Ian Stannard (Sky Procycling) soloed to his national road title, finishing more than a minute ahead of the nearest chasers after dropping his breakaway companions well out from the finish.

Stannard's teammate Alex Dowsett made it a Sky 1-2 by topping Russell Hampton (Raleigh-GAC) for second. Ben Swift and Jeremy Hunt completed the top five, giving their Sky team most of the top places in the event.

Michael Cuming (Rapha Condor-Sharp), 10th overall, was the top U23 rider.