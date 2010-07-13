Trending

Hogan fights back to stage win, overall lead

Ryan, Jacobs lose more than a minute

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)2:59:32
2Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:19
3Lisa Jacobs
4Alex Carle (ACTAS-NTID)0:01:54
5Jenny Macpherson (Prime Estate)0:02:31
6Davina Summers
7Loren Rowney (MB Cycles)
8Sue Forsyth
9Rebecca Halliday
10Rebecca Werner
11India Mclean0:02:33
12Nikolina Orlic (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)
13Myra Moller (Lawson Homes Cycling Team)
14Kendelle Hodges (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)0:02:34
15Laura Luxford
16Amy Bradley (Degani)
17Rebecca Domange (RACE - Fenton Green & Co)
18Zoe Watters (MB Cycles)
19Imogen Vize
20Samantha Hemsley (ACTAS-NTID)
21Caitlin Turner0:02:37
22Simon Grounds (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:02:49
23Gracie Elvin0:04:21
24Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate)0:04:36
25Laura Meadley (ACTAS-NTID)
26Jessie Maclean
27Sally Robbins (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:04:57
28Brielle Carlton (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:05:36
29Jane Gordon0:06:42
30Lisa Antill0:11:28
31Yvette Amaral
32Justyna Lubkowski
33Angeline Papajcsik (Bundaberg Sugar Sweet As)0:14:40
34Anna Kauffmann0:21:37

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joanne Hogan (Prime Estate)
2Lisa Jacobs
3Bron Ryan (ACTAS-NTID)

