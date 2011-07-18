Ontario cleans up with expert ride to take race over 3 Rox Racing
Successful return for Team Relay after long absence from Canadian Nationals
For the first time since 2002, the Team Relay has returned to the Canadian Mountain Bike Nationals. It was an extremely well-received event, with 14 teams registering for the championship category, and four for the club category (the official championship is only open to provincial or CCA registered teams).
From the offset, the race was a battle between Team Ontario 1 and Team B.C., with Ontario proving too strong in the end to take the title. 3 Rox Racing, anchored by World Cup pro Derek Zandstra, made a late charge to bump B.C. out of the silver medal position in the last half lap
How it unfolded
Evan McNeely got Ontario off to a blazing fast start, recording the fastest lap of the entire day. B.C.'s Neal Kindree came in 12 seconds behind McNeely for second spot going into the next lap, followed by Tyson Wagler for 3 Rox Racing, 36 seconds behind. After the second lap, Evan Guthrie had moved B.C. into the lead by a few seconds.
Lap three saw B.C. extend their lead, as they sent out their Junior man, Quinn Moberg, while Ontario went with their woman, Emily Batty. However, Batty's time was a respectable sixth fastest for the lap, so the Ontario anchor Adam Morka, who had finished fifth in the Elite men's XC a day earlier, started only a minute behind B.C. woman Mical Dyck. Morka passed Dyck on the main climb and cruised in for victory.
Meanwhile, 3 Rox Racing, after falling back when they sent their female rider Amanda Sin out on the second lap, was catching up. Junior Men's champion Marc-Antoine Nadon rode third, and Zandstra rode anchor. Zandstra was up to third place by the mid point of the lap, and caught Dyck on the last climb to move his team up to silver.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ontario #1 (Evan McNeely/Daniel Varga/Emily Batty/Adam Morka)
|1:11:20
|2
|3Rox Racing #1 (Tyson Wagler/Amanda Sin/Marc-Antoine Nadon/Derek Zandstra)
|0:01:50
|3
|Team B.C. (Neil Kindree/Evan Guthrie/Quinn Moberg/Mical Dyck)
|0:02:35
|4
|Norco Factory Team (Jarred Stafford/Bretton Mathews/Catherine Vipond/Andrew Watson)
|0:03:30
|5
|3Rox Racing #2 (Preston Wagler/Mikaela Kofman/Corey Brioschi/Cameron Jette)
|0:05:47
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Raphael Gagne/Jeremy Martin/Andreane Lanthier/Samuel Tremblay)
|0:06:07
|7
|Team Ontario #2 (Davis Ross/Cayley Brooks/Mitch Bailey/Peter Glassford)
|0:06:10
|8
|Quebec 2011 (Antoine Caron/Leandre Bouchard/Rebecca Barent/Alexandre Vialle)
|0:07:02
|9
|Quebec 2005 (Sebastien Cadieux-Duval/Vincent Belhumeur/Andreanne Pichette/Thomas Neron)
|0:08:10
|10
|Team Ontario #3 (Mike Garrigan/Steven Noble/Peter Disera/Marie Pierre Nadon)
|0:08:56
|11
|Team Alberta (Peter Knight/Samuel Beaudoin/Shantel Koenig/Graham Torrie)
|0:11:03
|12
|Team Manitoba #1 (Michael van den Ham/Anna Schappert/Dylan Harris/Paul Benson)
|0:11:07
|13
|Team Manitoba #2 (Hewson Elliott/Jenna Leonhardt/Hana Boersma/Ari Robinson)
|0:33:59
|DNF
|Quebec 1999 (Kristina Laforge/Catherine Fleury/Valerie Meunier/Frederique Trudel)
