Absalon triumphs at Bike the Rock in Heubach

Langvad wins women's cross country

Julien Absalon wins Bike the Rock in Heubach, Germany

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Elite men's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The start of an elite women's heat

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Elite women's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men take off in the eliminator

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The sprint to the finish of the elite men's race

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The elite men's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Eliminator winner Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Elite women's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The start of an elite men's heat

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Paul van der Ploeg

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Heiki Gutmann on his way to a win

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Nadine Rieder

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Paul van der Ploeg and Simon Stiebjahn

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Heiko Gutmann wins the eliminator in Heubach over Paul van der Ploeg

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Alexandra Engen winning the eliminator

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Sam Gaze

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Simon Stiebjahn

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Paul van der Ploeg

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Race winner Julien Absalon

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad in the lead

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Lisi Osl and Alexandra Engen, ready to start

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The women on the start line in Heubach, Germany

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Moritz Milatz finishes up in second.

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon wins Bike the Rock in Heubach, Germany

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon wins Bike the Rock in Heubach, Germany

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon on his way to the win in Heubach.

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Julien Absalon

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
The elite men's start

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Adelheid Morath finishes up

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Adelheid Morath

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Annika Langvad

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
The start of the women's race in Heubach

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Annika Langvad in the lead

(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Annika Langvad on her way to a win

(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Annika Langvad leads the race

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Adelheid Morath

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Race winner Julien Absalon

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Julien Absalon on the podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Men's podium: Jose Hermida, Moritz Milatz, Julien Absalon, Fabien Giger and Stephane Tempier

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Men's podium: Jose Hermida, Moritz Milatz, Julien Absalon, Fabien Giger and Stephane Tempier

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Julien Absalon

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Julien Absalon wins the rocky trophy

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Women's podium: Lisi Osl, Adelheid Morath, Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloxczcowska

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Women's podium: Lisi Osl, Adelheid Morath, Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff, Maja Wloxczcowska

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
German champion Moritz Milatz

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The men are off

(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
The top three women

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad wins the race

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The junior women's podium

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Alexandra Engen

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Adelheid Morath

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Annika Langvad

(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)

Julian Absalon (BMC) and Annika Langvad (Specialized) took the victory at Bike the Rock in Heubach, Germany, this weekend. The Frenchman won the HC-category race in front of teammate Moritz Milatz and Fabian Giger (Giant), while Langvad got the best of of Adelheid Morath and Jolanda Neff (Giant).

Men's cross country

There was no question that Julian Absalon was riding in Heubach more or less in his own class. The first two out of seven laps, Fabian Giger was together with the two-time Olympic champ, including up the 2.5km climb. Then Absalon left Giger behind and soloed to his second victory in Heubach following his first in 2010. He took a safe approach to the final lap, but still won by 28 seconds over Milatz.

"This race is always hard because you have to ride this uphill seven times. But I like the downhill. My shape is pretty good and I am confident for the upcoming World Cup races," said Absalon.

"I like this event. It's always a nice atmosphere with a lot of spectators," the Frenchman said.

The fight for second place was much more exciting. In the penultimate lap, Milatz caught a group of three behind Absalon, containing Giger, José Hermida (Multivan-Merida) and Stephane Tempier (BH Sr Suntour-KMC). The German champion put in a strong finish and together with Giger, he was able to leave Hermida and Tempier behind.

Not far away from the top of the climb, he accelerated and left Giger some seconds behind. Milatz kept his gap until the downhill and then secured the second place finish.

"My plan was not to over do it, but to do a fast last lap. Everything worked out well," said Milatz.

Giger said, "Moritz was a bit stronger than me, but I am really happy with one of my better races this year. I think my form is coming. It's a cool event every year, I like it."

Hermida took fourth and Tempier finished fifth.

Women's cross country

The special topography of the Bike the Rock cross country course creates two races of sorts. The uphill and the downhill are different specialties and so the way the race seems at the top of the climb is always different than it seems at the bottom.

