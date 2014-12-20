Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) won the under-23 men's race at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Essen, Belgium on Saturday. The Belgian talent beat his fellow countrymen Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) on the muddy course.

"The level is so high that the promise of a win remains difficult. Today I proved again that my condition is fine," Sweeck told Sport.be. "I'm second in the standings and that is the place that I wanted to strengthen."

Vanthourenhout is leading the under-23 Bpost Bank Trofee series standings, while Sweeck sits in second place. "I think today Laurens was slightly stronger. At one point I had to let him go. I then found my own pace. In view of the ranking, it was important to lose as little time as possible," he told Sport.be.

