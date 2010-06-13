Image 1 of 20 Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) rides the technical downhill section (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 20 Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) races toward a win (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 20 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) in a mud bath (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 20 Lisi Osl and Sabine Spitz (both Central Pro) lead the women's race. (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 5 of 20 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) chases on th climb. (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 6 of 20 Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) races uphill. (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 7 of 20 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) were the leaders for much of the race together. (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 8 of 20 Mortiz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins in Albstadt, Germany (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 9 of 20 Sabine Spitz en route to victory in a muddy women's race. (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 10 of 20 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) wins the women's race. (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 11 of 20 The top three in the men's race: Florian Vogel, Moritz Milatz and Lukas Flückiger (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 12 of 20 The start of the men's race in Albstadt. (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 13 of 20 The elite women's podium. (Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann) Image 14 of 20 The start of the elite women's race in Albstadt. (Image credit: Rothaus-Cube Mountainbike-Team) Image 15 of 20 Elite women's podium. (Image credit: Rothaus-Cube Mountainbike-Team) Image 16 of 20 Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) takes her first victory of 2010. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 17 of 20 Elite women's podium. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 18 of 20 Lisi Osl (Central Pro) rides to second in Albstadt after a flat tire. (Image credit: Ralf Schuable) Image 19 of 20 The start of the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 20 Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on his way to winning in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Germans Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) took victories in the third round of the International Mountain Bike Bundesliga Series in Albstadt, Germany. Olympic champion Spitz won the sixth edition of the Gonso Albstadt MTB Classic ahead of teammate Lisi Osl and Annika Langvad HMTBK), while Milatz defeated two Swiss riders: Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing).

A rainy day in the valleys of Swabian Alb didn't deter the crowds from coming out to cheer enthusiastically. For Spitz, the crowds helped her excel in the conditions.

"It's not my favourite course, and the rain didn't suit me, but the crowd was unbeatable," she said. Spitz also said she wasn't sure if she would have won had her teammate Osl had not had a mechanical issue.

In her third race after an eight-month break following undergoing a surgery, Spitz profited from a flat tire of her teammate, who had been with her at the front of the race. Osl lost one minute, but was able to work her way back to second, passing Langvad.

"Despite of the flat tire and after a hard training week, I think I made the best out of it," said Osl.

Langvad said she thought she was going to die when she tried to follow Osl, but she was satisfied with her race, which came during a period of training as she preps for the European championships in July.

In fact, most of the cross country riders are in the midst of a training block, including all the top riders in the men's race like winner Milatz, Vogel and Lukas Flückiger.

Milatz and Vogel dominated the men's race until the sixth of seven 5.1-km laps, which featured both long and steep climbs. Vogel started to fatigue, and Milatz saw weakness in his opponent and accelerated on the climb. As the crowd roared, Vogel lost contact with Milatz's wheel.

The German overcame chainsuck, which forced him to dismount and attend to his shifting on the final lap, to hang on for victory, one that seemed familiar.

"It was a kind of deja-vu for me because in 2006, when I became German national champion in Albstadt, the football world championship was going on, and it was the same feeling," Milatz said, referring to the football (soccer World Cup) happening in South Africa.

Vogel was on his third race of the week after doing city races in Prague and Lausanne earlier, confessed to being over his limit for a long time during the race.

"We worked together pretty well, but just before the last lap, I was getting tired. Moritz was stronger than me today."

Vogel's compatriot Flückiger came on strong near the end of the race. "In the beginning I was weak on the uphill and weak on the downhill, but the last two laps, I was suddenly flying," he said.

With the best time on the penultimate lap, Flückiger overtook Nicola Rohrbach (SRM-Stevens) and grabbed third. Rohrbach was a surprise in the race, spending much of it in third place. "I had no chance against Lukas, but I'm super happy as fourth. This year, I've started to profit from training at a higher level."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:52:26 2 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott- Swisspower MTB Team 0:00:42 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:00:49 4 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Srm-Stevens-Team 0:02:04 5 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:02:10 6 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:02:37 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:03:27 8 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:07 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:04:18 10 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team 0:05:26 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:05:46 12 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:15 13 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup 0:06:19 14 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:06:24 15 Pascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G. Bike Team 0:07:32 16 Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:08:15 17 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens MTB Team 0:09:36 18 Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott Swisspower 0:09:44 19 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:10:21 20 Max Knox (RSA) DCM 0:11:48 21 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rv Stevens Team 0:12:32 22 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour 0:13:11 23 Steven Garcin (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour 0:13:12 24 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team 0:13:12 25 Torsten Marx (Ger) DS-Rennsport 0:15:43 26 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:16:32 -2laps Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team -2laps Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming -2laps Pierre Geoffory Plantet (Ger) Team New Cycling -2laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) Giant Deutschland -3laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike Drössiger -3laps Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) Team Garmin/Adidas -3laps Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team -3laps Chun Hing Chang (HKg) Hong Kong National Team -3laps Michael Wiessner (Ger) RC Martin#S Bikeshop -3laps Vero Lüscher (Ger) MTB Team Rose Ultrasports -3laps Achim Beckedahl (Ger) Endorfin-Solvis -3laps Ulrich Theobald (Ger) Easton Rockets -3laps Brandon Stewart (RSA) DCM -4laps Marcel Reiser (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team -4laps Yves Kellogg (Ger) Endorfin Solvis -4laps Rumen Voigt (Ger) Mühle Pronghorn Racing -4laps Matthias Veit (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team -4laps Sebastian Gründel (Ger) MTB Team Ortenau DNF Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team DNF Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team DNF Olaf Rochow (Ger) Team Easton Rockets DNF Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team DNF Bas Peters (Ned) Merida/Combee DNF Balz Weber (Swi) DS-Rennsport DNF Wilko Rochow-Borg (Ger) Rose Ultrasports DNF Andy Römhild (Ger) Team Germina / MTB-Club Suhl DNF Stefan Schairer (Ger) RSG Zollernalb / Gonso Rawofle DNF René Tann (Ger) Team Germania/1. Suhler MTB DNF Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team DNF Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Easton Rockets DNF Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team DNF Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing DNF Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team DNF Markus Möller (Ger) ATV Haltern

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team 1:32:25 2 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central-Ghost-Pro Team 0:00:45 3 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBk 0:02:59 4 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Team Haibike 0:04:25 5 Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:06:50 6 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look-Shimano 0:08:18 7 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:08:23 8 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup 0:09:20 9 Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:09:30 10 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc 0:10:22 11 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:12:54 12 Corina Gantenbein (Den) Fischer-Bmc 0:14:00 13 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:14:25 14 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup 0:15:00 15 Alexa Hüni (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team 0:16:01 16 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central-Ghost-Pro Team 0:17:26 17 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Ik Jarl Rattvik 0:17:42 18 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars 0:19:35 19 Melanie Späth (Irl) Cycleways 0:20:21 20 Sabrina Schweizer (Irl) Rad-Union 1913 Wangen/2-Rad 0:20:59 21 Caitlin Elliott (Irl) Wxc Mountain Bike Team Uk 0:21:14 22 Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossream 0:23:55 -1lap Nina Kunz (Ger) Merida Deutschland -1lap Julia Haase (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Bergamont -1lap Sandy Jäkel (Ger) White Rock -1lap Rozanne Slik (Ned) Merida Combee DNF Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team DNF Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team DNF Karin Groen (Ned) Reto DNF Luisa Möser (Ger) Shark Attack Saalhausen DNF Anja Gradl (Ger) Central- Ghost- Pro-Team DNF Vanessa Mosch (Ger) Haibike / Nrw Kader

