World champion Van Aert takes season opener in Geraardsbergen

Vanthourenhout, Vantornout round out podium

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice1:00:02
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:04
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:08
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
5Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:14
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:00:19
7Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:28
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:40
9Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:46
11Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:53
12Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:09
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Individueel0:01:27
15Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:44
16Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:50
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steyaerts - Verona0:02:00
18Joeri Adams (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team0:02:03
19Yannick Peeters (Bel) Individueel0:02:17
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:21
21Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:02:35
22Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:02:45
23Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:54
24Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:03:03
25Quincy Vens (Bel) Individueel0:03:34
26Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders0:03:36
27Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:49
28Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:03:55
29Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Individueel0:04:04
30Braam Merlier (Bel) Tops Antiek - Atom 60:04:09
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:04:19
32Dario Tielen (Bel) Individueel0:04:46
33Kevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:05:22
34Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
35Vinnie Braet (Bel) Individueel
36Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Individueel
37Kyle De Proost (Bel) Individueel
38Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
39Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) Vzw Wp De Molenspurters Meuleb
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
DNFSeppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC

