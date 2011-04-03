Image 1 of 14 Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 14 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized lead the field during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 14 Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized is congratulated by his Mum (Mandie) (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander viewed from afar (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team 360ne Songo-Specialized are overall winners after the final stage of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander finish hand in hand (Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate the overall win during the final stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander let the champagne fly (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized celebrate th (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 14 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of team 36One Songo-Specialized at the finish (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 14 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate (Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Cape Epic/SPORTZPICS) Image 12 of 14 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate the stage win during the final stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 14 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger celebrate their stage win (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 14 of 14 Riders descend towards Grabouw during the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

The 36ONE Songo Specialized team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser secured overall victory at this year’s Absa Cape Epic. With a 10 minute and 51 second lead time at the start this morning, Stander and Sauser finished the eighth day racing and 707km in an overall time of 28:44.44.. It is the first time in the history of the race that a South African, Stander, is part of the winning team.

In second place with an overall time of 28:51.52 were the German team of Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking), with the Bulls, Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm, in third place overall in 29:05.53 The Bulls Team won the Cape Epic in 2007, 2009 and 2010, and Karl Platt won in the inaugural year (2004) with Mannie Heymans from Namibia. He is the most successful participant in the history of the race having won four times with eleven stage wins.

Flückiger brothers win final stage

The Swiss Flückiger brothers, Lukas and Mathias, of the Trek World Racing team, won the final stage of this year’s Cape Epic in 2:33.18, with Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking) in second place (2:35.37). They were closely followed by José Hermida and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking 3) in 2:39.06, with Alexandre Moos and Balthasar Weber of BMC Mountain Bike Racing in fourth place (2:39.07). Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (36ONE Songo Specialized) took a slower pace once they reached the final 200 metres in order to enjoy the overwhelming welcome of the crowds, finishing in fifth place in 2:39.19.

“We didn’t start off well today. We lost about 4 minutes with a flat,” Stander explained. “We then chased hard again to catch up with the leading group, only to find out that Multivan Merida had attacked. We finally caught up with them and could then relax and enjoy it to the finish.”

"Today was still hard, but we were prepared for that. To be the first South African to win this race is on par to winning the world championships. The Cape Epic takes more work because for eight days you have to be perfect instead of only one day.”

Sauser said, “This is only my opinion, but I was surprised when they attacked when we were having problems. We then had to risk not staying with our back-up teams to make up some time. When we finally caught up with them, we could enjoy the rest of the race. This race is definitely up there with the world championships. I can’t describe the feeling of winning in words, but I know the exhaustion will hit us tomorrow.”

Lukas Flückiger was happy to have won but also happy the gruelling race was over.

“It feels fantastic to win the last stage at Lourensford. The race was so hard, but Mathias was in great shape today and I also felt good. I was completely exhausted yesterday, but luckily I recovered well. The Absa Cape Epic is amazing and I’m very happy that it’s over. It’s an amazing feeling to win this stage.”

Genze of Multivan Merida Biking had a crash during the final stage but was happy with second place.

“Around one corner I had to break too much and slipped. We’re very proud of our second place. Both Burry (Stander) and Christoph (Sauser) are former world champions and to be second to them is incredible. It was our goal to finish on the podium and we did everything we could. It was cool to cross the finish line today.”

His teammate Käss said, “Today’s race was wonderful. I felt really strong, but the brothers were also strong. We lost them in the walking section. In the end, to finish second overall is wonderful for us.”

African Leaders Jerseys

Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti (team Garmin adidas MTN) won the African Jerseys in an overall time of 30:29.37, followed by Brandon Stewart and Shan Wilson (Toyota DCM) in 31:33.53. Paul Cordes and Charles Keey (MTN/Qhubeka) finished in third position in 32:01.12. Heymans and Niyonshuti finished in ninth position overall.

“I must admit it was an awesome day out there," said Heymans. "I don’t have words to describe the feeling. It was our plan to win the African Jersey and it means as much as winning the first Cape Epic with Karl Platt in 2004. Now the party can begin!”

Team USN wins ladies category as Team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol wins the final stage

Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (Team USN) finished in third place on Sunday but are the overall winners of the ladies category in 37:44.09. Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the stage and so finished second place overall in a time of 39:18.02. In third place overall was the Absa aBreast team of Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 39:24.09. They finished in fifth place on the last day in a time of 3:43.49

Karien van Jaarsveld (USN) enjoyed winning her first ever Cape Epic.

