Germans Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) and Moritz Milatz (Multivan Merida) took victories in the third round of the International Mountain Bike Bundesliga Series in Albstadt, Germany. Olympic champion Spitz won the sixth edition of the Gonso Albstadt MTB Classic ahead of teammate Lisi Osl and Annika Langvad HMTBK), while Milatz defeated two Swiss riders: Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) and Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing).
A rainy day in the valleys of Swabian Alb didn't deter the crowds from coming out to cheer enthusiastically. For Spitz, the crowds helped her excel in the conditions.
"It's not my favourite course, and the rain didn't suit me, but the crowd was unbeatable," she said. Spitz also said she wasn't sure if she would have won had her teammate Osl had not had a mechanical issue.
In her third race after an eight-month break following undergoing a surgery, Spitz profited from a flat tire of her teammate, who had been with her at the front of the race. Osl lost one minute, but was able to work her way back to second, passing Langvad.
"Despite of the flat tire and after a hard training week, I think I made the best out of it," said Osl.
Langvad said she thought she was going to die when she tried to follow Osl, but she was satisfied with her race, which came during a period of training as she preps for the European championships in July.
In fact, most of the cross country riders are in the midst of a training block, including all the top riders in the men's race like winner Milatz, Vogel and Lukas Flückiger.
Milatz and Vogel dominated the men's race until the sixth of seven 5.1-km laps, which featured both long and steep climbs. Vogel started to fatigue, and Milatz saw weakness in his opponent and accelerated on the climb. As the crowd roared, Vogel lost contact with Milatz's wheel.
The German overcame chainsuck, which forced him to dismount and attend to his shifting on the final lap, to hang on for victory, one that seemed familiar.
"It was a kind of deja-vu for me because in 2006, when I became German national champion in Albstadt, the football world championship was going on, and it was the same feeling," Milatz said, referring to the football (soccer World Cup) happening in South Africa.
Vogel was on his third race of the week after doing city races in Prague and Lausanne earlier, confessed to being over his limit for a long time during the race.
"We worked together pretty well, but just before the last lap, I was getting tired. Moritz was stronger than me today."
Vogel's compatriot Flückiger came on strong near the end of the race. "In the beginning I was weak on the uphill and weak on the downhill, but the last two laps, I was suddenly flying," he said.
With the best time on the penultimate lap, Flückiger overtook Nicola Rohrbach (SRM-Stevens) and grabbed third. Rohrbach was a surprise in the race, spending much of it in third place. "I had no chance against Lukas, but I'm super happy as fourth. This year, I've started to profit from training at a higher level."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:52:26
|2
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott- Swisspower MTB Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:00:49
|4
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Srm-Stevens-Team
|0:02:04
|5
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|0:02:10
|6
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:02:37
|7
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:03:27
|8
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:04:07
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:18
|10
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Team
|0:05:26
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:46
|12
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:15
|13
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
|0:06:19
|14
|Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:06:24
|15
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) M.I.G. Bike Team
|0:07:32
|16
|Rudi van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:08:15
|17
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens MTB Team
|0:09:36
|18
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Scott Swisspower
|0:09:44
|19
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:10:21
|20
|Max Knox (RSA) DCM
|0:11:48
|21
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Harvestehuder Rv Stevens Team
|0:12:32
|22
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour
|0:13:11
|23
|Steven Garcin (Fra) Bh Sr Suntour
|0:13:12
|24
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:13:12
|25
|Torsten Marx (Ger) DS-Rennsport
|0:15:43
|26
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:16:32
|-2laps
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|-2laps
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team Haiming
|-2laps
|Pierre Geoffory Plantet (Ger) Team New Cycling
|-2laps
|Christopher Maletz (Ger) Giant Deutschland
|-3laps
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike Drössiger
|-3laps
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) Team Garmin/Adidas
|-3laps
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|-3laps
|Chun Hing Chang (HKg) Hong Kong National Team
|-3laps
|Michael Wiessner (Ger) RC Martin#S Bikeshop
|-3laps
|Vero Lüscher (Ger) MTB Team Rose Ultrasports
|-3laps
|Achim Beckedahl (Ger) Endorfin-Solvis
|-3laps
|Ulrich Theobald (Ger) Easton Rockets
|-3laps
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) DCM
|-4laps
|Marcel Reiser (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team
|-4laps
|Yves Kellogg (Ger) Endorfin Solvis
|-4laps
|Rumen Voigt (Ger) Mühle Pronghorn Racing
|-4laps
|Matthias Veit (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|-4laps
|Sebastian Gründel (Ger) MTB Team Ortenau
|DNF
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin Deforche MTB Racing Team
|DNF
|Olaf Rochow (Ger) Team Easton Rockets
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|DNF
|Bas Peters (Ned) Merida/Combee
|DNF
|Balz Weber (Swi) DS-Rennsport
|DNF
|Wilko Rochow-Borg (Ger) Rose Ultrasports
|DNF
|Andy Römhild (Ger) Team Germina / MTB-Club Suhl
|DNF
|Stefan Schairer (Ger) RSG Zollernalb / Gonso Rawofle
|DNF
|René Tann (Ger) Team Germania/1. Suhler MTB
|DNF
|Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan-Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) Team Easton Rockets
|DNF
|Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|DNF
|Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing
|DNF
|Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team
|DNF
|Markus Möller (Ger) ATV Haltern
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Ghost Pro Team
|1:32:25
|2
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central-Ghost-Pro Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBk
|0:02:59
|4
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Team Haibike
|0:04:25
|5
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:06:50
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look-Shimano
|0:08:18
|7
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:08:23
|8
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
|0:09:20
|9
|Tatjana Dold (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:09:30
|10
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc
|0:10:22
|11
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:12:54
|12
|Corina Gantenbein (Den) Fischer-Bmc
|0:14:00
|13
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:14:25
|14
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
|0:15:00
|15
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team
|0:16:01
|16
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Central-Ghost-Pro Team
|0:17:26
|17
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Ik Jarl Rattvik
|0:17:42
|18
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars
|0:19:35
|19
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Cycleways
|0:20:21
|20
|Sabrina Schweizer (Irl) Rad-Union 1913 Wangen/2-Rad
|0:20:59
|21
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl) Wxc Mountain Bike Team Uk
|0:21:14
|22
|Gesa Brüchmann (Ger) Stevens-1A-Crossream
|0:23:55
|-1lap
|Nina Kunz (Ger) Merida Deutschland
|-1lap
|Julia Haase (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Bergamont
|-1lap
|Sandy Jäkel (Ger) White Rock
|-1lap
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Merida Combee
|DNF
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team
|DNF
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|DNF
|Karin Groen (Ned) Reto
|DNF
|Luisa Möser (Ger) Shark Attack Saalhausen
|DNF
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central- Ghost- Pro-Team
|DNF
|Vanessa Mosch (Ger) Haibike / Nrw Kader
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|1:36:24
|2
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|0:02:18
|3
|Severin Disch (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|0:02:43
|4
|Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|0:03:14
|5
|Tim Lemmers (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:47
|6
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team
|0:04:50
|7
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) M.I.G. Team
|0:05:39
|8
|Matthias Leisling (Ger) Team Muskelkater Genesis
|0:07:09
|9
|Andy Eyring (Ger) Team Bergamont / Rwv Haselbach
|0:07:30
|10
|Erik Groen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:32
|11
|Manfred Reis (Ger) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
|0:08:39
|12
|Marcel Braun (Ger) Easton Rockets
|0:08:50
|13
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:09:47
|14
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:09:52
|15
|Matej Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:09:53
|16
|Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs
|0:10:24
|17
|Henrik Hoffmann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|0:10:33
|18
|Philipp Buys (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas
|0:10:36
|19
|Christian Bickel (Swi) Christianbickel.Ch
|0:11:25
|20
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre-Leecougan
|0:13:03
|21
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) Team Marinbike
|0:13:13
|22
|Valentin Fiderer (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs
|0:13:44
|23
|Tommy Galle (Ger) White Rock E. V.
|0:14:58
|-2laps
|Danny Neumann (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|-2laps
|Vincenz Dumeni (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|-2laps
|David Simon (Ger) Racingteam.Youngstars
|-2laps
|Rick Reimann (Swi) Pbr Matic Swiss MTB Team
|-2laps
|Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer Tekfor
|-2laps
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger) Capic-Team
|-2laps
|Matthias Hoi (Aut) Team Easton Rockets
|-2laps
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls
|-2laps
|Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|-2laps
|Philipp Maximilian Daum (Ger) Team Haibike
|-2laps
|Ludwig Doehl (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|-2laps
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) TSV Oberammergau/ Aktiv3
|-2laps
|Philipp Ziegler (Ger) Fxsports / Sg Sparkasse
|-2laps
|Johannes Közle (Ger) Team CMTB
|-2laps
|Florian Grafmüller (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|-2laps
|Pierre Happel (Ger) Gecko Youngwild.De
|-2laps
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Krab Cycles
|-2laps
|Cal Britten (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-2laps
|Patrick Titus (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|-2laps
|Tom Ettlich (Ger) White Rock
|-2laps
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) HS-6100
|-2laps
|Felix Günter (Ger) Wheeler-Ixs-Team
|-2laps
|Jannick Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt
|-2laps
|Elias Neubert (Ger) Team Bergamont
|-3laps
|Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) RSG-Tvk
|-3laps
|Stefan Braun (Ger) SC HaUSAch Neumayer
|-3laps
|Oliver Vonhausen (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
|-3laps
|Robin Regener (Ger) MTB Racing Team Rad & Funsport
|-3laps
|Lukas Holtkamp (Ger) ATV Haltern
|-3laps
|Carlo Maschek (Ger) MBC Hannover
|-3laps
|Steffen Weisenseel (Ger) Rwv Haselbach
|-3laps
|Tobias Trautmann (Ger) White Rock
|-3laps
|Marius Reiber (Ger) Gecko Youngwild
|-3laps
|Sebastian Feige (Ger) Team CMTB
|-3laps
|Ragnar Wirths (Ger) SV Vecunda Bekond
|-3laps
|Raphael Sämann (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller
|-4laps
|Anselm Wüllner (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|-4laps
|Florian Eitel (Ger) Rhein-Neckar-Racing
|-4laps
|Julian Kress (Ger) Radhaus Bonnet
|-4laps
|Jeffrey Andris (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|-4laps
|Dominik Stösser (Ger) Stemper/Giant
|-4laps
|Svante Johanßon (Ger) RSG Nordheide E.V.
|DNF
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup
|DNF
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|DNF
|Timo Modosch (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
|DNF
|Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Büchi (Swi) Gs Domaine Du Frigoulet
|DNF
|Francois Theron (RSA) Team Garmin/Adidas
|DNF
|Lukas Helminger (Aut) URC Wals Siezenheim
|DNF
|Simon Staufner (Ger) Team CMTB
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|1:19:56
|2
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Merida Combee
|0:00:07
|3
|Lukas Kuch (Ger) Team Nolte-Küchen
|0:02:40
|4
|Kevin Krieg (Swi) Pbr-Matic Swiss MTB Team
|0:03:37
|5
|Sascha Bleher (Ger) M.I.G. Team
|0:04:30
|6
|Christian Pfaeffle (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
|0:06:05
|7
|Seth Kemp (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:11
|8
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Mig- Biketeam
|0:06:20
|9
|Severin Lehmann (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Team Bergamont
|0:06:38
|10
|Severin Sägesser (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:06:39
|11
|Erik Jonsson (Swi) Team Jonsson-Merida-Domcycle
|0:07:23
|12
|Marco Tippmann (Ger) MTB-Teck RaDStudio Kuettner
|0:08:21
|13
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:23
|14
|Matthias Zink (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:08:27
|15
|Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|0:09:36
|16
|Claude Koster (Swi) MTB Cycletech Racing Team
|0:10:01
|17
|Max Weber (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|0:10:58
|18
|Jan-Eric Müller (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|0:11:37
|19
|Mike Bölts (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:12:01
|20
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Wettenberg
