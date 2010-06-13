Trending

Spitz wins first race after comeback from injury

Milatz wins in Albstadt

Image 1 of 20

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) rides the technical downhill section

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) rides the technical downhill section
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 20

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) races toward a win

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) races toward a win
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 20

Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) in a mud bath

Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) in a mud bath
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 20

Lisi Osl and Sabine Spitz (both Central Pro) lead the women's race.

Lisi Osl and Sabine Spitz (both Central Pro) lead the women's race.
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 5 of 20

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) chases on th climb.

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) chases on th climb.
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 6 of 20

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) races uphill.

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) races uphill.
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 7 of 20

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) were the leaders for much of the race together.

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) were the leaders for much of the race together.
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 8 of 20

Mortiz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins in Albstadt, Germany

Mortiz Milatz (Multivan Merida) wins in Albstadt, Germany
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 9 of 20

Sabine Spitz en route to victory in a muddy women's race.

Sabine Spitz en route to victory in a muddy women's race.
(Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)
Image 10 of 20

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) wins the women's race.

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) wins the women's race.
(Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)
Image 11 of 20

The top three in the men's race: Florian Vogel, Moritz Milatz and Lukas Flückiger

The top three in the men's race: Florian Vogel, Moritz Milatz and Lukas Flückiger
(Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)
Image 12 of 20

The start of the men's race in Albstadt.

The start of the men's race in Albstadt.
(Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)
Image 13 of 20

The elite women's podium.

The elite women's podium.
(Image credit: Arno Fuhrmann)
Image 14 of 20

The start of the elite women's race in Albstadt.

The start of the elite women's race in Albstadt.
(Image credit: Rothaus-Cube Mountainbike-Team)
Image 15 of 20

Elite women's podium.

Elite women's podium.
(Image credit: Rothaus-Cube Mountainbike-Team)
Image 16 of 20

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) takes her first victory of 2010.

Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) takes her first victory of 2010.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 17 of 20

Elite women's podium.

Elite women's podium.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 18 of 20

Lisi Osl (Central Pro) rides to second in Albstadt after a flat tire.

Lisi Osl (Central Pro) rides to second in Albstadt after a flat tire.
(Image credit: Ralf Schuable)
Image 19 of 20

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 20 of 20

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on his way to winning in Albstadt

Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on his way to winning in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Germans Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) took victories in the third round of the International Mountain Bike Bundesliga Series in Albstadt, Germany. Olympic champion Spitz won the sixth edition of the Gonso Albstadt MTB Classic ahead of teammate Lisi Osl and Annika Langvad HMTBK), while Milatz defeated two Swiss riders: Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing).

A rainy day in the valleys of Swabian Alb didn't deter the crowds from coming out to cheer enthusiastically. For Spitz, the crowds helped her excel in the conditions.

"It's not my favourite course, and the rain didn't suit me, but the crowd was unbeatable," she said. Spitz also said she wasn't sure if she would have won had her teammate Osl had not had a mechanical issue.

In her third race after an eight-month break following undergoing a surgery, Spitz profited from a flat tire of her teammate, who had been with her at the front of the race. Osl lost one minute, but was able to work her way back to second, passing Langvad.

"Despite of the flat tire and after a hard training week, I think I made the best out of it," said Osl.

Langvad said she thought she was going to die when she tried to follow Osl, but she was satisfied with her race, which came during a period of training as she preps for the European championships in July.

In fact, most of the cross country riders are in the midst of a training block, including all the top riders in the men's race like winner Milatz, Vogel and Lukas Flückiger.

Milatz and Vogel dominated the men's race until the sixth of seven 5.1-km laps, which featured both long and steep climbs. Vogel started to fatigue, and Milatz saw weakness in his opponent and accelerated on the climb. As the crowd roared, Vogel lost contact with Milatz's wheel.

The German overcame chainsuck, which forced him to dismount and attend to his shifting on the final lap, to hang on for victory, one that seemed familiar.

"It was a kind of deja-vu for me because in 2006, when I became German national champion in Albstadt, the football world championship was going on, and it was the same feeling," Milatz said, referring to the football (soccer World Cup) happening in South Africa.

Vogel was on his third race of the week after doing city races in Prague and Lausanne earlier, confessed to being over his limit for a long time during the race.

"We worked together pretty well, but just before the last lap, I was getting tired. Moritz was stronger than me today."

Vogel's compatriot Flückiger came on strong near the end of the race. "In the beginning I was weak on the uphill and weak on the downhill, but the last two laps, I was suddenly flying," he said.

With the best time on the penultimate lap, Flückiger overtook Nicola Rohrbach (SRM-Stevens) and grabbed third. Rohrbach was a surprise in the race, spending much of it in third place. "I had no chance against Lukas, but I'm super happy as fourth. This year, I've started to profit from training at a higher level."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:52:26
2Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott- Swisspower MTB Team0:00:42
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:49
4Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Srm-Stevens-Team0:02:04
5Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:02:10
6Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:02:37
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) M.I.G. Team0:03:27
8Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:04:07
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:04:18
10Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team0:05:26
11Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:05:46
12Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:15
13Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup0:06:19
14Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:06:24
15Pascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G. Bike Team0:07:32
16Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:08:15
17Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens MTB Team0:09:36
18Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott Swisspower0:09:44
19Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:10:21
20Max Knox (RSA) DCM0:11:48
21Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rv Stevens Team0:12:32
22Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour0:13:11
23Steven Garcin (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour0:13:12
24Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team0:13:12
25Torsten Marx (Ger) DS-Rennsport0:15:43
26Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:16:32
-2lapsJiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
-2lapsMatthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming
-2lapsPierre Geoffory Plantet (Ger) Team New Cycling
-2lapsChristopher Maletz (Ger) Giant Deutschland
-3lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike Drössiger
-3lapsMarc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) Team Garmin/Adidas
-3lapsBenjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
-3lapsChun Hing Chang (HKg) Hong Kong National Team
-3lapsMichael Wiessner (Ger) RC Martin#S Bikeshop
-3lapsVero Lüscher (Ger) MTB Team Rose Ultrasports
-3lapsAchim Beckedahl (Ger) Endorfin-Solvis
-3lapsUlrich Theobald (Ger) Easton Rockets
-3lapsBrandon Stewart (RSA) DCM
-4lapsMarcel Reiser (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team
-4lapsYves Kellogg (Ger) Endorfin Solvis
-4lapsRumen Voigt (Ger) Mühle Pronghorn Racing
-4lapsMatthias Veit (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
-4lapsSebastian Gründel (Ger) MTB Team Ortenau
DNFChristoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
DNFBjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team
DNFOlaf Rochow (Ger) Team Easton Rockets
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
DNFBas Peters (Ned) Merida/Combee
DNFBalz Weber (Swi) DS-Rennsport
DNFWilko Rochow-Borg (Ger) Rose Ultrasports
DNFAndy Römhild (Ger) Team Germina / MTB-Club Suhl
DNFStefan Schairer (Ger) RSG Zollernalb / Gonso Rawofle
DNFRené Tann (Ger) Team Germania/1. Suhler MTB
DNFJochen Käß (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team
DNFSebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Easton Rockets
DNFJochen Coconcelli (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
DNFMatthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing
DNFMichael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team
DNFMarkus Möller (Ger) ATV Haltern

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team1:32:25
2Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central-Ghost-Pro Team0:00:45
3Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBk0:02:59
4Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Team Haibike0:04:25
5Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:06:50
6Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look-Shimano0:08:18
7Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:08:23
8Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup0:09:20
9Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:09:30
10Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc0:10:22
11Silke Schmidt (Ger) Easton Rockets0:12:54
12Corina Gantenbein (Den) Fischer-Bmc0:14:00
13Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team0:14:25
14Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup0:15:00
15Alexa Hüni (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team0:16:01
16Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central-Ghost-Pro Team0:17:26
17Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Ik Jarl Rattvik0:17:42
18Nadine Rieder (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars0:19:35
19Melanie Späth (Irl) Cycleways0:20:21
20Sabrina Schweizer (Irl) Rad-Union 1913 Wangen/2-Rad0:20:59
21Caitlin Elliott (Irl) Wxc Mountain Bike Team Uk0:21:14
22Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossream0:23:55
-1lapNina Kunz (Ger) Merida Deutschland
-1lapJulia Haase (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Bergamont
-1lapSandy Jäkel (Ger) White Rock
-1lapRozanne Slik (Ned) Merida Combee
DNFNicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team
DNFJennifer Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
DNFKarin Groen (Ned) Reto
DNFLuisa Möser (Ger) Shark Attack Saalhausen
DNFAnja Gradl (Ger) Central- Ghost- Pro-Team
DNFVanessa Mosch (Ger) Haibike / Nrw Kader

