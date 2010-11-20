Image 1 of 10 A helping pull (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 2 of 10 Racers show off their saddles sores at the end of the Brasil Ride (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 3 of 10 A rare stretch of dry road on the final day (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 4 of 10 The discussion that followed the crash of the leaders in the final 2km (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 5 of 10 Oops... a mechanical issue (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 6 of 10 Full rain gear was a good idea (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 7 of 10 Early on, the race entered the National Park (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 8 of 10 All done! (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 9 of 10 Cool down time (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 10 of 10 Clean up took some time. (Image credit: Jason Sumner)

Not surprisingly the inaugural Claro Brasil Ride concluded with drama aplenty on Friday, when what's left of this decimated pro and amateur peloton get battered by rain during a relatively flat 98.5km loop that started and finished in Mucuge.

The lead story was a late race mishap with a video moto, that sent co-leader Robert Novotny crashing to the ground, and then on to a Mucuge hospital with a snapped collarbone. That momentarily left the final GC outcome in doubt, as by the letter of the law you need to cross the finish line in all stages to win a stage race.

But after a conversation the concerned parties, common sense prevailed and Novotny and partner Kristian Hynek were declared overall winners.

"Given the circumstances and the fact that the riders were only 2km from the finish line, we decided that this would not be the proper way to lose a race," said race director Mario Roma. "All the top teams agreed with this decision."

According to several eyewitnesses, the video moto swerved erratically, and Novotny was forced to follow suit, losing his balance in the process. At least two other riders in the lead group also went down.

After waiting for an ambulance to arrive for Novotny, the remaining riders coasted to the line with the Brazilian duo of Gilberto Gois and Ricardo Pscheidt (Jamis) taking an uncontested stage win.

"The whole day was basically a truce because of the conditions, so there was never any pressure. We even waited when the Czech team was having a problem with their wheel," said Christof Bischof (Swiss Machine), who along with teammate Martin Gujan ended up second overall in GC, 17:44 behind Hynek and Novotny.

In the mixed category, the Swiss pair of Renata Bucher and Damian Perrin (Team Zaboo Free-Mountain) broke the stage win stranglehold of Brian and Jenny Smith, stopping their streak at five by taking the final day's top honors. Of course the Smiths' consolation was a runaway GC win.

There were no upsets in the women's field, though the endgame was much closer than in previous days. Two teams came to the line together, but once again it was German Olympian Ivonne Kraft and her Portuguese partner Celina Carpinteiro taking the win, out-sprinting the Brazilian pair of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju).

Perhaps the biggest story of all, though, was the rain and what it did to the otherwise straightforward, relatively flat dirt road course. Overnight precipitation that continued through late afternoon left portions of the roads traveled completely underwater, leaving riders no choice but to hammer into these temporary rivers, hoping they could maintain momentum.

Best case scenario you plod your way through. Worst case you topple over and literally take a swim. Most of the course wasn't this bad, but near continuous stretches of road covered in mud, wet sand, water - or all three - continued to wreck havoc on drivetrains, brake pads and any other moving part.

And that may well be the legacy of this first year race. Sign up in 2011 if you love epic singletrack, amazing scenery, suffering and adventure - and don't mind destroying your bike in the process.

Stage 6 Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 3:40:28 2 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 3 Martin Gujan & Christof Bischof (Swi) Swiss Machine 4 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 5 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & Cícero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 0:06:43 6 João Marinho & Valério Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 0:08:36 7 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 0:13:32 8 Martins Horak & Milan Spolc (Cze) Ked Eleven 0:18:16 9 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 0:19:05 10 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 11 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 0:26:10 12 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 0:31:41 13 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 0:35:26 14 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 0:41:14 15 Fábio Lôbo & Sérgio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 0:42:27 16 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 0:52:15 17 Reginaldo Mariano & João Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 1:00:58 18 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 1:03:00 19 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 1:03:20 20 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 1:03:52 21 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 1:06:43 22 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 1:18:21 23 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 1:18:40 24 Rogério Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 1:21:01 25 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 1:28:46 26 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 1:41:48 27 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 1:41:55 28 Alex Constâncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 1:42:41 29 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 1:48:22 30 Nuno Duarte & João Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 1:54:26 31 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 1:54:36 32 José Festugatto & Fábio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 1:58:44 33 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 2:10:25 34 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 2:13:52 35 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaço Selva 2:18:22 36 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 2:18:25 37 Raphael Chaves & Jânio Oliveira (Bra) Clã Selvagem 2:24:54 38 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 2:27:44 39 Plínio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 2:28:52 40 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 2:30:55 41 Sérgio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 2:30:57 42 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 2:37:01 43 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 2:38:01 44 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 2:50:52 45 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 4:20:52

