Stannard wins British road championship
Dowsett completes Sky 1-2
Elite/U23 Men: Ampleforth - Yearsley
Ian Stannard (Sky Procycling) soloed to his national road title, finishing more than a minute ahead of the nearest chasers after dropping his breakaway companions well out from the finish.
Stannard's teammate Alex Dowsett made it a Sky 1-2 by topping Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) for second. Ben Swift and Jeremy Hunt completed the top five, giving their Sky team most of the top places in the event.
Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor-Sharp), 10th overall, was the top U23 rider.
|1
|Ian Stannard (Sky Pro Cycling)
|4:48:43
|2
|Alex Dowsett (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:01:14
|3
|Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh - GAC)
|0:01:24
|4
|Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:07:45
|5
|Jeremy Hunt (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:07:59
|6
|David Clarke (Node4 - Giordana Racing)
|7
|Luke Rowe (Sky Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jonathan McEvoy (Endura Racing)
|0:08:02
|9
|Simon Richardson (Team IG - Sigma Sport)
|0:08:05
|10
|Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:08:07
|11
|Matthew Holmes (Team Raleigh - GAC)
|0:08:09
|12
|Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)
|0:08:10
|13
|Peter Williams (Node4 - Giordana Racing)
|14
|Yanto Barker (Team UK Youth)
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (Team Colpack)
|0:08:15
|16
|Mark McNally (An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team)
|0:08:16
|17
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh - GAC)
|0:08:22
|18
|Evan Oliphant (Team Raleigh - GAC)
|19
|Richard Handley (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:08:31
|20
|Ben Greenwood (Vanillabikes.com)
|0:09:00
|21
|Samuel Harrison (100% ME)
|0:09:57
|22
|Tom Last (Team IG - Sigma Sport)
|0:11:35
|23
|Adam Yates (UVCA Troyes)
|0:11:39
|24
|Russell Downing (Endura Racing)
|25
|Jack Kirk (UVCA Troyes)
|26
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|27
|Nathan Edmondson (SC Cene Valle Seriana)
|0:11:46
|28
|Chris Bartlett (Marco Polo)
|0:11:50
|29
|Kit Gilham (Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
|0:12:03
|30
|Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles/Blue)
|0:14:53
|31
|Grant Ferguson (Boardman Elite)
|0:16:35
|32
|Gruffudd Lewis (Team UK Youth)
|0:18:38
