05.53 The Bulls Team won the Cape Epic in 2007, 2009 and 2010, and Karl Platt won in the inaugural year (2004) with Mannie Heymans from Namibia. He is the most successful participant in the history of the race having won four times with eleven stage wins.

Flückiger brothers win final stage

The Swiss Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of the Trek World Racing team, won the final stage of this year’s Cape Epic in 2:33.18, with Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking) in second place (2:35.37). They were closely followed by José Hermida and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking 3) in 2:39.06, with Alexandre Moos and Balthasar Weber of BMC Mountain Bike Racing in fourth place (2:39.07). Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) took a slower pace once they reached the final 200 metres in order to enjoy the overwhelming welcome of the crowds, finishing in fifth place in 2:39.19.

“We didn’t start off well today. We lost about 4 minutes with a flat,” Stander explained. “We then chased hard again to catch up with the leading group, only to find out that Multivan Merida had attacked. We finally caught up with them and could then relax and enjoy it to the finish.”

"Today was still hard, but we were prepared for that. To be the first South African to win this race is on par to winning the world championships. The Cape Epic takes more work because for eight days you have to be perfect instead of only one day.”

Sauser said, “This is only my opinion, but I was surprised when they attacked when we were having problems. We then had to risk not staying with our back-up teams to make up some time. When we finally caught up with them, we could enjoy the rest of the race. This race is definitely up there with the world championships. I can’t describe the feeling of winning in words, but I know the exhaustion will hit us tomorrow.”

Lukas Flückiger was happy to have won but also happy the gruelling race was over.

“It feels fantastic to win the last stage at Lourensford. The race was so hard, but Mathias was in great shape today and I also felt good. I was completely exhausted yesterday, but luckily I recovered well. The Absa Cape Epic is amazing and I’m very happy that it’s over. It’s an amazing feeling to win this stage.”

Genze of Multivan Merida Biking had a crash during the final stage but was happy with second place.

“Around one corner I had to break too much and slipped. We’re very proud of our second place. Both Burry (Stander) and Christoph (Sauser) are former world champions and to be second to them is incredible. It was our goal to finish on the podium and we did everything we could. It was cool to cross the finish line today.”

His teammate Käss said, “Today’s race was wonderful. I felt really strong, but the brothers were also strong. We lost them in the walking section. In the end, to finish second overall is wonderful for us.”

African Leaders Jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) won the African Jerseys in an overall time of 30:29.37, followed by Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 31:33.53. Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) finished in third position in 32:01.12. Heymans and Niyonshuti finished in ninth position overall.

“I must admit it was an awesome day out there," said Heymans. "I don’t have words to describe the feeling. It was our plan to win the African Jersey and it means as much as winning the first Cape Epic with Karl Platt in 2004. Now the party can begin!”

Team USN wins ladies category as Team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol wins the final stage

Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (Team USN) finished in third place on Sunday but are the overall winners of the ladies category in 37:44.09. Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the stage and so finished second place overall in a time of 39:18.02. In third place overall was the Absa aBreast team of Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 39:24.09. They finished in fifth place on the last day in a time of 3:43.49

Karien van Jaarsveld (USN) enjoyed winning her first ever Cape Epic.

“This is my first Absa Cape Epic and winning it is so special. Everything’s come together as planned. It was absolutely wonderful to finish at Lourensford today. The crowd and fans were so supportive during the entire event.”

Her UK teammate Sally Bigham said, “We weren’t chasing a win and just wanted to maintain our lead and stay safe. We didn’t want to take risks at all. I’m really happy with the win and enjoyed it a thousand times more than racing in the Mixed. The ladies category is definitely the way to go for me. We supported each other and made an excellent team. In this race your relationship with partner is so important. This was so special – words can’t describe it.”

Schneitter was satisfied with the final stage victory.

“We knew we wouldn’t make it to the top and are happy with our second place after our one hour penalty earlier this week. I’m tired today but happy with our performance. It’s amazing to see how many people support the race. We wanted to win the final stage as we reckoned it’s the best one to win. All in all we won 6 of 8 the stages, so I think we’ve proved that we’re the fastest in this category.”

