Williams wins British marathon championship

Nussli earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Williams (GBr)3:20:35
2Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:00:07
3Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:05:34
4Ben Thomas (GBr)0:11:30
5Tim Dunford (GBr)0:15:59
6Liam Glen (GBr)0:17:29
7Matthew Page (GBr)0:18:51
8Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:22:32
9Robert Wardell (GBr)0:22:40
10Neal Crampton (GBr)0:23:40

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Nussli (GBr)4:03:41
2Rachel Fenton (GBr)0:46:54
3Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:47:41
4Helen Jackson (GBr)0:52:36
5Kate Carmichael (GBr)1:04:06
6Lydia Gould (GBr)1:13:46
7Anne Murray (GBr)1:22:16
8Gillian Pratt (GBr)1:33:30
9Elizabeth Adams (GBr)2:04:08
10Abigail Armstrong (GBr)3:01:39

