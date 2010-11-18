Image 1 of 16 This tent city greeted riders at the finish in Rio das Contas. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 2 of 16 Riders head out of the mist. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 3 of 16 Hose bath bliss at the end of the day. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 4 of 16 Some fans enjoy the racing. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 5 of 16 The Cyclingnews press bike survived another day. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 6 of 16 Another climb to tackle on stage four. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 7 of 16 Singletrack bliss in Brasil. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 8 of 16 The stage ended on a road climb. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 9 of 16 There have been many rivers to cross so far in Brasil... (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 10 of 16 The views were once again spectacular. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 11 of 16 Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek lead the way. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 12 of 16 The press get a ride in a helicopter. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 13 of 16 Local fans turned out for the stage finish. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 14 of 16 After days of rain it was time for some cooling today. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 15 of 16 Christof Bischof recovers after the fourth stage. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 16 of 16 It was another taxing day on equipment. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)

Another day, another host of epic tales from the Claro Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race.

Wednesday's setting was the second straight Rio de Contas circuit race, this time with 95km and 1,750m of climbing. The key features were a trifecta of bruising climbs: a reasonably gentle 25km grind at the start; a mid-race hike-a-bike from hell that lasted in excess of 30 minutes for most riders; and a precipitous nine-kilometre paved climb at the end that had multiple ramps in excess of 13 percent.

The highlights were several sections of giggle-inducing singletrack, more epic scenery, and enough cloud cover to keep the heat at bay.

The day's winners all started the stage in their respective leaders jerseys, resulting a further consolidation of the overall standings.

The Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek waged the same battle they've been in all week: watch Christof Bischof and Martin Gujan (Swiss Machine) ride away on the technical downhill sections, then reel them back in when the course mellowed. This time it was the long, straight stretch of dirt road at the 70km mark that served as the reconnection point.

The end game came 15km later at the aforementioned punishing paved climb.

"Our goal from the beginning was to not lose too much time in the technical, but also not take a lot of risks," explained Hynek (Free Cycling/Factor Bike). "Our plan worked and when Robert attacked on the last climb, Bischof could not follow."

The winning margin was 4:40 on a day that lasted just over four hours and 40 minutes. The duo teams are 17:46 on the overall with two stages remaining.

Andy Eyring and Lukas Kaufmann (Team European Youngsters) held on for third in the stage despite two early punctures for Kaufmann. It's been that kind of week for the pair, who've had seemingly every mechanical known to bike racing.

Fortunately for them, they have faced an unglued bottom bracket shell, something American Jeff Kerkove did face Wednesday.

"It was about 10k [in] and the thing just came apart," said Kerkove, who along with mixed team partner Sonya Looney, ended up fourth on the stage. "It was bad. The chain wouldn't stay straight, it was skipping in basically every gear. It felt like riding without a rear skewer, the back end was moving around so much. So I had to ride super conservative."

The mishap resulted in a major tightening in the battle for third place. Kerkove and Looney now lead Paul Romero and Karen Lundgren (Sole-Ellsworth) but by less than four minutes.

The good news is that Kerkove found a loaner bike for Thursday courtesy of the Brazilian Topeak distributor, which also imports Scott bikes.

At the front of the mixed race, Brian and Jenny Smith made it four-from-four despite husband and wife spending unscheduled time in the dirt. Brian took a trip over his bars early in the stage while Jenny washed out her front wheel and hit her neck on a tree stump.

"My crash wasn't a big deal," explained Brian. "But like 20 minutes later I'm riding and all the sudden I hear Jenny screaming. For a second I really thought our race was over. But she wasn't hurt and pulled it back together."

The end result was a 14-plus minute win ahead of Switzerland's Renata Bucher and Damian Perrin (Team Zaboo Free-Mountain). The Smiths own a 37-minute general classification lead.

It was also more of the same in the women's category, with Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro also taking their fourth straight stage win, and expanding their lead over the Brazilian duo of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju) to over an hour.

Italian Lorenza Menapace and Portugal's Sandra Araujo are third overall at 1:10:52, but took second on the stage.

"Sandra is getting a little tired because this is a first for her, but after getting dropped by the Brazilians early we catch and drop them on the singletrack," said Menapace, who owns dozens of 24-hour solo and XC marathon race wins.

Racing in Brazil continues Thursday with a trip back to event start city Mucuge. But unlike the brutal trip to Rio Contas, the 135km return has only 1,716m of climbing. Still, the race cut-off is nine hours, and number that could be tough for some of walking wounded further back in the field.

All told, 81 teams of two are still alive in this inaugural event in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia. Of those 81, 30 have logged in excess of 24 hours in the saddle in the last four days.

Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 4:47:20 2 Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine 0:04:40 3 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 0:07:03 4 Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 0:21:08 5 Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven 0:22:35 6 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 0:22:40 7 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 0:34:02 8 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 0:40:28 9 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 0:58:57 10 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 1:21:02 11 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 1:21:56 12 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 1:33:56 13 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 1:36:09 14 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 1:41:03 15 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 1:51:42 16 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 2:07:26 17 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 2:07:51 18 Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 2:11:04 19 Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 2:12:42 20 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 2:15:36 21 FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 2:18:21 22 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 2:23:38 23 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 2:23:58 24 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 2:29:13 25 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 2:29:40 26 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 2:29:46 27 Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 2:30:55 28 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 2:44:32 29 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 2:48:58 30 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 2:49:02 31 PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 3:08:39 32 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 3:13:07 33 Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 34 Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 3:30:17 35 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 3:43:15 36 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 3:48:51 37 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva 3:55:28 38 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 3:58:56 39 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 4:05:32 40 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 4:08:27 41 Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem 4:08:28 42 Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner 4:11:17 43 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 4:16:09 44 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 4:38:12 45 Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 4:40:03 46 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 4:47:47 DNF Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada DNF Alexandre Lima & Emmanuel Stroessner (Bra) Ale Lima Personal Trainer DNF Romeu Franciosi & Anderson Oliveira (Bra) Dague Paia DNF Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana DNF Ricardo Roldao & Guilherme Rodrigues (Bra) Roldao DNF Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap

Women dup # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 5:57:32 2 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 0:17:09 3 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 0:23:57 4 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 1:38:58 5 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 2:04:15 6 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 2:58:24 DNF Carla Plens & Carolina Hess (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Limiar

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 5:33:59 2 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 0:14:24 3 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 0:25:15 4 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 0:52:39 5 Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 1:00:53 6 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 1:29:02 7 Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike 1:33:11 8 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 1:39:04 9 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 2:14:19 10 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team 3:08:55 DNF Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team DNF Raquel Gontijo & Antonio Barbanti (Bra) Espn-BH

Masters duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & PlÃ­nio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters 5:45:30 2 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert 0:12:21 3 Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos 0:25:23 4 Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval 0:28:53 5 Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz 0:38:09 6 Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I 1:00:29 7 Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota 1:20:11 8 Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride 1:33:55 9 Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago 1:47:42 10 Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I 2:00:08 11 Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba 2:04:18 12 Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um 2:15:39 13 Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp 2:34:40 14 Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado 2:49:54 15 Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 3:23:51 16 Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio 3:31:32 17 Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia 3:36:11 18 Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti 3:45:32 19 Carlos Perpetuo & Claudio Kligerman (Bra) Jabuteam 3:47:56 DNF Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 01 DNF Rondon Pinto & Mauro Filho (Bra) Oce Master

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 15:47:57 2 Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine 0:17:46 3 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 1:05:44 4 Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven 1:14:26 5 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 1:18:29 6 Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 1:58:53 7 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 2:18:05 8 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 3:08:14 9 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 3:25:34 10 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 4:19:32 11 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 4:25:27 12 Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 4:39:49 13 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 4:52:58 14 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 5:26:30 15 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 6:28:17 16 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 6:52:16 17 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 6:54:20 18 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 6:57:07 19 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 7:04:38 20 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 7:09:04 21 Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 7:42:39 22 Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 7:42:55 23 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 7:54:46 24 FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 7:59:04 25 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 8:03:35 26 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 8:04:03 27 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 8:33:00 28 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 8:54:36 29 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 9:16:12 30 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 9:31:55 31 Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 10:15:29 32 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 10:17:28 33 Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 10:23:09 34 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 10:27:37 35 PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 10:40:11 36 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 11:25:31 37 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva 11:59:03 38 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 12:03:06 39 Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem 12:37:31 40 Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner 12:44:42 41 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 12:49:06 42 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 12:53:35 43 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 13:04:26 44 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 13:06:45 45 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 14:06:39 46 Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 14:21:33

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 19:46:53 2 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 1:08:57 3 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 1:10:52 4 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 3:59:56 5 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 6:23:37 6 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 8:53:32

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 18:12:13 2 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 0:37:06 3 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 1:18:17 4 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 1:21:41 5 Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 3:14:22 6 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 5:21:34 7 Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike 5:34:43 8 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 6:04:31 9 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 7:29:48 10 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team 10:51:46