Her teammate Lechner said, “I’m thrilled to be finished. Eight days is a long time and you had to get up every day and start again. It was lots of hours on the bike. Of course we’re disappointed that we didn’t win overall, but six wins are good. Maybe we’ll come back again to win.”

Seventh stage win secures win for Juwi team in masters category

The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) secured their seventh stage win today in 2:58.10 and won the masters category in 31:31.26. They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 3:00.20, who were second overall Masters, with the Toyota Cyclelab team of Gary Marescia and Bruce Diesel in third place in 3:05.26.

Udo Boelts of the Juwi team said, “I’m glad it’s over. In one way it was very nice and in another way it was one of the toughest Cape Epics ever. It was my fourth Cape Epic and it’s great to come to Lourensford again. I’ll be back if I have the finances.”

Wheeler – BIXS team wins mixed category

Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) finally took their first stage win by finishing first in the Mixed category in 3:04.42 and so finished second overall in 34:52.27.

The Wheeler – BIXS team of Bärti Bucher and Esther Sϋss, won 7 stages of this year’s event and so wrapped up overall victory in a total time of 33:53.12. Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel (Raedisch Race) were third overall with a time of 37:04.39.

Süss said, “We had some problems today with water bottles and my chain. Erik (Kleinhans) and Ariane (Lüthi) were very strong today. It’s beautiful at Lourensford and I’m glad to be done. It’s the hardest Absa Cape Epic ever. I’ll be back next year to win the final stage.”

For Kleinhans it was a perfect wedding present. “I really enjoyed winning – especially here at Lourensford as we live in Stellenbosch. This is a fantastic wedding gift and it feels great to be first on the podium. The Absa Cape Epic has always been a tough race, and it’s a relief to relax tomorrow. I’ve loved every minute of this race.”

