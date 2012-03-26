Killeen wins Sherwood Pines round of British XC series
Last cruises to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:33:52
|2
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:00:55
|3
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:00:01
|4
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:01:25
|5
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:01:09
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:02:00
|7
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:01:57
|8
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:02:06
|9
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:02:03
|10
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:02:10
|11
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:02:43
|12
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:02:44
|13
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:03:08
|14
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:02:49
|15
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:03:55
|16
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:25
|17
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:05:11
|18
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:04:32
|19
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:05:30
|20
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|0:05:24
|21
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:32
|22
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:05:31
|23
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:05:33
|24
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:06:08
|25
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:06:10
|26
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:08:11
|27
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:07:02
|28
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:08:26
|29
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:08:16
|30
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:08:37
|31
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|0:08:27
|32
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:09:34
|33
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:09:27
|34
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:10:04
|35
|Christopher Andrews (GBr)
|0:10:07
|36
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:10:11
|37
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:10:28
|38
|Matthew Dennis (GBr)
|0:10:27
|39
|Ben Price (GBr)
|0:10:29
|40
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:10:40
|41
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:10:31
|42
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:11:06
|43
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:10:49
|44
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|0:12:17
|45
|Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:11:24
|46
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|0:12:28
|47
|Robert Small (GBr)
|0:12:45
|48
|Ryan Henry (GBr)
|0:12:52
|49
|Liam Glen (GBr)
|0:13:09
|50
|Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)
|0:12:58
|51
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:13:22
|52
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:13:38
|53
|Daniel Duguid (GBr)
|0:14:13
|54
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:14:02
|55
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|0:14:40
|56
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:14:36
|57
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|0:14:47
|58
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:14:46
|59
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|0:16:36
|60
|James Williams (GBr)
|0:16:56
|61
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:16:37
|62
|Trevor Allen (GBr)
|0:18:02
|63
|George Rose (GBr)
|0:17:50
|64
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|0:20:17
|65
|Chris Janiszewski (USA)
|0:19:46
|66
|Anton Wouters (GBr)
|0:21:11
|67
|Stephen James (GBr)
|68
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|69
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|70
|Karl Norfolk (GBr)
|71
|Ed Moseley (GBr)
|72
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|73
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|74
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Last (GBr)
|1:26:13
|2
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:04:56
|3
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|0:07:02
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:07:45
|5
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:08:11
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:08:23
|7
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:08:32
|8
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|0:09:27
|9
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:09:44
|10
|Katy Simcock (GBr)
|0:10:13
|11
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:12:09
|12
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:13:43
|13
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|0:14:06
|14
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|0:15:07
|15
|Laura Massey (GBr)
|0:15:15
|16
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|0:15:59
|17
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|0:16:15
|18
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:16:26
|19
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:20:19
|20
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|0:22:02
|21
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:22:26
|22
|Claire Oakley (Irl)
|0:24:25
|23
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:25:01
