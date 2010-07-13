Hogan fights back to stage win, overall lead
Ryan, Jacobs lose more than a minute
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
|2:59:32
|2
|Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:19
|3
|Lisa Jacobs
|4
|Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)
|0:01:54
|5
|Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)
|0:02:31
|6
|Davina Summers
|7
|Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)
|8
|Sue Forsyth
|9
|Rebecca Halliday
|10
|Rebecca Werner
|11
|India Mclean
|0:02:33
|12
|Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|13
|Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
|14
|Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|0:02:34
|15
|Laura Luxford
|16
|Amy Bradley (Degani)
|17
|Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
|18
|Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
|19
|Imogen Vize
|20
|Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
|21
|Caitlin Turner
|0:02:37
|22
|Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:02:49
|23
|Gracie Elvin
|0:04:21
|24
|Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)
|0:04:36
|25
|Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
|26
|Jessie Maclean
|27
|Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:04:57
|28
|Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:05:36
|29
|Jane Gordon
|0:06:42
|30
|Lisa Antill
|0:11:28
|31
|Yvette Amaral
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski
|33
|Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
|0:14:40
|34
|Anna Kauffmann
|0:21:37
