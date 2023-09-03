Valentin Madouas wins Bretagne Classic-Ouest France

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) came out on top in a four-rider sprint to claim the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France, his second victory of the year.

The French champion deliberately left a gap to the other riders in the select front group before launching his sprint with 200 meters to go. Not able to get on his wheel, Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) and Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) pushed hard but had to settle for second and third respectively.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) who spent more than 20 kilometres in a solo breakaway before being joined by chasers, took fourth.

World champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crossed the finish line over eight minutes later.

More to come....

Results

