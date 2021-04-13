Trending

Brabantse Pijl Dames past winners

Brabantse Pijl Dames champions since 2016

Brabantse Pijl Dames 2020 winner Grace Brown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2020Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
2018Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
2017Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5)
2016Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank-Liv