“This is my first Absa Cape Epic and winning it is so special. Everything’s come together as planned. It was absolutely wonderful to finish at Lourensford today. The crowd and fans were so supportive during the entire event.”

Her UK teammate Sally Bigham said, “We weren’t chasing a win and just wanted to maintain our lead and stay safe. We didn’t want to take risks at all. I’m really happy with the win and enjoyed it a thousand times more than racing in the Mixed. The ladies category is definitely the way to go for me. We supported each other and made an excellent team. In this race your relationship with partner is so important. This was so special – words can’t describe it.”

Schneitter was satisfied with the final stage victory.

“We knew we wouldn’t make it to the top and are happy with our second place after our one hour penalty earlier this week. I’m tired today but happy with our performance. It’s amazing to see how many people support the race. We wanted to win the final stage as we reckoned it’s the best one to win. All in all we won 6 of 8 the stages, so I think we’ve proved that we’re the fastest in this category.”

Her teammate Lechner said, “I’m thrilled to be finished. Eight days is a long time and you had to get up every day and start again. It was lots of hours on the bike. Of course we’re disappointed that we didn’t win overall, but six wins are good. Maybe we’ll come back again to win.”

Seventh stage win secures win for Juwi team in masters category

The Juwi team (Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts) secured their seventh stage win today in 2:58.10 and won the masters category in 31:31.26. They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 3:00.20, who were second overall Masters, with the Toyota Cyclelab team of Gary Marescia and Bruce Diesel in third place in 3:05.26.

Udo Boelts of the Juwi team said, “I’m glad it’s over. In one way it was very nice and in another way it was one of the toughest Cape Epics ever. It was my fourth Cape Epic and it’s great to come to Lourensford again. I’ll be back if I have the finances.”

Wheeler – BIXS team wins mixed category

Erik Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi (of Contego Giant Sludge) finally took their first stage win by finishing first in the Mixed category in 3:04.42 and so finished second overall in 34:52.27.

The Wheeler – BIXS team of Bärti Bucher and Esther Sϋss, won 7 stages of this year’s event and so wrapped up overall victory in a total time of 33:53.12. Ivonne Kraft and Peter Vesel (Raedisch Race) were third overall with a time of 37:04.39.

Süss said, “We had some problems today with water bottles and my chain. Erik (Kleinhans) and Ariane (Lüthi) were very strong today. It’s beautiful at Lourensford and I’m glad to be done. It’s the hardest Absa Cape Epic ever. I’ll be back next year to win the final stage.”

For Kleinhans it was a perfect wedding present. “I really enjoyed winning – especially here at Lourensford as we live in Stellenbosch. This is a fantastic wedding gift and it feels great to be first on the podium. The Absa Cape Epic has always been a tough race, and it’s a relief to relax tomorrow. I’ve loved every minute of this race.”

