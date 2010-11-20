Trending

Leaders Novotny, Hynek collide with video moto in final two kilometres

Rain creates epic final day

Image 1 of 10

A helping pull

A helping pull
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 2 of 10

Racers show off their saddles sores at the end of the Brasil Ride

Racers show off their saddles sores at the end of the Brasil Ride
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 3 of 10

A rare stretch of dry road on the final day

A rare stretch of dry road on the final day
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 4 of 10

The discussion that followed the crash of the leaders in the final 2km

The discussion that followed the crash of the leaders in the final 2km
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 5 of 10

Oops... a mechanical issue

Oops... a mechanical issue
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 6 of 10

Full rain gear was a good idea

Full rain gear was a good idea
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 7 of 10

Early on, the race entered the National Park

Early on, the race entered the National Park
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 8 of 10

All done!

All done!
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 9 of 10

Cool down time

Cool down time
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 10 of 10

Clean up took some time.

Clean up took some time.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)

Not surprisingly the inaugural Claro Brasil Ride concluded with drama aplenty on Friday, when what's left of this decimated pro and amateur peloton get battered by rain during a relatively flat 98.5km loop that started and finished in Mucuge.

The lead story was a late race mishap with a video moto, that sent co-leader Robert Novotny crashing to the ground, and then on to a Mucuge hospital with a snapped collarbone. That momentarily left the final GC outcome in doubt, as by the letter of the law you need to cross the finish line in all stages to win a stage race.

But after a conversation the concerned parties, common sense prevailed and Novotny and partner Kristian Hynek were declared overall winners.

"Given the circumstances and the fact that the riders were only 2km from the finish line, we decided that this would not be the proper way to lose a race," said race director Mario Roma. "All the top teams agreed with this decision."

According to several eyewitnesses, the video moto swerved erratically, and Novotny was forced to follow suit, losing his balance in the process. At least two other riders in the lead group also went down.

After waiting for an ambulance to arrive for Novotny, the remaining riders coasted to the line with the Brazilian duo of Gilberto Gois and Ricardo Pscheidt (Jamis) taking an uncontested stage win.

"The whole day was basically a truce because of the conditions, so there was never any pressure. We even waited when the Czech team was having a problem with their wheel," said Christof Bischof (Swiss Machine), who along with teammate Martin Gujan ended up second overall in GC, 17:44 behind Hynek and Novotny.

In the mixed category, the Swiss pair of Renata Bucher and Damian Perrin (Team Zaboo Free-Mountain) broke the stage win stranglehold of Brian and Jenny Smith, stopping their streak at five by taking the final day's top honors. Of course the Smiths' consolation was a runaway GC win.

There were no upsets in the women's field, though the endgame was much closer than in previous days. Two teams came to the line together, but once again it was German Olympian Ivonne Kraft and her Portuguese partner Celina Carpinteiro taking the win, out-sprinting the Brazilian pair of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju).

Perhaps the biggest story of all, though, was the rain and what it did to the otherwise straightforward, relatively flat dirt road course. Overnight precipitation that continued through late afternoon left portions of the roads traveled completely underwater, leaving riders no choice but to hammer into these temporary rivers, hoping they could maintain momentum.

Best case scenario you plod your way through. Worst case you topple over and literally take a swim. Most of the course wasn't this bad, but near continuous stretches of road covered in mud, wet sand, water - or all three - continued to wreck havoc on drivetrains, brake pads and any other moving part.

And that may well be the legacy of this first year race. Sign up in 2011 if you love epic singletrack, amazing scenery, suffering and adventure - and don't mind destroying your bike in the process.

Stage 6 Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother3:40:28
2Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens
3Martin Gujan & Christof Bischof (Swi) Swiss Machine
4Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike
5Raphael Mesquita Mendes & Cícero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup0:06:43
6João Marinho & Valério Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal0:08:36
7Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante0:13:32
8Martins Horak & Milan Spolc (Cze) Ked Eleven0:18:16
9Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power0:19:05
10Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race
11Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II0:26:10
12Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro0:31:41
13Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa0:35:26
14Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's0:41:14
15Fábio Lôbo & Sérgio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista0:42:27
16Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus0:52:15
17Reginaldo Mariano & João Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto1:00:58
18Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal1:03:00
19Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal1:03:20
20Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado1:03:52
21Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II1:06:43
22Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop1:18:21
23Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling1:18:40
24Rogério Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep1:21:01
25Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau1:28:46
26Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized1:41:48
27Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii1:41:55
28Alex Constâncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura1:42:41
29Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici1:48:22
30Nuno Duarte & João Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal1:54:26
31Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal1:54:36
32José Festugatto & Fábio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers1:58:44
33Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman2:10:25
34Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 532:13:52
35Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaço Selva2:18:22
36Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva2:18:25
37Raphael Chaves & Jânio Oliveira (Bra) Clã Selvagem2:24:54
38Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano2:27:44
39Plínio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team2:28:52
40Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell2:30:55
41Sérgio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother2:30:57
42Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp2:37:01
43Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos2:38:01
44Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS2:50:52
45Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa4:20:52