|0:12:52
|21
|Laurent Gampp (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|0:13:09
|22
|Michael Feinauer (Ger) MHW Cube Racing Team
|0:14:14
|23
|Willy Klein (Ger) 1846 Mosbach E.V. - RaDSport
|0:14:46
|24
|Maxi Maier (Ger) MTB Club München / Team Merida
|0:15:15
|25
|Fabian Hörz (Ger) Tb Neuffen/Ghost Racing Team
|0:15:44
|26
|Marian Pablo Burkhardt (Ger) TV Oberlengenhardt/Easton Rock
|0:16:51
|27
|Marcus Macicek (Ger) Bikesportbühnebayreuth Merida
|0:17:34
|28
|Jochen Weisenseel (Ger) Bike Junior Team/Rwv Haselbach
|0:17:40
|29
|Felix Huschle (Ger) RSV Staubwolke Haslach
|0:17:46
|30
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:47
|31
|Aaron Beck (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team/RSG Zoller
|0:19:51
|32
|Marcel Lehrian (Ger) Bikerts-Treff
|0:20:00
|33
|Felix Weidel (Ger) Chiemgaubiking Team
|0:20:01
|34
|Robert Traupe (Ger) Bicycles And More/Bergamont
|0:20:21
|35
|Ryan Standish (USA) USA National Team
|0:24:54
|-2laps
|Markus Siebert (Ger) RSG Fessenbach Kiebel.De
|-2laps
|Joseph Kuhn (Ger) Team CMTB
|-2laps
|Markus Schrempp (Ger) RmSV Bohlsbach / Bsg
|-2laps
|Falk Baron (Ger) Www.Biker-Boarder.De
|-2laps
|Tobias Klein (Ger) Team Saarschleife
|-2laps
|Luc Descaux De Marigny (RSA) Team Falke
|-3laps
|Herman Bester (RSA) Team Falke
|-3laps
|Justin Pictor (RSA) Team Falke
|-3laps
|Johannes Scribante (RSA) Team Falke
|-3laps
|Daniel Sauter (Ger) Gonso-Rawoflex-Team
|-3laps
|Marc Bohnerth (Ger) Landeskader Saar
|DNF
|Michael Stünzi (Swi) Haibike Swiss It Repair MTB Team
|DNF
|Daniel Nientiedt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Giese (Ger) Specialized
|DNF
|Jan-Nils Preus (Ger) Bike Work Desch
|DNF
|Alexander Gläser (Ger) Team Bergamont Campana
|DNF
|Manuel Pfaff (Ger) Sc-Urach
|DNF
|Daniel Waller (Ger) Iko-Corratec-Team
|DNF
|Jeremiah Dyer (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|David Büschler (Ger) Landeskader Saar / Bike Aid
|DNF
|Silvan Casutt (Swi) Biketeam.Gr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|1:17:13
|2
|Johanna Techt (Ger) Ghost Racing Team
|0:02:11
|3
|Sophia Ries (Ger) Vaude Simplon Team
|0:10:02
|4
|Chiara Eberle (Ger) Mountain Heroes
|0:12:24
|5
|Saskia Hauser (Ger) MTB Team Oppenau
|0:13:14
|6
|Vanessa Tempcke (Ger) Radfreunde Hilpoltstein
|0:16:01
|7
|Ann-Kathrin Scheläschuß (Ger) TSV Böhringen Team Koch
|0:17:54
|8
|Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|0:18:24
|9
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) USA Junior Team
|0:18:34
|10
|Ann-Marie Blankenhorn (Ger) Ghost Racing-Team
|0:19:53
|11
|Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Team Bergamont/Schneiderhan
|0:21:55
|12
|Sophia Panzer (Ger) SC Wunsiedel, Scott Pro Team
|0:24:03
|13
|Julia Thaler (Ger) RSV Garching Team Cube
|0:24:27
|14
|Karlotta Felsmann (Ger) Team Springe
|0:25:42
|15
|Erin Geer Wesley (USA) USA Junior Team
|0:27:24
|-1lap
|Franziska Rödel (Ger) Team Merida-Schulte
|-1lap
|Katja Scheuer (Ger) SV Reudern
|-1lap
|Ellen Patton (USA) USA Junior Team
|-1lap
|Linnea Dixson (USA) USA Junior Team
|DNF
|Regina Genser (Ger) Bike Junior Team
|DNF
|Stephanie Frank (Ger) Bergamont
|DNF
|Anna Kurpas (Ger) Merida Schulte Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Friedrich (Ger) Kelkheim
|1:27:26
|2
|Thorsten Pott (Ger) Team Bergamont
|0:00:00
|3
|Siggi Tröndle (Ger) RaDSport Fischer & Wagner
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Bonnekessel (Ger) Falke Ergonomic Sport System
|0:01:45
|5
|Jan Rösel (Ger) Team Haibike
|0:03:13
|6
|Uli Brucker (Ger) SC Hauach Team Neumayer
|0:03:39
|7
|Nicolas Vogt (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts / Haibike
|0:03:55
|8
|Stefan Knopf (Ger) RaDSport Rhein Neckar
|0:03:56
|9
|Simon Schmider (Ger) SC Hauach Team Neumayer
|0:03:59
|10
|Kim Alexander Tofaute (Ger) Ergon 24H Racing Team
|0:04:00
|11
|Stefan Mosch (Ger) Flyinglegs.De
|0:05:14
|12
|Georg Voegele (Ger) Bikewahn-Racing
|0:07:42
|13
|Klaus Matschiner (Ger) Tb Neuffen
|0:07:52
|14
|Jens Hoyden (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|15
|Stefan Koller (Ger) MTB-Teck/ Blackmasters
|0:08:31
|16
|Pierre Seibertz (Ger) German A/Sebamed
|0:11:03
|17
|Frank Stanger (Ger) Hepco Becker Factory Team
|0:15:54
|18
|Alexander Schulze (Ger) Raceteam Radleck/RC Pfeil Augs
|0:22:30