Lüthi said, “It’s so great to be here. I can’t express my emotions I’m so happy. It’s an awesome feeling. We really trained very hard and it’s nice to see our huge effort pay off. I’ve been concentrating the whole time and think I’ve grown by leaps and bounds this week. The win is a huge motivation and the biggest wedding present we could ever get. Erik is such a good partner and this experience has been amazing. We’ll definitely be back for more.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 2:33:18 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:02:19 3 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 0:05:48 4 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:05:49 5 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 0:06:01 6 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:08:39 7 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:08:58 8 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 9 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:10:02 10 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 0:14:29 11 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 0:14:33 12 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 0:14:35 13 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 0:16:08 14 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 0:16:11 15 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 0:17:42 16 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 0:18:52 17 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 0:19:51 18 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 0:19:52 19 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 0:21:12 20 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 0:24:14 21 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 0:24:42 22 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 0:25:27 23 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 0:26:14 24 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:29:12 25 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 0:31:15 26 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 0:32:15 27 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 0:33:10 28 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 0:33:18 29 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:34:24 30 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 0:35:16 31 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 0:37:48 32 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 0:38:39 33 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 0:38:58 34 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 0:39:08 35 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 0:39:12 36 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 0:39:34 37 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 0:39:42 38 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 0:39:43 39 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 0:39:45 40 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:39:49 41 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 0:41:10 42 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 0:41:27 43 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 0:42:19 44 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 0:44:11 45 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:44:13 46 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 0:46:35 47 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 0:47:14 48 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 0:47:15 49 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 0:47:16 50 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 0:49:35 51 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 0:50:00 52 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 0:50:21 53 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 0:50:38 54 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 0:50:50 56 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 0:51:55 57 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 0:52:01 58 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 0:52:33 59 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 0:52:42 60 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 0:52:48 61 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 0:53:16 62 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 0:53:56 63 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 0:55:29 64 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 0:55:39 65 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 0:55:40 66 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 0:55:43 67 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:57:02 68 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 0:57:09 69 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 0:57:44 70 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 71 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 0:58:14 72 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 0:58:33 73 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 0:58:40 74 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 0:59:20 75 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 1:00:51 76 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 1:00:56 77 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 1:00:57 78 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 1:01:59 79 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 1:03:41 80 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 1:03:54 81 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:04:18 82 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 1:04:21 83 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 1:05:12 84 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 1:05:18 85 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 1:05:23 86 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:06:12 87 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 1:07:40 88 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 89 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 1:07:42 90 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1:08:00 91 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 1:08:39 92 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 1:09:19 93 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 1:09:24 94 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 95 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 1:09:25 96 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 1:09:35 97 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 1:09:55 98 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 1:10:11 99 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 1:10:59 100 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 1:13:01 101 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 1:13:11 102 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 1:13:21 103 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 1:13:34 104 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 1:13:36 105 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 1:14:16 106 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 1:14:34 107 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 1:14:46 108 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 1:14:48 109 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 1:14:49 110 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 1:14:52 111 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 1:15:03 112 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 1:17:14 113 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 1:17:35 114 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 1:17:44 115 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 1:17:48 116 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 1:18:18 117 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 1:18:32 118 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 1:19:38 119 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 1:20:25 120 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 1:20:32 121 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 1:20:35 122 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 123 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 1:21:04 124 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 1:21:08 125 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 1:22:24 126 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 1:22:30 127 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 1:22:53 128 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 1:23:30 129 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 1:23:33 130 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 1:23:53 131 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 1:23:55 132 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 1:24:07 133 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 1:24:31 134 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 1:25:24 135 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 1:26:11 136 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 1:26:39 137 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 1:26:43 138 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 1:27:03 139 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 1:27:09 140 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 1:27:19 141 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 1:27:34 142 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 1:27:36 143 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 1:27:47 144 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 1:29:05 145 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 1:29:06 146 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 1:29:19 147 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 1:30:47 148 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 1:30:58 149 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 1:33:24 150 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 1:33:52 151 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 1:33:56 152 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 1:34:00 153 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 1:34:49 154 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 1:34:52 155 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 1:35:41 156 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 1:36:05 157 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 1:36:08 158 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 1:36:12 159 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 1:36:49 160 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 1:36:56 161 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 1:37:04 162 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 1:37:32 163 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 1:37:42 164 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 1:38:37 165 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 1:39:17 166 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 1:39:23 167 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 1:39:46 168 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 1:40:39 169 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 1:41:02 170 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 1:41:31 171 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 1:42:51 172 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 1:44:00 173 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 1:44:03 174 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 1:44:22 175 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 1:44:30 176 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 1:44:40 177 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 1:44:48 178 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 1:45:05 179 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 1:45:30 180 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 1:45:47 181 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 1:46:08 182 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 1:48:15 183 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 1:49:15 184 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 1:50:15 185 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 1:50:37 186 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 1:51:44 187 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:52:36 188 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:52:53 189 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 1:53:40 190 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 191 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 1:55:59 192 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 1:56:10 193 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 1:56:37 194 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 1:57:28 195 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 1:57:37 196 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 1:58:32 197 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 1:58:56 198 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 1:59:11 199 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 1:59:19 200 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 1:59:21 201 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 1:59:38 202 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 2:01:12 203 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 2:02:59 204 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 2:03:34 205 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 2:03:37 206 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 2:03:40 207 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 2:04:18 208 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 2:04:23 209 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 2:04:36 210 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 2:05:12 211 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 2:05:51 212 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 2:06:11 213 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 2:07:43 214 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 2:08:05 215 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 2:08:49 216 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 2:09:29 217 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 2:10:10 218 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 2:10:30 219 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 2:11:48 220 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 2:11:56 221 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 2:12:10 222 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 2:12:26 223 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 2:12:59 224 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 2:13:01 225 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 2:13:07 226 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 2:13:49 227 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 2:14:16 228 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 229 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 2:14:20 230 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 2:15:15 231 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 2:16:20 232 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 2:16:41 233 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 2:16:55 234 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 2:18:12 235 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 2:18:56 236 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 2:19:30 237 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 2:19:49 238 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 2:21:16 239 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 2:21:56 240 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 2:22:16 241 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 2:22:54 242 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 2:23:35 243 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 2:24:03 244 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 2:25:26 245 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 2:25:57 246 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 2:26:43 247 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 2:28:13 248 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 2:28:29 249 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 2:33:04 250 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 2:34:22 251 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 2:35:22 252 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 2:35:23 253 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 2:35:52 254 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 2:36:19 255 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 2:37:55 256 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 2:39:05 257 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 2:39:18 258 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 2:40:32 259 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 2:42:27 260 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 2:42:36 261 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 2:43:00 262 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 2:45:51 263 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 2:46:12 264 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 2:46:44 265 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 2:47:46 266 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 2:47:49 267 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 2:53:36