Lüthi said, “It’s so great to be here. I can’t express my emotions I’m so happy. It’s an awesome feeling. We really trained very hard and it’s nice to see our huge effort pay off. I’ve been concentrating the whole time and think I’ve grown by leaps and bounds this week. The win is a huge motivation and the biggest wedding present we could ever get. Erik is such a good partner and this experience has been amazing. We’ll definitely be back for more.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing2:33:18
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:02:19
3Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:05:48
4Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:05:49
5Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized0:06:01
6Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:08:39
7Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:08:58
8Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
9Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:10:02
10Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:14:29
11Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:14:33
12Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:14:35
13Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:16:08
14Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:16:11
15Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:17:42
16Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:18:52
17Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:19:51
18Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:19:52
19Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:21:12
20Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:24:14
21Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:24:42
22Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:25:27
23Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:26:14
24Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:29:12
25Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:31:15
26Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:32:15
27Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:33:10
28Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:33:18
29Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:34:24
30Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:35:16
31Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR0:37:48
32Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness0:38:39
33Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:38:58
34Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:39:08
35Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers0:39:12
36Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon0:39:34
37Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:39:42
38David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss0:39:43
39Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador0:39:45
40Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:39:49
41Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch0:41:10
42Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:41:27
43Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK0:42:19
44Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market0:44:11
45Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:44:13
46Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom0:46:35
47Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt0:47:14
48James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike0:47:15
49Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch0:47:16
50David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit0:49:35
51Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal0:50:00
52Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com0:50:21
53Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia0:50:38
54Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team0:50:50
56Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak0:51:55
57Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers0:52:01
58John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers0:52:33
59Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:52:42
60Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab0:52:48
61Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized0:53:16
62Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL0:53:56
63Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men0:55:29
64Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders0:55:39
65Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 30:55:40
66Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau0:55:43
67Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:57:02
68Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach0:57:09
69Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope0:57:44
70Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
71Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl0:58:14
72Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital0:58:33
73Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement0:58:40
74Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing0:59:20
75Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea1:00:51
76Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:00:56
77Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:00:57
78Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders1:01:59
79Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal1:03:41
80Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA1:03:54
81Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:04:18
82Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference1:04:21
83Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke1:05:12
84Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules1:05:18
85joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 21:05:23
86Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:06:12
87Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl1:07:40
88Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
89Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action1:07:42
90Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club1:08:00
91Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit1:08:39
92Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports1:09:19
93David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY1:09:24
94Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
95Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation1:09:25
96Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:09:35
97Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk1:09:55
98Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank1:10:11
99Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com1:10:59
100Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express1:13:01
101Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers1:13:11
102Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys1:13:21
103Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC1:13:34
104Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital1:13:36
105Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi1:14:16
106Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama1:14:34
107Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom1:14:46
108Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette1:14:48
109Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame1:14:49
110Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY1:14:52
111Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS1:15:03
112Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness1:17:14
113Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free1:17:35
114Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down1:17:44
115Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo1:17:48
116Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 21:18:18
117David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas1:18:32
118Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew1:19:38
119Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef1:20:25
120Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS1:20:32
121Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys1:20:35
122Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
123Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic1:21:04
124Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company1:21:08
125Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-31:22:24
126Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing1:22:30
127Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L1:22:53
128Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group1:23:30
129Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators1:23:33
130Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk1:23:53
131Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile1:23:55
132Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 441:24:07
133Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec1:24:31
134Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex021:25:24
135Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo1:26:11
136Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine1:26:39
137Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle1:26:43
138Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri1:27:03
139Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots1:27:09
140Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro1:27:19
141Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles1:27:34
142Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice1:27:36
143Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka1:27:47
144Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB1:29:05
145Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists1:29:06
146Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech1:29:19
147David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo1:30:47
148Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers1:30:58
149Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga1:33:24
150Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9741:33:52
151Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz1:33:56
152Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom1:34:00
153Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD1:34:49
154Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait1:34:52
155Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat1:35:41
156Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen1:36:05
157Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire1:36:08
158Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables1:36:12
159Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand1:36:49
160Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers1:36:56
161Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss1:37:04
162Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold1:37:32
163Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar1:37:42
164Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M1:38:37
165Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist1:39:17
166Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin1:39:23
167Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water1:39:46
168Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life1:40:39
169Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos1:41:02
170Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico1:41:31
171Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N1:42:51
172Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls1:44:00
173Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen1:44:03
174Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS1:44:22
175John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL1:44:30
176Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids1:44:40
177Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW21:44:48
178Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 11:45:05
179Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo1:45:30
180Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN1:45:47
181Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman1:46:08
182Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs1:48:15
183Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car1:49:15
184Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance1:50:15
185Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing1:50:37
186Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'1:51:44
187Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:52:36
188Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem1:52:53
189Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore1:53:40
190Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
191Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%1:55:59
192Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK1:56:10
193Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg1:56:37
194Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini1:57:28
195Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn1:57:37
196Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi1:58:32
197Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP1:58:56
198Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens1:59:11
199Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ21:59:19
200Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure1:59:21
201Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers1:59:38
202Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers2:01:12
203Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles2:02:59
204Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk2:03:34
205Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain2:03:37
206Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends2:03:40
207Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon2:04:18
208Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill2:04:23
209Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton2:04:36
210Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund2:05:12
211BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions2:05:51
212Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish2:06:11
213Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-22:07:43
214Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas2:08:05
215Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online2:08:49
216Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers2:09:29
217Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas2:10:10
218Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist2:10:30
219Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top2:11:48
220Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash2:11:56
221Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans2:12:10
222Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics2:12:26
223Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery2:12:59
224Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class2:13:01
225Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies2:13:07
226Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders2:13:49
227Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 22:14:16
228Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
229John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas2:14:20
230Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba2:15:15
231Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO2:16:20
232Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics2:16:41
233Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon2:16:55
234John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains2:18:12
235Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT2:18:56
236Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's2:19:30
237Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:19:49
238Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless2:21:16
239Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys2:21:56
240Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO2:22:16
241Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing2:22:54
242Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass2:23:35
243Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces2:24:03
244Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance2:25:26
245Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's2:25:57
246Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors2:26:43
247Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs2:28:13
248Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme2:28:29
249Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory2:33:04
250Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari2:34:22
251Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive2:35:22
252Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice2:35:23
253Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts2:35:52
254Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius2:36:19
255Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens2:37:55
256Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland2:39:05
257Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi2:39:18
258Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 22:40:32
259George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD2:42:27
260Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones2:42:36
261Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation2:43:00
262Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One2:45:51
263Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring2:46:12
264Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders2:46:44
265Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky2:47:46
266Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking2:47:49
267Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein2:53:36

