Killeen wins Sherwood Pines round of British XC series

Last cruises to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:33:52
2Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:00:55
3Robby De Bock (Bel)0:00:01
4Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:01:25
5Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:01:09
6David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:00
7Hans Becking (Ned)0:01:57
8Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:02:06
9Steven James (GBr)0:02:03
10Didier Bats (Bel)0:02:10
11Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:02:43
12Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:02:44
13Lee Williams (GBr)0:03:08
14Ola Kjören (Nor)0:02:49
15Paul Oldham (GBr)0:03:55
16Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:03:25
17Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:05:11
18Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:04:32
19Dave Henderson (GBr)0:05:30
20Tim Wynants (Bel)0:05:24
21Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:32
22John Whittington (GBr)0:05:31
23Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:05:33
24Robert Wardell (GBr)0:06:08
25Robin Seymour (Irl)0:06:10
26David Collins (GBr)0:08:11
27Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:07:02
28Michael Cotty (GBr)0:08:26
29Lee Westwood (GBr)0:08:16
30Daniel Booth (GBr)0:08:37
31Sturla Aune (Nor)0:08:27
32Giles Drake (GBr)0:09:34
33Ben Sumner (GBr)0:09:27
34Robert Friel (GBr)0:10:04
35Christopher Andrews (GBr)0:10:07
36Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:10:11
37George Budd (GBr)0:10:28
38Matthew Dennis (GBr)0:10:27
39Ben Price (GBr)0:10:29
40Richard Jones (GBr)0:10:40
41Christopher Minter (GBr)0:10:31
42Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:11:06
43Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:10:49
44Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)0:12:17
45Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)0:11:24
46Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:12:28
47Robert Small (GBr)0:12:45
48Ryan Henry (GBr)0:12:52
49Liam Glen (GBr)0:13:09
50Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)0:12:58
51Ross Adams (GBr)0:13:22
52Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:13:38
53Daniel Duguid (GBr)0:14:13
54Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:14:02
55Matthew Adair (Irl)0:14:40
56Neil Hayward (GBr)0:14:36
57Paul Beales (GBr)0:14:47
58Phil Lenney (GBr)0:14:46
59Christian Aucote (GBr)0:16:36
60James Williams (GBr)0:16:56
61Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:16:37
62Trevor Allen (GBr)0:18:02
63George Rose (GBr)0:17:50
64Scott Chappell (GBr)0:20:17
65Chris Janiszewski (USA)0:19:46
66Anton Wouters (GBr)0:21:11
67Stephen James (GBr)
68Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
69Rourke Croeser (RSA)
70Karl Norfolk (GBr)
71Ed Moseley (GBr)
72Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
73Luke Eggar (GBr)
74Giles Bett (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last (GBr)1:26:13
2Lee Craigie (GBr)0:04:56
3Melanie Späth (Ger)0:07:02
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:07:45
5Joanne Clay (GBr)0:08:11
6Maxine Filby (GBr)0:08:23
7Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:08:32
8Katy Winton (GBr)0:09:27
9Gabriella Day (GBr)0:09:44
10Katy Simcock (GBr)0:10:13
11Erica Zaveta (USA)0:12:09
12Carla Haines (GBr)0:13:43
13Jane Cumming (GBr)0:14:06
14Iwona Szmyd (Pol)0:15:07
15Laura Massey (GBr)0:15:15
16Stephania Magri (Mlt)0:15:59
17Sally Gabriel (GBr)0:16:15
18Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:16:26
19Natasha Barry (GBr)0:20:19
20Emma Bradley (GBr)0:22:02
21Ruby Miller (GBr)0:22:26
22Claire Oakley (Irl)0:24:25
23Morven Brown (GBr)0:25:01