Men Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF George David 2:42:00 IF Looser Konny 2:55:47 IF Harlan Blake 3:00:23 IF Costa Luis Octavio 3:15:40 IF Blewitt Mike 3:18:39 IF van Den Bulke Ken 3:22:12 IF Soncin Sandro 3:22:15 IF Loehner John 3:26:55 IF Le Roux Carel 3:35:10 IF Winshaw Pierre 3:36:19 IF Tait Heinrich 3:36:38 IF Cronje Chris 3:42:40 IF Albuquerque Gus 4:00:40 IF Caluori Corsin 4:02:22 IF Kruger Alex 4:06:53 IF Opie Jake 4:14:40 IF Rebes Alex 4:14:49 IF Botes Jean 4:21:52 IF Storm Hennie 4:23:28 IF Victor Dylan 4:26:09 IF Swart Francois 4:31:21 IF Ferris Adam 4:32:53 IF Mendes André 4:32:55 IF Barnard Minter 4:34:00 IF Parkes Matthew 4:35:05 IF Gerber Johann 4:35:54 IF Halsey Clinton 4:36:19 IF Walters Mauritz 4:45:11 IF Kriel Renier 4:45:27 IF Candelaria Paul 4:49:31 IF Hanekom Sean 4:51:49 IF Persson Justin 4:56:54 IF van Jaarsveld Danie 5:07:21 IF Castro Alvaro 5:07:35 IF Mata Claudio 5:07:39 IF Cotterrell Mark 5:14:02 IF Ulland Stefan 5:30:29

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 3:29:04 2 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:01:26 3 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:01:33 4 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:13:08 5 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:14:45 6 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 0:19:17 7 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:24:39 8 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:24:41 9 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:30:06 10 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:31:54 11 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:31:58 12 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 0:33:41 13 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:49:28 14 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 0:50:09 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 1:08:29 16 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 1:15:43 17 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 1:20:25 18 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 1:29:21 19 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 1:39:00