Men Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFGeorge David2:42:00
IFLooser Konny2:55:47
IFHarlan Blake3:00:23
IFCosta Luis Octavio3:15:40
IFBlewitt Mike3:18:39
IFvan Den Bulke Ken3:22:12
IFSoncin Sandro3:22:15
IFLoehner John3:26:55
IFLe Roux Carel3:35:10
IFWinshaw Pierre3:36:19
IFTait Heinrich3:36:38
IFCronje Chris3:42:40
IFAlbuquerque Gus4:00:40
IFCaluori Corsin4:02:22
IFKruger Alex4:06:53
IFOpie Jake4:14:40
IFRebes Alex4:14:49
IFBotes Jean4:21:52
IFStorm Hennie4:23:28
IFVictor Dylan4:26:09
IFSwart Francois4:31:21
IFFerris Adam4:32:53
IFMendes André4:32:55
IFBarnard Minter4:34:00
IFParkes Matthew4:35:05
IFGerber Johann4:35:54
IFHalsey Clinton4:36:19
IFWalters Mauritz4:45:11
IFKriel Renier4:45:27
IFCandelaria Paul4:49:31
IFHanekom Sean4:51:49
IFPersson Justin4:56:54
IFvan Jaarsveld Danie5:07:21
IFCastro Alvaro5:07:35
IFMata Claudio5:07:39
IFCotterrell Mark5:14:02
IFUlland Stefan5:30:29

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol3:29:04
2Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:01:26
3Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:01:33
4Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:13:08
5Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:14:45
6Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:19:17
7Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:24:39
8Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:24:41
9Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:30:06
10Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:31:54
11Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:31:58
12Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas0:33:41
13Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing0:49:28
14Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief0:50:09
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens1:08:29
16Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape1:15:43
17Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths1:20:25
18M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush1:29:21
19Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses1:39:00

Women Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFHuser Andrea3:41:20

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi2:58:10
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:02:10
3Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:07:16
4Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:07:25
5Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:11:40
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:13:24
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:16:08
8Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:21:49
9Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:21:56
10Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:22:41
11Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:27:30
12Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes0:27:43
13Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 20:27:54
14Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:30:38
15Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN0:32:21
16Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 20:32:26
17Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic0:33:42
18Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil0:36:02
19Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.10:36:37
20Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers0:36:38
21Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas0:36:39
22Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers0:37:03
23Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa0:38:02
24Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:38:28
25Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises0:38:36
26Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs0:39:32
27Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:39:42
28Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level0:40:44
29Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion0:41:14
30Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO0:41:47
31Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad0:43:06
32Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux0:43:10
33Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam0:44:06
34Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works0:44:27
35David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday0:44:29
36Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars0:45:17
37Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles0:45:39
38Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 20:47:13
39Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim0:49:27
40Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc0:49:45
41Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling0:49:49
42Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump0:51:32
43David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'0:51:56
44Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap0:52:06
45Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld0:52:36
46Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II0:52:58
47Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing0:53:38
48Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders0:53:56
49Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya0:55:41
50Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas0:55:47
51Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne0:55:49
52Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:55:54
53Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:56:10
54Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 30:57:31
55John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
56Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST0:57:51
57Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 20:58:13
58Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe0:58:52
59Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables0:58:53
60Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar0:59:44
61Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:00:00
62Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing1:00:21
63Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates1:00:22
64Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe1:02:20
65Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets1:02:24
66Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam1:02:49
67Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk1:05:07
68Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:07:06
69Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani1:07:15
70Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz1:07:44
71Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs1:08:26
72Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter1:08:27
73Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike1:10:46
74Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen1:10:59
75John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:11:26
76Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns1:13:33
77Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop1:14:00
78Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild1:14:18
79Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:18:50
80Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB1:19:41
81Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?1:20:44
82Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town1:21:00
83Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized1:21:47
84Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz1:21:55
85Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 21:22:40
86Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders1:22:44
87Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets1:23:37
88Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec1:24:01
89Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters1:25:27
90Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering1:25:52
91Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues1:25:54
92Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies1:26:03
93Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro1:26:28
94Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy1:27:11
95Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 21:27:35
96Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde1:28:08
97Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak1:28:09
98Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop1:28:12
99Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 21:28:14
100Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:33:55
101Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto1:36:16
102Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst1:37:01
103Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay1:37:42
104Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade1:37:56
105Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove1:38:17
106Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood1:38:47
107Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)1:39:24
108Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters1:39:29
109Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 31:40:17
110Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs1:41:09
111Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre1:43:50
112Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike1:44:24
113Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies1:46:36
114Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet1:46:39
115Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey1:52:16
116Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle1:55:14
117Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers1:56:42
118Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli1:56:45
119Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker1:57:02
120Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls1:58:39
121Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce2:01:42
122Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts2:03:26
123Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs2:03:32
124Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton2:05:45
125Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:05:47
126George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE2:07:08
127Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team2:07:21
128carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena2:08:13
129Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee2:08:42
130Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink2:10:51
131Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless2:13:01
132Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers2:14:18
133Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys2:14:28
134Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers2:15:26
135Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates2:16:27
136Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys2:17:01
137Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil2:17:07
138Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara2:17:31
139Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets2:22:01
140Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys2:22:23
141Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets2:24:05
142Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots2:25:20
143Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy2:25:49
144Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride2:26:28
145Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly2:27:16
146Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers2:28:01
147Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters2:29:36
148Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon2:31:33
149Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop2:35:31
150Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne2:36:40
151Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey2:38:27
152Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M2:39:39
153Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer2:39:55
154Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain2:40:45
155Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel2:40:46
156Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects2:46:55

