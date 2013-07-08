Trending

McConnell and Henderson win in Margam Park

Foreigners top podium at latest round of British Cross Country series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell (Aus)1:31:56
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:00:56
3Paul Oldham (GBr)0:02:19
4Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:03:54
5Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:04:17
6David Fletcher (GBr)0:04:43
7Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:35
8Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:06:28
9Robert Wardell (GBr)0:07:36
10Ian Field (GBr)0:07:57
11Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:08:43
12Christopher Minter (GBr)0:08:47
13Ben Thomas (GBr)0:08:48
14Alexander Welburn (GBr)0:09:10
15Alex Paton (GBr)0:10:40
16Steven James (GBr)0:11:08
17Dave Henderson (GBr)0:11:12
18Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:11:39
19Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:11:51
20David Collins (GBr)0:12:14
21Phil Lenney (GBr)0:13:28
22Chris Andrews (GBr)0:13:42
23John Hopkinson (GBr)0:14:28
24George Budd (GBr)0:14:39
25Ross Adams (GBr)
26Richard Jones (GBr)
27Jason Bouttell (GBr)
28Daniel Lewis (GBr)
29Lee Westwood (GBr)
30Neal Crampton (GBr)
31Graham Boyd (Irl)
32Matthew Thompson (USA)
33Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
34James Fraser-Moodie (GBr)
35Stephen Hodge (GBr)
36Henry Sleight (GBr)
37Euan Adams (GBr)
38Lee Williams (GBr)
39Giles Bett (GBr)
40Edward Mcparland (GBr)
41Daniel Booth (GBr)
42Matthew Dennis (GBr)
43Giles Drake (GBr)
44Jack Clarkson (GBr)
45Tom Evans (GBr)
46Matthew Adair (Irl)
47Scott Chappell (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus)1:38:01
2Lee Craigie (GBr)0:04:37
3Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:05:16
4Maddie Horton (GBr)0:08:12
5Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:09:54
6Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:10:18
7Kerry Macphee (GBr)0:11:52
8Emily Iredale (GBr)0:15:15
9Hannah Barnes (GBr)0:15:18
10Rebecca Preece (GBr)0:17:21
11Joanne Clay (GBr)0:18:57
12Morven Brown (GBr)0:19:01
13Carla Haines (GBr)
14Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
15Nikki Harris (GBr)
16Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
17Emma Bradley (GBr)

