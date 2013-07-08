McConnell and Henderson win in Margam Park
Foreigners top podium at latest round of British Cross Country series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|1:31:56
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:00:56
|3
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:02:19
|4
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:03:54
|5
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:04:17
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:04:43
|7
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:35
|8
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:06:28
|9
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:07:36
|10
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:07:57
|11
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:08:43
|12
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:08:47
|13
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:08:48
|14
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|0:09:10
|15
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|0:10:40
|16
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:11:08
|17
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:11:12
|18
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:11:39
|19
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:11:51
|20
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:12:14
|21
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:13:28
|22
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|0:13:42
|23
|John Hopkinson (GBr)
|0:14:28
|24
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:14:39
|25
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|26
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|27
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|28
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|29
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|30
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|31
|Graham Boyd (Irl)
|32
|Matthew Thompson (USA)
|33
|Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
|34
|James Fraser-Moodie (GBr)
|35
|Stephen Hodge (GBr)
|36
|Henry Sleight (GBr)
|37
|Euan Adams (GBr)
|38
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|39
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|40
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|41
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|42
|Matthew Dennis (GBr)
|43
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|44
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|45
|Tom Evans (GBr)
|46
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|47
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|1:38:01
|2
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:04:37
|3
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:05:16
|4
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:08:12
|5
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:09:54
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:10:18
|7
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|0:11:52
|8
|Emily Iredale (GBr)
|0:15:15
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|0:15:18
|10
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|0:17:21
|11
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:18:57
|12
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:19:01
|13
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|14
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|15
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|16
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|17
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy