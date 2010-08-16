Zandstra claims victory over Killeen
McConneloug tops women's race
Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|1:34:00
|2
|Liam Killeen (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Matthew Hadley (Can) XPREZO - Borsac
|0:02:59
|4
|Raphaël Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:03:55
|5
|Cameron Jette (Can) La Bicicletta Elite Team
|0:05:19
|6
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:05:32
|7
|Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes
|0:07:15
|8
|Eric Batty (Can) Trek Canada
|0:08:48
|9
|Mike Northcott (NZl) Bellamy Gallery
|0:10:45
|10
|Carl Jones (NZl) Ind
|0:10:55
|11
|Ryan Atkins (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|0:11:14
|12
|Leni Trudel (Can) Specialized
|0:11:19
|13
|Stuart Houltham (NZl) Avanti
|0:11:44
|14
|Felix Coté (Can) CMV Val David
|0:12:30
|15
|Sebastien Cadieu- Duval (Can) CVM Val David
|0:13:25
|16
|Francis Morin (Can) Specialized
|0:13:31
|17
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:13:41
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda/Seven/NoTubes
|1:33:15
|2
|Amanda Sin (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:02:16
|3
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:07:52
|4
|Nicola Leary (NZl) New Zealand
|0:08:25
|5
|Jennifer Smith (NZl) Trek
|0:11:07
|6
|Aleksandra Moorandian (Pol) K.Bedford/Verge/Spin
|0:12:08
|7
|Andréanne Pichette (Can) CVM Subway-Génétik
|0:17:36
|8
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Cyclone d'Alma
|0:18:45
|9
|Catherine Vipond (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:19:31
|10
|Tricia K. Spooner (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:19:35
|11
|Theresa Rhodes (Aus) Adelaide MTB Club
|0:20:00
|12
|Bryana Blanchard (USA) Windham Mtn Cycling Club
|0:20:22
|13
|Katherine O'Neill (NZl) Ind
|0:21:12
|1
|Mitch Bailey (Can) Team Ontario
|1:24:33
|2
|Antoine Caron (Can) CVM Subway-Genetikc
|0:01:09
|3
|Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:02:06
|4
|Léandre Bouchard (Can) Cyclone d'Alma
|0:02:00
|5
|Trenton Day (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:04:42
|6
|Cameron Ivory (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:05:51
|7
|Evan Mcneely (Can) EMD Serono/Specialized
|0:06:33
|8
|Kyle Ward (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:06:58
|9
|Thomas Neron (Can)Subway-Genetik
|0:08:05
|10
|Mitchell Codner (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:08:26
|11
|Xavier Perreault (Can) CVM Val-David
|0:08:58
|12
|Locky McArthur (NZl) KiwiVelo/Adidas
|0:09:47
|13
|Jean-Philippe Cote (Can) Velo Plein Air
|0:10:21
|14
|Emmanuel Boily (Can) Ind
|0:10:22
|15
|Samuel Tremblay (Can) Cyclone d'Alma
|0:14:05
|16
|Steven Turcotte (Can) Lessard Bikes
|0:17:18
|17
|Preston Wagler (Can) 3 Rox Racing
|0:15:18
|1
|Valérie Meunier (Can) Cyclone d'Alma
|1:07:23
|2
|Andréane Lantheir Nadeau (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:05:32
|3
|Laurence Harvey (Can) CVM Subway-Genetik
|0:06:40
|4
|Malia Roulin (can) Charlevoix
|0:10:51
|5
|Emily Flynn (Can) Specialized
|0:11:39
|6
|Haley Smith (can)ThinkSL.com/CarsonElectric
|0:21:35
|7
|Stéphanie Vialle (Can) CVM Val David
|0:31:47
|8
|Justine Desmanais (Can) CVM Val-David
|0:34:16
