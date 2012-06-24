Trending

Stannard wins British road championship

Dowsett completes Sky 1-2

Image 1 of 18

Endura are forced to do all the chasing after they missed the vital break

Endura are forced to do all the chasing after they missed the vital break
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 2 of 18

Oli Beckingsale (Endura MTB) and Graham Briggs (Team Raleigh) drop back from the lead group

Oli Beckingsale (Endura MTB) and Graham Briggs (Team Raleigh) drop back from the lead group
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 3 of 18

Simon Richardson (Team Sigma Sport) injects some pace into the bunch

Simon Richardson (Team Sigma Sport) injects some pace into the bunch
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 4 of 18

Jez Hunt (Team Sky) was always near the front of the bunch to discourage the attacking moves

Jez Hunt (Team Sky) was always near the front of the bunch to discourage the attacking moves
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 5 of 18

Russell Hampton (Raleigh) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) on the front of the break

Russell Hampton (Raleigh) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) on the front of the break
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 6 of 18

Team Sigma Sport take up the chase but Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) is on close attendance

Team Sigma Sport take up the chase but Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) is on close attendance
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 7 of 18

The Elite men's podium Alex Dowsett (Team Sky), Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Russell Hampton (Raleigh)

The Elite men's podium Alex Dowsett (Team Sky), Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Russell Hampton (Raleigh)
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 8 of 18

One lap to go for winner Ian Stannard (Team Sky) as he solos to victory

One lap to go for winner Ian Stannard (Team Sky) as he solos to victory
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 9 of 18

Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh) digs deep as he tows Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) round in pursuit of Stannard

Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh) digs deep as he tows Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) round in pursuit of Stannard
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 10 of 18

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) takes the generous applause as he celebrates winning the British championship

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) takes the generous applause as he celebrates winning the British championship
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 11 of 18

Swift (Team Sky) policing the moves trying to bridge the gap to the break that contains his teammates

Swift (Team Sky) policing the moves trying to bridge the gap to the break that contains his teammates
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 12 of 18

Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) attacks to keep the early break clear of the chasers

Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) attacks to keep the early break clear of the chasers
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 13 of 18

Ben Greenwood (Vanilla Bikes) takes up the challenge on the front as the early attacks start

Ben Greenwood (Vanilla Bikes) takes up the challenge on the front as the early attacks start
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 14 of 18

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) puts the hammer down on the front of the bunch

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) puts the hammer down on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 15 of 18

Daniel Lloyd (Sigma Sport) heads off in lone pursuit of the leaders

Daniel Lloyd (Sigma Sport) heads off in lone pursuit of the leaders
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 16 of 18

James McLaughlin (Sojasun Espoir ACNC) leads the early chase group

James McLaughlin (Sojasun Espoir ACNC) leads the early chase group
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 17 of 18

The early breakaway group - Oli Beckingsale (Endure MTB), Graham Briggs (Raleigh), Russell Hampton (Raleigh), Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky)

The early breakaway group - Oli Beckingsale (Endure MTB), Graham Briggs (Raleigh), Russell Hampton (Raleigh), Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and Alex Dowsett (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 18 of 18

The winning break that decided the podium places

The winning break that decided the podium places
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Ian Stannard (Sky Procycling) soloed to his national road title, finishing more than a minute ahead of the nearest chasers after dropping his breakaway companions well out from the finish.

Stannard's teammate Alex Dowsett made it a Sky 1-2 by topping Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) for second. Ben Swift and Jeremy Hunt completed the top five, giving their Sky team most of the top places in the event.

Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor-Sharp), 10th overall, was the top U23 rider.

Full Results
1Ian Stannard (Sky Pro Cycling)4:48:43
2Alex Dowsett (Sky Pro Cycling)0:01:14
3Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh - GAC)0:01:24
4Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)0:07:45
5Jeremy Hunt (Sky Pro Cycling)0:07:59
6David Clarke (Node4 - Giordana Racing)
7Luke Rowe (Sky Pro Cycling)
8Jonathan McEvoy (Endura Racing)0:08:02
9Simon Richardson (Team IG - Sigma Sport)0:08:05
10Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor Sharp)0:08:07
11Matthew Holmes (Team Raleigh - GAC)0:08:09
12Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)0:08:10
13Peter Williams (Node4 - Giordana Racing)
14Yanto Barker (Team UK Youth)
15Joshua Edmondson (Team Colpack)0:08:15
16Mark McNally (An Post-M. Donnelly-Grant Thornton-Sean Kelly Team)0:08:16
17Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh - GAC)0:08:22
18Evan Oliphant (Team Raleigh - GAC)
19Richard Handley (Rapha Condor Sharp)0:08:31
20Ben Greenwood (Vanillabikes.com)0:09:00
21Samuel Harrison (100% ME)0:09:57
22Tom Last (Team IG - Sigma Sport)0:11:35
23Adam Yates (UVCA Troyes)0:11:39
24Russell Downing (Endura Racing)
25Jack Kirk (UVCA Troyes)
26Luke Grivell-Mellor (Rapha Condor Sharp)
27Nathan Edmondson (SC Cene Valle Seriana)0:11:46
28Chris Bartlett (Marco Polo)0:11:50
29Kit Gilham (Herbalife-Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)0:12:03
30Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles/Blue)0:14:53
31Grant Ferguson (Boardman Elite)0:16:35
32Gruffudd Lewis (Team UK Youth)0:18:38

