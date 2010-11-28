Field victorious in Southampton
Runner-up Crawforth remains atop National Trophy standings
World Cup rider Ian Field made a winning return to UK racing, taking victory from Hargroves Cycles team-mate Jody Crawforth in the fourth round of the National Trophy Cyclo-Cross Series in Hampshire.
The duo led a superb day for the Hargroves Cycles team on their home patch of Southampton Sports Centre, with Field crossing the line nine seconds ahead of Crawforth who retains the overall series lead.
Previously just one point ahead of rival Paul Oldham, the Hope Factory Racing rider from Colne in Lancashire, Crawforth is now five points clear after Oldham settled for third spot.
The Southampton course is always fast, but with the ground frozen solid (but snow free) it proved to be even quicker than usual.
The top three were stuck like glue for the first few laps as they figured out the best lines to take, but after about 25 minutes’ racing Field caught them by surprise and attacked, establishing a gap of around five seconds.
Not wishing to chase his team-mate too hard, Crawforth concentrated on making sure Oldham remained behind, and Field held his advantage to the line.
“It was a tough race,” said 29-year-old Crawforth afterwards. “It was really cold and frozen. Everybody normally expects a mud-bath at Southampton.
“My main aim was to beat Paul Oldham and maintain the overall lead. It’s always nice to win a race, but I had to think of the overall.
“When Ian [Field] attacked it caught me out, and I chased for a bit, but it’s not really good to chase down your team-mate, so I concentrated on making sure Paul was behind me.
“He was chasing hard to catch me but with three laps to go I put in a big effort and I think that was enough to stay clear.”
With continental riders normally high up the placings at National Trophy events, it was a rare all-British podium, although Belgian riders Steven De Deker and Floris De Tier were fourth and fifth respectively.
Hannah Barnes (Motorpoint) was best of the women, crossing the line 34 seconds ahead of Stourbridge CC’s Hannah Payton, while Team Corridori rider Corinne Hall was just five seconds further back.
After former British champion Chris Young (Wheelbase) had won the previous round, normal service was resumed with Darren Atkins (Coventry Road Club) winning by 30 seconds over his Yorkshire rival to make it three wins out of four in the over-40s category.
Endura-MI Racing rider Steve Davies won the over-50s by a similar margin to Atkins, with Raleigh RT’s Ian Wright second and Evans Cycles Dave MacMullen third.
And in the junior race newcomer Jack Clarkson, the Pedalsport rider from Halifax who has been riding for less than a year, put in a superb ride to win the junior category by 41 seconds from Hargroves rival Alistair Slater, while Taylor Johnstone of Team De Ver was third, another 1-09 back.
The series now moves north to Peel Park in Bradford, where Ian Field will be aiming to make it two wins out of two before heading back to his Belgium base for more continental racing to prepare for the British Championships in January.
|1
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|2
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|3
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|4
|Steven de Decker (Bel) Flemisch Cycling Projects
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|6
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|7
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|8
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott Cycling Team
|9
|Luke Gray (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|10
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|11
|Rob Jebb (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|12
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|13
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team
|14
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.Co.Uk/Cannondale
|15
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|16
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco Cycling Team
|17
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|18
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|19
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|20
|Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC
|21
|Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com
|22
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|23
|Steve Gruwier (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|24
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|25
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|26
|Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing
|27
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|28
|Scott Chalmers (GBr) Dream CC/Zero
|29
|Michael Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|30
|Andrew Nichols (GBr) Cambridge University CC
|31
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
|32
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|33
|Daniel Lewis (GBr) Raf Ca
|34
|Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon
|35
|Matt MacDonald (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|36
|Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
|37
|Nathan Miller (GBr) X Rt / Elmy Cycles
|38
|Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|39
|Mark Davies (GBr) Revo Racing
|40
|James Duguid (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|41
|Paul Sheers (GBr)
|42
|Sam Allen (GBr) Aw Cycles.Co.Uk / Giant
|43
|Jonathan Limebear (GBr) Batley CC/Hargreaves
|44
|James Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.Co.Uk/Cannondale
|45
|Karl Norfolk (GBr) Pedalon.co.uk
|46
|David Rees (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
|47
|Edward Sneddon (GBr) Sigma Sport / Specialized
|48
|Ben Spurrier (GBr) Rapha Condor
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy