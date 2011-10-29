Image 1 of 13 For every up there's a down - this was a long one. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 13 It was an early start for riders. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 13 Kristian Hynek gets into some food at the finish. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 13 The leading group midway through the day. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 13 Another day, another tent city. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 13 Some were just happy to make it... (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 13 The penultimate day of the Brasil Ride brought mixed reactions at the finish. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 13 Argh... That was tough! (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 13 A long lonely road. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 10 of 13 Riders kept each other cool (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 11 of 13 Racers fuel up (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 12 of 13 Scenery en route (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 13 of 13 A building in Brasil (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

The 2011 Brasil Ride’s first bunch sprint decided the stage six winner on Friday, with that honor going to Czech riders Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), who jumped Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso) on a sharp left hand turn from dirt to pavement with 50 meters to go, then held their small gap to the line.

There was no change in the men’s open GC standings, as Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep) were a close third, losing only two seconds during the 128km ride with 1,716 meters of climbing. They now have a 5:27 lead over Lopez and Pinto going into the final day of this seven-day stage cross-country stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

“They bump me a little going into the last turn, and that’s how the gap open. After that there was nothing you can do,” said Pinto. “I don’t like it and I wouldn’t do it. But that’s racing and I forgive.”

This is the second time in two years that Horak has won this stage. He had a different partner a year ago, and also won in a sprint. That experience helped.

“There was no way anyone would get away once we made it past the big climb,” said Horak, alluding to a long stretch of mostly flat dirt and paved road that concluded Friday’s stage. “We knew first to the dirt would be the winner.”

The top of the women’s standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their sixth stage win.

The outcome was also a duplicate in the mixed category, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) notching their fourth stage win. If the pair were racing the open men’s category, they’d be 11th. Stick them in the masters men’s field, and they’d be third.

The second running of the Brasil Ride concludes Friday, with an amended – and blissfully shorter – stage. Organizers shelved the original plan – a 107km, mostly flat fireroad grind starting and ending in Mucuge.

They said the change was necessitated by on-going fire concerns in this time of drought. But have to wonder if they just decided riders a break. Whatever the case, the new plan is a 49km route with “zero” climbing, some road sections, and some singletrack, including the techy prologue route. Your author, for one, is certainly not complaining…

Full Results

Men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 4:50:27 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:00:04 3 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:00:06 4 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:07:23 5 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:08:19 6 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:14:14 7 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:20:02 8 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:28:27 9 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:31:48 10 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:31:53 11 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:40:31 12 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:45:37 13 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 1:10:12 14 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 1:13:00 15 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 1:18:56 16 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 1:37:22 17 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 1:38:19 18 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 1:40:57 19 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 1:44:16 20 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 1:44:18 21 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 1:57:54 22 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 1:59:09 23 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 2:03:39 24 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 2:05:10 25 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 2:22:00 26 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 2:23:03 27 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 2:24:57 28 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 2:41:38 29 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 2:47:45 30 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 2:48:36 31 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 2:50:24 32 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 2:52:30 33 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 3:01:29 34 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 3:46:59 35 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 3:52:34 36 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 3:52:36 37 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 3:54:30 38 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 4:03:00 39 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 4:11:49 40 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 5:07:56

Women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 7:09:46 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:14:12 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 3:01:01

Mixed stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 5:43:17 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:18:23 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 0:53:31 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 0:53:44 5 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 1:12:20 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 1:32:11 7 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 2:17:26 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 3:33:41

Masters stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 5:29:49 2 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:17:40 3 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 0:40:44 4 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 0:45:31 5 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 1:04:00 6 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 1:11:04 7 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 1:44:50 8 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 1:45:42 9 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 2:21:22 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 2:27:43 11 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 2:29:30 12 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 2:39:53 13 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 2:44:08 14 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 2:51:35 15 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 3:39:33 16 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 4:26:14

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 21:31:44 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:05:27 3 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:56:44 4 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 1:09:20 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 1:24:16 6 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 1:44:02 7 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 2:48:39 8 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 3:39:35 9 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 3:59:28 11 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 4:19:47 12 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 4:42:14 15 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 4:56:40 16 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 4:58:51 19 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 7:48:33 20 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 7:56:56 21 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 8:08:33 23 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 8:47:12 24 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 9:17:17 27 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 10:16:35 30 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 10:42:31 33 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 11:13:26 34 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 11:26:56 35 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 11:41:08 36 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 11:49:15 38 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 11:50:08 40 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 12:39:02 41 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 12:43:04 42 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 12:46:52 45 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 13:19:25 46 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 13:28:46 48 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 14:07:38 49 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 14:12:19 50 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 14:22:04 54 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 16:46:41 55 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 17:13:14 57 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 17:32:18 58 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 17:41:49 59 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 17:48:33 61 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 18:17:10 64 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 19:09:47

Women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 32:16:14 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 2:07:45 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 10:39:23

Mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 26:26:37 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 1:19:36 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 3:43:12 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 5:17:53 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 6:54:40 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 8:04:29 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 9:03:15 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 14:02:18