Sweeck takes solo win ahead of Vanthourenhout in Essen

U23 Belgian duo battle for top place in the Bpost Bank Trofee series

Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) won the under-23 men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Belgian talent beat his fellow countrymen Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) on the muddy course.

"The level is so high that the promise of a win remains difficult. Today I proved again that my condition is fine," Sweeck told Sport.be. "I'm second in the standings and that is the place that I wanted to strengthen."

Vanthourenhout is leading the under-23 Bpost Bank Trofee series standings, while Sweeck sits in second place. "I think today Laurens was slightly stronger. At one point I had to let him go. I then found my own pace. In view of the ranking, it was important to lose as little time as possible," he told Sport.be.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:47:52
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:18
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:47
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:13
6Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:42
7Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:49
8Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:22
9Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:27
10Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team0:02:36
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:42
12Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:47
13Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:03:08
14Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:54
15Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:04:13
16Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:04:38
17Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:04:49
18Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:05:00
19Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:05:15
20Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:05:23
21Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:05:30
22Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:52
23Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:06:48
24Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
25Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
26Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
27Steven Schreiber (Ger)
28Niels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
29Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
30Gianni Quintelier (Bel) Cata Bikes-Deratec-Willems.Co
31Skyler Mackey (USA)
32Stijn Hofman (Bel) Team 185
33Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
34Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
35Kenny Verhulst (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
36Brent Peeters (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.