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule4:06:18
2Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju
3Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock0:41:58
4Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside1:22:41
5Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain1:52:43
6Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies1:52:46

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain3:54:34
2Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon0:04:58
3Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided0:04:59
4Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth0:45:38
5Sabrina Gobbo & João Junior (Bra) Webike0:51:07
6Adriana Nascimento & Rogério Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul0:53:13
7Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin1:08:19
8Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo1:15:16
9Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) Jundiaí Pró Team1:28:20
10Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance2:10:36

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos4:00:33
2Abraão Azevedo & Plínio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters0:06:12
3Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval0:08:44
4Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz0:24:42
5Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba0:57:06
6Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota1:02:02
7Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride1:10:24
8Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago1:20:38
9Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um1:36:04
10Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert1:43:49
11Sérgio Sá (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp1:47:50
12Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaléguas Do Cerrado1:48:48
13Rodrigo Andrade & José Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio2:15:06
14Aluizio Maia & Sérgio Silva (Bra) Calaroti2:32:04
15Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia Sônia2:43:57
16Carlos Perpetuo & Claudio Kligerman (Bra) Jabuteam2:59:35

Final general classification

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike24:27:59
2Martin Gujan & Christof Bischof (Swi) Swiss Machine0:17:44
3Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother1:02:05
4Martins Horak & Milan Spolc (Cze) Ked Eleven1:28:58
5Raphael Mesquita Mendes & Cícero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup1:42:09
6João Marinho & Valério Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal2:28:09
7Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante3:00:23
8Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens3:41:31
9Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power4:29:36
10Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race5:27:06
11Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II6:07:52
12Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro6:11:17
13Reginaldo Mariano & João Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto7:06:43
14Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal7:42:53
15Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa8:18:11
16Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's9:15:17
17Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop9:36:27
18Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus9:43:12
19Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling9:57:20
20Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado10:27:55
21Fábio Lôbo & Sérgio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista10:41:35
22Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal11:03:25
23Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II11:16:30
24Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano12:51:05
25Rogério Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep13:00:23
26Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva13:22:29
27Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau13:35:42
28José Festugatto & Fábio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers14:13:42
29Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 5314:13:56
30Nuno Duarte & João Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal14:30:01
31Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal14:40:42
32Alex Constâncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura14:51:01
33Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos15:43:00
34Plínio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team16:00:02
35Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa16:06:24
36Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized16:44:29
37Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii17:19:24
38Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici17:28:18
39Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaço Selva17:42:09
40Raphael Chaves & Jânio Oliveira (Bra) Clã Selvagem18:23:24
41Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman19:07:44
42Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell19:22:31
43Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS19:26:07
44Sérgio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother20:20:19
45Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp20:28:30

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule30:01:08
2Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju1:16:53
3Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock2:00:44
4Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies7:35:31
5Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside9:41:57
6Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain13:17:15

Mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided27:48:59
2Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain0:52:45
3Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon1:30:39
4Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth2:39:17
5Adriana Nascimento & Rogério Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul5:09:15
6Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin7:15:40
7Sabrina Gobbo & João Junior (Bra) Webike7:48:19
8Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo9:26:44
9Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance11:40:44
10Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) Jundiaí Pró Team14:09:07

Masters general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraão Azevedo & Plínio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters28:27:30
2Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos1:32:11
3Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval2:57:56
4Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert3:05:23
5Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz4:24:03
6Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota8:20:02
7Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride8:23:36
8Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um9:19:55
9Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba9:20:52
10Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago9:46:37
11Sérgio Sá (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp11:49:10
12Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaléguas Do Cerrado12:33:51
13Rodrigo Andrade & José Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio15:33:18
14Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia Sônia15:33:52
15Aluizio Maia & Sérgio Silva (Bra) Calaroti16:35:22
16Carlos Perpetuo & Claudio Kligerman (Bra) Jabuteam16:53:05

