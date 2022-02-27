Brabantse Pijl Dames 2021
Ruth Winder wins Brabantse Pijl Dames after Demi Vollering celebrates too soon
Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) was awarded the victory at the mid-week Brabantse Pijl Dames after officials reviewed a photo-finish sprint against runner-up Demi Vollering (SD Worx). The two riders surged in the closing metres of the race over the top of the S-Bocht Overijse climb and crossed the finish line side-by-side in Overijse. Vollering celebrated after she thought she had won, however, moments later officials declared Winder the winner of the race. Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) finished third.
Brabantse Pijl Dames marked the end of the Flanders Classics one-day races. It was contested along a new 127.3km route between Lennik and Overijse. The race featured a total of 22 climbs, with climbs on the local circuit; Hagaard (500m, 8 per cent), Hertstraat (300m, 8.4 per cent), Moskesstraat (800m, 6 per cent), Holtsheide (700m, 6 per cent) and S-Bocht Overijse, but not the traditional final climb, the Schavei, because of road works.
Brabantse Pijl Dames - History
Brabantse Pijl Dames is the final of the six Spring Classics that are organised by Flanders Classics.
The women's race is relatively new on the circuit with its inaugural edition held in 2016 and won by Marianne Vos. Other former champions include Annette Edmondson, Marta Bastianelli, Sofie De Vuyst and last year's winner Grace Brown.
The mid-week event is widely seen as a transition race between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes Classics.
Teams
- Team BikeExchange
- Liv Racing
- Movistar Team
- Alé BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Team DSM
- SD Worx
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
- Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
- Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
- Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Massi - Tactic Women Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- NXTG Racing
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team Rupelcleaning
- Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Belgium
Stages
Brabantse Pijl Dames 202114 April 2021 | Overijse | 1.1 WE
News US champion grabs her first individual win since 2020 Tour Down Under
News 'I’m very disappointed. I had the feeling that I won this sprint' says SD Worx rider
News Defending champion Grace Brown opts to rest ahead of Ardennes Classics
News Van Aert to make debut; Alaphilippe, Brown bow out of title defense
Start List Provisional starters as of April 12, 2021