Masters Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFDooley Thomas3:26:38
IFJames Tim3:53:49
IFKruger Deon4:00:35
IFDe Villiers Schalk4:01:01
IFWiederkehr Marc4:02:55
IFMeier Charly4:09:32
IFPielenz Markus4:12:40
IFBauwens Lieven4:14:24
IFSissons Don4:17:53
IFVenter Marcel4:26:31
IFRoux Peter4:33:20
IFMatthee Heine4:34:30
IFBotha Dana4:36:29
IFAndrew Mike4:36:30
IFMarincowitz Gert4:37:39
IFIng Gary4:42:16
IFMeyer Zhann4:47:42
IFBaeteman Erik4:52:28
IFSchofmann Werner4:55:29
IFDu Toit Louis5:00:39
IFVenter Hennie5:02:25
IFOomen Jan5:02:54
IFKlopper Koos5:03:59
IFDoubell Michael5:05:35
IFHave Claude5:05:48
IFEvans Niall5:08:35
IFPrentice William5:12:26
IFDevolder Jean-Bernard5:25:20

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge3:04:42
2Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:00:59
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:06:32
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:06:46
5Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge0:21:58
6Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed0:26:26
7Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:33:55
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:34:46
9Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:42:10
10Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing0:43:41
11Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport0:50:01
12Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:01:03
13Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's1:01:45
14Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd1:04:43
15Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:06:24
16Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:07:51
17Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:07:52
18Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one1:09:10
19Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:11:04
20Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing1:13:17
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride1:13:27
22Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips1:13:58
23Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active1:14:07
24Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat1:14:30
25Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark1:19:20
26Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia1:20:21
27Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree1:20:23
28Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation1:21:15
29Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz1:21:38
30Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?1:23:13
31Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck1:27:26
32Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah1:29:42
33Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail1:31:37
34Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers1:46:47
35Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU1:47:39
36Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling1:49:37
37Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge1:51:57
38Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1111:52:41
39Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS1:56:50
40Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine1:56:52
41Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan1:57:58
42Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis1:58:15
43David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion2:04:05
44Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets2:04:26
45Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira2:04:50
46Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils2:05:12
47Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA2:07:07
48Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur2:09:45
49Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed2:10:41
50Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders2:12:43
51Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem2:14:30
52Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera2:23:56
53Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 32:30:31
54Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer2:33:37

