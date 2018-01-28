Trending

McCarthy wins 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Viviani and Impey complete podium in thrilling finale

Image 1 of 44

Jay McCarthy takes out the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Jay McCarthy takes out the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Peter Kennaugh leads the way onto Challambra with George Bennett on his wheel

Peter Kennaugh leads the way onto Challambra with George Bennett on his wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

The peloton heads along the Great Ocean Road

The peloton heads along the Great Ocean Road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

A toast from the podium finishers

A toast from the podium finishers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Jay McCarthy sprays the champagne on the podium

Jay McCarthy sprays the champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

The lead group rounds the final bend

The lead group rounds the final bend
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Bjorg Lambrecht was the best young rider on his pro debut

Bjorg Lambrecht was the best young rider on his pro debut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Lasse Norman Hansen topped the mountains classification

Lasse Norman Hansen topped the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Peter Kennaugh drives the race on

Peter Kennaugh drives the race on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

One of the more picturesque WorldTour races

One of the more picturesque WorldTour races
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Stunning views as always along the Great Ocean Road

Stunning views as always along the Great Ocean Road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Daryl Impey springs out of the saddle

Daryl Impey springs out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Esteban Chaves was making his season debut

Esteban Chaves was making his season debut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Elia Viviani looks in control as the road pitches uphill

Elia Viviani looks in control as the road pitches uphill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Jack Bauer with Jose Goncalves on the wheel

Jack Bauer with Jose Goncalves on the wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Viviani follows his teammate

Viviani follows his teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

The main bunch

The main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Pavel Kochetkov and Lasse Norman Hansen off the front

Pavel Kochetkov and Lasse Norman Hansen off the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

The Challambra Crescent climb

The Challambra Crescent climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Daryl Impey and Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) chatting

Daryl Impey and Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) chatting
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Michael Hepburn doing the work for Mitchelton-Scott early on

Michael Hepburn doing the work for Mitchelton-Scott early on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

The breakaway riding the coastal roads

The breakaway riding the coastal roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Pavel Kochetkov leading the break

Pavel Kochetkov leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Peter Kennaugh doing the damage on the climb

Peter Kennaugh doing the damage on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) riding to the pre-race team presentation

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) riding to the pre-race team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

The ever smiling Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

The ever smiling Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Nathan Haas on the stage

Nathan Haas on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Richie Porte was smiling pre-race

Richie Porte was smiling pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Elia Viviani at sign on

Elia Viviani at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

The race rolls out Geelong in the early-morning

The race rolls out Geelong in the early-morning
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Fabio Sabatini doing the work for QuickStep-Floors

Fabio Sabatini doing the work for QuickStep-Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Richie Porte (BMC) in the peloton

Richie Porte (BMC) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

The Australian fans out in force

The Australian fans out in force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Elia Viviani, Jay McCarthy and Daryl Impey on the podium

Elia Viviani, Jay McCarthy and Daryl Impey on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

The final Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race podium

The final Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey shake hands on the podium

Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Jay McCarthy celebrates

Jay McCarthy celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Elia Viviani looks back at Jay McCarthy celebrating the win

Elia Viviani looks back at Jay McCarthy celebrating the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Jay McCarthy knows he has the win in the bag

Jay McCarthy knows he has the win in the bag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

The sprint to the line

The sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

The riders spread across the road

The riders spread across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

A long shot of the sprint

A long shot of the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy

Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a thrilling finale of the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) came up trumps in a reduced bunch sprint to take the biggest win of his career.

Late dives to the line by Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), and Tour Down Under champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) proved too little too late as McCarthy became the fourth different winner in four editions and the first Australian to triumph.

Having fallen short of a repeat Tour Down Under podium this summer, victory in Geelong was instant redemption for the 25-year-old.

"I was a little a bit disappointed at Tour Down Under but I know I gave it everything there and I felt like I deserved more out of it. Coming into today as the last race in the Australian summer, I felt like I have had a pretty consistent time here and, to finish with a win, I couldn't ask for much more," said McCarthy, who also claimed silver in the Australian nationals at the start of January.

Ensconced in the lead group coming into the final kilometres, McCarthy - along with Impey and BMC's Simon Gerrans - packed the fastest finish but the task was made immeasurably harder when the second group on the road joined up under the flamme rouge. Viviani and defending champion Nikias Ardnt (Sunweb) were the chief the danger men from behind.

However, McCarthy kept a cool head in the hot conditions for the best win yet of his young career.

"As you see, Viviani was coming in hot onto my heels in the final there," he added. "It all worked out today. Some days it goes your way and today was my day."

The opening stanza

From the gun, the day's major breakaway was established with representation from Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Robbert De Greef (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), and the Kordamentha-Australia duo of Alex Porter and Sam Welsford.

The quintet was given the all-clear from the peloton and quickly built their advantage. At the first intermediate sprint, the gap was over six minutes as Welsford took maximum points in Torquay. In the peloton, Mitchelton-Scott, Trek-Segafredo and QuickStep-Floors were the teams taking up responsibility.

After the non-contest of the sprint point, Hansen and Porter challenged each other for the mountains point with the Aqua Blue Sports rider claiming the prize. Entering the first of the Geelong circuits, the breakaway's advantage continued to hover above four minutes as the mercury tipped over 40 degrees.

Following the first of four ascents of Challambra, Welsford and De Greef lost contact. Second time up the climb, Hansen again took the KOM points to seal the classification while the peloton cut the breakaway's advantage to a touch over three minutes. Third time up, it was only Hansen and Kochetkov left at the head of the race as the Dane again crested first.

The breakaway was caught on the final lap with Challambra to prove decisive in the outcome of the result. Bora's Peter Kennaugh lit the fuse to force the selection and the front group came to include the likes of McCarthy, Kennaugh and Daniel Oss of Bora, LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett and Robert Gesink, Mitchelton-Scott's Daryl Impey and Esteban Chaves, plus Gerrans, Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Dries Devenyns (QuickStep-Floors).

A cat and mouse final five kilometres played into the hands of the chase group, who kept up the pressure and made the junction inside the final kilometre just as a late move from Chaves was foiled.

In the sprint for the line, Maurits Lammertink led off before McCarthy came around and then held off the fast kick of Viviani, Impey and Gerrans for his victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe4:04:00
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Steele von Hoff (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
12Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek - Segafredo
21Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:20
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
29Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
34Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Dimension Data
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
37Scott Bowden (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
38Johonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
39Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
40Michael Morkov (Den) Quick - Step Floors
41Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:49
45Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
46Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:39
47Scott Davies (GBr) Team Dimension Data
48Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
50Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick - Step Floors
51Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
52Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:04:52
53Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:34
56Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
58Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:25
59Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Timothy Roe (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
62August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:34
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:10:18
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:15
69Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFMads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFBen O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
DNFJacobus Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
DNFCasper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKrists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAlexander Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
DNFSamuel Welsford (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate -Australia

 

