Ackermann wins Bredene Koksijde Classic
By Cyclingnews published
German bags his first win for UAE Team Emirates
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory at the Bredene Koksijde Classic on Friday.
The German beat Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line in a bunch sprint.
It was Ackermann's first win since the Deutschland Tour last summer, and his first for UAE Team Emirates since moving from Bora-Hansgrohe over the winter.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|7
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
