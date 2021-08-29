Cosnefroy beats Alaphilippe to win Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France
By Issy Ronald
Honoré completes the podium
Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2R Citroën Team) won the Bretagne Classic- Ouest-France, outfoxing Deceuninck-Quickstep and Julian Alaphilippe.
Alaphilippe had attacked on the gravelled climb of the Bosse Saoutarlarin, 60km from the finish, and escaped from the peloton with his teammate, Mikkel Honoré, Cosnefroy and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates).
Pogačar was dropped shortly afterwards, and though Alaphilippe attacked Cosnefroy repeatedly he was unable to distance his fellow Frenchman, who proved to be the strongest in the final sprint.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5:59:56
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|4
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:16
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:17