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 4:06:18 2 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 3 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 0:41:58 4 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 1:22:41 5 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 1:52:43 6 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 1:52:46

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 3:54:34 2 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 0:04:58 3 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 0:04:59 4 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 0:45:38 5 Sabrina Gobbo & João Junior (Bra) Webike 0:51:07 6 Adriana Nascimento & Rogério Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 0:53:13 7 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 1:08:19 8 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 1:15:16 9 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) Jundiaí Pró Team 1:28:20 10 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 2:10:36

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos 4:00:33 2 Abraão Azevedo & Plínio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters 0:06:12 3 Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval 0:08:44 4 Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz 0:24:42 5 Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba 0:57:06 6 Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota 1:02:02 7 Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride 1:10:24 8 Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago 1:20:38 9 Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um 1:36:04 10 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert 1:43:49 11 Sérgio Sá (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp 1:47:50 12 Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaléguas Do Cerrado 1:48:48 13 Rodrigo Andrade & José Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio 2:15:06 14 Aluizio Maia & Sérgio Silva (Bra) Calaroti 2:32:04 15 Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia Sônia 2:43:57 16 Carlos Perpetuo & Claudio Kligerman (Bra) Jabuteam 2:59:35

Final general classification

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 24:27:59 2 Martin Gujan & Christof Bischof (Swi) Swiss Machine 0:17:44 3 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 1:02:05 4 Martins Horak & Milan Spolc (Cze) Ked Eleven 1:28:58 5 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & Cícero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 1:42:09 6 João Marinho & Valério Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 2:28:09 7 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 3:00:23 8 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 3:41:31 9 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 4:29:36 10 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 5:27:06 11 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 6:07:52 12 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 6:11:17 13 Reginaldo Mariano & João Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 7:06:43 14 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 7:42:53 15 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 8:18:11 16 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 9:15:17 17 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 9:36:27 18 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 9:43:12 19 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 9:57:20 20 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 10:27:55 21 Fábio Lôbo & Sérgio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 10:41:35 22 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 11:03:25 23 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 11:16:30 24 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 12:51:05 25 Rogério Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 13:00:23 26 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 13:22:29 27 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 13:35:42 28 José Festugatto & Fábio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 14:13:42 29 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 14:13:56 30 Nuno Duarte & João Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 14:30:01 31 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 14:40:42 32 Alex Constâncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 14:51:01 33 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 15:43:00 34 Plínio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 16:00:02 35 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 16:06:24 36 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 16:44:29 37 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 17:19:24 38 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 17:28:18 39 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaço Selva 17:42:09 40 Raphael Chaves & Jânio Oliveira (Bra) Clã Selvagem 18:23:24 41 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 19:07:44 42 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 19:22:31 43 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 19:26:07 44 Sérgio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 20:20:19 45 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 20:28:30

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 30:01:08 2 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 1:16:53 3 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 2:00:44 4 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 7:35:31 5 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 9:41:57 6 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 13:17:15

Mixed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 27:48:59 2 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 0:52:45 3 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 1:30:39 4 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 2:39:17 5 Adriana Nascimento & Rogério Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 5:09:15 6 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 7:15:40 7 Sabrina Gobbo & João Junior (Bra) Webike 7:48:19 8 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 9:26:44 9 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 11:40:44 10 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) Jundiaí Pró Team 14:09:07