Mixed Individual Finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
IFvan Niekerk Ben3:30:48
IFCarvalho Helder4:00:22
IFHauschke André4:02:50
IFMaree Riaan4:36:30
IFWalters Stewie4:56:59

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized28:44:44
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:07:08
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:21:09
4Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:43:28
5Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:50:02
6Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:57:30
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek1:09:03
8Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:24:31
9Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas1:44:52
10Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 31:53:13
11Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 21:58:31
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 22:06:05
13Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing2:23:17
14Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike2:24:07
15Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM2:49:08
16Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix2:52:32
17Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis2:58:57
18Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka3:17:27
19Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 23:42:57
20Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour3:48:09
21Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida4:02:47
22Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande4:14:23
23Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance4:28:28
24Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes4:55:53
25Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing5:04:07
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape5:04:49
27Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone5:33:14
28Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi5:35:59
29Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized5:37:47
30Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC5:39:47
31Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com5:42:08
32Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil5:46:19
33Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC5:56:04
34Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com5:58:39
35Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike6:07:22
36Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling6:15:48
37Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador6:22:32
38Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness6:23:26
39Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19746:34:12
40Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market6:42:42
41Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK6:52:46
42Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom6:58:19
43Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers7:07:44
44Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK7:08:41
45David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit7:09:47
46David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss7:16:27
47James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike7:35:34
48Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch7:51:18
49Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch7:58:07
50Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS8:02:34
51Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab8:12:54
52Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon8:16:06
53Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL8:19:13
54Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia8:20:39
55Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal8:22:48
56Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 38:34:40
57Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak8:36:37
58Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 38:55:30
59Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt8:59:16
60Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men9:02:52
61Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa9:19:50
62Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach9:25:33
63Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine9:26:46
64Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital9:28:02
65Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips9:28:14
66Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement9:36:40
67Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea10:10:58
68Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa10:16:05
69Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR10:16:52
70Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team10:19:12
71Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope10:21:50
72Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau10:22:49
73Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke10:23:55
74Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing10:30:24
75Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS10:37:25
76Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com10:43:04
77Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders10:46:24
78Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation10:53:49
79Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter10:53:54
80Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action11:02:38
81Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports11:17:42
82Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport11:19:06
83John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers11:19:46
84Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital11:22:03
85Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference11:37:55
86Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC11:43:06
87Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express11:49:21
88Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules11:50:38
89Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L12:05:08
90Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream12:07:14
91joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 212:12:44
92Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal12:14:29
93Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 4412:14:52
94Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys12:19:57
96Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com12:21:42
97Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers12:21:47
98Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings12:32:37
99Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama12:35:51
100Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club12:36:17
101Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl12:36:57
102Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids12:38:43
103Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame12:43:32
104Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine12:45:03
105Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers12:58:00
106Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA13:00:03
107David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY13:02:53
108Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY13:12:36
109Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders13:17:12
110Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys13:27:00
111Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi13:27:33
112Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle13:28:59
113Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk13:44:28
114Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing13:45:29
115Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri13:45:47
116Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness13:46:46
117Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group13:57:48
118Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew14:05:44
119Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down14:11:37
120David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas14:15:15
121Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles14:17:31
122Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl14:23:17
123Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets14:28:16
124Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free14:28:44
125Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank14:29:14
126Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit14:35:03
127Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist14:36:43
128Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom14:36:46
129Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo14:54:18
130Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom14:58:24
131Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers14:58:40
132Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico15:04:55
133Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic15:09:46
134Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice15:16:32
135Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat15:20:09
136Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk15:21:13
137Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-315:25:39
138Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire15:25:48
139Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers15:42:50
140Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo15:42:54
141Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette15:51:39
142Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB15:57:03
143Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company15:57:11
144Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar16:00:14
145Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists16:15:42
146Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos16:23:30
147Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 97416:25:49
148Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka16:31:12
149Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz16:35:22
150Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold16:37:21
151Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW216:47:25
152Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators16:51:56
153Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex0217:00:39
154David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo17:01:21
155Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS17:02:07
156Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand17:02:40
157Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots17:05:50
158Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec17:05:58
159Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile17:06:23
160Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N17:38:01
161Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem17:41:31
162Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water17:45:21
163Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech17:51:13
164Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro17:53:05
165Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills17:54:42
166Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin17:56:13
167Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen17:58:35
168Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab18:08:51
169Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls18:18:22
170Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait18:18:57
171Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 218:21:06
172John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL18:23:07
173Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss18:26:26
174Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga18:28:20
175Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing18:28:26
176Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn18:43:42
177Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables19:04:38
178Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen19:05:16
179Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'19:11:54
180Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%19:24:03
181Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP19:27:58
182Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers19:28:14
183Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers19:34:44
184Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill19:34:55
185Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 119:37:15
186Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life19:44:01
187Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top19:49:12
188Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens19:52:11
189Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon19:53:18
190Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M19:55:30
191Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs19:55:40
192Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk19:59:54
193Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance20:02:52
194Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN20:09:10
195Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends20:10:57
196Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton20:18:32
197Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba20:31:38
198Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure20:34:23
199Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online20:34:40
200Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg20:36:51
201Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund20:37:23
202Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS20:48:08
203Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas20:49:35
204Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini20:57:35
205Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore21:02:19
206Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman21:13:28
207Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD21:21:05
208Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles21:34:37
209Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class21:51:00
210BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions21:52:40
211Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain21:54:11
212Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef21:54:13
213Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 221:55:43
214Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces22:03:12
215Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car22:06:41
216Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's22:07:55
217Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish22:12:51
218Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo22:19:30
219Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas22:23:52
220Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK22:29:50
221Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing22:30:13
222Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics22:30:21
223Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies22:34:58
224Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans22:42:47
225Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon22:43:56
226Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist22:46:23
227Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's22:46:59
228Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring22:49:28
229Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass22:52:08
230Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless22:53:41
231Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers23:00:28
232Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO23:02:15
233Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ223:08:10
234Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma23:12:20
235Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-223:15:31
236Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash23:29:14
237John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains23:41:23
238Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders23:50:02
239Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme23:51:35
240Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics23:58:01
241Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius23:58:12
242George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD24:05:06
243Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers24:17:03
244Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO24:17:33
245Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery24:31:21
246Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors24:47:01
247Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance24:48:05
248Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys24:52:57
249Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT25:07:22
250Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory25:09:17
251Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice25:10:12
252Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 225:29:54
253Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts25:40:07
254Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs25:43:00
255Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari25:52:41
256Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens25:55:30
257Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi27:05:03
258Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation27:15:49
259Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones27:22:21
260John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas27:40:50
261Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One28:07:08
262Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky28:27:12
263Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive28:34:20
264Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders28:56:04
265Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking28:57:26
266Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland29:37:28
267Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein30:54:12

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN37:44:09
2Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:33:53
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast1:40:00
4Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas2:02:36
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies2:33:05
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies3:09:16
7Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant3:38:43
8Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF4:04:00
9Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic4:12:19
10Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies4:24:36
11Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN5:02:43
12Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas8:58:20
13Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape9:13:14
14Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing9:14:13
15Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief10:17:10
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens10:53:57
17Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses14:23:51
18M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush15:45:26
19Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths15:52:02

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi31:31:26
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:58:50
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos2:01:08
4Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab2:26:36
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO2:35:32
6Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree3:21:31
7David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool3:40:40
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing4:19:31
9Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW5:11:35
10Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za5:23:23
11Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota5:32:37
12Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley5:35:54
13Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers6:22:59
14Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 26:33:08
15Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN6:45:57
16Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles6:54:45
17Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil6:56:27
18Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela7:26:10
19Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 27:31:01
20Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya7:54:01
21Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs7:54:23
22Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO7:56:49
23Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad8:03:21
24Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 28:05:41
25Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega8:32:19
26Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.18:37:06
27Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic8:48:16
28Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa8:51:50
29Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux9:01:20
30Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes9:02:18
31Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level9:12:10
32Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas9:17:57
33Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers9:28:55
34Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II9:29:09
35Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises9:35:50
36Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap9:38:26
37Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST9:41:20
38Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim9:42:51
39Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing9:51:30
40Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam9:52:17
41Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 29:58:43
42Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar10:07:28
43Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld10:09:09
44Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne10:12:07
45David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'10:15:54
46Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 310:17:13
47Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump10:17:23
48Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 210:36:51
49Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc10:43:23
50Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling10:46:32
51Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe11:32:05
52John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates11:41:11
53Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre11:47:11
54Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike11:50:32
55Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates12:02:43
56John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob12:09:47
57Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars12:14:59
58Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz12:15:39
59Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders12:15:48
60Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion12:18:41
61Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works12:27:09
62Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables12:44:00
63Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing13:05:35
64Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB13:38:41
65Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized13:41:15
66Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 213:43:08
67David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday13:46:23
68Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 213:46:38
69Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen13:52:58
70Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani13:57:03
71Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz14:02:09
72Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets14:06:28
73Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde14:09:57
74Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas14:23:48
75Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam14:24:19
76Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs14:29:58
77Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies14:32:53
78Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns14:44:17
79Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners14:48:57
80Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?14:49:23
81Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild14:52:25
82Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders14:52:48
83Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town15:13:19
84Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped15:40:05
85Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets15:48:13
86Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter15:56:19
87Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota15:56:21
88Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay16:18:54
89Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering16:19:43
90Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy16:37:29
91Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro16:38:00
92Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec16:59:43
93Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop16:59:44
94Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 217:04:10
95Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk17:12:37
96Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters17:20:06
97Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues18:05:04
98Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters18:20:22
99Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre18:23:43
100Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs18:24:04
101Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove18:25:46
102Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 318:37:48
103Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak18:40:37
104Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle18:40:55
105Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe18:54:41
106Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks19:03:14
107Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood19:05:32
108Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker19:05:37
109Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade19:11:11
110Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs19:12:31
111Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts19:21:19
112Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy19:36:31
113Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet19:45:23
114Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey19:46:47
115George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE19:50:16
116Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets19:58:03
117Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop20:06:17
118Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)20:07:44
119Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto20:09:57
120Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies20:15:38
121Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst20:41:00
122Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers21:27:18
123Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys21:46:52
124Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates21:48:47
125Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop21:59:38
126Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls22:13:35
127Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli22:14:10
128Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike22:17:36
129Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless22:21:22
130carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena22:26:10
131Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara22:30:50
132Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride22:50:46
133Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys22:51:04
134Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee22:58:54
135Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M23:00:24
136Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton23:08:24
137Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil23:14:25
138Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team23:29:07
139Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink23:54:55
140Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce23:58:47
141Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers24:07:52
142Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain24:39:56
143Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon24:54:48
144Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne25:26:06
145Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 225:29:23
146Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets25:32:18
147Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters25:42:53
148Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel25:55:29
149Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots25:55:56
150Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys25:58:19
151Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers26:01:57
152Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers26:20:34
153Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly26:33:56
154Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer26:52:32
155Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects26:54:11
156Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey27:14:19

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS33:53:12
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:59:15
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race3:11:27
4Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com3:12:53
5Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge4:33:49
6Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild4:49:32
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel5:09:55
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro5:14:46
9Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing5:58:13
10Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport6:42:27
11Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed6:50:21
12Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone8:02:08
13Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel10:23:18
14Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech10:25:10
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin12:12:40
16Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's12:18:28
17Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked12:20:05
18Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd12:33:38
19Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one12:39:20
20Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat13:08:37
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride13:10:19
22Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active13:14:11
23Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing13:54:29
24Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips14:29:28
25Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck14:33:03
26Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?14:54:18
27Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark15:06:37
28Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah15:14:52
29Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree15:24:18
30Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz15:35:38
31Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia16:19:06
32Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation16:31:55
33Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 11118:19:46
34Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers18:21:48
35Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS18:31:30
36Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail18:57:55
37Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan18:58:45
38Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge19:18:17
39Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling19:29:36
40Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine19:43:18
41Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira19:55:13
42Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU20:14:12
43Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis20:28:48
44Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils20:46:25
45Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem21:11:17
46David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion21:17:55
47Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 322:19:51
48Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed22:27:33
49Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets22:39:56
50Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur22:44:40
51Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer22:45:42
52Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders22:53:18
53Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA24:04:49
54Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera24:39:51

 