Women Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF Huser Andrea 3:41:20

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 2:58:10 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:02:10 3 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 0:07:16 4 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 0:07:25 5 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 0:11:40 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 0:13:24 7 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 0:16:08 8 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 0:21:49 9 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 0:21:56 10 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 0:22:41 11 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 0:27:30 12 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 0:27:43 13 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 0:27:54 14 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 0:30:38 15 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 0:32:21 16 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 0:32:26 17 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 0:33:42 18 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 0:36:02 19 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 0:36:37 20 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 0:36:38 21 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 0:36:39 22 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 0:37:03 23 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 0:38:02 24 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:38:28 25 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 0:38:36 26 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 0:39:32 27 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:39:42 28 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 0:40:44 29 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 0:41:14 30 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 0:41:47 31 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 0:43:06 32 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:43:10 33 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 0:44:06 34 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 0:44:27 35 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 0:44:29 36 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 0:45:17 37 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 0:45:39 38 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 0:47:13 39 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 0:49:27 40 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 0:49:45 41 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 0:49:49 42 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 0:51:32 43 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 0:51:56 44 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 0:52:06 45 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 0:52:36 46 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 0:52:58 47 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 0:53:38 48 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 0:53:56 49 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 0:55:41 50 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 0:55:47 51 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 0:55:49 52 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 0:55:54 53 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 0:56:10 54 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 0:57:31 55 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 56 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 0:57:51 57 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 0:58:13 58 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 0:58:52 59 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 0:58:53 60 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 0:59:44 61 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 1:00:00 62 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 1:00:21 63 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 1:00:22 64 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 1:02:20 65 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 1:02:24 66 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 1:02:49 67 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 1:05:07 68 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 1:07:06 69 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 1:07:15 70 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 1:07:44 71 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 1:08:26 72 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 1:08:27 73 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 1:10:46 74 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 1:10:59 75 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:11:26 76 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 1:13:33 77 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 1:14:00 78 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 1:14:18 79 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:18:50 80 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 1:19:41 81 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 1:20:44 82 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 1:21:00 83 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 1:21:47 84 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 1:21:55 85 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 1:22:40 86 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 1:22:44 87 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 1:23:37 88 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 1:24:01 89 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 1:25:27 90 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 1:25:52 91 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 1:25:54 92 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 1:26:03 93 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 1:26:28 94 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 1:27:11 95 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 1:27:35 96 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 1:28:08 97 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 1:28:09 98 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 1:28:12 99 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 1:28:14 100 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:33:55 101 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 1:36:16 102 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 1:37:01 103 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 1:37:42 104 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 1:37:56 105 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 1:38:17 106 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 1:38:47 107 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 1:39:24 108 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 1:39:29 109 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 1:40:17 110 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 1:41:09 111 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 1:43:50 112 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 1:44:24 113 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 1:46:36 114 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 1:46:39 115 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 1:52:16 116 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 1:55:14 117 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 1:56:42 118 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 1:56:45 119 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 1:57:02 120 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 1:58:39 121 Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce 2:01:42 122 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 2:03:26 123 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 2:03:32 124 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 2:05:45 125 Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:05:47 126 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 2:07:08 127 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 2:07:21 128 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 2:08:13 129 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 2:08:42 130 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 2:10:51 131 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 2:13:01 132 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 2:14:18 133 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 2:14:28 134 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 2:15:26 135 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 2:16:27 136 Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys 2:17:01 137 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil 2:17:07 138 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 2:17:31 139 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 2:22:01 140 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 2:22:23 141 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 2:24:05 142 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 2:25:20 143 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 2:25:49 144 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 2:26:28 145 Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly 2:27:16 146 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 2:28:01 147 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 2:29:36 148 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 2:31:33 149 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 2:35:31 150 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 2:36:40 151 Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey 2:38:27 152 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 2:39:39 153 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 2:39:55 154 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain 2:40:45 155 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel 2:40:46 156 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 2:46:55

Masters Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF Dooley Thomas 3:26:38 IF James Tim 3:53:49 IF Kruger Deon 4:00:35 IF De Villiers Schalk 4:01:01 IF Wiederkehr Marc 4:02:55 IF Meier Charly 4:09:32 IF Pielenz Markus 4:12:40 IF Bauwens Lieven 4:14:24 IF Sissons Don 4:17:53 IF Venter Marcel 4:26:31 IF Roux Peter 4:33:20 IF Matthee Heine 4:34:30 IF Botha Dana 4:36:29 IF Andrew Mike 4:36:30 IF Marincowitz Gert 4:37:39 IF Ing Gary 4:42:16 IF Meyer Zhann 4:47:42 IF Baeteman Erik 4:52:28 IF Schofmann Werner 4:55:29 IF Du Toit Louis 5:00:39 IF Venter Hennie 5:02:25 IF Oomen Jan 5:02:54 IF Klopper Koos 5:03:59 IF Doubell Michael 5:05:35 IF Have Claude 5:05:48 IF Evans Niall 5:08:35 IF Prentice William 5:12:26 IF Devolder Jean-Bernard 5:25:20

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 3:04:42 2 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:00:59 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:06:32 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:06:46 5 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:21:58 6 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 0:26:26 7 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 0:33:55 8 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:34:46 9 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:42:10 10 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 0:43:41 11 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 0:50:01 12 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 1:01:03 13 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 1:01:45 14 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 1:04:43 15 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:06:24 16 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:07:51 17 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 1:07:52 18 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 1:09:10 19 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 1:11:04 20 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 1:13:17 21 Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride 1:13:27 22 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 1:13:58 23 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 1:14:07 24 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 1:14:30 25 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 1:19:20 26 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 1:20:21 27 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 1:20:23 28 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 1:21:15 29 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 1:21:38 30 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 1:23:13 31 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 1:27:26 32 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 1:29:42 33 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 1:31:37 34 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 1:46:47 35 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 1:47:39 36 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 1:49:37 37 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 1:51:57 38 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 1:52:41 39 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 1:56:50 40 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 1:56:52 41 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 1:57:58 42 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 1:58:15 43 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 2:04:05 44 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 2:04:26 45 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 2:04:50 46 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 2:05:12 47 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 2:07:07 48 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 2:09:45 49 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 2:10:41 50 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 2:12:43 51 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 2:14:30 52 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 2:23:56 53 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 2:30:31 54 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 2:33:37

Mixed Individual Finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result IF van Niekerk Ben 3:30:48 IF Carvalho Helder 4:00:22 IF Hauschke André 4:02:50 IF Maree Riaan 4:36:30 IF Walters Stewie 4:56:59

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 28:44:44 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 0:07:08 3 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:21:09 4 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza 0:43:28 5 Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:50:02 6 Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2 0:57:30 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek 1:09:03 8 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:24:31 9 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas 1:44:52 10 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3 1:53:13 11 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2 1:58:31 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 2:06:05 13 Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing 2:23:17 14 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike 2:24:07 15 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM 2:49:08 16 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix 2:52:32 17 Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis 2:58:57 18 Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka 3:17:27 19 Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2 3:42:57 20 Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour 3:48:09 21 Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida 4:02:47 22 Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande 4:14:23 23 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 4:28:28 24 Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes 4:55:53 25 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing 5:04:07 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 5:04:49 27 Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone 5:33:14 28 Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi 5:35:59 29 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized 5:37:47 30 Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC 5:39:47 31 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com 5:42:08 32 Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil 5:46:19 33 Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC 5:56:04 34 Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com 5:58:39 35 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike 6:07:22 36 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling 6:15:48 37 Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador 6:22:32 38 Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness 6:23:26 39 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 6:34:12 40 Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market 6:42:42 41 Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 6:52:46 42 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom 6:58:19 43 Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers 7:07:44 44 Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK 7:08:41 45 David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit 7:09:47 46 David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss 7:16:27 47 James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike 7:35:34 48 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch 7:51:18 49 Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch 7:58:07 50 Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 8:02:34 51 Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab 8:12:54 52 Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 8:16:06 53 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL 8:19:13 54 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia 8:20:39 55 Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal 8:22:48 56 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3 8:34:40 57 Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak 8:36:37 58 Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3 8:55:30 59 Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt 8:59:16 60 Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men 9:02:52 61 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 9:19:50 62 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach 9:25:33 63 Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine 9:26:46 64 Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital 9:28:02 65 Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips 9:28:14 66 Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement 9:36:40 67 Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea 10:10:58 68 Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa 10:16:05 69 Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR 10:16:52 70 Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team 10:19:12 71 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope 10:21:50 72 Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau 10:22:49 73 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke 10:23:55 74 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing 10:30:24 75 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS 10:37:25 76 Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com 10:43:04 77 Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders 10:46:24 78 Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation 10:53:49 79 Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter 10:53:54 80 Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action 11:02:38 81 Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports 11:17:42 82 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport 11:19:06 83 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 11:19:46 84 Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital 11:22:03 85 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference 11:37:55 86 Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC 11:43:06 87 Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express 11:49:21 88 Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules 11:50:38 89 Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L 12:05:08 90 Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream 12:07:14 91 joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2 12:12:44 92 Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal 12:14:29 93 Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44 12:14:52 94 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys 12:19:57 96 Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com 12:21:42 97 Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers 12:21:47 98 Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 12:32:37 99 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama 12:35:51 100 Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 12:36:17 101 Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl 12:36:57 102 Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids 12:38:43 103 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame 12:43:32 104 Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine 12:45:03 105 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers 12:58:00 106 Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA 13:00:03 107 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY 13:02:53 108 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY 13:12:36 109 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders 13:17:12 110 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys 13:27:00 111 Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi 13:27:33 112 Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle 13:28:59 113 Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk 13:44:28 114 Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing 13:45:29 115 Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri 13:45:47 116 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness 13:46:46 117 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group 13:57:48 118 Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew 14:05:44 119 Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down 14:11:37 120 David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas 14:15:15 121 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles 14:17:31 122 Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl 14:23:17 123 Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets 14:28:16 124 Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free 14:28:44 125 Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank 14:29:14 126 Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit 14:35:03 127 Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist 14:36:43 128 Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom 14:36:46 129 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo 14:54:18 130 Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom 14:58:24 131 Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers 14:58:40 132 Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico 15:04:55 133 Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic 15:09:46 134 Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice 15:16:32 135 Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat 15:20:09 136 Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk 15:21:13 137 Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3 15:25:39 138 Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire 15:25:48 139 Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers 15:42:50 140 Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo 15:42:54 141 Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette 15:51:39 142 Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB 15:57:03 143 Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company 