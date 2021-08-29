Cosnefroy beats Alaphilippe to win Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Maxime Bouet of France and Team Arka Samsic and Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep during race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep and Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Ineos Grenadiers compete during Bretagne Classic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 the peloton prepare for the 251km race from Plouay to Plouay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Ben Hermans of Team Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 Giacomo Nizzolo of Team Qhubeka Nexthash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 Julian Alaphilippe of Team Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2R Citroën Team) won the Bretagne Classic- Ouest-France, outfoxing Deceuninck-Quickstep and Julian Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe had attacked on the gravelled climb of the Bosse Saoutarlarin, 60km from the finish, and escaped from the peloton with his teammate, Mikkel Honoré, Cosnefroy and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates).



Pogačar was dropped shortly afterwards, and though Alaphilippe attacked Cosnefroy repeatedly he was unable to distance his fellow Frenchman, who proved to be the strongest in the final sprint.



More to follow...