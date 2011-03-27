Trending

Lindgren wins in Sherwood Pines

Byberg fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team1:45:01
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:00:38
3Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:01:19
4David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:05
5Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:02:47
6Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:03:04
7Robby De Bock (Bel)0:03:10
8Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:26
9Robin Seymour (Irl)0:03:33
10Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:03:34
11David Collins (GBr)0:03:39
12Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:04:04
13Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)0:04:19
14Adrian Lansley (GBr)
15Ross Adams (GBr)0:04:32
16Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:04:41
17Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan0:05:48
18Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:05:57
19Steven James (GBr)0:06:04
20Dave Henderson (GBr)0:06:12
21Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Team Fokus-Danica0:06:18
22Ben Thomas (GBr)0:06:40
23Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:06:51
24Christopher Minter (GBr)0:06:52
25Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:07:10
26Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:07:16
27Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)0:07:31
28Hans Becking (Ned)0:07:36
29Simon Ernest (GBr)0:07:52
30Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:07:58
31Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)0:08:09
32Chris Andrews (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:08:46
33John Whittington (GBr)0:09:07
34Stephen James (GBr)0:09:18
35Scott Forbes (GBr)0:09:29
36Tom Bell (GBr)0:09:49
37Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:09:54
38Gary Record (GBr)0:09:57
39Michael Cotty (GBr)0:10:19
40Giles Drake (GBr)0:10:22
41George Budd (GBr)0:10:24
42Robert Friel (GBr)0:10:25
43Matthew Page (GBr)0:10:54
44Phil Lenney (GBr)0:12:02
45Steve Webb (GBr)0:12:19
46David Beskeen (GBr)0:13:17
47Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:13:25
48Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:13:42
49Neal Crampton (GBr)0:14:14
50Trevor Allen (GBr)0:15:30
51Steve Hambling (GBr)0:15:40
52Luke Eggar (GBr)0:15:56
53Christian Aucote (GBr)0:16:59
54Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:21:17
55Scot Easter (GBr)0:21:43
56Oliver Holmes (GBr)
57Andrew Howett (GBr)
DNFAlrick Martin (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
DNFAnthony O'boyle (GBr)
DNFLee Williams (GBr)
DNFPaul Oldham (GBr)
DNFRichard Mardle (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
2Annie Last (GBr)
3Lily Matthews (GBr)
4Maddie Horton (GBr)
5Melanie Spath (Ger)
6Jessica Roberts (GBr)
7Lee Craigie (GBr)
8Jane Cumming (GBr)
9Melanie Alexander (GBr)
10Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
11Maxine Filby (GBr)
12Natasha Barry (GBr)
13Lesley Ingram (GBr)
14Carla Haines (GBr)
15Danielle Rider (GBr)
16Emma Bradley (GBr)
17Rachel Fenton (GBr)
DNFGabriella Day (GBr)
DNFAdela Carter (GBr)

