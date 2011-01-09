Oldham crowned British 'cross champion
Crawforth, Killeen round out top three spots
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)
|1:01:50
|2
|Jody Crawforth (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI)
|0:00:18
|3
|Liam Killeen
|0:00:21
|4
|Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles)
|0:00:43
|5
|Nicholas Craig (Team Scott UK)
|0:01:31
|6
|Stuart Bowers (Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI)
|0:01:50
|7
|Rob Jebb (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale)
|0:03:04
|8
|Tom Last
|0:04:42
|9
|Lewis Craven
|0:05:17
|10
|Darren Barclay (Arctic - Premier RT)
|0:05:21
|11
|Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:05:56
|12
|Lee Williams
|0:06:01
|13
|Stephen Adams
|0:06:06
|14
|Crispin Doyle (Swindon RC)
|0:06:10
|15
|Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:06:17
|16
|Tim Baldwin (Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC)
|0:06:31
|17
|Michael Cotty (Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale)
|0:06:36
|18
|Ben Simmons
|0:06:46
|19
|Jamie Newall (Team Corley Cycles)
|0:07:07
|20
|Andrew Waterman (Dulwich Paragon CC)
|0:07:58
|21
|Keith Murray
|0:08:24
|22
|Daniel Duguid (Sigma Sport/Specialized)
|0:08:38
|23
|Greg Simcock (Team Corley Cycles)
|0:09:11
|24
|Richard Wilkinson
|0:09:17
|25
|Daniel Lewis
|0:09:23
|26
|Andrew Naylor
|0:09:44
|27
|David Lines
|0:09:49
|28
|Gavin Hardwicke
|0:10:04
|29
|Kevin Knox
|0:10:14
|30
|Scott Chalmers (Dream CC/Zero)
|0:10:19
|31
|Richard Lister
|32
|Chris Metcalfe
|33
|Jonathan Limebear (Batley CC/Hargreaves)
|34
|James Duguid (Sigma Sport/Specialized)
|35
|James Thompson (Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek)
|36
|Kyle Burleigh (Nottingham Clarion CC)
|37
|Jonathan Watson
|38
|Matthew Denby
|39
|Nathan Miller (X RT/Elmy Cycles)
|40
|Malcolm Lewis (MTS Cycle Sport/Inkland)
|41
|Karl Norfolk (Pedalon.co.uk)
|42
|Ben Spurrier
|43
|Gareth Whittall
|44
|James Cotty
|45
|Colin Miller
|46
|Nicholas Onslow
|47
|James Dalton
|48
|Chris Bradley
|49
|Paul Sheers
|50
|Christopher Debens
|51
|Mark Davies
|52
|David Rees (Dulwich Paragon CC)
|53
|Christian Aucote
|54
|Richard Fairholme
|55
|Edward Sneddon
|56
|Robert Wimble
|57
|Chris Atkins
|58
|Mark Leyland
|59
|James Booth
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy