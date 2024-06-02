Brussels Cycling Classic - Jonas Abrahamsen wins with late attack

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) fresh from his Giro d'Italia debut (Image credit: Getty Images) A man in form. Alexander Kristoff (Uno X Mobility) won the Heistse Pijl on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images) The race began in Cinquantenaire Park in the north of the city (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton reaches the top of the Kapelmuur (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaden Groves climbs the Muur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X Mobility) attacked late to win the Brussels Cycling Classic solo ahead of a charging bunch in a dramatic finale.

The Norwegian made his move with Soudal - Quick-Step's Martin Svrček with just over 10 kilometres to go before dropping him and holding off the bunch.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) won the gallop in the chase group ahead of Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

It was a first professional win for Abrahamsen, who has impressed all season long with his attacking racing, including nearly winning at WorldTour level in March.

"It was so nice to be solo for my first pro victory," he said after the finish. "I was so close in Tirreno-Adriatico when I was caught with 50 metres to go so I was just sprinting to take the victory."

His win caps off a good weekend for Uno X Mobility, who also won through Alexander Kristoff at Heistse Pijl yesterday. The Scandinavian squad are preparing to take on their second Tour de France and will look to carry this form into the biggest three weeks of the season. Abrahamsen's performance comes after a stint at altitude.

"The team was so good in the last race. I am so proud of the team. Kristoff won yesterday and in Franco-Belge all 7 team-mates were in the end. It was nice for me to be on my first altitude camp and to feel so strong after it," Abrahamsen said.

Early in the day, a breakaway of six escaped from the peloton. The group consisted of Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ), Martin Svrček (Soudal - Quick-Step), Cerial Desal (Bingoal WB), Kamiel Bonneu (Team Flanders Baloise) and Riccardo Lucca (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè). The group's advantage hovered around 3 minutes for much of the first half of the race.

Two laps of the Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg double awaited the riders in the mid part of the race. The riders would crest the Bosberg for the final time with 56 kilometres to go.

The pace increased on the first ascent of the Muur-Kapelmuur and the group's advantage shrunk to 90 seconds as domestiques looked to position their leaders on this key section. Liam Slock (Lotto DSTNY) attacked the peloton with just under 100km to go and bridged the gap to the leaders, making the breakaway seven strong.

Over the second ascents of the Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg a selection was made and the peloton split into two groups. The front split caught the breakaway at the bottom of the Congoberg with 48km to go and the pace was on as the group looked to keep the second, larger group behind.

Intermarché-Wanty led the front group alongside Groupama-FDJ in support of Biniam Girmay and Paul Penhoet respectively. The group behind was closing under the impetus of Cofidis and Total Energies, the gap remained at around 20 seconds for much of the finale before expanding in the closing kilometres.

Marc Hirschi attacked with 15km to go on the Heiligekruiswegstraat, whittling the group down. A counter attack came from Svrček and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno X Mobility), with Intermarché-Wanty chasing behind.

Abrahamsen looked the stronger of the two in front, the Slovakian likely paying for his efforts in the early breakaway. Abrahamsen attacked with 5km to go and distanced his companion, holding a 20 second lead over the chasers.

Abrahamsen held on by just four seconds over Girmay to take a memorable first win.