Crossing the finish line for the first three laps, it was always World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC), who had about 10 seconds on Annika Langvad (Specialized). Adelheid Morath came by 20 to 30 seconds back.

But on the uphill, Morath always closed the gap and at the top, they were together.

Neff started to suffer in lap four. "I was a bit sick this week. So I knew I am not one hundred percent. I had to control my speed then," said Neff.

This led to a duel between Morath and Langvad, and right before the last downhill they were sprinting for the first position. The two-time marathon world champion Langvad won and took advantage in the downhill to the finish.

"These days, I feel very well and I hoped for a win, like four years ago. It was a great fight with Adelheid and Jolanda," said Langvad.

The same words were used Morath. "Great fight, really. I was not able to go to my limit, but could hold my rhythm. I am happy with my day, looking forward to the upcoming World Cups."

Olympic Gold medallist Julie Bresset (BH Sr Suntour-KMC), after her crash in Cairns, was not quite ready to fight for the podium. "It's not a course I like and after one week off, my form is not there. But I hope to be better in Nove Mesto," she said after finishing eighth.

Eliminator: Engen wins as usual while Gutmann surprises

Saturday's dliminator race saw Swede Alexandra Engen and German Heiko Gutmann (Lexware Mountainbike Team) on the top step of the podium

Engen was doing her job as always. Even a poor start didn't put her in serious danger. The two-time eliminator world champion jumped from fourth to first and defended her lead to win in front of former German champion Veronika Brüchle (Stevens) and Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing). Nadine Rieder (AMG-Rotwild) got fourth place.

"At the start, it was a bit dangerous for a moment, I decided to hold back. But afterwards I did well, I think," Engen said with a smile.

In the men's race, Heiko Gutmann was the surprise of the day. In a competition with three from the final of the Cairns World Cup, the 27-year-old from the southeast part of Germany gave a brave performance. With coolness, he took advantage of small mistakes by his competitors.

Paul van der Ploeg was in front in the final, but then slipped a bit in a corner, and Gutmann passed him. "For a moment I was afraid, that Paul would close the door, when I was already by his side, but I could make it," said Gutmann. "I am very happy. This victory is much more worth than others I took in the Bundesliga before."

"I should have won, but I made too many mistakes," said Paul van der Ploeg (Giant Australia).

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) defeated German national champion Simon Stiebjahn in the fight for the third spot on the podium.

"I was missing the power at the start. But it was fun, the eliminator is a cool format and we had a nice crowd here," said Lindgren.

Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra)1:34:44
2Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:00:28
3Fabian Giger (Swi)0:00:39
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:01:10
5Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:01:27
6Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:03:38
7Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:03:39
8Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:04:30
9Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:04:46
10Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:04:53
11Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:05:03
12Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:05:41
13Markus Bauer (Ger)0:05:42
14David Valero (Spa)0:06:10
15Christian Helmig (Lux)0:06:33
16Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:07:06
17Frank Beemer (Ned)0:07:23
18Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:08:08
19Hans Becking (Ned)0:08:45
20Michael Hutter (Swi)0:09:06
21Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:09:57
22Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:10:26
23Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:11:06
24Rick Reimann (Swi)0:11:59
25Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:12:20
26Kerry Werner (USA)0:12:29
27Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:13:07
28Christopher Maletz (Ger)
29Evgenii Pechenin (Rus)
30Steffen Greger (Ger)
31Jeffrey Andris (Ger)
32Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
33Mario Espinoza (Chi)
34Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
35Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
36Simon Grün (Ger)
37Gusty Bausch (Lux)
38Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger)
39Simon Staufner (Ger)
40Samuel Maryns (Bel)
41Christian Ludewig (Ger)
42Daniel Ullmann (Ger)

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den)1:35:12
2Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:00:20
3Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:01:25
4Lisi Osl (Aut)0:02:04
5Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:04:51
6Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:06:17
7Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:07:30
8Julie Bresset (Fra)0:07:31
9Peta Mullens (Aus)0:09:56
10Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:12:56
11Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:14:46
12Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:16:29
13Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:17:13
14Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:17:56
15Isabelle Klein (Lux)0:19:20
16Theresa Wolfrum (Ger)
17Majlen Müller (Ger)
18Jessica Benz (Ger)
19Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
20Vanessa Kleih (Ger)
21Chiara Eberle (Ger)
22Cemile Trommer (Ger)
23Nina Krauss (Ger)
24Fabienne Schauss (Lux)
25Hannah Traupe (Ger)
26Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
27Amelie Etzel (Ger)

U23 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:23:07
2Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:01:01
3Keegan Swenson (USA)0:01:55
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:02:11
5Didier Bats (Bel)0:02:13
6Robbert De Nijs (Ned)0:03:38
7Samuel Gaze (NZl)0:04:17
8Aaron Beck (Ger)0:05:03
9Maximilian Maier (Ger)0:05:26
10Sepp Kuss (USA)0:05:48
11Philipp Bertsch (Ger)0:06:41
12Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger)0:06:55
13Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:07:15
14Craig Oliver (NZl)0:07:24
15Marcel Lehrian (Ger)0:07:49
16Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:08:30
17Scott Bowden (Aus)0:08:32
18Sven Strähle (Ger)0:08:34
19Christopher Platt (Ger)0:09:19
20Guy Niv (Isr)0:09:20
21Michael Thompson (GBr)0:09:21
22Johannes Bläsi (Ger)0:09:32
23Jannik Lambert (Ger)0:09:49
24Florian Kortüm (Ger)0:10:54
25Heiko Hog (Ger)0:11:02
26Jakob Hartmann (Ger)0:11:10
27Simon Schilli (Ger)0:11:47
28Tim Streckenbach (Ger)0:12:51
29Simon Gessler (Ger)0:14:23
30Marco Faßbender (Ger)0:15:11
31Markus Siebert (Ger)0:16:32
32Alexander Gläser (Ger)
33Quentin Winandy (Bel)
34Isak Unal (Tur)
35Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
36Sam Weber (Ger)
37Lucas Arnhold (Ger)
38Matthias Baldauf (Ger)
39Vladislav Maksimov (Rus)
40Arndt Puls (Ger)
41Kyle Ward (Aus)
42Yves Ketterer (Ger)
43Koen Van De Ven (Ned)
44Felix Legler (Ger)
45Pirmin Eisenbarth (Ger)
46Tim Rosenkranz (Ger)
47Loic Maryns (Bel)
48Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
49Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
50Manuel Schreier (Ger)
51Nils Dillmann (Ger)
52Patrick Pfeifer (Ger)
53Stefan Schreier (Ger)
54Luis Haußmann (Ger)
55Alessandro Sepp (Ger)
56Nick Wichmann (Ger)
57Raven Hilderts (Ger)
58Dominik Voss (Ger)

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
2Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
3Emil Lindgren (Swe)
4Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
5Marco Schätzing (Ger)
6Samuel Gaze (NZl)
7Louis Wolf (Ger)
8Martin Frey (Ger)
9Sean Christopher Feldhaus (Ger)
10Florian Kortüm (Ger)
11Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
12Alexander Gläser (Ger)
13Hendrik Grobert (Ger)
14Timo Häfner (Ger)
15Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger)
16Luis Neff (Ger)
17Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
18David Bertram (Ger)
19Evgenii Pechenin (Rus)
20Sam Weber (Ger)
21Simon Gutmann (Ger)
22Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
23Jeffrey Andris (Ger)
24Gabriel Sindlinger (Ger)
25Jannik Stegmaier (Ger)
26Marco Thalhofer (Ger)
27David Lenz (Ger)
28Kevin Waibel (Ger)
29Tobias Wagner (Ger)
30Yves Ketterer (Ger)

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)
2Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
3Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
4Nadine Rieder (Ger)
5Majlen Müller (Ger)
6Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
7Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
8Vanessa Kleih (Ger)
9Chiara Eberle (Ger)
10Hannah Traupe (Ger)
11Anna Konovalova (Rus)
12Daniela Storch (Ger)
13Nina Krauss (Ger)
14Amelie Etzel (Ger)

