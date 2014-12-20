Sweeck takes solo win ahead of Vanthourenhout in Essen
U23 Belgian duo battle for top place in the Bpost Bank Trofee series
U23 Men: Essen -
Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) won the under-23 men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Belgian talent beat his fellow countrymen Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) on the muddy course.
"The level is so high that the promise of a win remains difficult. Today I proved again that my condition is fine," Sweeck told Sport.be. "I'm second in the standings and that is the place that I wanted to strengthen."
Vanthourenhout is leading the under-23 Bpost Bank Trofee series standings, while Sweeck sits in second place. "I think today Laurens was slightly stronger. At one point I had to let him go. I then found my own pace. In view of the ranking, it was important to lose as little time as possible," he told Sport.be.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:47:52
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|8
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|9
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|10
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|11
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|12
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|13
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|14
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|15
|Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:04:13
|16
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:04:38
|17
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:04:49
|18
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:05:00
|19
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:05:15
|20
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:05:23
|21
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:05:30
|22
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:52
|23
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|24
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|25
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|26
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|27
|Steven Schreiber (Ger)
|28
|Niels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|29
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|30
|Gianni Quintelier (Bel) Cata Bikes-Deratec-Willems.Co
|31
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|32
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185
|33
|Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|34
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|35
|Kenny Verhulst (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
|36
|Brent Peeters (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
