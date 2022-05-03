Bretagne Ladies Tour: Bastianelli wins stage 1

By published

Guazzini and Wollaston outsprint Zanardi for final podium spots to open five-day stage race

STEINFORT LUXEMBOURG APRIL 30 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 14th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2022 Stage 1 a 1214km stage from Steinfort to Steinfort felsy on April 30 2022 in Steinfort Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews