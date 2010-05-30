Delpech sprints to win
Pichon, Hardy complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4:11:49
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:06
|22
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|27
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|29
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|31
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:16
|37
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|40
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:22
|42
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:26
|43
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|44
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:30
|45
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:33
|46
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|47
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|49
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:37
|53
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|56
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:44
|57
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:04
|60
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|61
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:34
|62
|Cédric Collaers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|63
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:47
|65
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:08
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|68
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|69
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:34
|70
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|71
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|76
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