15:57:11 144 Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar 16:00:14 145 Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists 16:15:42 146 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 16:23:30 147 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974 16:25:49 148 Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka 16:31:12 149 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz 16:35:22 150 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold 16:37:21 151 Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2 16:47:25 152 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 16:51:56 153 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02 17:00:39 154 David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo 17:01:21 155 Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS 17:02:07 156 Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand 17:02:40 157 Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots 17:05:50 158 Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec 17:05:58 159 Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile 17:06:23 160 Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 17:38:01 161 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem 17:41:31 162 Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water 17:45:21 163 Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech 17:51:13 164 Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro 17:53:05 165 Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 17:54:42 166 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin 17:56:13 167 Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen 17:58:35 168 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 18:08:51 169 Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls 18:18:22 170 Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait 18:18:57 171 Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2 18:21:06 172 John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL 18:23:07 173 Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss 18:26:26 174 Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga 18:28:20 175 Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing 18:28:26 176 Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn 18:43:42 177 Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables 19:04:38 178 Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen 19:05:16 179 Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne' 19:11:54 180 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110% 19:24:03 181 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP 19:27:58 182 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 19:28:14 183 Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers 19:34:44 184 Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill 19:34:55 185 Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1 19:37:15 186 Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life 19:44:01 187 Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top 19:49:12 188 Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens 19:52:11 189 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon 19:53:18 190 Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M 19:55:30 191 Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs 19:55:40 192 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk 19:59:54 193 Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance 20:02:52 194 Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 20:09:10 195 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 20:10:57 196 Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton 20:18:32 197 Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba 20:31:38 198 Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure 20:34:23 199 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online 20:34:40 200 Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg 20:36:51 201 Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund 20:37:23 202 Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS 20:48:08 203 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas 20:49:35 204 Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini 20:57:35 205 Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore 21:02:19 206 Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman 21:13:28 207 Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD 21:21:05 208 Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles 21:34:37 209 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class 21:51:00 210 BASF - Horticoop - Abyssinian Lions 21:52:40 211 Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain 21:54:11 212 Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef 21:54:13 213 Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2 21:55:43 214 Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces 22:03:12 215 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car 22:06:41 216 Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's 22:07:55 217 Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish 22:12:51 218 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo 22:19:30 219 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas 22:23:52 220 Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK 22:29:50 221 Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing 22:30:13 222 Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics 22:30:21 223 Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies 22:34:58 224 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans 22:42:47 225 Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon 22:43:56 226 Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist 22:46:23 227 Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's 22:46:59 228 Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring 22:49:28 229 Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass 22:52:08 230 Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless 22:53:41 231 Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers 23:00:28 232 Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO 23:02:15 233 Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2 23:08:10 234 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma 23:12:20 235 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2 23:15:31 236 Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash 23:29:14 237 John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains 23:41:23 238 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders 23:50:02 239 Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme 23:51:35 240 Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics 23:58:01 241 Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius 23:58:12 242 George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD 24:05:06 243 Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers 24:17:03 244 Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO 24:17:33 245 Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery 24:31:21 246 Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors 24:47:01 247 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance 24:48:05 248 Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys 24:52:57 249 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT 25:07:22 250 Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory 25:09:17 251 Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice 25:10:12 252 Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2 25:29:54 253 Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts 25:40:07 254 Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs 25:43:00 255 Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari 25:52:41 256 Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens 25:55:30 257 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 27:05:03 258 Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation 27:15:49 259 Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones 27:22:21 260 John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas 27:40:50 261 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One 28:07:08 262 Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky 28:27:12 263 Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 28:34:20 264 Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders 28:56:04 265 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking 28:57:26 266 Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland 29:37:28 267 Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein 30:54:12

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 37:44:09 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:33:53 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 1:40:00 4 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 2:02:36 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 2:33:05 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 3:09:16 7 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 3:38:43 8 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 4:04:00 9 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 4:12:19 10 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 4:24:36 11 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 5:02:43 12 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 8:58:20 13 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 9:13:14 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 9:14:13 15 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 10:17:10 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 10:53:57 17 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 14:23:51 18 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 15:45:26 19 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 15:52:02

