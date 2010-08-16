Trending

Zandstra claims victory over Killeen

McConneloug tops women's race

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (Can) 3 Rox Racing1:34:00
2Liam Killeen (GBr) British National Team0:00:57
3Matthew Hadley (Can) XPREZO - Borsac0:02:59
4Raphaël Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:03:55
5Cameron Jette (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team0:05:19
6Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:05:32
7Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:07:15
8Eric Batty (Can) Trek Canada0:08:48
9Mike Northcott (NZl) Bellamy Gallery0:10:45
10Carl Jones (NZl) Ind0:10:55
11Ryan Atkins (Can) EMD Serono Specialized0:11:14
12Leni Trudel (Can) Specialized0:11:19
13Stuart Houltham (NZl) Avanti0:11:44
14Felix Coté (Can) CMV Val David0:12:30
15Sebastien Cadieu- Duval (Can) CVM Val David0:13:25
16Francis Morin (Can) Specialized0:13:31
17Andrew Blair (Aus) Australian National Team0:13:41

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes1:33:15
2Amanda Sin (Can) 3 Rox Racing0:02:16
3Mikaela Kofman (Can) 3 Rox Racing0:07:52
4Nicola Leary (NZl) New Zealand0:08:25
5Jennifer Smith (NZl) Trek0:11:07
6Aleksandra Moorandian (Pol) K.Bedford/Verge/Spin0:12:08
7Andréanne Pichette (Can) CVM Subway-Génétik0:17:36
8Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone d'Alma0:18:45
9Catherine Vipond (Can) Norco Factory Team0:19:31
10Tricia K. Spooner (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:19:35
11Theresa Rhodes (Aus) Adelaide MTB Club0:20:00
12Bryana Blanchard (USA) Windham Mtn Cycling Club0:20:22
13Katherine O'Neill (NZl) Ind0:21:12

Junior Expert Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitch Bailey (Can) Team Ontario1:24:33
2Antoine Caron (Can) CVM Subway-Genetikc0:01:09
3Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:02:06
4Léandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma0:02:00
5Trenton Day (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:42
6Cameron Ivory (Aus) Australian National Team0:05:51
7Evan Mcneely (Can) EMD Serono/Specialized0:06:33
8Kyle Ward (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:58
9Thomas Neron (Can)Subway-Genetik0:08:05
10Mitchell Codner (Aus) Australian National Team0:08:26
11Xavier Perreault (Can) CVM Val-David0:08:58
12Locky McArthur (NZl) KiwiVelo/Adidas0:09:47
13Jean-Philippe Cote (Can) Velo Plein Air0:10:21
14Emmanuel Boily (Can) Ind0:10:22
15Samuel Tremblay (Can) Cyclone d'Alma0:14:05
16Steven Turcotte (Can) Lessard Bikes0:17:18
17Preston Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing0:15:18

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valérie Meunier (Can) Cyclone d'Alma1:07:23
2Andréane Lantheir Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:05:32
3Laurence Harvey (Can) CVM Subway-Genetik0:06:40
4Malia Roulin (can) Charlevoix0:10:51
5Emily Flynn (Can) Specialized0:11:39
6Haley Smith (can)ThinkSL.com/CarsonElectric0:21:35
7Stéphanie Vialle (Can) CVM Val David0:31:47
8Justine Desmanais (Can) CVM Val-David0:34:16

