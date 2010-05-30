Trending

Delpech sprints to win

Pichon, Hardy complete podium

Image 1 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech (l) and teammate Laurent Pinchon on the podium.

Jean-Luc Delpech (l) and teammate Laurent Pinchon on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 18

Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller) was most aggressive rider.

Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne - Schuller) was most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 18

The Bretagne - Schuller show top three (l-r): Romain Hardy, Jean-Luc Delpech and Laurent Pichon.

The Bretagne - Schuller show top three (l-r): Romain Hardy, Jean-Luc Delpech and Laurent Pichon.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 18

Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) on the podium.

Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 18

Laurent Pichon and Jean-Luc Delpech on the podium.

Laurent Pichon and Jean-Luc Delpech on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech (Bretagne - Schuller) with the winner's trophy.

Jean-Luc Delpech (Bretagne - Schuller) with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 18

A happy Jean-Luc Delpech.

A happy Jean-Luc Delpech.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech salutes from the podium.

Jean-Luc Delpech salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech realises he's got the win.

Jean-Luc Delpech realises he's got the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 18

The Bretagne - Schuller show, as Delpech, Pinchon and Hardy go one-two-three.

The Bretagne - Schuller show, as Delpech, Pinchon and Hardy go one-two-three.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 18

The Bretagne - Schuller boys celebrate.

The Bretagne - Schuller boys celebrate.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech ecstatic on the finish line.

Jean-Luc Delpech ecstatic on the finish line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 18

With a hard-charging peloton behind, Jean-Luc Delpech takes the win.

With a hard-charging peloton behind, Jean-Luc Delpech takes the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 18

Jean-Luc Delpech gets ready to raise his arms in celebration.

Jean-Luc Delpech gets ready to raise his arms in celebration.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 18

A quick check behind to make sure he isn't celebrating too soon.

A quick check behind to make sure he isn't celebrating too soon.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 18

Delpech can feel the win coming in the Boucles de l'Aulne.

Delpech can feel the win coming in the Boucles de l'Aulne.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 18

Mathieu Halleguen leads Jean Marc Marino in the escape.

Mathieu Halleguen leads Jean Marc Marino in the escape.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 18

The top three congratulate each other - and all from the Bretagne - Schuller squad.

The top three congratulate each other - and all from the Bretagne - Schuller squad.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4:11:49
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
6Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
12Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
18Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:06
22Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
27Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
28Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
29Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
31Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
37Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
40Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:22
42Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange0:00:26
43Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
44Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:30
45Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:33
46Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
47Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
49Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:37
53Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
55Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
56Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:44
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:04
60Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
61Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:34
62Cédric Collaers (Bel) Verandas Willems
63Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:47
65Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:08
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
68Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
69Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:34
70Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
71Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
74Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
76Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC

Latest on Cyclingnews