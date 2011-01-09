Trending

Oldham crowned British 'cross champion

Crawforth, Killeen round out top three spots

Image 1 of 15

Paul Oldham wins the elite men's race at British 'Cross Nationals.


(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 15

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 3 of 15

A photographer tries to get a good shot


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 4 of 15

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 5 of 15

Riders chasing the leaders


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 6 of 15

Craig ended the race in fifth


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 7 of 15

Ian Field finished just off the podium


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 8 of 15

Liam Killeen heads into a corner


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 9 of 15

A lone rider on the hill


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 10 of 15

Liam Killeen tries to overcome a mechanical on the go


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 11 of 15

Nick Craig eyes a turn


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 12 of 15

Paul Oldham hammers away from the field


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 13 of 15

Paul Oldham takes the lead


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 14 of 15

Riders crest the hill


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 15 of 15

The sticky mud caused plenty of problems for riders


(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)1:01:50
2Jody Crawforth (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI)0:00:18
3Liam Killeen0:00:21
4Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles)0:00:43
5Nicholas Craig (Team Scott UK)0:01:31
6Stuart Bowers (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI)0:01:50
7Rob Jebb (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale)0:03:04
8Tom Last0:04:42
9Lewis Craven0:05:17
10Darren Barclay (Arctic - Premier RT)0:05:21
11Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)0:05:56
12Lee Williams0:06:01
13Stephen Adams0:06:06
14Crispin Doyle (Swindon RC)0:06:10
15Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)0:06:17
16Tim Baldwin (Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC)0:06:31
17Michael Cotty (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale)0:06:36
18Ben Simmons0:06:46
19Jamie Newall (Team Corley Cycles)0:07:07
20Andrew Waterman (Dulwich Paragon CC)0:07:58
21Keith Murray0:08:24
22Daniel Duguid (Sigma Sport/Specialized)0:08:38
23Greg Simcock (Team Corley Cycles)0:09:11
24Richard Wilkinson0:09:17
25Daniel Lewis0:09:23
26Andrew Naylor0:09:44
27David Lines0:09:49
28Gavin Hardwicke0:10:04
29Kevin Knox0:10:14
30Scott Chalmers (Dream CC/Zero)0:10:19
31Richard Lister
32Chris Metcalfe
33Jonathan Limebear (Batley CC/Hargreaves)
34James Duguid (Sigma Sport/Specialized)
35James Thompson (Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek)
36Kyle Burleigh (Nottingham Clarion CC)
37Jonathan Watson
38Matthew Denby
39Nathan Miller (X RT/Elmy Cycles)
40Malcolm Lewis (MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland)
41Karl Norfolk (Pedalon.co.uk)
42Ben Spurrier
43Gareth Whittall
44James Cotty
45Colin Miller
46Nicholas Onslow
47James Dalton
48Chris Bradley
49Paul Sheers
50Christopher Debens
51Mark Davies
52David Rees (Dulwich Paragon CC)
53Christian Aucote
54Richard Fairholme
55Edward Sneddon
56Robert Wimble
57Chris Atkins
58Mark Leyland
59James Booth