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team1:36:24
2Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team0:02:18
3Severin Disch (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team0:02:43
4Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team0:03:14
5Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:03:47
6Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team0:04:50
7Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) M.I.G. Team0:05:39
8Matthias Leisling (Ger) Team Muskelkater Genesis0:07:09
9Andy Eyring (Ger) Team Bergamont / Rwv Haselbach0:07:30
10Erik Groen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:07:32
11Manfred Reis (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup0:08:39
12Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets0:08:50
13Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:09:47
14Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:09:52
15Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:09:53
16Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs0:10:24
17Henrik Hoffmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte0:10:33
18Philipp Buys (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas0:10:36
19Christian Bickel (Swi) Christianbickel.Ch0:11:25
20Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre-Leecougan0:13:03
21Maximilian Holz (Ger) Team Marinbike0:13:13
22Valentin Fiderer (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs0:13:44
23Tommy Galle (Ger) White Rock E. V.0:14:58
-2lapsDanny Neumann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
-2lapsVincenz Dumeni (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
-2lapsDavid Simon (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars
-2lapsRick Reimann (Swi) Pbr Matic Swiss MTB Team
-2lapsAdrian Sauer (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer Tekfor
-2lapsLysander Kiesel (Ger) Capic-Team
-2lapsMatthias Hoi (Aut) Team Easton Rockets
-2lapsSimon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls
-2lapsOliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
-2lapsPhilipp Maximilian Daum (Ger) Team Haibike
-2lapsLudwig Doehl (Ger) Bike Junior Team
-2lapsTobias Reiser (Ger) TSV Oberammergau/ Aktiv3
-2lapsPhilipp Ziegler (Ger) Fxsports / Sg Sparkasse
-2lapsJohannes Közle (Ger) Team CMTB
-2lapsFlorian Grafmüller (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
-2lapsPierre Happel (Ger) Gecko Youngwild.De
-2lapsZdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krab Cycles
-2lapsCal Britten (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
-2lapsPatrick Titus (Ger) Bike Junior Team
-2lapsTom Ettlich (Ger) White Rock
-2lapsKenneth Hansen (Den) HS-6100
-2lapsFelix Günter (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team
-2lapsJannick Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt
-2lapsElias Neubert (Ger) Team Bergamont
-3lapsAhmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) RSG-Tvk
-3lapsStefan Braun (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer
-3lapsOliver Vonhausen (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
-3lapsRobin Regener (Ger) MTB Racing Team Rad & Funsport
-3lapsLukas Holtkamp (Ger) ATV Haltern
-3lapsCarlo Maschek (Ger) MBC Hannover
-3lapsSteffen Weisenseel (Ger) Rwv Haselbach
-3lapsTobias Trautmann (Ger) White Rock
-3lapsMarius Reiber (Ger) Gecko Youngwild
-3lapsSebastian Feige (Ger) Team CMTB
-3lapsRagnar Wirths (Ger) SV Vecunda Bekond
-3lapsRaphael Sämann (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller
-4lapsAnselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
-4lapsFlorian Eitel (Ger) Rhein-Neckar-Racing
-4lapsJulian Kress (Ger) Radhaus Bonnet
-4lapsJeffrey Andris (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
-4lapsDominik Stösser (Ger) Stemper/Giant
-4lapsSvante Johanßon (Ger) RSG Nordheide E.V.
DNFOndrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
DNFSimon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
DNFMatthias Stirnemann (Swi) Swiss National Team
DNFTimo Modosch (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
DNFTimo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team
DNFBenjamin Büchi (Swi) Gs Domaine Du Frigoulet
DNFFrancois Theron (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas
DNFLukas Helminger (Aut) URC Wals Siezenheim
DNFSimon Staufner (Ger) Team CMTB

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team1:19:56
2Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Merida Combee0:00:07
3Lukas Kuch (Ger) Team Nolte-Küchen0:02:40
4Kevin Krieg (Swi) Pbr-Matic Swiss MTB Team0:03:37
5Sascha Bleher (Ger) M.I.G. Team0:04:30
6Christian Pfaeffle (Ger) Ghost Racing Team0:06:05
7Seth Kemp (USA) USA National Team0:06:11
8Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Mig- Biketeam0:06:20
9Severin Lehmann (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Team Bergamont0:06:38
10Severin Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:06:39
11Erik Jonsson (Swi) Team Jonsson-Merida-Domcycle0:07:23
12Marco Tippmann (Ger) MTB-Teck RaDStudio Kuettner0:08:21
13Skyler Trujillo (USA) USA National Team0:08:23
14Matthias Zink (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:08:27
15Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team0:09:36
16Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team0:10:01
17Max Weber (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team0:10:58
18Jan-Eric Müller (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team0:11:37
19Mike Bölts (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:12:01
20Christopher Platt (Ger) Wettenberg0:12:52
21Laurent Gampp (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:13:09
22Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team0:14:14
23Willy Klein (Ger) 1846 Mosbach E.V. - RaDSport0:14:46
24Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida0:15:15
25Fabian Hörz (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Ghost Racing Team0:15:44
26Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt/Easton Rock0:16:51
27Marcus Macicek (Ger) Bikesportbühnebayreuth Merida0:17:34
28Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) Bike Junior Team/Rwv Haselbach0:17:40
29Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke Haslach0:17:46
30Payson Mcelveen (USA) USA National Team0:19:47
31Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller0:19:51
32Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerts-Treff0:20:00
33Felix Weidel (Ger) Chiemgaubiking Team0:20:01
34Robert Traupe (Ger) Bicycles And More/Bergamont0:20:21
35Ryan Standish (USA) USA National Team0:24:54
-2lapsMarkus Siebert (Ger) RSG Fessenbach Kiebel.De
-2lapsJoseph Kuhn (Ger) Team CMTB
-2lapsMarkus Schrempp (Ger) RmSV Bohlsbach / Bsg
-2lapsFalk Baron (Ger) Www.Biker-Boarder.De
-2lapsTobias Klein (Ger) Team Saarschleife
-2lapsLuc Descaux De Marigny (RSA) Team Falke
-3lapsHerman Bester (RSA) Team Falke
-3lapsJustin Pictor (RSA) Team Falke
-3lapsJohannes Scribante (RSA) Team Falke
-3lapsDaniel Sauter (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
-3lapsMarc Bohnerth (Ger) Landeskader Saar
DNFMichael Stünzi (Swi) Haibike Swiss It Repair MTB Team
DNFDaniel Nientiedt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
DNFMartin Giese (Ger) Specialized
DNFJan-Nils Preus (Ger) Bike Work Desch
DNFAlexander Gläser (Ger) Team Bergamont Campana
DNFManuel Pfaff (Ger) Sc-Urach
DNFDaniel Waller (Ger) Iko-Corratec-Team
DNFJeremiah Dyer (USA) USA National Team
DNFDavid Büschler (Ger) Landeskader Saar / Bike Aid
DNFSilvan Casutt (Swi) Biketeam.Gr

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team1:17:13
2Johanna Techt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team0:02:11
3Sophia Ries (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team0:10:02
4Chiara Eberle (Ger) Mountain Heroes0:12:24
5Saskia Hauser (Ger) MTB Team Oppenau0:13:14
6Vanessa Tempcke (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein0:16:01
7Ann-Kathrin Scheläschuß (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Koch0:17:54
8Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:18:24
9Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) USA Junior Team0:18:34
10Ann-Marie Blankenhorn (Ger) Ghost Racing-Team0:19:53
11Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Team Bergamont/Schneiderhan0:21:55
12Sophia Panzer (Ger) SC Wunsiedel, Scott Pro Team0:24:03
13Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching Team Cube0:24:27
14Karlotta Felsmann (Ger) Team Springe0:25:42
15Erin Geer Wesley (USA) USA Junior Team0:27:24
-1lapFranziska Rödel (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
-1lapKatja Scheuer (Ger) SV Reudern
-1lapEllen Patton (USA) USA Junior Team
-1lapLinnea Dixson (USA) USA Junior Team
DNFRegina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team
DNFStephanie Frank (Ger) Bergamont
DNFAnna Kurpas (Ger) Merida Schulte Team

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Friedrich (Ger) Kelkheim1:27:26
2Thorsten Pott (Ger) Team Bergamont0:00:00
3Siggi Tröndle (Ger) RaDSport Fischer & Wagner0:00:12
4Michael Bonnekessel (Ger) Falke Ergonomic Sport System0:01:45
5Jan Rösel (Ger) Team Haibike0:03:13
6Uli Brucker (Ger) SC Hauach Team Neumayer0:03:39
7Nicolas Vogt (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts / Haibike0:03:55
8Stefan Knopf (Ger) RaDSport Rhein Neckar0:03:56
9Simon Schmider (Ger) SC Hauach Team Neumayer0:03:59
10Kim Alexander Tofaute (Ger) Ergon 24H Racing Team0:04:00
11Stefan Mosch (Ger) Flyinglegs.De0:05:14
12Georg Voegele (Ger) Bikewahn-Racing0:07:42
13Klaus Matschiner (Ger) Tb Neuffen0:07:52
14Jens Hoyden (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling Team0:08:09
15Stefan Koller (Ger) MTB-Teck/ Blackmasters0:08:31
16Pierre Seibertz (Ger) German A/Sebamed0:11:03
17Frank Stanger (Ger) Hepco Becker Factory Team0:15:54
18Alexander Schulze (Ger) Raceteam Radleck/RC Pfeil Augs0:22:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews