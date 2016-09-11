World champion Van Aert takes season opener in Geraardsbergen
Vanthourenhout, Vantornout round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|1:00:02
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:04
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:08
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|5
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:00:19
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:28
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:40
|9
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:46
|11
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:53
|12
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|14
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Individueel
|0:01:27
|15
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:44
|16
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steyaerts - Verona
|0:02:00
|18
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|19
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Individueel
|0:02:17
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|21
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:02:35
|22
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:02:45
|23
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:54
|24
|Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|0:03:03
|25
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Individueel
|0:03:34
|26
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
|0:03:36
|27
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:49
|28
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:55
|29
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Individueel
|0:04:04
|30
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Tops Antiek - Atom 6
|0:04:09
|31
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:04:19
|32
|Dario Tielen (Bel) Individueel
|0:04:46
|33
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:05:22
|34
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|35
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Individueel
|36
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Individueel
|37
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Individueel
|38
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|39
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
