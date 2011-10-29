Trending

Image 1 of 13

For every up there's a down - this was a long one.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 13

It was an early start for riders.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 13

Kristian Hynek gets into some food at the finish.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 13

The leading group midway through the day.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 13

Another day, another tent city.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 13

Some were just happy to make it...

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 7 of 13

The penultimate day of the Brasil Ride brought mixed reactions at the finish.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 8 of 13

Argh... That was tough!

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 9 of 13

A long lonely road.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 10 of 13

Riders kept each other cool

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 11 of 13

Racers fuel up

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 12 of 13

Scenery en route

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 13 of 13

A building in Brasil

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

The 2011 Brasil Ride’s first bunch sprint decided the stage six winner on Friday, with that honor going to Czech riders Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), who jumped Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso) on a sharp left hand turn from dirt to pavement with 50 meters to go, then held their small gap to the line.

There was no change in the men’s open GC standings, as Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep) were a close third, losing only two seconds during the 128km ride with 1,716 meters of climbing. They now have a 5:27 lead over Lopez and Pinto going into the final day of this seven-day stage cross-country stage race in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

“They bump me a little going into the last turn, and that’s how the gap open. After that there was nothing you can do,” said Pinto. “I don’t like it and I wouldn’t do it. But that’s racing and I forgive.”

This is the second time in two years that Horak has won this stage. He had a different partner a year ago, and also won in a sprint. That experience helped.

“There was no way anyone would get away once we made it past the big climb,” said Horak, alluding to a long stretch of mostly flat dirt and paved road that concluded Friday’s stage. “We knew first to the dirt would be the winner.”

The top of the women’s standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their sixth stage win.

The outcome was also a duplicate in the mixed category, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) notching their fourth stage win. If the pair were racing the open men’s category, they’d be 11th. Stick them in the masters men’s field, and they’d be third.

The second running of the Brasil Ride concludes Friday, with an amended – and blissfully shorter – stage. Organizers shelved the original plan – a 107km, mostly flat fireroad grind starting and ending in Mucuge.

They said the change was necessitated by on-going fire concerns in this time of drought. But have to wonder if they just decided riders a break. Whatever the case, the new plan is a 49km route with “zero” climbing, some road sections, and some singletrack, including the techy prologue route. Your author, for one, is certainly not complaining…

Full Results

Men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)4:50:27
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:00:04
3Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:00:06
4Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:07:23
5Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:08:19
6Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:14:14
7Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:20:02
8Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:28:27
9Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:31:48
10Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:31:53
11Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:40:31
12Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:45:37
13Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)1:10:12
14Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)1:13:00
15Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)1:18:56
16Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)1:37:22
17Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)1:38:19
18Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)1:40:57
19Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)1:44:16
20Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)1:44:18
21Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)1:57:54
22Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)1:59:09
23Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)2:03:39
24Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)2:05:10
25Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)2:22:00
26Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)2:23:03
27Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)2:24:57
28Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)2:41:38
29Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)2:47:45
30Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)2:48:36
31Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)2:50:24
32Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)2:52:30
33Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)3:01:29
34Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)3:46:59
35Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)3:52:34
36Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)3:52:36
37Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)3:54:30
38Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)4:03:00
39Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)4:11:49
40Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)5:07:56

Women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)7:09:46
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:14:12
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)3:01:01

Mixed stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)5:43:17
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:18:23
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)0:53:31
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)0:53:44
5Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)1:12:20
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)1:32:11
7Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)2:17:26
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)3:33:41

Masters stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)5:29:49
2Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:17:40
3Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)0:40:44
4Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )0:45:31
5Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)1:04:00
6Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)1:11:04
7Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)1:44:50
8Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)1:45:42
9Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)2:21:22
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)2:27:43
11Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)2:29:30
12Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)2:39:53
13Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)2:44:08
14Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)2:51:35
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)3:39:33
16Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)4:26:14

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)21:31:44
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:05:27
3Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:56:44
4Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)1:09:20
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)1:24:16
6Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)1:44:02
7Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)2:48:39
8Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )3:39:35
9Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)3:59:28
11Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)4:19:47
12Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)4:42:14
15Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)4:56:40
16Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)4:58:51
19Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)7:48:33
20Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)7:56:56
21Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)8:08:33
23Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)8:47:12
24Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)9:17:17
27Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)10:16:35
30Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)10:42:31
33Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)11:13:26
34Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)11:26:56
35Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)11:41:08
36Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)11:49:15
38Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)11:50:08
40Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)12:39:02
41Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)12:43:04
42Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)12:46:52
45Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)13:19:25
46Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)13:28:46
48Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)14:07:38
49Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)14:12:19
50Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)14:22:04
54Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)16:46:41
55Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)17:13:14
57Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)17:32:18
58Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)17:41:49
59Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)17:48:33
61Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)18:17:10
64Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)19:09:47

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)32:16:14
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)2:07:45
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)10:39:23

Mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)26:26:37
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)1:19:36
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)3:43:12
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)5:17:53
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)6:54:40
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)8:04:29
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)9:03:15
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)14:02:18

Masters general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )25:46:12
2Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:37:30
3Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)2:01:35
4Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)5:50:23
5Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )6:06:46
6Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)6:23:11
7Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)6:28:25
8Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)8:12:06
9Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)10:31:15
10Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)12:02:11
11Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)12:08:16
12Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)13:00:17
13Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)13:36:51
14Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)14:10:42
15Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)16:25:24
16Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)18:37:13

