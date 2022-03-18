Ackermann wins Bredene Koksijde Classic

German bags his first win for UAE Team Emirates

Image 1 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pascal Ackermann celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

ANDRATX SPAIN JANUARY 29 Pascal Ackermann of Germany and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 Trofeo Pollena Port d Andratx a 170 km race from Pollena to Andratx 214m ChallengeMallorca on January 29 2022 in Andratx Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 Christophe Noppe of Belgium and Team Arka Samsic competes during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 4 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 Lindsay De Vylder of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise suffers a mechanical problem through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 5 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 LR Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis compete through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 6 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 Karl Patrick Lauk of Estonia and Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb competes through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 7 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 LR Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis compete through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 8 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 LR Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis compete through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 9 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes in the chase group during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)
Image 10 of 10

KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 18 LR Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis compete through cobblestones sector during the 20th Bredene Koksijde Classic 2022 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde bredenekoksijde on March 18 2022 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty)

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory at the Bredene Koksijde Classic on Friday. 

The German beat Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line in a bunch sprint. 

It was Ackermann's first win since the Deutschland Tour last summer, and his first for UAE Team Emirates since moving from Bora-Hansgrohe over the winter. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
2Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
5Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
7Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
9Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

