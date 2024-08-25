Marc Hirschi launches late attack and wins Bretagne Classic-Ouest France

Paul Magnier leads chase group across line in Plouay for second, Magnus Cort nabs third

PLOUAY FRANCE AUGUST 25 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 93rd Bretagne Classic OuestFrance 2024 a 2598km one day race from Plouay to Plouay UCIWT on August 25 2024 in Plouay France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner of Bretagne Classic- Ouest France 2024 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) used a late acceleration on the downhill finish into Plouay to win the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) took second a few bike lengths back, with Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) going third ahead of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) and Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek).