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi 31:31:26 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel 0:58:50 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos 2:01:08 4 Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab 2:26:36 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO 2:35:32 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree 3:21:31 7 David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool 3:40:40 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing 4:19:31 9 Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW 5:11:35 10 Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za 5:23:23 11 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota 5:32:37 12 Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley 5:35:54 13 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers 6:22:59 14 Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2 6:33:08 15 Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN 6:45:57 16 Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles 6:54:45 17 Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil 6:56:27 18 Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 7:26:10 19 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2 7:31:01 20 Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya 7:54:01 21 Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs 7:54:23 22 Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO 7:56:49 23 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad 8:03:21 24 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2 8:05:41 25 Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 8:32:19 26 Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1 8:37:06 27 Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic 8:48:16 28 Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa 8:51:50 29 Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux 9:01:20 30 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes 9:02:18 31 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level 9:12:10 32 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas 9:17:57 33 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers 9:28:55 34 Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II 9:29:09 35 Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises 9:35:50 36 Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap 9:38:26 37 Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST 9:41:20 38 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 9:42:51 39 Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing 9:51:30 40 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam 9:52:17 41 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2 9:58:43 42 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar 10:07:28 43 Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld 10:09:09 44 Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne 10:12:07 45 David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin' 10:15:54 46 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3 10:17:13 47 Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump 10:17:23 48 Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2 10:36:51 49 Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc 10:43:23 50 Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling 10:46:32 51 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe 11:32:05 52 John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 11:41:11 53 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 11:47:11 54 Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike 11:50:32 55 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 12:02:43 56 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 12:09:47 57 Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars 12:14:59 58 Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz 12:15:39 59 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 12:15:48 60 Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion 12:18:41 61 Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works 12:27:09 62 Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables 12:44:00 63 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing 13:05:35 64 Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB 13:38:41 65 Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized 13:41:15 66 Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2 13:43:08 67 David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday 13:46:23 68 Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2 13:46:38 69 Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen 13:52:58 70 Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani 13:57:03 71 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz 14:02:09 72 Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets 14:06:28 73 Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 14:09:57 74 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas 14:23:48 75 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam 14:24:19 76 Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs 14:29:58 77 Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies 14:32:53 78 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 14:44:17 79 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners 14:48:57 80 Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ? 14:49:23 81 Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild 14:52:25 82 Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders 14:52:48 83 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town 15:13:19 84 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 15:40:05 85 Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets 15:48:13 86 Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter 15:56:19 87 Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 15:56:21 88 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay 16:18:54 89 Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering 16:19:43 90 Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy 16:37:29 91 Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro 16:38:00 92 Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec 16:59:43 93 Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop 16:59:44 94 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2 17:04:10 95 Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk 17:12:37 96 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters 17:20:06 97 Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues 18:05:04 98 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters 18:20:22 99 Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre 18:23:43 100 Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs 18:24:04 101 Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 18:25:46 102 Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3 18:37:48 103 Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak 18:40:37 104 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle 18:40:55 105 Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe 18:54:41 106 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 19:03:14 107 Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood 19:05:32 108 Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker 19:05:37 109 Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade 19:11:11 110 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs 19:12:31 111 Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts 19:21:19 112 Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy 19:36:31 113 Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet 19:45:23 114 Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey 19:46:47 115 George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE 19:50:16 116 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets 19:58:03 117 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop 20:06:17 118 Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB) 20:07:44 119 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto 20:09:57 120 Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies 20:15:38 121 Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst 20:41:00 122 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers 21:27:18 123 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 21:46:52 124 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates 21:48:47 125 Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop 21:59:38 126 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls 22:13:35 127 Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli 22:14:10 128 Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike 22:17:36 129 Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless 22:21:22 130 carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena 22:26:10 131 Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara 22:30:50 132 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride 22:50:46 133 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys 22:51:04 134 Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee 22:58:54 135 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M 23:00:24 136 Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton 23:08:24 137 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil 23:14:25 138 Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team 23:29:07 139 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink 23:54:55 140 Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce 23:58:47 141 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers 24:07:52 142 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain 24:39:56 143 Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon 24:54:48 144 Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne 25:26:06 145 Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 25:29:23 146 Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets 25:32:18 147 Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters 25:42:53 148 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel 25:55:29 149 Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots 25:55:56 150 Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys 25:58:19 151 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers 26:01:57 152 Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers 26:20:34 153 Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly 26:33:56 154 Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer 26:52:32 155 Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects 26:54:11 156 Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey 27:14:19