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team 1:36:24 2 Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team 0:02:18 3 Severin Disch (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:02:43 4 Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team 0:03:14 5 Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:03:47 6 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:04:50 7 Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) M.I.G. Team 0:05:39 8 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Team Muskelkater Genesis 0:07:09 9 Andy Eyring (Ger) Team Bergamont / Rwv Haselbach 0:07:30 10 Erik Groen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:07:32 11 Manfred Reis (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup 0:08:39 12 Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets 0:08:50 13 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:09:47 14 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:09:52 15 Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:09:53 16 Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs 0:10:24 17 Henrik Hoffmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte 0:10:33 18 Philipp Buys (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas 0:10:36 19 Christian Bickel (Swi) Christianbickel.Ch 0:11:25 20 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:13:03 21 Maximilian Holz (Ger) Team Marinbike 0:13:13 22 Valentin Fiderer (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs 0:13:44 23 Tommy Galle (Ger) White Rock E. V. 0:14:58 -2laps Danny Neumann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte -2laps Vincenz Dumeni (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -2laps David Simon (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars -2laps Rick Reimann (Swi) Pbr Matic Swiss MTB Team -2laps Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer Tekfor -2laps Lysander Kiesel (Ger) Capic-Team -2laps Matthias Hoi (Aut) Team Easton Rockets -2laps Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls -2laps Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte -2laps Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger) Team Haibike -2laps Ludwig Doehl (Ger) Bike Junior Team -2laps Tobias Reiser (Ger) TSV Oberammergau/ Aktiv3 -2laps Philipp Ziegler (Ger) Fxsports / Sg Sparkasse -2laps Johannes Közle (Ger) Team CMTB -2laps Florian Grafmüller (Ger) Lexware Racing Team -2laps Pierre Happel (Ger) Gecko Youngwild.De -2laps Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krab Cycles -2laps Cal Britten (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -2laps Patrick Titus (Ger) Bike Junior Team -2laps Tom Ettlich (Ger) White Rock -2laps Kenneth Hansen (Den) HS-6100 -2laps Felix Günter (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team -2laps Jannick Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt -2laps Elias Neubert (Ger) Team Bergamont -3laps Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) RSG-Tvk -3laps Stefan Braun (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer -3laps Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Ghost Racing Team -3laps Robin Regener (Ger) MTB Racing Team Rad & Funsport -3laps Lukas Holtkamp (Ger) ATV Haltern -3laps Carlo Maschek (Ger) MBC Hannover -3laps Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) Rwv Haselbach -3laps Tobias Trautmann (Ger) White Rock -3laps Marius Reiber (Ger) Gecko Youngwild -3laps Sebastian Feige (Ger) Team CMTB -3laps Ragnar Wirths (Ger) SV Vecunda Bekond -3laps Raphael Sämann (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller -4laps Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte -4laps Florian Eitel (Ger) Rhein-Neckar-Racing -4laps Julian Kress (Ger) Radhaus Bonnet -4laps Jeffrey Andris (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team -4laps Dominik Stösser (Ger) Stemper/Giant -4laps Svante Johanßon (Ger) RSG Nordheide E.V. DNF Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team DNF Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup DNF Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Swiss National Team DNF Timo Modosch (Ger) Ghost Racing Team DNF Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team DNF Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Gs Domaine Du Frigoulet DNF Francois Theron (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas DNF Lukas Helminger (Aut) URC Wals Siezenheim DNF Simon Staufner (Ger) Team CMTB

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 1:19:56 2 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Merida Combee 0:00:07 3 Lukas Kuch (Ger) Team Nolte-Küchen 0:02:40 4 Kevin Krieg (Swi) Pbr-Matic Swiss MTB Team 0:03:37 5 Sascha Bleher (Ger) M.I.G. Team 0:04:30 6 Christian Pfaeffle (Ger) Ghost Racing Team 0:06:05 7 Seth Kemp (USA) USA National Team 0:06:11 8 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Mig- Biketeam 0:06:20 9 Severin Lehmann (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Team Bergamont 0:06:38 10 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:06:39 11 Erik Jonsson (Swi) Team Jonsson-Merida-Domcycle 0:07:23 12 Marco Tippmann (Ger) MTB-Teck RaDStudio Kuettner 0:08:21 13 Skyler Trujillo (USA) USA National Team 0:08:23 14 Matthias Zink (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:08:27 15 Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team 0:09:36 16 Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team 0:10:01 17 Max Weber (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team 0:10:58 18 Jan-Eric Müller (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team 0:11:37 19 Mike Bölts (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:12:01 20 Christopher Platt (Ger) Wettenberg 0:12:52 21 Laurent Gampp (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:13:09 22 Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team 0:14:14 23 Willy Klein (Ger) 1846 Mosbach E.V. - RaDSport 0:14:46 24 Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida 0:15:15 25 Fabian Hörz (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Ghost Racing Team 0:15:44 26 Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt/Easton Rock 0:16:51 27 Marcus Macicek (Ger) Bikesportbühnebayreuth Merida 0:17:34 28 Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) Bike Junior Team/Rwv Haselbach 0:17:40 29 Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke Haslach 0:17:46 30 Payson Mcelveen (USA) USA National Team 0:19:47 31 Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller 0:19:51 32 Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerts-Treff 0:20:00 33 Felix Weidel (Ger) Chiemgaubiking Team 0:20:01 34 Robert Traupe (Ger) Bicycles And More/Bergamont 0:20:21 35 Ryan Standish (USA) USA National Team 0:24:54 -2laps Markus Siebert (Ger) RSG Fessenbach Kiebel.De -2laps Joseph Kuhn (Ger) Team CMTB -2laps Markus Schrempp (Ger) RmSV Bohlsbach / Bsg -2laps Falk Baron (Ger) Www.Biker-Boarder.De -2laps Tobias Klein (Ger) Team Saarschleife -2laps Luc Descaux De Marigny (RSA) Team Falke -3laps Herman Bester (RSA) Team Falke -3laps Justin Pictor (RSA) Team Falke -3laps Johannes Scribante (RSA) Team Falke -3laps Daniel Sauter (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team -3laps Marc Bohnerth (Ger) Landeskader Saar DNF Michael Stünzi (Swi) Haibike Swiss It Repair MTB Team DNF Daniel Nientiedt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team DNF Martin Giese (Ger) Specialized DNF Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) Bike Work Desch DNF Alexander Gläser (Ger) Team Bergamont Campana DNF Manuel Pfaff (Ger) Sc-Urach DNF Daniel Waller (Ger) Iko-Corratec-Team DNF Jeremiah Dyer (USA) USA National Team DNF David Büschler (Ger) Landeskader Saar / Bike Aid DNF Silvan Casutt (Swi) Biketeam.Gr

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 1:17:13 2 Johanna Techt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team 0:02:11 3 Sophia Ries (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team 0:10:02 4 Chiara Eberle (Ger) Mountain Heroes 0:12:24 5 Saskia Hauser (Ger) MTB Team Oppenau 0:13:14 6 Vanessa Tempcke (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein 0:16:01 7 Ann-Kathrin Scheläschuß (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Koch 0:17:54 8 Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:18:24 9 Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) USA Junior Team 0:18:34 10 Ann-Marie Blankenhorn (Ger) Ghost Racing-Team 0:19:53 11 Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Team Bergamont/Schneiderhan 0:21:55 12 Sophia Panzer (Ger) SC Wunsiedel, Scott Pro Team 0:24:03 13 Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching Team Cube 0:24:27 14 Karlotta Felsmann (Ger) Team Springe 0:25:42 15 Erin Geer Wesley (USA) USA Junior Team 0:27:24 -1lap Franziska Rödel (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte -1lap Katja Scheuer (Ger) SV Reudern -1lap Ellen Patton (USA) USA Junior Team -1lap Linnea Dixson (USA) USA Junior Team DNF Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team DNF Stephanie Frank (Ger) Bergamont DNF Anna Kurpas (Ger) Merida Schulte Team