Lindgren wins in Sherwood Pines
Byberg fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|1:45:01
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:01:19
|4
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:02:05
|5
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:02:47
|6
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:03:10
|8
|Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:26
|9
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:03:33
|10
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:03:34
|11
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:03:39
|12
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:04:04
|13
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|0:04:19
|14
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|15
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|0:04:32
|16
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|0:04:41
|17
|Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|0:05:48
|18
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:05:57
|19
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:06:04
|20
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:06:12
|21
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica
|0:06:18
|22
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:06:40
|23
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:06:51
|24
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:06:52
|25
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:07:10
|26
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:07:16
|27
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|0:07:31
|28
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:07:36
|29
|Simon Ernest (GBr)
|0:07:52
|30
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:07:58
|31
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|0:08:09
|32
|Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:08:46
|33
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:09:07
|34
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:09:18
|35
|Scott Forbes (GBr)
|0:09:29
|36
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|0:09:49
|37
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:09:54
|38
|Gary Record (GBr)
|0:09:57
|39
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:10:19
|40
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:10:22
|41
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:10:24
|42
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:10:25
|43
|Matthew Page (GBr)
|0:10:54
|44
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:12:02
|45
|Steve Webb (GBr)
|0:12:19
|46
|David Beskeen (GBr)
|0:13:17
|47
|Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:13:25
|48
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:13:42
|49
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:14:14
|50
|Trevor Allen (GBr)
|0:15:30
|51
|Steve Hambling (GBr)
|0:15:40
|52
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|0:15:56
|53
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|0:16:59
|54
|Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:21:17
|55
|Scot Easter (GBr)
|0:21:43
|56
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|57
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|DNF
|Alrick Martin (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|DNF
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|DNF
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|DNF
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|DNF
|Richard Mardle (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|2
|Annie Last (GBr)
|3
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|4
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|5
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|7
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|8
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|9
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|10
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|11
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|12
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|13
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|14
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|15
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
|16
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|17
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|DNF
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|DNF
|Adela Carter (GBr)
