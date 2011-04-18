Trending

Fontana wins Bundesliga opener by one second ahead of Hermida

Brandau victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 57

Looking down on the start of the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 2 of 57

Markus Bauer wins the U23 race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 57

Start of the elite men's race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 57

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 57

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 57

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) races downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) is the Italian national champion
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 12 of 57

The city of Muensingen was visible from the venue
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 13 of 57

Winner of the junior race.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) en route to victory
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 15 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) wins the women's race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 16 of 57

The Under 23 men roll out
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 17 of 57

The Under 23 men's peloton
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 18 of 57

The finish of the junior men's race
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 19 of 57

A junior man finishes
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 20 of 57

Racing under the forest canopy
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 21 of 57

It was a tough battle in the junior men's race.
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 22 of 57

The junior women race through the forest
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 23 of 57

Sabine Spitz leads the women at the start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 24 of 57

Sabine Spitz, Annika Langvad and Blaza Klemencic
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 25 of 57

Sabine Spitz races through the trees
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 26 of 57

The women's peloton
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 27 of 57

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Otztal X-Bionic)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 28 of 57

The women are off
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 29 of 57

The women, all lined up and ready to race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 30 of 57

Junior women's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 31 of 57

Martin Gujan (Cannondale) leads the men up a hill in view of the city of Muensingen
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 32 of 57

Manual Fumic finishes
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 33 of 57

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) on the downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 34 of 57

Marco Fontana pulls a wheelie as he wins the race for Cannondale.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 35 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) on his way to a win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 36 of 57

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) descends
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 37 of 57

Elite women's cross country podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 38 of 57

Elite men's cross country podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 39 of 57

A closer look at the men's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 40 of 57

Markus Bauer corners
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 41 of 57

Italian National Champion Marco Fontana leads the pack ahead of World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 42 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (entral Haibike Pro Cycling) at the front of the women's lead group.
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 43 of 57

Jochen Kass (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on a downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 44 of 57

The elite men are off
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 45 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) wins the women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 46 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) victorious in the opener of the Bundesliga MTB Series
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 47 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) is interviewed after her win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 48 of 57

Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) on her way to victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 49 of 57

Under 23 men's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 50 of 57

Under 23 men's podium
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 51 of 57

Markus Bauer wins the Under 23 men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 52 of 57

Markus Bauer on a climb
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 53 of 57

Markus Bauer zips around a corner.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 54 of 57

Markus Bauer is cheered on
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 55 of 57

Markus Bauer leads up the start hill.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 56 of 57

The elite men take off in a cloud of dust.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 57 of 57

The start of the elite women's race in the Bundesliga MTB opener
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) won the 25th edition of Mountain Bike Spring Classic in Münsingen, Germany, on Sunday. In front of a big crowd, Fontana won a close duel with world champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) while Brandau took her first ever win ahead of Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) and Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Cycling) in an exciting women's competition.

Hermida put pressure on the initial five-man lead group and Fontana followed the Spaniard off the front. Jochen Käss (Multivan Merida Biking Team) tried to follow but couldn't, and he fell back into the chase group where he joined Swiss riders Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour) and Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing).

Hermida and Fontana's escape came in the middle of the race and the two did battle for the remainder of the race. Going into lap seven they were together, but then Hermida's rear tire started to go flat.

Hermida was able to hang on to Fontana's wheel despite the lower air pressure from the slow leak, but didn't have enough to attack him. Fontana went on to take the win.

"I thought I could make it today. It was so close, even with the slowly leaking tire," said Hermida.

Fontana was cheered by the crowds as he crossed the line with a wheelie in spite of Hermida being close behind him.

"I'm lucky to win here. It was a hard but fair fight with José," said Fontana. Two years ago, during his first appearance in Münsingen, Fontana had crashed and then Hermida had crashed into him.

Gujan, a two-time previous winner, earned the third spot on the podium, 21 seconds behind Fontana. He surprised some by beating Fanger. Käss took the final podium spot.

Pre-race favorite Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) had two early incidences of chain suck and lost his chance to finish on the podium.

An awesome day for Brandau

The women's competition turned into a race with four main contenders. Sabine Spitz took the lead in the beginning of the race and her efforts helped build the quartet's lead. Elisabeth Brandau, Annika Langvad and Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team) joined Spitz, leaving Lisi Osl (Ghost Factory Racing Team) and Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team) behind.

These four lead women gave an exciting race, attacking at almost every corner, changing positions all the time. At one point, Langvad took too many risks and went over her handlebars. Brandau had to stop, while Spitz and Klemencic were able to pass.

But Brandau and later also Langvad caught back up and at the beginning of the last lap, all four were still in the game. Brandau and Langvad got a small gap, but the lead changed several times.

About 700 meters before the finish, Brandau made the last maneuver, passing Langvad while riding over some wavy terrain. She held onto her lead and celebrated her win in front of a cheering crowd. It was her first ever win in a major cross country race.

"It was awsome today. We were fighting really aggressive and I'm really happy to get the win," said Brandau.

Brandau's Central Haibike teammate Spitz finished third, only 11 seconds behind. "The teamwork was fine. We knew that Lisa was in good shape," said Spitz. "For myself, I tried not to go over the limit six days before Pietermaritzburg World Cup."

Langvad wasn't too disappointed. "Today my plan was not to escape. I wanted to get into the fight with the other girls, and I learned a lot," said Langvad.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing1:26:13
2José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:01
3Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:21
4Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:00:22
5Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:38
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:46
7Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:23
8Rene Tann (Ger)0:03:13
9Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:03:26
10Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:03:29
11Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:03:30
12Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling0:03:41
13Benjamin Wittrup Justesen0:04:09
14Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:04:14
15Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:18
16Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:05:03
17Torsten Marx (Ger)0:05:05
18Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:17
19Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:05:27
20Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:05:37
21Heiko Gutmann (Ger)0:05:46
22Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:18
23Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:06:40
24Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:06:42
25Michael Hutter (Swi)0:07:12
26Matthias Pfrommer (Ger)0:07:40
27Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:08:04
28Mathias Frohn (Ger)0:08:10
29Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger)0:09:02
30Steffen Greger (Ger)0:09:09
31Casper Saltoft (Den)0:09:16
32Pascal Ketterer (Ger)0:09:47
33Davy Huygens (Bel)0:10:09
34Thomas Pfrommer (Ger)0:10:21
35Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger0:10:27
36Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:10:34
37Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:10:58
38Rumen Voigt (Ger)0:11:27
39Uwe Hardter (Ger)0:11:34
40Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:11:38
41Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:11:52
42Sebastian Gründel (Ger)0:11:59
43Stefan Schairer (Ger)0:12:24
44Marcel Reiser (Ger)0:12:43
45Michael Rieder (Ger)0:12:47
46Andi Weinhold (Ger)0:12:55
47Sascha Schwindling (Ger)0:13:11
48Carlo Maschek (Ger)0:13:58
49Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)
50Johnni Nielsen (Den)
51Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)
52Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
53Ulrich Theobald (Ger)
54Patrick Hediger (Swi)
55Sascha Nething (Ger)
56Achim Beckendahl (Ger)
57Martin Haugo (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
58Konstantin Jung (Ger)
59Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
60Phillipp Rothe (Ger)
61Mathias Veit (Ger)
62Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
63Luca Formoso (Swi)
64Niklas Tober (Ger)
65Tom Ettlich (Ger)
66Tobias Loest (Ger)
67Christian Pötzsch (Ger)
DNFSteffen Thum (Ger)
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut)
DNFMario Waibel (Ger)
DNSFabian Brzezinski (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling1:26:00
2Annika Langvad (Den)
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
5Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:01:00
6Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
8Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:02:00
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:03:00
10Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Cycling
11Hanna Klein (Ger)
12Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:04:00
13Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Cycling0:05:00
14Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
15Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:06:00
16Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
17Katrin Schwing (Ger)
18Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:07:00
19Tatjana Dold (Ger)
20Helen Grobert (Ger)0:08:00
21Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
22Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
23Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:09:00
24Kristine Noergaard (Den)
25Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC
26Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:10:00
27Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
28Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:11:00
29Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:12:00
30Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
31Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:13:00
32Mette Marie Kronborg (Den)
33Mailin Franke (Ger)0:14:00
34Nadine Rieder (Ger)
35Regina Genser (Ger)0:15:00
36Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:17:00
37Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
38Vanessa Tempcke (Ger)
39Ann Kathrin Scheläschus (Ger)
40Kristina Weber (Ger)
41Kim-Julia Gerlach (Ger)
42Theresa Wolfrum (Ger)
43Torunn Stake Laengen (Nor)
44Franziska Rödel (Ger)
DNFSarah Bosch (Ger)
DNFNathalie Zeferer (Ger)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Bauer (Ger)1:16:42
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:05
3Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:00:06
4Julian Schelb (Ger)0:00:07
5Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team0:00:54
6Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:13
7Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads-Orbea0:01:15
8Tim Lemmers (Ned)0:01:41
9Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:42
10Emilien Barben (Swi)
11Jonas Pedersen (Den)0:01:44
12Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:01:53
13Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:01:55
14Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:02:00
15Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike-Droessiger0:02:06
16Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads-Orbea0:02:28
17Kevin Krieg (Swi)0:02:38
18Martin Gluth (Ger)0:02:57
19Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:03:17
20Ludwig Döhl (Ger)0:03:29
21Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:03:36
22Yannick Burkhardt (Ger)0:03:39
23Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:03:43
24Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)0:03:47
25Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:03:48
26Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:04:11
27Rick Reimann (Swi)0:04:13
28Tobias Saether (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:04:54
29Daniel Kaufmann (Swi)0:05:00
30David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger0:05:02
31Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)0:05:03
32Johannes Közle (Ger)
33Frank Demuth (Ger)0:05:08
34Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:05:09
35Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)0:05:17
36Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:05:20
37Ole Hem (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:05:26
38Adrian Sauer (Ger)0:05:40
39Alexander Blomqvist (Swe)0:05:49
40Valentin Fiderer (Ger)0:05:57
41Dany Lacroix (Bel)0:05:59
42Marcel Braun (Ger)0:06:01
43Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:06:21
44Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:06:26
45Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:06:36
46Tobias Reiser (Ger)0:06:37
47Anselm Wüllner (Ger)0:06:54
48Marco Tippmann (Ger)0:07:14
49Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:07:17
50Matthias Zink (Ger)0:07:32
51Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger)0:07:47
52Timo Modosch (Ger)0:08:03
53Philipp Ziegler (Ger)0:08:25
54Jeffrey Andris (Ger)0:08:31
55Tommy Galle (Ger)0:08:42
56Oliver Laundenberg (Ger)
57Barry Hayes (Ger)0:08:51
58Martin Knöpfle (Ger)
59Markus Siebert (Ger)0:09:03
60Mike Bölts (Ger)0:09:04
61Mirco Zürcher (Swi)0:09:06
62Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica0:09:44
63Patrick Titus (Ger)0:10:15
64Thomas Rasmussen (Den)0:10:19
65Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:10:21
66Steffen Weisenseel (Ger)0:10:26
67Steve Scheffel (Ger)0:10:29
68Ragnar Wirths (Ger)0:10:30
69Danny Neumann (Ger)0:10:31
70Sturla Aune (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica0:10:39
71Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:10:51
72Lukas Hollrigl (Aut)0:10:53
73Alexander Fischer (Ger)0:10:54
74Thilo Glaser (Ger)0:10:57
75Marvin Schmidt (Ger)0:11:00
76Michael Wanski (Ger)0:11:06
77Jago Fechtmann (Ger)0:11:32
78Matthias Reichart (Ger)0:11:51
79Maxi Maier (Ger)0:11:57
80Jonathan Roth (Ger)0:11:59
81Fabian Obrist (Swi)0:12:34
82Jan Preus (Ger)0:12:39
83Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger)
84Timo Häfner (Ger)0:13:06
85David Schiel (Ger)0:13:42
86Simon Staufner (Ger)0:13:43
87Benno Heussi (Swi)0:13:53
88Felix Günter (Ger)0:14:07
89Roland Gantner (Aut)
90Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)0:18:33
91Daniel Waibel (Ger)
92Benjamin Merkel (Ger)
93Dominik Ziegler (Ger)
94Sebastian Miller (Ger)
95Victor Nissle (Ger)
96Ralf Maier (Ger)
97Johannes Müller (Ger)
98Max Weber (Ger)
99Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
100Christopher Kragl (Ger)
101Johannes Schulte (Ger)
102Michael Feinauer (Ger)
103Markus Schrempp (Ger)
104Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
105Julian Witt (Ger)
DNFMattias Nilsson (Swe)
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel)
DNFLukas Kuch (Ger)
DNFJan Pfitzner (Ger)
DNFOscar Byhlinder (Swe)
DNFFlorian Eitel (Ger)
DNFMarius Kottal (Ger)
DNFJoseph Kuhn (Ger)
DNFMarko Haas (Ger)
DNFJan Eric Müller (Ger)
DNFChristopher Goergen (Ger)
DNFPatrick Müller (Ger)
DNFDavid Büschler (Ger)
DNFMarcel Pöter (Ger)
DNFStefan Braun (Ger)

 

