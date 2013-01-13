Trending

Harris wins British 'cross nationals

Wyman and Last complete podium

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris0:43:06
2Helen Wyman0:00:50
3Annie Last0:01:32
4Louise Robinson0:03:22
5Bethany Crumpton0:04:45
6Hannah Payton0:05:45
7Delia Beddis0:07:08
8Adela Carter0:07:26
9Rebecca Preece0:07:34
10Claire Beaumont0:08:20
11Alice Barnes
12Tamina Kate Oliver
13Nikola Butler
14Diane Lee
15Anna Buick
16Verity Appleyard
17Emily Barnes
18Madeleine Robinson
19Marie Jackson
20Melissa Brand
21Anna Cipullo
22Isla Short
23Morven Brown
24Lynn Bland
25Phoebe Sneddon
26Tracey Fletcher
27Andrea Halman
28Christine Howard
29Laura Jolly

