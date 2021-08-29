Trending

Cosnefroy beats Alaphilippe to win Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2R Citroën Team) won the Bretagne Classic- Ouest-France, outfoxing Deceuninck-Quickstep and Julian Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe had attacked on the gravelled climb of the Bosse Saoutarlarin, 60km from the finish, and escaped from the peloton with his teammate, Mikkel Honoré, Cosnefroy and Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates). 

Pogačar was dropped shortly afterwards, and though Alaphilippe attacked Cosnefroy repeatedly he was unable to distance his fellow Frenchman, who proved to be the strongest in the final sprint.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5:59:56
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03
4Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
5Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:16
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:17

